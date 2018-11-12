Why I'm (Eventually) Going To Buy Berkshire Hathaway

But of course there are some risks all current and prospective investors need to keep in mind.

Today shares are fairly valued, the stock's 10-year total return potential is about 12%, and it's a good time for most investors to buy. Personally, I'm waiting for a 25% discount because I'm targeting 15+% total returns.

There are five reasons why Berkshire, even long after Buffett and Munger are gone, will likely deliver long-term, market-beating, double-digit returns.

Though I'm a dedicated high-yield, income growth value investor, I'm also willing to own a select few non-dividend stocks in my portfolio.

My high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio is focused on achieving maximum long-term total returns via three main strategies:

high but safe (even during recessions) yield (5+% long-term portfolio goal);

fast long-term dividend growth (10+%); and

buying deeply undervalued stocks at a high margin of safety (average holding is 32% undervalued per dividend yield theory, which has been proven highly effective since 1966).

Thus, it came as a shock to some readers when I announced that I had opened a position in non-dividend paying growth stock Amazon (AMZN). Then during that company's recent bear market, I tripled my position.

The reason I was able to do this is that, due to buying 10 other high-quality dividend stocks during the recent market decline, my portfolio stats remain well within my target goals:

Current Portfolio Yield: 6.0%

1-Year Organic (from payout hikes) dividend growth rate: 20.5%

5-Year Average dividend growth rate: 15.9%

Average Holding Discount To Fair Value (DCF model or Dividend Yield Theory): 32%

This shows that even hardcore high-yield income investors don't need to exclusively invest in high-yield stocks, or even dividend stocks at all. With the right portfolio construction, you can own a few non-core strategy holdings (like Amazon) while still achieving your long-term financial goals.

Recently, I decided that, eventually, I'll also add Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) to my portfolio. That's because there are five reasons I consider this blue-chip conglomerate a buy and hold forever company. In fact, even from its current valuation, I expect it to deliver close to 12% long-term annualized total returns. That makes it a great time to buy for most investors. However, due to my personal total return goals (15+% for everything I buy), I'm waiting for the next correction or bear market to buy Berkshire at a deep (but historically realistic) discount.

But every investor is different, and for almost everyone (who is happy with double-digit, market-beating total returns), here's why Berkshire is a good buy today. More importantly, it will likely remain a market-beating stock even long after Buffett and Munger are gone.

1. A Great Core Business With Hands In Every Corner Of The US Economy

Warren Buffett first invested in textile maker Berkshire Hathaway in December of 1962, at $7.50 per share. On May 12th, 1965, with shares trading at $19, he took over the company and today shares (of BRK.A) trade for $329,665.

That amounts to a 20.2% CAGR return over 53 years. That's double the S&P 500's 10.0% CAGR total return over that time period. The result is that anyone investing $1,000 into Berkshire when Buffett took over the business in 1965 would be sitting on shares worth $17.442 million today.

Ironically enough, the greatest long-term investment gains in history came after making what he now considers a big investing mistake. Regarding his investment in Berkshire, Buffett said in 2014, “I found myself… invested in a terrible business about which I knew very little.”

The reason that Berkshire has made so many investors rich is Buffett's value-focused mentality, as well as his dedication to quality, wide-moat businesses. Berkshire's textile business had no moat, and couldn't compete with lower cost textiles made overseas. So he shut it down and turned it into a holding company for far better and more profitable businesses he purchased at good prices over half a century.

Today, Berkshire's roughly 60 subsidiaries have their hand in every corner of the US economy including:

Insurance

Railroads

Infrastructure (utilities, pipelines, renewable energy)

Service & Retail (restaurant chains, grocery store supply chains, clothing & furniture)

Manufacturing

Home Building

Auto Dealerships

Media

Berkshire's early success was largely built on insurance, which in the right hands is an extremely profitable and cash-rich business industry. That's because insurance companies make money two ways. First, by pricing risk conservatively they can earn profits on policies (premiums are greater than total payouts over time). Second, and more importantly, there's insurance float. Insurance companies get paid upfront, but only pay out policy claims over time. In the meantime, they can invest the excess cash (float) into other investments or even use it to buy companies. In the hands of great capital allocators and investors like Buffett and the world-class team he's built at Berkshire, that is the main driver of Berkshire's epic returns over the decades.

