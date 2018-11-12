Netflix: Buy The Dip

Overview

NFLX data by YCharts

Netflix (NFLX) reported earnings for the 90 days concluding September 30th, 2018 on the 16th of last month largely beating expectations and ushering a number of high profile upgrades from covering analysts. The company met revenue expectations, beat EPS expectations by 0.21 per share, and beat both domestic and international subscriber adds- the prior by nearly 50% (more on this later). Share prices quickly appreciated in the after-hours session by as much as 15%, however, these gains have been lost amidst negative reaction to the company's announcement of the refinancing of high-interest debt and a FAANG led overall decline market sell-off that have put the major indices relatively flat on the year. At the time of writing Netflix shares a currently trading around $315 and given the information currently available, I am now of the belief the stock is oversold and has become one of the best buys on the market.

Prior Sentiment & Reasons For Change

Before I continue, I must touch upon my article from several months ago, where I discussed Netflix Q2 2018 results, the emergence of increased competition in the form of Disney (DIS), in my first premium article for Seeking Alpha. My thesis was based on the disappointing 40% domestic subscriber miss and the potential for more misses as Disney poses a greater competitive risk than Netflix has previously faced, with its rich library of globally recognizable content, and its majority share in major competitor Hulu gained through their merger with Fox (FOXA). Since then, Bob Iger has gone to confirm much of my thesis during the Q3 2018 earnings call, adding that he may, in fact, purchase the remaining equity in Hulu, and, as I predicted, the initial reaction in share prices has been negative. That being said, new viewer information indicates the Marvel titles on Netflix that once made up 80% of the top five most viewed shows have diminished in significance to viewership, and the information disclosed during its Q3 2018 disclosure has painted the volatile domestic subscription activity in a new light.

Disney and their importance departing content

Most watched Netflix Premiers Circa 2017 (Research by Jumpshot)

The trend in viewership of Disney's Marvel-licensed properties on Netflix. (Research by Jumpshot)

The first point I will address is the Marvel licensed properties on Netflix and their importance to viewership. At the time of writing my last article, these shows made up 80% of the most watched content in users first 30 days (as shown in the first chart above). These shows were financed by Netflix to air as exclusives, but their original contract ran through the limited series "The Defenders" and little is known about the details of their current arrangement. Since then, Netflix has canceled three of these shows and this action was explained by recently released findings by the online research firm Jumpshot (visualized in the second chart above). It is clear viewers are treating these shows as one franchise and a trend of diminishing viewership, less a few exceptions, has been ongoing since 2016. The significance of this is that Netflix user growth has continued to remain strong, despite the declining popularity of titles that previously served as major draws. In this light, the service looks far more resilient in the face of a potential migration of content.

Volatility in subscription growth

Most importantly, however, is the fact that management has addressed my highest area of concern, which is erratic user growth. Q2 2018 saw share prices battered over a staggering 40% miss in the growth of their domestic subscribers, their most profitable streaming customers. Q3 surprised with a large beat in domestic subscriber growth, seemingly bucking the trend, and leaving many with questions. Management addressed these volatile swings and blamed seasonality of programming, along with trial users skewing the results. For this reason, they intend to report a more stable number going forward reflecting retained users, which is believed will reduce the potential for massive trend deviations which misrepresent consumer sentiment. This paints the current state of Netflix domestically, in a much less dire light, and leaves me far more optimistic going forward.

Projections

Source: Contributor Research

As shown in the table above, I expect Netflix to continue to show strong year over year revenue growth, all-be-it with the aforementioned increased spend on content and marketing. Looking to Q4 2018 I expected quarterly sales of $4,107.6 (million) and end of year sales of $15,715.14 (million), a respective change of 25% and 34% y/y. Looking forward to 2019 I anticipate year-end revenues of $18,139.8 (million) and $21.092.7 (million) in 2020, again showing consistent double-digit rates of growth. Examining the reporting units of these businesses gives us a more insightful view on what the drivers will be for this performance.

Reporting Units & Drivers

Source: Contributor Research

My projections indicate subscription growth to continue to trend towards a greater weight internationally, leading to international streaming clients making up 61% of users vs 38.5% domestically (the .5% difference being remaining DVD service users) for the 12 months ending December 31, 2020. I also see an increasing divergence in international vs domestic revenue attribution going forward. Q2 2018 was the first reporting period where, though slight, international sales topped domestic figures with 49.2% and 48.4% respectively. This trend continued, during the company's most recent earnings disclosure, and I expect international revenues will account for 53% of total company revenue vs 46% and 1% for domestic and DVD respectively. While Disney and AT&T via Time Warner will play a role in rising costs, I believe this shift in revenue source is a more significant driver as demonstrated below.

Source: Contributor Research

The charts above show my projections for standard costs attributable to the services reporting units. While the Netflix no longer markets their DVD subscription services (see absence from the cost of marketing graphic), its contribution to revenues and expenses is relatively marginal, so this has little impact on the operations of the firm. What is more significant is lower margins in revenue from abroad compared to sales originating domestically. As Netflix grows internationally, the shift in majority revenues will cause an increase in both general costs of revenues and marketing expenses.

Source: Contributor Research

From this standpoint, it's much more clear why the market reacted so negatively to the shift from domestic to international following second quarter 2018 earnings. Revenues coming from international markets are simply more expensive in both general costs and marketing than those that originate in the United States. On a per subscriber basis, my projections indicate a 37% margin domestically vs 14%. Despite the higher costs and initial negative reaction, if international growth is maintained it paints a very positive outlook for Netflix as a continued source of gross revenue growth. While margins are important, they are not everything and will likely improve as international markets mature. In fact, DVD services will boast a 57% margin (due in part to its discontinued marketing), but as previously stated the total revenue from this unit is so small it has nearly no significance in the total profile of the business.

Price Objective

Source: Contributor Research

My price objective is based upon my estimated $40.14 revenue per share for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, and the price sales range which the company has generally traded at since Q3 results confirmed the trend towards increased international growth. My expected share price at given multiples within said range and at slight deviations from my expected ending revenue per share is demonstrated in the sensitivity chart above. I feel confident in my estimate as it assumes a lower price multiple than previous quarters have afforded Netflix and implies a price is relatively in line with many of the post Q3 disclosure analyst notes from covering research firms. Even in the most pessimistic of scenarios I still see this firm representing a substantial upside potential from the time of writing, making Netflix, in my view, a clear buy.

