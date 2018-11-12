CNFinance IPO: Loans Given Increased By 123% In 2017

If economic conditions deteriorate and the borrowers default, the company may not be able to able to collect cash, which should affect the company's financial condition.

With a 123% increase in the amount of loans given in 2017, CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is interesting. Additionally, the total interest and fees income has increased by 174% in 2017 and the amount of cash in hand also increased by 410%. With this in mind, it makes sense that CNF trades at 6.37x earnings. Large banks in China are trading at 4.6x-5.5x, but they are not growing at the same pace.

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 1999, incorporated in Cayman Islands and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, CNFinance Holdings Limited offers home equity loan services. The company’s business is large. Oliver Wyman notes that among non-traditional financial institutions, CNF is the second largest home equity loan service provider in China.

Source: Prospectus

Investors should appreciate the expertise accumulated after remaining in the business for 10 years. In addition, CNF seems to be close to clients by owning a large network of 75 branches in 40 cities in China. The image below provides further details on these matters:

Source: Prospectus

CNF offers an integrated online and offline credit application that seems to be very convenient for clients. The company can provide loans in about 48 hours after the application is submitted. The effective interest rate obtained from the loans is quite significant, equal to 23.7% as shown in the image below. In addition, the money is returned very quickly. In 2017, clients had to return the money after almost 56 months. The company always looks for clients with first or second lien interests on real properties. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, 56.7% of the company’s loans were secured by second lien interests.

Source: Prospectus

CNF is operating in a market growing at a CAGR of 15.3%, which should sustain revenue growth in the near future. The market size seems also large, equal to $1.02 trillion in 2017. Finally, the prospectus reads that CNF does not have many competitors, which is extremely beneficial. The lines below provide further details from Oliver Wyman:

“The market size of home equity loans for MSEs owners in China is expected to grow from RMB7.1 trillion as of December 31, 2017 to RMB14.5 trillion as of December 31, 2022 in terms of outstanding loan principal, representing a CAGR of 15.3%, according to the Oliver Wyman report. We believe that the massive addressable market with a limited number of non-traditional financial institutions that operate nationally, such as us, presents a tremendous opportunity.” Source: Prospectus

The company has experienced massive loan demand in the last three years. The number of active borrowers increased from less than 8,000 in March 2016 to 29,113 in June 2018. If the company continues the same beneficial pace after the IPO, shareholders should benefit from it.

Employees

The amount of employees shows that CNFinance Holdings is a large corporation and is growing at a high pace. The company had 3,312 employees in December 2016, and the number of employees increased to 4,250 in 2017. That’s a 28% increase, which seems quite impressive.

Most employees, 63.4%, work on sales and marketing. Thus, the company does not seem to need a lot of personnel assessing the risk of the credit portfolio. This tells a lot about the type of loans with high interest rates that the company offers. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds

CNF expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance its working capital needs. The prospectus does not mention when CNF will need additional financing, which may not be appreciated by investors. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Assets

The balance sheet also shows that CNF is growing at a high pace. The company provided large amount of loans in 2017. Keep in mind that the total amount of loans increased by 123% from that of 2016. The amount of cash in hand also increased by 410% in 2017.

The amount of cash in hand comprised of 6.5% of the total amount of assets in 2017. Certain shareholders should appreciate this figure. It shows that the company is using the proceeds received from shareholders. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of borrowings is quite large. The amount of borrowings comprises of 95% of the total amount of liabilities. In addition, the total amount of borrowings almost equals the total amount of loans given. This means that the company is obtaining returns by lending almost all the proceeds received from debt holders. Investors should appreciate this fact. CNF does not hold debt if it cannot generate new loans. The image below provides also the equity side. Please note that the company does not seem to have convertible debt, warrants or any other convertible securities. With many other Chinese companies holding such type of detrimental securities, investors should appreciate CNF for not holding such securities.

Source: Prospectus

Very Large Income Increase

The total interest and fees income has increased by 174% in 2017. The net income has also increased by 123% in 2017. The EPS has also doubled in 2017. In 2016, it was equal to $0.027, and it increased to $0.058 in 2017. The image below provides further details on the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

With the ADSs at $7.4 and taking into account that each each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares, the shares are valued at $0.37. Using the 2017 EPS, $0.058, the company’s P/E ratio would be 6.37x.

The prospectus reads that CNF competes with Lufax, Lamp Finance, and other traditional financial institutions. The first two organizations do not seem to be public, which complicates assessing the valuation of CNF.

Most banks in China trade with a P/E ratio of 4.6x-5.5x, but they are not growing at the same pace. The image below shows the P/E ratios of some of the biggest banks in China:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Does paying 6.37x earnings makes sense for CNF? Yes, because the total interest and fees income has increased by 174% in 2017. The stock is a buy if the trend continues. With that, if CNF is not able to show significant growth in the next quarters, the share price may be pushed down by the market.

There is another very relevant fact to note. In 2018, the peer-to-peer lending industry in China seems to be encountering certain difficulties. The financial times noted it in an article released on July 22, 2018. The number of online lending platforms increased quite a bit in 2018 as compared to 2017. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: FT

Source: FT

Could these issues of the peer-to-peer lending industry affect CNF? CNF is not a peer-to-peer platform. Clients can obtain loans using an online platform, but CNF seems always in charge of the risk management. Debt investors don’t seem to have real contact with borrowers. Additionally, the company’s loans are always secured by properties. With that, the credit industry is always connected in certain way. If investors don’t trust online business models anymore, the image of CNF could be damaged. Investors buying shares of CNF should follow closely the banking sector as a whole.

Institutional Investors Bought Stock - Cayman Islands

It is very beneficial that CNF received financing from institutional investors prior to the IPO. The list of institutions is shown in the image below. Additionally, it is also interesting that directors own large stakes in the company, but they do not own more than 50%. This means that the Board of Directors is expected to be independent. No shareholder is expected to control the Board.

Source: Prospectus

The most relevant caveat on this name is the place where the company was incorporated, the Cayman Islands. It is not new. Many Chinese companies chose this location as they have to pay less taxes. However, investors should understand that they may not be able to protect their interests. Firstly, judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against the management or Board of Directors. In addition, the rights of shareholders are not clearly established under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Thus, the protection is less significant than that in the United States. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion And Risks

The company is increasing the amount of given loans at a high pace. The total amount of loans increased by 123% from that of 2016. In addition, the amount of cash in hand also increased by 410% in 2017. With this in mind, it makes sense that CNF trades at 6.37x earnings. Big banks trade at a P/E ratio of 4.6x-5.5x they are not growing at the same pace. If the upward trend continues, the stock is a buy.

With that, investors should understand that there are certain risks. If the company is not able to maintain the same growth pace in the next quarters, the stock price may decline to 4.6x-5.5x earnings, or $5.33-$6.38 per ADS. In addition, if economic conditions deteriorate and the borrowers default, the company may not be able to collect cash, which should affect the company's financial condition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.