Today, Berkshire's cash pile is $103.6 billion, 60% of that insurance float. Buffett likes to maintain a minimum of $20 billion in cash to cover unexpected insurance payouts. Thus, Berkshire's dry powder now stands at just over $80 billion. Over the decades, Buffett has used that float to build up one of the largest portfolios of publicly traded companies, bought at what he considers discounts to fair value, in the world. Today, that portfolio is worth $202 billion and includes stakes in 39 companies.

Actually, Berkshire's latest earnings revealed that it purchased $14.4 billion in stock in the latest quarter, so in reality, its portfolio is likely now far larger. And of course, last quarter was when the S&P 500 last hit all-time highs. The recent market downturn means that Berkshire may have gone bargain hunting in October and we won't know what it bought then until mid-February 2019 when it releases its Q4 13-F filing.

The point is that Berkshire has become such a great investment thanks to Buffett's ability to pivot and invest opportunistically, by being "greedy when others are fearful". He's patiently waited for markets to freak out, and then deployed investor capital into his highest conviction ideas by following one of my favorite Buffett mantras, "When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble."

Ok, so maybe Berkshire is one of the greatest investment success stories ever told, but today it's a behemoth of a company that can't possible still grow at a fast pace right? Actually, that's not true. While the greatest growth days are certainly behind it, Berkshire is still proving it can deliver strong top and bottom line growth that results in impressive, market-beating returns.

2. Berkshire Is Still A Strong Earnings And Cash Flow Growth Machine

Berkshire bears (yes they do exist) will point out that Berkshire's greatest outperformance to the market (alpha) has been steadily falling from its glory days in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

That's unquestionably true. However, while Berkshire is never again likely to beat the market by as much as 50% in any given year, that's needed for it to prove a great long-term investment. Consider what it would mean if Berkshire is able to outperform the market by just 1% or 2% annually over the long term. As I'll soon explain, I consider this a reasonable expectation for the company.

Time Horizon $1,000 Investment Value With 8% CAGR Inflation Adjusted Return (Beat Market's Historical Return By 1%) $1,000 Investment Value With 9% CAGR Return (Beat Market By 2%) $1,000 Invested In S&P 500 (Inflation Adjusted) 10 Years $2,158 $2,367 $1,967 20 Years $4,661 $5,604 $3,869 30 Years $10,062 $13,267 $7,612 40 Years $21,724 $31,409 $14,974 50 Years $46,901 $74,357 $29,457

(Sources: Moneychimp, Dave Ramsey Retirement Calculator)

Since 1871, the S&P 500's CAGR total return has been 9.2% (7% adjusted for inflation). Let's assume that long-term inflation runs at 2.2%, in line with both its historical rate (over 146 years) and the Fed's long-term inflation target (2% core inflation).

Investing $1,000 into the market, and assuming historical long-term inflation-adjusted returns, will roughly double your real wealth every decade. $1,000 today would be worth almost $30,000 in 50 years. That's impressive, and why Buffett says that the best default option for most investors is to just steadily invest (dollar cost average) into a low-cost S&P 500 index fund.

However, for the reasons I'll explain in a moment, I remain confident that Berkshire's superior investment philosophy and strong operating businesses will be able to beat the market by a small, but ultimately significant amount over time. If Berkshire beats the S&P 500 by just 1% and 2% in inflation-adjusted returns, then over 50 years that equates to:

1%: an extra $17,444 per $1,000 invested today (59% more money)

2%: an extra $44,900 per $1,000 invested today (152% more money)

Ok, sure, the power of long-term compounding means that even modest alpha can make a huge difference in investor wealth. But why is Berkshire likely to actually deliver those superior returns? Well, for that, let's turn to the actual earnings.

