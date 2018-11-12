Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part IV): Moody's Corporation

While the demand for ratings will increase in emerging countries (mostly China and India), higher interest rates in the US and Europe might have a negative effect on Moody’s business.

In my series “Preparing for the end of the cycle” I covered three different companies so far – the conglomerate corporation 3M (NYSE: MMM), the social network Facebook (NYSE: FB) and the financial services corporation Mastercard (NYSE: MA). In the following article we will analyze Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) and Mastercard, Facebook and Moody’s seem to have a lot in common: all three grew revenue more than 9% in the last five years, grew earnings per share more than 15% and had an operating margin above 43%.

Once again, we will start with a business description and analyzing why Moody's is a great company with a competitive advantage. We will also look at the growth potential for the years to come and end our analysis with an intrinsic value calculation.

Business Description

Moody’s Corporation is most famous for being a provider of credit ratings for issued debt and, along with Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, it is one of the three major credit rating agencies. But Moody’s also offers data and analytical tools for credit, capital markets and economic research as well as financial services training and financial risk management activities. The business is therefore split in two different segments:

Moody’s investor service (MIS): The biggest part of Moody’s revenue stems from this segment – about 66% of total revenue – and these are the operations Moody’s is famous for: providing credit ratings. Moody’s is providing ratings for non-financial corporations (about 4,700 ratings), for financial institutions (about 4,100 ratings), for public finance (about 18,000 ratings), for structured finance transactions (about 11,000 ratings) and for infrastructure and project finance (about 1,000 ratings). Among these four segments, the corporate finance ratings are responsible for about 50% of MIS revenue.

The recent “Bureau van Dijk” acquisition was an addition to Moody’s analytics segment. On August 10, 2017 the company acquired 100% of Yellow Maple, an indirect parent company of Bureau van Dijk Electronic Publishing B.V. The company is a global provider of business intelligence as well as company information products. This acquisition will not only grow Moody’s analytics but also extend Moody’s position as a leading company in risk data and analytical insight. Moody’s seems to be very selective about its acquisitions and is trying to acquire premier businesses and especially businesses that are adding to the existing wide moat (see below for further information). Moody’s paid $3,542 million for the acquisition which was paid with a combination of cash and also new debt financing.

Right now, Moody’s is generating about 56% of its revenue in the United States and about 27% in the EMEA region. So far, MIS is providing ratings in more than 120 countries and Moody’s growth opportunities lie in the developing countries. With a capital market that is growing more and more and is getting more and more complex, the necessity for credit ratings will grow. But Moody’s is also dependent on the overall economy and its business has characteristics of a cyclical business. The amount of debt that is issued (and will require a rating) is fluctuating according to different macro-economic factors like the interest rate and the point in the cycle.

The global nonfinancial corporate bonds outstanding increased over the past two decades and have increased 2.7 times in the last ten years. In the chart above, we can see that especially China increased the total outstanding debt in nonfinancial corporate bonds about 40% annually in the last decade and other developing economies increased it 14% annually. These are the countries responsible for Moody’s growth in the future besides the United States and Europe as more and more bonds will need to be rated. Moody’s is therefore trying to increase its strong global presence and grew the number of its employees especially in India (but also in the EMEA region).

Especially in the next five years a lot of bonds mature which will probably lead to a high number of new bonds issued during this timeframe which is again good for Moody’s, but we also have to be careful not to assume a similar high growth forever. The low interest rates (especially in the United States and in Europe) during the past decade fueled the issue of new bonds and with higher interest rates we can assume fewer companies issuing new debt.

With the growth in issued bonds in the last decade, Moody’s also reported stable growth rates in the past decades and its income statements are reflecting great consistency. Aside from the comparably low earnings per share in 2016 and the low free cash flow in 2017, Moody’s could increase its revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow constantly and at a high pace. Revenue increased 10.19% in the last decade, earnings per share increased 11.91% over the last decade and free cash flow also increased 11.96% annually between 2008 and 2016. The free cash flow would have been much higher in 2017, but there was an $863.8 million charge paid in the first quarter of 2017 that reduced free cash flow drastically compared to 2016.

Moody’s strengths are not only the constantly growing revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow, but also the stability and consistency of its operating margin and gross margin. The operating margin was in most years above 40% and only in the years following the financial crisis, the operating margin declined slightly below 40%. The gross margin stayed very stable above 70% over the last decade and is underlining the stability and consistency of Moody’s business.

The only drawback for an otherwise great company is its balance sheet. The biggest problem is lying within Moody’s long-term ($4,484 million) and short-term ($445 million) debt. At first, we have to point out that Moody’s could reduce its outstanding debt from $5,411 million nine months ago to $4,929 million at the end of September, but the debt levels are still high. When subtracting the $1,034 million in cash and cash equivalents and $111 million in short-term investments, the amount the company has to repay is still $3,784 million. The low shareholder’s equity ($606 million) is a resulting problem and hence Moody’s has a D/E ratio of 8.13. But once again, Moody’s improved its balance sheet as nine months ago, shareholder’s equity was even negative. While the D/E ratio seems unacceptable high for every investor, it would take Moody’s only three years of operating income (using the average operating income of the last five years) to repay the debt which is acceptable. In that case, the high D/E ratio should not scare away potential investors.

Dividend And Share Buybacks

Moody’s is also rewarding its investors with a quarterly dividend. Since 2009, Moody’s Corporation increased its annual dividend every single year and aside from 2016, the payout ratio was rather low (between 20% and 30%). For its dividend, Moody’s is targeting a dividend payout ratio between 25% and 30%. In 2017, Moody increased its dividend only 3%, which was the right move considering the low EPS of 2016 and the high debt levels. For 2018, the expected dividend is $1.76 which would be a raise of almost 16%.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Moody’s is also reducing its outstanding shares. The number of outstanding shares declined 11% since 2013. But especially in 2017, the company only spent $200 million on share repurchases which is clever considering the high debt levels and the high share price. But for the years to come, Moody’s will continue to reward investors by paying a dividend and continuing share buybacks.

