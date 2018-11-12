Mastec Q3 Update: Plenty Of Pie For Everyone

Since I wrote about Mastec in October, the stock has had a nice run on the back of a great Q3 and inclusion in the S&P Mid-Cap 400.

Sunday, November 11, 2018

California, USA

Resolved: Pie is better than cake.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Introduction: Making Me Look Smarter Than I Am

When I first wrote about Mastec (MTZ) with a buy recommendation on October 14, the stock was having a bad case of the Octobers and was trading at $41.90. Since then, they’ve reported stellar Q3 earnings, announced the early retirement of some debt in Q4, and then got listed on the S&P Mid-Cap 400 for good measure. So, things are good.

MTZ data by YCharts

Now that the stock price has recovered and is getting close to its 52-week high of $55, which was my Q1 2019 target, let’s take a look at what got everyone so excited about Q3 and the road ahead.

The Story So Far

In case you didn’t read my previous article, here’s the Reader’s Digest Version.

Mastec is an infrastructure construction company based out of Miami. Their roots are in telecom buildout, but now their customers are split between wireless/wireline, oil/gas, power generation, power transmission and in-home installation. The stock had a bit of a rough 2018, but I think it is still undervalued even after its recent run, and will have great 2019 and 2020 numbers even if the macro picture sours.

Infrastructure construction is a volatile business, both in terms of contracts, and how and when those contracts get paid. Quarterly revenue and earnings are very noisy data sets. The first half of 2018 was one of the down periods and the stock price reflected that, despite how things look for Mastec down the road.

Mastec's management has displayed an ability to manage the quarterly ups and downs of their business quite well historically. Mastec bottomed out under $13 during the oil glut that accompanied the initial shale boom. While they did see downward trends in their revenue and earnings in 2015 and 2016, the boom in oil production in previously inaccessible fields is obvious good news for Mastec, and they recovered quickly, never dipping below 11% gross margins.

Then, the dreaded double top at $55 in H1 2018. First, it took a February swoon with the rest of the market. After recovering from that, a couple of bad headlines hit. First were reports that they were having trouble collecting on their invoices for the much-delayed Rover pipeline (they collected in October). Then came a court-ordered delay on another project, the Mountain Valley pipeline (construction is back on, despite delays from the 2 hurricanes this year).

Quarter-to-quarter revenue and earnings are volatile. Contracts are large, and mostly get paid at or near completion. Pipeline projects especially are often met with delays, force majeure, rerouting, local NIMBYs, and unforeseen regulatory hurdles. These two projects had a bit of all that.

The good news about all of this is that it mostly just pushes the revenue into later quarters, while many related costs are already accounted for in H1. Delays also raise the overall value of the contract, increasing long-term margins. For example, they bid out their oil and gas projects anticipating 12-13% margins, but heavily delayed projects typically come in at 15-16%.

So despite these 2018 H1 headwinds, Mastec delivered 16% Q2 EBITDA margins, even with revenue coming in soft. To me, this speaks to their managerial and operational strength.

But the real story is the variety of opportunities coming up in 2019 and 2020 in areas where they have a very significant corporate footprint and competence.

5G rollout

Fiber rollout

FirstNet first-responder cellular network

Puerto Rican restoration

Hurricane Michael restoration

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity alleviation

Canadian tar sands takeaway capacity alleviation

Mexican transition from coal to LNG for power generation

There’s a lot of pie there, and I’m willing to bet Mastec gets a nice slice. So that’s where we were before the Q3 reports came out. Let’s look at their great Q3 and also what they and some of their top customers reported about upcoming projects.

Cruising Into 2019

Although revenue for Q3 came in a micron shy of projections (missed by $10M out of $2B), it was still a company-record number, along with record EPS, EBITDA, net income and their 18-month backlog is now a record $7.8B, 113% of total projected 2018 revenue. This is the fourth quarter in a row of record backlog, which is highly unusual in this volatile business. Additionally, they already have additional contracts booked in the 24 and 36-month windows, adding to that backlog (typically, these companies only report their 18-month backlog).

The other bit of good news was that they closed out some oil and gas contracts in October and are using most of it to pay off some debt. Debt will be down by about half a billion dollars, roughly a third of their total, and reducing leverage to 1.6x from 2.6x this quarter, below their 2x target. This is not included in the Q3 numbers, but will be reflected in their Q4 and annual reports in 3 months.

This is great example of how their business works, and why quarterly numbers are not as useful as TTM and annual numbers. The working capital for these projects was largely spent in H1 2018, but little revenue was generated in the process. Then, the revenue came in during October. H1 looks skinny and H2 looks fat, but really they are part and parcel. As a result, days of sales outstanding will come down from 101 to the mid 70s, which is their target, and they anticipate it remaining there in 2019.

Additionally, in the first 3 quarters of 2018 they completed $100M of share repurchases, equalling 5% of the total share base, and in Q3 the board approved another $150M in repurchases.