Metric Q3 2018 Revenue Growth 29.1% Operating Revenue Growth 6.6% Net Income 356% Operating Income 100%

Note that due to changes in accounting rules that went into effect this year, investors shouldn't merely look at the company's headline top and bottom line figures. That's because Berkshire is now required to report investment gains as both revenue and earnings, which means that these figures are extremely volatile and in the words of Buffett "useless" for analyzing the company's fundamentals. Rather, what matters to investors is operating revenue and income, which comes from its actual businesses.

As you can see, in Q3, Berkshire posted solid top-line growth, but doubled its operating income. That's mostly due to the insurance business, which posted a $1.68 billion profit in Q3 compared to a $3 billion loss in Q3 2017. Last year, three hurricanes and an earthquake caused large policy payouts resulting in a loss. Insurance profits are highly variable due to the timing of when disasters strike. More important for long-term investors is that this year's more normal quarter showed the strong underwriting skills of Berkshire's insurance operations.

Specifically, I mean that the insurance business's combined ratio was 92.6%. This shows that normally Berkshire's largest business (and the source of most of its investing cash) is earning about 7% profits on every policy it underwrites. Many insurance companies have long-term combined ratios of 100% or even more. They rely on investment gains on the float to ultimately turn a profit. Berkshire's insurance operations are some of the most profitable in the industry AND also help generate strong investment gains on the float.

Meanwhile, nearly all of Berkshire's other business segments also showed strong operating income growth:

BNSF (railroad): 9.9% operating income growth

Utilities and energy: 14.6% operating income growth

Manufacturing, service, and retailing (MSR) businesses: -51% operating income growth (due to RV maker Forest River operating income falling 24%) - revenue increased 11.7%

Apparel and Footwear: 5% operating earnings growth

Duracell: 8% operating earnings growth

But that's just one quarter and in a very strong economy. What kind of long-term growth does Berkshire generate when the economy is not growing at 3+%? Well, take a look at the last five years when economic growth was far below 3% and what many fear is the "new normal" for the US economy.

Metric Berkshire 5-Year CAGR Growth Rate S&P 500 5-Year CAGR Growth Rate Revenue 8.3% 1.8% Net Income 24.8% 3.5% Operating Cash Flow 16.9% NA

Berkshire blew away the market in terms of top and bottom line growth. Sure, this year's accounting change helped to artificially boost BRK's figures, BUT note that operating cash flow (doesn't benefit from these changes) has been growing at a very impressive rate. One that shows that Berkshire is likely to deliver market-beating returns for many years, and likely decades, to come.

That's because Berkshire's core strength is the corporate culture that Buffett has built up over 53 years.

3. Winning Corporate Culture Will Endure Long After Buffett And Munger Are Gone

Today, Buffett remains Berkshire's Chairman and CEO, and owns about 36% of the company's shares. Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Buffett's right hand since 1978, is 94 while Buffett himself is 88. Naturally many investors worry about what happens when these legendary value investors are gone.

However, I'm not worried in the slightest. That's because Buffett is a hands-off CEO, who doesn't believe in micromanaging his companies. He's not some emperor whose day to day operating skills are essential (and responsible) for the company's success. Rather his highly decentralized corporate empire is made up of quality companies, each which was purchased because it was already well run, and existing management remained in place.

In fact, just 25 employees work at Berkshire's head office in Omaha. They are not supermen who run the day to day operations. Rather, as Buffett explained in one of his annual investor letters:

"This group efficiently deals with a multitude of SEC and other regulatory requirements, files a 30,400-page Federal income tax return - that's up 6,000 pages from the prior year! - oversees the filing of 3,530 state tax returns, responds to countless shareholder and media inquiries, gets out the annual report, prepares for the country's largest annual meeting, coordinates the Board's activities, fact-checks this letter - and the list goes on and on." - Warren Buffett, Berkshire Shareholder letter

The strategic decisions that underpin Berkshire's success are what management, currently Buffett and Munger, focus on. They, like Bezos at Amazon, are thinking many years ahead, about what investments to make to best maximize the sales, earnings, and cash flow of the company. The actual empire runs itself, thanks to the decentralized but Grade A corporate culture.