Moody’s Moat

Moody’s Corporation probably has one of the widest economic moats of any business right now. At least for its MIS business, Moody’s is operating in a segment with only two serious competitors. Moody’s has a similar market share as its major competitor Standard & Poor’s and has a much higher market share than Fitch. But having only one or two competitors is not necessarily the basis for above average results (as Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK: EADSF) show us for example). However, in case of credit rating agencies, operating in a concentrated business segment leads to pricing power as there are only very few existing competitors, low price competition and almost no chance for new companies to enter the market.

Moody’s competitive advantage stems primarily from its brand name as well as its reputation. But a well-known brand alone is no reason for a wide moat. In order to create a wide moat, a brand has either to increase the willingness of customers to pay more or reduce search costs. In case of Moody’s it is probably both: If I need a respected rating for a bond, I need a rating from Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s and the search for a credit rating agency is limited to only two or three choices. Additionally, customers (corporations, institutions) are willing to pay a higher price for a Moody’s rating knowing that a Moody’s rating is widely accepted by investors and participants in financial markets.

In order to understand Moody’s wide moat, we have to dig a little deeper. Reputation and the brand name are both a social construction and based on a social consensus. The social consensus is very simple: “A credit rating from Moody’s is worth more than a credit rating from somebody else.” Around that simple sentence, a huge set of stories was built around in the past and that simple sentence is also embedded in the thinking of almost every financial market participant. And it is not so much, that market participants have to believe themselves in the superiority of Moody’s, they know that everybody else is believing in it and that is making the social consensus and the brand so strong. If new bonds need to be rated, the institutions probably will choose Moody’s – not because they think Moody’s is the best, but because they know everybody else will be impressed by the Moody’s rating. It is not enough if I don’t believe in the accuracy of a Moody’s rating. As long as everybody else believes in it (and even if they only believe in it because they expect other participants and institutions to believe in it), I don’t have any chance to convince people around me to use a rating from somebody else than Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s.

A brand name or reputation can be destroyed and after the financial crisis we probably witnessed the biggest threat to Moody’s wide moat in the last decades. It is not enough when only a few people challenge the existing stories and the social consensus but after the financial crisis many market participants (and also people from the political system supported by the media) introduced a new set of stories about credit rating agencies – these stories were about the danger of Moody’s to the political and financial system, the company’s role in the bubble leading to the financial crisis and so on. Even Warren Buffett claimed in several interviews at the time that he saw Moody’s moat in danger and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) reduced its stake (but is still the largest shareholder). In retrospect we know, that Moody’s definitely made huge mistakes and its reputation was affected in a negative way as the general public has still very negative feelings towards the big rating agencies. However, Moody’s brand and reputation were strong enough to still deliver exceptional results and considering its ratings, the company kept its status as credible rating agency, companies as well as other institutions are using Moody’s services and investors still look at Moody’s rating before making decisions. Even the financial crisis and Moody’s role in it couldn’t destroy the wide economic moat. It is very hard to bring that social consensus down and a very successful set of stories (like religions or political believes) can last for centuries with people even forgetting why the stories are told and the social consensus exists.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

But a wide moat, growth potential, growing revenue and growing free cash flow as well as stable margins are not enough to decide over an investment. We also have to calculate a fair value and compare it to the current stock price.

Taking the numbers of the last four quarters ($1,398 million), free cash flow would have to grow about 8% for the next decade and then 3% for perpetuity in order for Moody’s to be fairly valued right now (using a 10% discount rate). When considering the average CAGR of the past decade (11.96% annually between 2008 and 2016) and Moody’s long-term target (earnings per share growing in the low teens), we might conclude that an 8% growth rate for the next decade seems to be a realistic assumption (maybe even a bit too conservative).

But I think the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis is rather unrealistic. As I am quite sure we are at the end of the cycle (which is the reason why this series is called “Preparing for the end of the cycle”) revenue as well as free cash flow are comparably high right now. In 2008, the free cash flow of Moody’s declined about 35% compared to 2007 and we can expect a similar drop in 2019 or 2020. Despite the wide moat, Moody’s is still responding to the overall state of the economy and in a bear market and during recessions, ratings as well as financial analysis won’t be requested as much as during a bull market. To reflect the potential decline, I would take about $1,000 million as basis for an intrinsic value calculation and assume the free cash flow can grow about 8% for the next decade (being conservative and taking into account that due to higher interest rates fewer bonds are issued). Additionally, I think 5% growth for perpetuity seems realistic and is reflecting the wide economic moat. This leads to an intrinsic value of $135.13 for Moody’s Corporation. To reflect the risk of wrong (too optimistic) assumptions I will also include a 20% margin of safety which brings us to an entry point of $108.10 for Moody’s Corporation.

When looking for the perfect entry point, technical analysis can provide us with a few hints. A perfect entry point would be the price area between $75 and $80 as it combines a few technical indicators:

200 months exponential moving average at $72.50 right now (will be higher in a few months)

The lows of 2015 and 2016 at about $80

The 38er Fibonacci level at about $81.50

The highs of 2006 and 2007 at about $75

Considering our calculated fair value of $135, I wouldn’t count on the stock dropping that low. But in a state of panic, the stock could easily drop to such low levels.

Conclusion

Similar to all the other stocks, Moody’s Corporation will find its place on our watchlist and we will keep an eye on the stock price development. It might also be a possibility to split our position and invest if Moody’s should drop to $108 and then again if the stock really declines to the price area between $75 and $80.