So let’s drill down a bit on these results. If you read my original take on Mastec, I go into a little detail about why quarterly data is volatile (they say, “lumpy”), and that I like to look at the TTM numbers. So first, revenue and earnings per share.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

In the 5-year window, we can see a nice, steady growth since the oil-price collapse. Zooming in on the YTD:

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

The quarterly volatility comes into sharper focus here and tells the story of 2018. H1 had high revenue from projects that ended in 2017 and early 2018, but also high working capital from pipeline activity, and earnings suffered. The trend reversed in Q3 with record quarterly revenue per share, and much-reduced working capital. Q4 will likely be a hair softer on revenue, but margins should hold up, though as you can see, it’s a business where quarterly predictions are difficult.

Mastec has demonstrated ability to manage the volatility, as reflected in their margins. In the 10-year window we can see that the oil-crash outlier aside, they are able to keep their margins up in the normal course of their up and down business.

MTZ Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Zooming in on the YTD, we can see how they handle a more typical downturn and recovery. Though Q2 was soft as we’ve seen above, they are able to maintain margins at respectable levels.

MTZ Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

2019 and Beyond

So Mastec is in very good shape headed into 2019 where the real story begins. Things are just beginning to take shape on a variety of fronts, so let’s looks at some Q3 updates. As a reminder:

5G rollout

Fiber rollout

FirstNet first-responder cellular network

Puerto Rican restoration

Hurricane Michael restoration

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity alleviation

Canadian tar sands takeaway capacity alleviation

Mexican transition from coal to LNG for power generation

5G rollout is the biggest piece of the puzzle here with CapEx extending into the hundreds of billions over many years. Mastec expects the work to continue to ramp up slowly through 2019 and really get going in the middle of the year. Mastec CEO, José Mas, commented on the scale of the opportunity:

I think ultimately 5G is going to require every tower to be touched... And, the needs are exponential because all the different carriers are out there trying to do this within a similar time interval. So, it's going to be a very interesting market for years to come and a very active market for years to come.

In light of this, Mastec is looking to increase their tower-climbing staff by 50% through mid-2019 in a tight labor market. They were confident that margins would hold up despite this, as the ramp has already begun in 2018, but we will see. In any event, the scale of the opportunity is worth a thinning of margins anyway.

How about their customers? AT&T (T) is by far their largest customer over time, the relationship going back 50 years now. They have master service agreements with three different AT&T divisions — wireless, wireline and DirecTV. The DirecTV merger of course only increased this concentration. In any event, AT&T is pretty darn excited about 5G, which got mentioned 15 times in the earnings call. Here’s John Donovan, CEO of AT&T Communications:

AT&T is on track to be the first wireless carrier to introduce mobile 5G services in the United States in the next few weeks… We plan to introduce 5G in parts of 12 cities by the end of the year. And we've announced additional 5G cities for next year, as we drive toward nationwide coverage of our 5G network… We plan for our 5G Evolution to be in more than 400 markets by the end of this year with nationwide coverage by mid-2019.

Ramping up, indeed. If measured by how often it was mentioned in the 3Q call, Verizon (VZ) is even more excited, mentioning “5G” 40 times. CEO Matthew Ellis began his remarks thusly:

Welcome everyone to the first earnings call in the 5G era. Installations of 5Gs Home by Verizon, the world's first ever 5G commercial product, began earlier this month continuing our proud history of driving innovation. It is just the first service of many to come on this new and exciting technology.

The gushing on 5G’s potential continued from there, but more to our interests:

We will be spending on 5G. You may not see a change in intensity, but we are spending on 5G today. We will continue to spend on 5G just as quickly as we can.

So we can see that the race is on. 2019 is going to be a big year for 5G contracts for Mastec and the work and income is going to extend for years.

Fiber rollout is both a function of continued investments in fiber-to-the-home as well as the significant increase in backhaul necessitated by anticipated 5G usage. AT&T’s Donovan addressed their continued buildout of fiber-to-the-home.

Another way we're working to improve Entertainment Group EBITDA is by driving broadband growth in our fiber footprint. We now cover more than 10 million customer locations today and plan to add 4 million more locations in the next year.

Verizon also discussed their fiber buildout for greater 5G backhaul, which is underway and will continue through next year.

José Mas on Mastec’s end of this:

In communications, we continue to experience high demand for fiber construction activity. Across the country, there is a significant amount of engineering and permitting work ongoing. As these projects reach the construction phase in 2019 and beyond, we expect demand for fiber construction resources to grow exponentially.

FirstNet is a parallel cellular network in all 50 states and Puerto Rico that will be open only to first responders so they have clear communications in emergencies. It was established by Congress and AT&T won the contract in 2017. Work is already underway and is coinciding with Mastec’s 5G tower climbing for AT&T (they are retrofitting the towers all at once). Congress kicked in the first $6.5B and AT&T expects to add another $40B to that over the next 10 years.

AT&T provided this helpful slide in their presentation to let us know where the project stands.

Mastec has been on this since Q2, and this will be a big portion of their wireless revenue though H1 2019, after which 5G work should come to dominate that line item.