However, even Buffett, the grand strategic chess master at Berkshire, isn't a day trader who is conjuring immense annual short-term profits by sitting in front of a computer screen. Buffett spends 80% of his time reading (and thinking), about 500 pages per week, mostly newspapers and annual reports.

“You could hardly find a partnership in which two people settle on reading more hours of the day than in ours." - Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway

Note that what Buffett and Munger are reading are publicly available to everyone. They are not minting money due to insider information or magic investing formulas, but from merely focusing on long-term fundamentals and large secular trends.

Ok, so maybe Buffett and Munger are super efficient, fundamental-driven value investors, who are able to make excellent capital allocation decisions. But what about when they are gone? Won't Berkshire become a mere shell of its former self? Actually no, because remember that 377,291 employees at Berkshire are run through a decentralized, but expert network of key executives. These include:

Ajit Jain: Director and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations (66 years old)

Gregory Abel: Director and Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations (56 years old)

Marc Hamburg: Senior VP and CFO (68 years old)

Ted Weschler and Todd Combs: co-investment managers

From what Buffett has told us, when he finally retires, his three roles (CEO, Chairman, head investment manager) will be filled by the following people:

Non-Executive Chairman: Howard Buffett (his son, responsible for preserving Berkshire's corporate culture)

Head of investments: Ted Weschler and Todd Combs

CEO: Ajit Jain or Greg Abel

Howard Buffett is a farmer, with no college degree, who would not make strategic decisions but rather preserve the values that have made Berkshire such a success. Specifically, Buffett says he wants Howard as Chairman so that Berkshire remains a conservative, value investing focused company:

"You worry that somebody will be in charge of Berkshire that uses it as their own sandbox in some way. That changes the way that decisions are made in reference to the shareholders... The odds of that happening are very, very, very low, but having Howie there adds just one extra layer of protection." - Warren Buffett

As for the CEO role, which is where strategic corporate decisions are made (such as what companies to buy outright and how to grow existing assets and cash flow), that will likely fall to Ajit Jain, head of insurance, or Greg Able. Most likely Ajit, one of the best insurance executives in the world, will remain at his job and Greg Able will become CEO. That's because Able is currently Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities, pipelines, and renewable energy). He's also Vice Chairman of non-insurance operations and has overseen numerous M&A deals. Thus, while Mr. Jain has fantastic industry-specific experience and knowledge, Able is better suited to overseeing the non-insurance business units that accounted for 73% of the company's 2017 revenue. Further evidence that Able will take over the CEO role is that fact that Buffett has praised him for his "innovative ideas" and Able is known to share Buffett's core values, specifically about running the business with integrity.

What about the investment manager roles? Well, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, former hedge fund managers who joined Berkshire in 2011 and 2010, respectively, will be in charge of Berkshire's strategic use of the massive cash flow the business empire spins off ($36 billion per year).

Todd Combs (47 years old) helped to put together Berkshire's largest acquisition, the $44 billion 2016 purchase of aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts. Tedd Weschler is 56 years old and is the one who convinced Buffett to start buying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock, which is now by far the largest holding in its portfolio.

Both Todd and Ted have beaten the S&P 500 since starting at Berkshire, something Buffett himself has failed to do since 2011. Today, they manage over $25 billion for Berkshire and most of the smaller investment decisions the company makes come not from Buffett but these two.

And lest you fear that these men have different overall investing strategies than Buffett, don't. Both are fundamental-driven value investors who mirror Buffett to an uncanny degree. In fact, here's how Todd Combs describes his overall investing research approach:

"I've always been kind of a one man band, analytically. I spend the vast majority of my day reading. I try to make about half of that reading random. Things like newspapers and trade periodicals." - Todd Combs (emphasis added)

The bottom line is that even when Buffett and Munger are gone, Berkshire will remain in great hands. In fact, the company's investment returns might actually go up, since Weschler and Combs are younger and more willing to invest in tech companies that Buffett, until recently, tended to avoid.

But what about recessions? Sure, Berkshire has done great for the last five years, but the US economy has seen its second-longest expansion in history, and the stock market has been rising for nearly a decade. What about when the next downturn hits? Well, actually that's going to be good for Berkshire and help drive its long-term, market-beating returns.

