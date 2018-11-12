Was Apple Too Conservative?

But this was not an act of conservatism.

I heard many saying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) must have been conservative on their guide but I think it's clear they were not. First, if anybody listened to CEO Tim Cook on this earnings call vs. the past few his normal exuberance and confidence were missing.

Let's review Apple's guide and I think we'll end up seeing there's no way they are being conservative. Many might be buying the stock hoping that fundamentals can carry the stock next quarter. Apple for the long term I'm fine with, but I don't think next quarter is what bails them out nor is it a reason to buy here.

Apple's Guide

Most important is the pace of revenue growth. Apple guided to a midpoint of revenues of $93B for the December quarter (fiscal Q1).

Let's see what that means.

Here's Apple's revenue trend.

Dec Mar Jun Sept Dec Mar Jun Sept Dec Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1E Fiscal 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 Calendar 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Co Revs 78351 52869 45408 52579 88293 61137 53265 62900 91000 Growth 3.3% 4.6% 7.2% 12.2% 12.7% 15.6% 17.3% 19.6% 3.1% 2 Year Gr 5.0% -8.3% -7.4% 3.2% 16.0% 20.2% 24.5% 31.9% 15.8%

The guide for fiscal Q1 (December) implies a revenue slowdown from teens growth to 3%. That's a huge slowdown.

They have to be conservative, right? Not sure.

Here's the reasons they gave for the slower guide.

"This range reflects a number of factors to be considered. First, we considered the effect on Q4 and Q1 of the launch timing of our new iPhones this year vs. last year. Second, we expect almost $2 billion of foreign exchange headwinds. Third, we have an unprecedented number of products ramping, and while our ramps are going fairly well, we have uncertainty around supply and demand balance. And fourth, we also face some macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly in emerging markets.

Speaking to the company it appears the wider range than normal was intended to give a message of greater uncertainty than in the past. This range of almost 5% between the high end and the low end compares to a 3%-4% range given in the other quarters this year.

Let's tackle Apple's call-outs one-by-one and see if they are being conservative.

"First, timing of our new iPhones this year versus last year."

Last year iPhone X's channel fill happened in the December quarter vs. this year in the September quarter. That boosted FQ4 (the September quarter) this year and will steal from FQ1 (the December quarter) this year, making it a difficult one-time comparison.

This piece of the revenue slowdown though should normalize in FQ2 (the March quarter), right? If the timing was different in the September and December quarters that should normalize in the March quarter. The problem with that is Apple typically clears inventory in the March quarter which is the opposite of channel fill benefits.

The other problem with the March quarter though is Apple had more product launches in the March quarter of calendar 2018 than they will in the March quarter of 2019. That makes the coming March quarter also a difficult one-time compare.

So the slower revenue number in December than September may not work itself out in the March quarter. So we won't be able to know if the December quarter was conservative on this point until maybe the June quarter.

So it's fair to say this piece of the revenue slowdown was a real reason and we won't have confirmation it was conservative for a few quarters.

How can we figure out if December's guide accounts for this correctly or if it's conservative?

Let's smooth it out.

We like to use the two-year revenue growth rate which smoothes one timers like we're dealing with. The two-year simply means this year's quarter revenue growth plus last year's same quarter revenue growth. Let's look (even though we posted this above).

The quarters in question are just the September and December quarters for this year vs. last year.

Sept Dec Mar Jun Sept Dec Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1E Fiscal 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 Calendar 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Co Revs 52579 88293 61137 53265 62900 91000 Growth 12.2% 12.7% 15.6% 17.3% 19.6% 3.1% 2 Year Gr 3.2% 16.0% 20.2% 24.5% 31.9% 15.8% Average-> 17.5% 15.9%

You see what they are talking about numerically. Last year's September quarter grew only 3.2% on a two-year basis while the December quarter grew 16% on a two-year. That accounts for the late X launch last year and the December quarter channel fill.

This year you see the opposite with the September quarter up 31.9% on a two-year vs. 15.8% in the December on a two-year.

If we average the two years we get 17.5% 2-year average in September vs. 15.9% based on their guide for the December quarter.

There's a 1.6% differential when we smooth it all out. That difference can easily account for timing shifts but also assumes the FX issues and emerging market slowdown they called out.

So really a 1.6% slowdown from September to December over a couple of years smoothing out channel fill timing does not seem too conservative.