Puerto Rican restoration is already underway, and Mastec completed a big telecommunications contract back in Q1 2018. In October, they signed a $500M contract to restore power lines, which should begin and hopefully complete in 2019. But there’s more to come. José Mas:

Puerto Rico has got years worth of work. In their own estimates they talk about having work to finish over the next five to seven years in the range of $5 billion to $8 billion. The first awards of that came middle of the year this year when the announcements of those projects were made. Things, unfortunately, are a little bit slower there than what we'd like to see… Then there's a bunch of other work that's going to be bid in early 2019 that I think we're well-positioned for. So, I think there's very strong long-term opportunities in Puerto Rico; really not a lot built into our guidance for the balance of 2018, but something we're pretty excited about.

Hurricane Michael was not mentioned on the call, except with reference to the rain it dumped on one of their pipeline projects, but I still expect Mastec to pick up some work here in their home state.

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity is much discussed these days by oil traders and nowhere is the problem bigger than in the Permian basin in west Texas. New fracking techniques have opened giant oil and gas fields but there is little midstream capacity to handle all of it. Numerous routes are being discussed to get the oil and gas across the state to the terminals and refineries on the gulf.

But it’s not just the Permian. Production is increasing throughout North America and is reducing imports from elsewhere. A handy graphic from Mastec:

Get To The Gulf is the name of the game here. Mastec only discussed it in a general way, saying that while the opportunities are not on the scale of wireless/wireline (described several times as “exponential”), there is going to be plenty of oil and gas contracts for years to come.

Energy Transfer (ET) is one of Mastec’s big pipeline customers. Their presentation for Q3 largely centered around new capacity they were bringing on in 2018 and 2019, and also the range of opportunities going forward. The demand for takeaway capacity is so great, that every barrel of capacity is spoken for before it opens. ET CFO Tomas Long:

As we move into 2019, we continue to find projects where we are anticipating very favorable returns. Like our newly announced FRAC VII and those are express expansion, we expect these to fill up quickly or be full immediately upon being placed into service. Between our announced projects and other new opportunities we are saying, we expect to spend approximately $5 billion in 2019 on organic growth projects, primarily in the NGL and Refined Product segment.

Some upcoming projects from Energy Transfer:

The sixth expansion of the Lone Star Express NGL pipeline from the Permian to the Gulf and an additional 352 miles of connections.

Just-announced Permian-Gulf Coast 600 mile crude pipeline.

Nolan Deisel Pipeline.

Two new storage and processing facilities on the Gulf.

Moving on to TransCanada (TRP), another big customer in oil and gas, who largely operate in the Canadian tar sands (Keystone and Keystone XL are theirs) but have a large footprint in the US and Mexico as well. They are on the move (figures CAD unless otherwise stated).

So as you can see, there’s about $20B of CapEx coming from Transcanada through 2022.

Finally, the transition from coal to gas in Mexico is opening up numerous opportunities over the next ten years. As you can see in the map below, there are LNG pipeline connections from Waha, but still not from Midland. In terms of supply and demand, that line will have to be built. In the next 10 year, the Mexican government anticipates the construction of 12,000 miles of gas pipe with a $30B CapEx spend.

Risk Factors

Mastec winds up as collateral damage when their customers get hit short and medium term, even though they are engaged in long-term projects not affected by these fluctuations.

While largely insulated from the trade war and global downturn concerns, a giant global recession will of course not be good for anyone. When the bear is loose, get out of its way.

While not overly exposed to foreign exchange, big moves in the Mexican Peso or Canadian Dollar will have a small but real effect on margins.

They have excellent revolving credit rates locked in through 2022, but beyond that is unknown, and they are dependent on this type of credit to smooth out their quarters. Significantly higher rates will change their GAAP earnings for the worse. They also have senior notes coming due in 2023.

Their biggest client on the telecom side is AT&T, and should they lose that contract, it would be a huge problem and lead to a price plunge. This is a 50-year relationship and breaking it would be almost as disruptive for AT&T as Mastec. However, this also gives AT&T even more leverage in negotiations with Mastec.

In addition to their natural revenue volatility, their business is also a little seasonal, with Q1 being the slowest, and Q3 and Q4 being the best quarters. This is because of winter weather, and also because many customers want to complete their CapEx before the end of the year, and there tends to be a lot of overtime in November and December, weather permitting.

Their uneven revenue stream leads to a lot of action on the short side, which can depress the stock. On the flip side, when the shorts get squeezed, the stock can run quickly, as it did in 2016 when oil prices stabilized.

Conclusion: It’s Thanksgiving at the Mastec House

Fact: More pie is better.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Dinner is over and the Mas brothers are stuffed. But the pies just came out. Over here is apple pie, next to pecan pie, and sweet potato pie, and pumpkin pie, and cranberry pie, and someone even brought a pear tart. The Mas brothers line up early to make sure they get the biggest slices of all the pies, because more pie is better.

Pie analogies aside, Mastec is very likely to enter 2019 with a lot of momentum which will only pick up as the year progresses. The variety of opportunities they see in areas where they have a substantial presence is, as José Mas said repeatedly, “exponential”.

As such, even with the recent run, I still consider Mastec a strong long-term buy, with potential for a bit more upside in the near term. I will of course reevaluate as these contracts get awarded through H1 2019.

Thanks for reading. Comments? Questions? Insults? Have at it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.