4. Berkshire Likely To Remain A Market Beating Stock For The Foreseeable Future

Thanks to tax reform in 2018, Berkshire is expected to see its earnings (both net and operational) boom this year. However, in 2019, analysts are expecting a major growth slowdown. So how can I possibly claim that Berkshire will be able to not just match the market but beat it over time?

Time Frame Analyst EPS Growth Forecast (CAGR) 2018 67.2% 2019 5.0% 5 Years 8.8% 10 Years 12.0%

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, Fast Graphs)

Note that analysts expect Berkshire's growth rate to accelerate in the coming years. The longer the time frame you look at, the faster the consensus analyst growth forecast. Why is that? Because of the biggest reason I am such a long-term Berkshire bull and plan to eventually buy the company myself. That would be the fact that Berkshire's long-term growth rates aren't good despite economic and market downturns, but because of them.

Or to put another way, when the next recession and bear market hits, Berkshire is going to go bargain hunting. That includes both buying quality companies outright or merely loading up its portfolio with deeply undervalued shares. And we can't forget that due to its strong balance sheet (AA credit rating) and the mountain of cash and insurance float, Berkshire is a kind of corporate America "lender of last resort". During the Financial Crisis, Berkshire was able to cut sweetheart deals with desperate big banks. That includes investing $5 billion in Bank of America (BAC) preferred shares that yielded 6% and came with warrants granting Berkshire the option to later buy 700 million shares at $7.14. While Berkshire's portfolio strategy may not be anything special (replicable by regular investors), its ability to cut deals with distressed companies, or do joint ventures with private equity firms like 3-G Capital, are not.

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not predicting or hoping for another recession or bear market soon. In fact, as far as we can tell using the best available leading indicators and time-tested economic and market models, the next recession is likely to start no earlier than late 2020 or early 2021. Bear markets are much harder to predict, but the next one isn't likely to begin before mid-2020. But whenever the next big economic and market downturn comes, Berkshire will be one of the best-positioned companies in America to profit from it.

Company Yield 10-Year Expected EPS/Dividend Growth Expected 10-Year CAGR Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Berkshire Hathaway 0% 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% S&P 500 1.9% 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

Ultimately what's going to drive Berkshire's long-term total returns aren't the earnings growth of any one year. It's going to be the incredible wealth creation that this time-tested, and world-class management team is capable of delivering by deploying one of the largest capital piles in the world, opportunistically, and at bargain prices.

Would I love for Berkshire to pay a dividend? Sure, but ultimately anyone owning the stock does so because you trust that management will be able to continue delivering above average capital allocation decisions. No, Berkshire isn't going to make you a billionaire, but with enough time, and if you buy it at the right price, it can eventually make you a millionaire.

But is now the right time to buy Berkshire? Well, for complex conglomerates such as this, that's not always an easy question to answer. But as I'll now explain, it does appear that today is a good time for investors to potentially open a position.

5. Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price (But I'm Personally Waiting To Buy It)

BRK.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

Berkshire has had a great year, soundly beating the S&P 500 and delivering nearly 20% returns in the past year. But does that mean it's too late to buy shares today?

There are dozens of ways to value a stock, but I think three are most useful in the case of Berkshire. The first is to look at the price/tangible book value (estimated liquidation value). This is due to the company's large financial segments, for which this approach is generally effective over time.

P/TBV 13-Year Median P/TBV 2.24 2.09

(Source: Gurufocus)

Berkshire's increasingly diversified operations has meant its P/TBV ratio has been increasing. However, today's 2.24 is not significantly higher than its 13-year median average. Accounting for its ever larger number of non-financial businesses, this might mean that Berkshire is at least close to fair value today.

Buffett himself would seem to agree with that. That's because, under the company's new discretionary buyback policy (management has no P/TBV cap but can buy back shares any time it thinks they are undervalued), Berkshire repurchased $928 million worth of its own shares in August, at a range of $204 to $209. Note, however, that during Q3, the company invested $14.4 billion into stocks (before the recent pullback). Thus, Berkshire's small amount of buybacks (6% of invested capital) indicates that about $207 per share is only slightly undervalued.

