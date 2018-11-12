47 'Safer' Of 119 Russell 3000 Dividend Dogs For November By Cash Flow

Analyst one-year targets revealed that 10 highest-yield "safer" dividend Russell 3000 stocks could produce 23.28% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5k in all ten. The little, low price "Safer" dividend stocks regained control in November.

47 of 119 Russell 3000 Index stocks were deemed "safer" for dividends by showing positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Stocks Could Net 17.3% to 44.3% Gains By November 2019

One of the ten top yield "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 dogs was among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 10% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 8, 2019 were:

Colony Capital (CLNY) netted $443.18, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $372.57, based on dividends, plus a target price estimate from four analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) netted $363.71, based on a mean target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) netted $247.76, based on estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) netted $256.99, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% under the market as a whole.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) netted $234.27, based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) netted $226.88 based on dividends, plus a target price estimate from three analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

CorEnergy Infrastructure (CORR) netted $184.48 based on a median target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

New Media Investment (NEWM) netted $178.59, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% over the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. (GMRE) netted $173.24, based on estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1094% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 27.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 27% opposite the market as a whole (thanks to GMRE's huge market opposed beta).

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

Seven of Eleven Sectors Delivered "Safer" Dividends For The Russell 3000

The 47 "Safer" members of this Index represented seven of eleven sectors. They showed positive annual returns and adequate margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of November 8.

The "safer" dividend Russell 3000 sector representation broke out thus: Real Estate (34); Consumer Cyclical (5); Financial Services (2); Utilities (2); Technology (1); Basic Materials (2); Consumer Defensive (1); Communication Services (0); Energy (0); Healthcare (0); and Industrials (0).

The first two sectors shown in the above list composed the top ten "safer" dividend Russell 3000 team by yield.

47 of 119 Russell 3000 Dogs Showed 'Safer' Dividends=

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed attributes of 50 top yield constituents of the Russell 3000 Index selected from this master list of 119. You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 47 (out of those 119) that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out twenty-eight with sagging profits.

Financial priorities, however, are frequently re-directed by boards of directors setting company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders.

Note that many of these top "safer" Russell dividend WallStar payers have adjusted their dividends lower recently, including:

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) in July 2015, February 2018, April 2018, and September 2018. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH) in June 2018.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) in March and April 2016, and January 2017, among others.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data listed after the Safety Margin figures above reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and PE ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in those first five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Nice Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safer" Dividends For November

Ten "Safer" Russell 3000 WallStars with the biggest yields November 8 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 WallStars Will (11) Deliver 18.00% Vs. (12) 14.6% By All 10 Come November 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 ten by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 23.28% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safer" Dividend Russell stock, Ready Capital Corp., showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 27.81% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 stocks as of November 8 were: Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX), Orchid Island Capital, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC), New Media Investment Group, and Ready Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $6.02 to $14.56.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend November 8 were: Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), and Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), with prices ranging from $15.13 to $18.77. The low prices little Russell 3000 WallStars came back to triumph again in November.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.