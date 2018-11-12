Legacy Housing Begins IPO Efforts

The firm builds and provides financing for manufactured homes and tiny houses for communities and individuals in the U.S.

Legacy Housing has filed to raise $69 million in a U.S. IPO.

Legacy Housing (LEGH) intends to raise gross proceeds of $69 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses to individuals and communities.

LEGH is growing quickly, has the largest backlog of orders in its history but faces a rising interest rate environment which may impact its growth trajectory.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Bedford, Texas-based Legacy Housing was founded in 2005 to build, sell and finance full-sized manufactured homes and tiny houses. Tiny houses are structures between 320 and 399 square feet.

Management is headed by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Curtis D. Hodgson and Kenneth E. Shipley.

The firm offers an array of homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet, consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms with one to three and a half bathrooms.

Below is a brief overview video of what stands out in a legacy home:

Source:Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing also offers financing services, such as floor plan financing for the company’s independent retailers.

Customer Acquisition

Legacy Housing markets their offerings across 15 states through a network of 117 independent and 11 company-owned retail locations, and through direct sales to owners of manufactured home communities.

Management says the firm is the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the U.S.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been on a decreasing trend as sales have increased, per the table below:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through Q3 2018 11.6% 2017 13.3% 2016 12.3%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Customer/User has grown so far in 2018 vs. full-year 2017, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer/User Period ARPC/U Variance Through Q3 2018 $41,786 6.3% 2017 Year End $39,320 N/A

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 release by the U.S. Census Bureau, the total manufactured homes market was valued at about $6.245 billion in 2007, marking a decline to about $5.8 billion in 2016.

The average sale price per manufactured house has risen from $65,400 in 2007 to $70,600 in 2016, while the total number of homes sold has declined from 95,752 in 2007 to 81,136 in 2016.

Major competitors that build or sell manufactured housing include:

Clayton Homes

Cavco Industries (CVCO)

Skyline Champion (SKY)

Lenders that are competitors to Legacy’s lending service are:

21st Mortgage (Clayton)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)

Triad Finance

CU Factory Built Lending

Financial Performance

LEGH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue at an accelerating rate

Increased operating profit

Steadily increasing gross margin

Swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source:Legacy Housing S-1

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ 127,239,000 146.6% 2017 $ 128,736,000 116.5% 2016 $ 110,545,000 Operating Profit Period Operating Profit Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ 28,689,000 161.2% 2017 $ 28,095,000 152.5% 2016 $ 18,425,000 EBITDA Period EBITDA Through Q3 2018 22.5% 2017 21.8% 2016 16.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ 562,000 9.4% 2017 $ (710,000) -246.5% 2016 $ (1,903,000)

Source: Legacy Housing and IPO Edge

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $449,000 in cash and $90.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($4.2 million).

IPO Details

Legacy intends to raise $69.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Consistent with our long-term strategy of conservatively deploying our capital to achieve above average rates of return, we intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to expand our retail presence in the geographic markets we now serve, particularly in the southern United States. Each retail center requires between $1,000,000 and $2,000,000 to acquire the location, situate an office, provide inventory, and allocate the initial working capital. We expect to open 10 to 15 additional retail centers by the end of 2020. We also expect, based on our current financial position, that we will opportunistically increase our credit lines on terms that will allow us to rapidly expand the pace of our financing solutions for our retail consumers, giving our new retail centers the support they need to generate sales.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are B. Riley FBR and Oak Ridge Financial.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