For a more exact estimate of the company's fair value, I turn to Morningstar's Greggory Warren. Mr. Warren has done a sum of the parts calculation that estimates the value of each of Berkshire's key businesses, using what I consider to be conservative and realistic long-term assumptions. These include:

6% long-term (5-year) insurance premium growth

95.4% long-term combined ratio (4.6% net profit on insurance policies)

Insurance business value: $74/share

1.7% CAGR unit volume growth at BNSF (railroad)

3.6% railroad revenue growth

Operating ratio (operating costs/revenue): 61%

BNSF value: $48/share

Kraft Heinz stake: $9/share

manufacturing, service, and retail operations (MSR) revenue growth: 3.6%

MSR operating margin expansion (economies of scale): 0.2% to 0.25% per year

MSR value: $65/share

Financial Products businesses: $7/share

Utilities & Energy business (assuming current allowed ROEs obtained): $17/share

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return $220 0% 0% 0% 12.0%

All told, Morningstar estimates that Berkshire is worth $220 today, implying that shares are currently fairly priced. Under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price," this means today is probably a decent time to buy the stock.

And since Berkshire was recently buying shares, that's pretty strong confirmation from the Oracle of Omaha himself that today is a relatively good time to add Berkshire to your portfolio. But while I can recommend Berkshire today to almost anyone, for my own portfolio I'm going to patiently wait for a far better price.

Why is that? Because while about 12% long-term returns are excellent for most people (30% above market's historical return), I'm personally putting my money to work in the best opportunities I know of. That means buying blue-chip companies that I believe can deliver 15+% long-term (10-year) CAGR total returns.

The total return formula I use is a valuation-adjusted Gordon Dividend Growth model (effective since 1956) which determines valuation based on dividend yield theory or DYT (proven highly effective since 1966). The formula is: yield + long-term EPS/cash flow/dividend growth + valuation boost (multiple expansion to fair value, CAGR basis over 10 years).

This formula is best used on stable dividend stocks but also works for companies with relatively stable growth rates over time (like Berkshire). Assuming the price starts from fair value, the share price should rise in line with earnings and cash flow per share (which are ultimately what stock prices are based on).

So with Berkshire now likely at fair value, in order to achieve my 15% total return target is impossible. But if I can buy it when it's undervalued, then I can get that 3% CAGR valuation boost (over 10 years) that I need to own it in my portfolio. That basically means I need to buy BRK cheap enough that it returning to fair value will result in the price outpacing earnings/cash flow growth by 3% CAGR over a decade. That amounts to buying the stock when its upside to fair value (per Morningstar's estimate) is 34%.

Targeted Discount To Fair Value My Buy Price P/TBV At Target Price 13-Year P/TBV Range Upside To Fair Value 10-Year CAGR Valuation Boost 10-Year Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential 25.5% $164 1.66 1.32 to 3.17 34% 3.0% 15.0%

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Moneychimp)

If Berkshire were to hit $164, it would be 25.5% undervalued and thus have the necessary long-term valuation boost I would need to achieve my desired return. $164 would be 1.66 book value which is on the lower end of the stock's historical range over the past 13 years. How often does Berkshire trade at 1.66 book value? Well not often, usually only during severe corrections and bear markets.

(Source: Ycharts)

However, like Buffett, I believe that patience is the greatest asset a long-term value investor has. Thus, I've placed a limit order (good-until-canceled) to buy an initial starter position in BRK.B ($5,000) at $164. Each quarter I'll update that based on the latest available data, and just let the market decide when I join the happy ranks of Berkshire investors.

Of course, anyone who wants to do the same must first be comfortable with the company's risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Berkshire is the ultimate wide-moat, low-risk blue chip, courtesy of its massively diversified operations, there are some risks to be aware of. First is that, as the company has diversified, its volatility has been steadily increasing.

