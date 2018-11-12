Michael Kors Has Become A Value Investment

If we look beyond its short-term risks, the stock appears to be on solid ground. I believe that its strong brand portfolio will prove profitable for investors over the long term.

The stock has lost more than $3 billion in market cap, which I estimate more than compensates the $2.1 billion paid for Versace's acquisition.

Furthermore, KORS is betting heavily on Asia for further growth. However, I believe that the recent trade war fears have punished the stock.

The recent market-wide selloff has cause KORS to decline roughly 38% from its highs. I think this might be an opportunity for value investors.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE: KORS) owns many luxury brands that are well known around the world. It is fair to say that its brands have worldwide recognition. Recently, the stock has sold off significantly, which has left many investors nursing losses. As of last Friday's close, the stock was down roughly 38% from its highs. Currently, it trades at $47.5 per share and a low P/E ratio of only 12. Because of these reasons, it is worth to take a look into Michael Kors stock and see if there's an opportunity for value investors.

Image: A Michael Kors store.

Brief recap

Recently, the company closed a deal to acquire Versace and rename itself to “Capri Holdings.” This would transform the company into a luxury conglomerate in the fashion industry. Currently, the company owns Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors brands. However, the acquisition of Versace has left investors wondering about whether or not the company overpaid for the purchase. KORS paid approximately $2.12 billion for Versace, which was 2.5 times the brand’s value and 22 times EBITDA. Thus, the stock likely sold off due to the market discounting the shareholder value destroyed by the acquisition.

Image: KORS, 2019 Q2 earnings slides.

The company’s earnings slides were very insightful. It looks like they’ll still operate in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. Most of its revenues come from the ready-to-wear division (54%), while the remaining revenues proceed from accessories, footwear, and other products. Its primary distribution channels are retail (64%) and wholesale (29%).

It is worth mentioning that the Americas region are KORS’ biggest revenue contributor (57%), while Asia represents only 19% of total revenues. Nevertheless, the company will derive most of its future growth from Asia rather than the Americas. As I’ll explain later, this might be one of the reasons the stock has sold off.

You can think of the Michael Kors segment as the one that focuses on apparel, accessories (for example handbags and wallets), footwear, eyewear, fragrances, and other beauty products. The Jimmy Choo brand overlaps with MK products but is overweight on luxury footwear and leather goods.

We still don't have much detail on Versace's operations because it was just recently acquired. What we do know is that KORS' expects to increase Versace's retail footprint from 200 to 300 stores and expand the accessories and footwear segment from 35% to 60%. Overall, it expects to double Versace's revenues in the following years.

Reasons for the sell-off

There are a few reasons for the recent decline. The company offered weak guidance, and this caused investors to worry about risks like a China luxury crackdown and the trade war. Reports about Chinese border officials cracking down on luxury items (like Michael Kors) suggest that Asia's growth could slow down. Whether or not this is because of the recent trade spat is yet unclear. Nevertheless, it appears that investors went into “risk-off” mode after reading the headline.

Moreover, the recent market-wide selloff has exacerbated these issues. The market as a whole is worried about rates and debt. It seems like the Federal Reserve is still determined to raise rates. Thus, it appears that the era of cheap money is coming to an end, which has historically coincided with economic slowdowns/recessions. Naturally, during economic slowdowns, luxury spending is the first to suffer. This reasoning has put on additional pressure on the stock.

Source: The New York Times.

Is it a viable investment despite the trade war?

There's no denying that the company depends heavily on China for growth. This will undoubtedly put the company at risk. Thus, trade war fears deserve to be discounted. Nevertheless, the question remains how to play this stock as investors.

I believe that the better way to go about it is to merely buy if the stock is trading well below its fair value. We need a margin of safety to withstand a potentially prolonged standoff between the US and China.

In my view, a value investing approach will prove most profitable for investors. It's true that right now the outlook for the company looks grim, especially if trade war fears materialize to any extent. However, the stock has sold off a whopping 37.5% from its highs and trades at a cheap P/E ratio. Simply put, at some point, valuations have to matter.

Furthermore, the possibility of a trade deal between the US and China would significantly benefit the company. However, it’s impossible to know when a potential trade resolution would come. Thus, until then, the best we can hope for is to have a cheap price average on the shares. Regardless, it is safe to say that the stock would benefit from a trade deal because it removes one of its main risks from the equation. Hence, I think the best way to approach KORS is as a value investment for the long term.

It’s worth noting that KORS is a unique type of stock. Since its IPO, KORS has morphed into a luxury conglomerate. It is a fantastic retailer of luxury items with well-known brands. Versace and Jimmy Choo remain promising growth opportunities regardless of trade issues. Also, the core Michael Kors brand shows modest growth despite being almost twice the size of Versace and Jimmy Choo put together. Thus, it is clear that the stock has good long-term business prospects.