Conclusion: Not conservative.

"Second, we expect almost $2 billion of foreign exchange headwinds."

Here's what Apple said about the dollar:

"And when we look at the impact of foreign exchange on our revenue for the December quarter, we're looking at 200 basis points of headwinds which translates, given our the size of our business, to almost $2 billion of headwind to our revenue. .... On the other hand, as I mentioned before, currencies have weakened against the U.S. dollar, and the impact that we expect at the gross margin level from foreign exchange is a 90 basis points headwind sequentially. And of course, at this point in the cycle, we also have higher cost structures because, as I said, we've launched so many new products in the last six weeks. So those are the puts and takes, leverage and commodity savings on one side and FX and the new products on the other side."

Year over year they have a 2% negative impact to sales and .9% or about 1% hit from last quarter.

So we have an additional 1% slowdown from September to the December quarter.

Does that make sense?

The Americas made up about 44% of sales last quarter.

Here's the dollar.

Source

What's the problem with a higher dollar is foreign sales get translated back at a lower rate. It hits revenue growth.

To compensate for that they try to raise prices locally which can slow demand. And in fact they talked about slower emerging markets where the dollar went up most. That's likely due in part to slower demand reacting to Apple's price adjustments higher.

Conclusion: Not conservative.

"Third, unprecedented number of products ramping... uncertainty around supply and demand."

I understand that managing multiple product launches can mean supply issues, but I did not hear them call out supply problems. We asked them about it and it did not sound like they have any supply concerns. So that leaves the "demand" side as the "uncertainty."

They did called out emerging market demand being slower, for one.

Let's think about this.

They called out one of the most aggressive product launch schedules they've seen in a while yet their inventories are very lean. If they were super bullish on these launches you would think inventories would need to start moving up in preparation.

Here's their inventory numbers.

Sept Dec Mar Jun Sept Q4A Q1 Q2A Q3 Q4 Inventory 4855 4421 7662 5936 3956.0 yoy 127.7% 63.0% 163.3% 88.7% -18.5% Channel Weeks 5-7 wks low end 5-7 low end 5-7

Channel inventory stands at the low end of their historical range and you see the company inventories were down 18.5% year-over-year. Some of that may be lapping a bulge of last year's inventories. Still the lean inventories tell us that they are not super confident on forward demand.

There has also been plenty of Apple supplier news to confirm they weren't being conservative and confirming that leaner inventory position at Apple. If Apple had lean inventories and was bullish, they'd need to order and replenish. They apparently are not.

Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) dropped guidance. About 40% of their business comes from Foxconn which is mainly Apple. This aligns with reports of Foxconn receiving lower orders from Apple.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) just guided down blaming lower orders from a large customer. Apple makes up 30% of Lumentum's revenues.

So was Apple being conservative regarding their third point? Probably not. There are issues and enough confirming evidence that demand could be slow and Apple is pulling orders.

Conclusion: Not conservative.

"Fourth, face some macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly in emerging markets."

We touched on this above. A higher dollar forces Apple to either take a revenue slowdown hit or make it up with higher prices. Those higher prices can slow end demand.

China's economy has been showing signs of slowing. China for sure can have a contagion effect on other emerging markets. Besides the dollar's drag on foreign demand by making goods expensive, China's slowdown also can drag demand.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) also reported a slowdown internationally. Amazon called out a lot of different reasons but International was one reason for Amazon's lower guide.

Here's Amazon's international slowdown.

2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Amazon International 11485 13714 18038 14875 14612 15549 Growth 16.7% 29.3% 29.2% 34.5% 27.2% 13.4%

Growth for Amazon internationally went from 20-30s% to 13%.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) also pointed out a global slowdown.

Here's what they said,

"Demand for our products slowed across most markets during the quarter... But most end markets have slowed, that’s what we know."

We point out Texas Instruments because they are representative of tech end market demand globally. If demand slowed OEMs would slow purchases from TI.

So was Apple conservative about their international markets slowing? I don't think so.

Conclusion: Not conservative.

Conclusion

There has been many reports about China's smartphone market slowing but Apple didn't complain about that. They did say emerging markets are slowing and hinted they have some concerns about demand in general. That's evidenced by their lean inventories and suppliers guiding down. I don't think they are being conservative. That purported conservatism is not a reason to step up to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.