1-year beta: 1.02

3-year beta: 0.87

5-year beta: 0.89

10-year beta: 0.58

Berkshire used to be about 40% less volatile than the S&P 500 (beta of 0.58), but over the past year has been 2% more volatile. While volatility is actually good for long-term investors (you can buy shares at bigger bargains during market declines), anyone owning Berkshire still needs to be comfortable with steep short- to medium-term drops.

BRK.B data by YCharts

During the most recent pullback, Berkshire matched the market's decline.

BRK.B data by YCharts

However, even back when Berkshire was far less volatile, like during the Great Recession, shares still fall off a cliff. And don't forget that Berkshire has seen times of massive market underperformance. That includes falling nearly 50% during the tech boom. This was when the market abandoned value investing because "value is dead! Long live tech stocks!"

BRK.A data by YCharts

Buffett stuck to his principles and was ultimately vindicated during the tech crash when Berkshire's shares soared while the former tech darlings drove the market into the ground.

BRK.A data by YCharts

But the point is that investing in any stock means having to endure occasional long and painful declines, sometimes when the market is soaring. Anyone investing in Berkshire needs to have faith in not just its world-class management, but share their long-term, fundamentals focused, and value-driven investment approach. And remember that under Berkshire's new discretionary buyback policy, should Berkshire ever underperform the market as it did during the tech bubble, the company would be able to potentially buy back a lot of stock and thus boost its per-share metrics substantially.

At the fundamental level, it's crucial to understand that Berkshire's days of growing its book value per share at 19.1% CAGR (1965 to 2017) are gone for good. Rather investors need to be happy with high single digits growth in that key metric from now on. The good news is that thanks to the company's new buyback policy, and being able to invest its rivers of cash flow during future market downturns and recessions, Berkshire should still be able to generate double-digit earnings and cash flow growth. That should ultimately help drive similar stock returns which will continue to make the company a market-beater, as long as you're patient and willing to put up with normal market volatility.

That volatility can be high at times due to the nature of Berkshire's key businesses. For example, insurance profits, while great at times, can plunge into multi-billion dollar losses when disasters strike, sometimes up to four in a single quarter. And many of Berkshire's other businesses are heavily reliant on the health of the economy.

BRK.A Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In a recession, sales and profits will fall, but the company's sound balance sheet (AA credit rating) and the mountain of cash will see it through even the most severe downturn.

Finally, don't forget that the downside to being so diversified is that Berkshire also faces operational risks in nearly every sector. That includes large amounts of regulatory risks in its insurance, railroad, and energy operations. But just like Buffett, investors need to trust in the large number of quality executives at each of the company's subsidiaries to handle any challenges that come up.

The bottom line on Berkshire's risks is that owning this stock means having to adopt a similar mindset as management. Think of the long term, ignore short-term noise (share price volatility), and never forget that while bull markets make you money, bear markets ultimately make you far richer over time.

Bottom Line: Even After Buffett Is Gone Berkshire Will Remain A Market-Beating Stock

Don't misunderstand me, there is NO WAY that Berkshire's future returns will match the sensational ones of past decades. However, the fact is that the company remains one of the best-run corporations in the world, thanks to the long-term, value-focused corporate culture that Buffett and Munger have built over the past 53 years.

And while those value investing legends will one day be gone, I'm confident that the overall strategy the company has perfected, of buying quality companies at discounted prices (either entirely or partial equity stakes) and then holding for the long term, will continue to generate market-beating, double-digit returns for the foreseeable future.

This is why I personally consider Berkshire Hathaway to be a great long-term investment, for pretty much anyone. That's because, at its current fair value, I expect it to continue generating market-beating total returns of approximately 12% over the coming decade. Heck, it will even, eventually, find a way into my high-yield dividend growth portfolio, becoming the second non-dividend stock I own. However, due to my extreme goal of achieving 15+% long-term CAGR total returns, I will have to wait for Berkshire to trade at about a 25% discount to fair value. That likely means waiting until the next correction or even a bear market, before adding this buy and hold forever blue chip to my portfolio.

However, as Buffett's (and Berkshire's) amazing success has taught us, when it comes to long-term value investing, patience is the ultimate virtue, and eventually, richly rewarded.