Capri Holdings: The luxury conglomerate

One would expect that investors would like KORS better now that is a diversified conglomerate for luxury items. Diversification is usually well received in the investment community. However, the problem with the stock is that most of its growth is centered on Asia. Unfortunately, the trade war has left the company in an awkward position. All of its brands depend on Asia for most of their growth.

Image: KORS, 2019 Q2 earnings slides.

Nevertheless, KORS aims to grow its $6 billion in revenues to $8 billion in the next 3-5 years. This would represent a 33% increase. However, most of its growth is expected to come from Versace and Jimmy Choo. These two brands combined are forecasted to contribute with an additional $1.5 billion in revenues. On the other hand, the core Michael Kors brand is only likely to grow by $0.5 billion over the same period. The reality is that everywhere you look, the company is betting on Asia for expansion.

Image: A Michael Kors smartwatch.

Regardless, the company has some exciting initiatives, and it’s growing its businesses organically. For example, accessories like its smartwatches have recently been successful for the company. Also, its runway momentum should help boost revenues.

A holiday trade

Typically retailer stocks perform well towards the end of the year. This year’s forecast is for a whopping $1.1 trillion in retail sales for the holiday season. This is because people usually spend heavily during holidays. This spending will inevitably show in the bottom lines of retailers, amongst them Michael Kors. Hence, it is likely that this holiday season will be strong for the company.

Furthermore, the retail sector usually rallies during Christmas. Many call this phenomenon the “Santa Rally." I believe that after the recent selloff, many stocks are cheap now. This makes it easier to find value in good companies. Thus, a holiday rally should benefit quality retailers trading at cheap valuations the most. Lastly, it is worth mentioning that management also appears to be optimistic about the upcoming holiday season.

Overall comparable store sales in footwear increased double digits, showing further acceleration from recent solid results and setting the stage for a strong holiday season. – John D. Idol. KORS, Q2 2019 earnings call. Seeking Alpha transcript.

In the company's most recent 10-Q there's a note regarding seasonality as well. Even KORS admits that its strongest quarter is typically the third due to the holidays. Thus, there's a strong case for a relief/Santa rally in towards year-end.

Source: KORS' most recent 10-Q.

Valuation

In my view, KORS isn't a complicated company to value. The stock has stable sales and earnings figures. Its growth is somewhat predictable over the long term. Thus, I've chosen to use an approximation to the owner earnings of the company, and discount them. Warren Buffett came up with this concept. It's an approximation to what the owners of a company would receive, after expenses and needed maintenance CAPEX. Owner earnings are useful for our valuation because they represent KORS' profitability better than earnings, EBITDA, or FCF. Lastly, I’ll merely add its cash minus its debt to the discounted figure.

As you can see, the result appears to be favorable for investors. Even under a conservative approach, the stock looks considerably undervalued. My valuation model estimates a fair value of $60 per share. This would imply a 15.3 P/E ratio for the stock. This valuation would be cheaper than the rest of the market (current S&P 500 PE of 22.7). Thus, it is safe to say that the stock currently offers a satisfactory margin of safety for investors.

Source: KORS' most recent 10-Q.

It's worth mentioning that KORS has an annual interest expense of approximately $24 million (after the Versace acquisition). Its FCF of $940 million comfortably covers this figure. Furthermore, it's total debt outstanding (including its short-term portion) amounts to almost $760 million. This means that KORS could theoretically pay its entire debt within a year if it chose to do so.

However, given that the cost of its debt is only 4%, it's reasonable to conclude that KORS' FCF is better used reinvested in the company's operations. Just for context, KORS' ROI and ROIC are both well above 20%+, thus keeping its debt makes financial sense for the time being.

Lastly, KORS' cash reserves are a healthy $174 million. I'd like for the company to have a bit more liquidity in its balance sheet, but it makes sense that its reserves are reduced after the Versace acquisition. In 2017, KORS typically maintained roughly $300 million in cash reserves. Still, its operating cash flow for the most recent quarter was a robust $263 million. Thus, it's safe to say that KORS' investors have nothing to worry about regarding its liquidity. However, it'd be nice to see KORS refrain from additional acquisitions for two to three quarters while it rebuilds its cash position.

Conclusion

Michael Kors has become a unique company due to its recent acquisitions. It’s now a luxury conglomerate in the fashion industry. This promises investors growth opportunities all around the world. However, its main exposure to Asia has caused the stock to sell off due to the recent trade war with China. Furthermore, macroeconomic pressures have put on additional weight on the shares. As a result, the company now appears to be undervalued.

It is evident that the company enjoys strong free cash flows, low debt levels, and reasonable cash reserves. Furthermore, the fair value of the stock appears to be around $60 per share under conservative inputs. This would imply roughly a 27% upside from here. I believe that investors would be wise to take an in-depth look at Michael Kors at these levels. It’s true that cheap stocks can get cheaper, but at some point, valuations matter.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position on the stock within a couple of weeks depending on the overall market sentiment. I think the stock is attractively priced at these levels.