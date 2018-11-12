BlackRock Will Survive Industry Headwinds And Grow - It's Time To Buy

Investment Thesis

BlackRock (BLK) is the world's largest asset manager with 6.4 trillion dollars in Assets Under Management (AUM) and offers both passive and active investment products. The company stands out in its respective industry, driven by the massive brand loyalty and the focus on institutional investors. The relentless global wealth growth will form the backdrop for BlackRock to grow in the years to come, along with ever rising interest in ETFs, both of which would act as catalysts for BlackRock's growth. The undervalued share price, coupled with a solid stream of dividends and the potential for growth, present investors with an attractive opportunity to invest in BlackRock with an average consensus target price of $527.50, which represents a 25% upside from the current market price.

BlackRock's wide economic moat

Companies with wide economic moats stand to gain in the long run as revenues will rise with time and margins will expand based on higher pricing power. Switching costs have been rising over the years, which translates into a higher retention ratio of invested funds with a firm. BlackRock being the largest asset manager in the world benefits significantly as investors tend to keep invested for a lengthy period of time. BlackRock's arms have a wide reach as it caters to investors across the globe. Barriers to entry in the Asset Management Industry cannot be considered high but to establish a name as a successful money manager takes years, which eventually makes it less attractive for new entrants.

In this sense, BlackRock has done the groundwork as its record as an investment powerhouse is second to none while its scale is immense as institutional investors and retail investors alike have embraced their services for decades.

Contributing to its economic moat is its product platform and diversity. BlackRock is a one-stop shop for investors of varying investment risk appetites, time horizons, and objectives.

BlackRock's competitive advantage or the economic moat is built on four pillars.

Diversified product base Worldwide institutional customer base Brand value Employee retention by innovative solutions such as Flexible Time Off (FTO)

These factors will contribute to widen BlackRock's economic moat in the foreseeable future.

Product categories

(Source - BlackRock)

BlackRock's global reach makes it impossible for a competitor to take on the asset management giant. Considering the number of millionaires housed by emerging markets and regions other than North America, BlackRock stands at a point of advantage to bring massive revenue streams from all over the world.

BlackRock offices worldwide

(Source - BlackRock)

Financial statements analysis and valuation

The top line has seen consistent growth throughout the last 10 quarters, supported by a renewed interest in markets by global participants as worldwide equity markets provided stellar returns.

(Source - Author prepared based on financial statements)

More importantly, despite global trade tensions and weakening non-U.S. markets, BlackRock had a net cash inflow of approximately 11 billion dollars for the Q3. This solidifies BlackRock's market-leading position as an increased number of investors are turning to BlackRock's asset management services at times of market headwinds.

Long-term net inflows by client type

(Source - BlackRock press release)

What stands out is the massive success of iShares ETFs. BlackRock's iShares ETFs have been instrumental in the success of the asset management giant of late and has captured the growth of the ETF industry. The main driver behind this success remains the cost advantages that these ETFs provide its investors while enabling investors to participate in growth across all asset classes.

One key valuation metric to note is BlackRock's product offering, which is a work in progress as it continues to evolve and include asset classes, geographies, and investment products to weather any possible storm in mainstream equity markets.

Shifting the focus to BlackRock's operating performance, it stands out how ROA, ROE, and ROIC all are currently well above its 5-year average. Margins, on the other hand, are above their 5-year averages as well. Not only has BlackRock been able to grow their revenue over time but also the management has been able to translate these higher revenues into higher profits, a trait that indicates the quality of the business model.

ROA, ROE and ROIC comparison over years

(Source - Morningstar)

BlackRock is still well and truly invested in equities and earn bulk of their revenue from equities. However, BlackRock has been aggressively developing and distributing fixed income products, which in my opinion is a tactical move by the management to ensure sustainable revenue at times of equity market turbulence.

BlackRock revenue by product type - 2018 Q3

(Source - BlackRock press release)

Financial health, on the other hand, looks promising. BlackRock's debt/equity ratio has been declining over the past couple of years, supported by reducing debt levels.

Debt/equity ratio over time (debt as a percentage of equity)

(Source - Zacks)

Long-term debt over time

(Source - Zacks)

The current ratio of 7.64 is exemplary of BlackRock's ability to meet its short-term financial obligations with ease.

BlackRock's ability to generate cash is of utmost importance to investors as a key thesis for investing in BlackRock is its consistent dividend distribution. More recently, BlackRock has used its cash resources to buyback shares, which has supported this thesis evermore.

Free Cash Flow over time

(Source - Zacks)

Increasing Free Cash Flows are consistent with our investment thesis and supports management's pledge of maintaining a dividend payout ratio close to 50%.

Dividends

(Source - Morningstar)

Industry analysis

The investment management industry is experiencing dynamic changes, driven by the rise of millennial investors and technologically advanced investor base. The rise of low-cost funds is giving headaches to the investment management industry as a whole as this would eventually lead to margin compression. Passive investing, on the other hand, has gained traction and investors are embracing low-cost, passive funds such as index funds over actively managed funds, which contribute to declines in collected fees of firms operating in the investment management industry.

Inorganic growth has been a key focus of major players in the industry as the potential for organic growth has seemingly diminished over years. Scale has become the name of the game and investment management companies with a large and sizable scale stand to remain profitable and create shareholder wealth. Scale could be thought of as one of the main driving pillars in the industry. Scale not only comes from being able to reach a global audience but also in the form of being capable of acquiring top talent. Seeking alpha is a major theme for investment management companies as each major player in the industry should prove their ability to generate consistent returns to its investors or face the risk of being replaced with a low-cost indexed fund.

M&A activity

(Source - S&P Global Market Intelligence)

As the industry focuses on inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions, biggest players in the industry emerge victorious as they have the necessary resources to commit substantial capital for M&A activities. Thus, the capital structure of each company representing the investment management industry should be thoroughly analyzed to assess the availability of funds to remain competitive in the industry. Cash cows with strong balance sheets will clearly have a competitive advantage over others.

As stated earlier, technology is finally driving changes in the investment management industry. Automated investing; investing through the assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robot advisory services have taken the industry by storm.

Robot advisors are especially posing a threat to traditional asset management companies as robot investing comes with very low fees and with no minimum investment requirements. To survive this developing threat, investment management companies should not abandon but embrace robot advisory services and ideally provide and promote such services to clients on a global scale. Once again, it is the big companies that would benefit from this paradigm shift in the industry as smaller scale investment management companies are not in a position to commit the required capital for expenditures toward developing a tech-based advisory platform.

(Source - Johnson Cornell)

The industry in its own right looks attractive as global wealth is growing at a record phase. Increased wealth means increased opportunities for investment management firms, but these should not be offset by other developing trends discussed above.

Two important facts on global wealth growth.

Aggregate wealth rose by $14 trillion and wealth per adult grew by 3.2% Global mean wealth is at a record high of $63,100 per adult.

(Source - Credit Suisse)

Case for BlackRock

As the industry dynamics change, BlackRock stands at an advantageous position, even though low-cost funds will drive margins lower initially. BlackRock, being the largest player in the industry with a compelling competitive position is forecast to weather the short-term storms and drive shareholder wealth.

As noted earlier, the investment management industry is expected to grow inorganically through M&A activities. BlackRock's competitive position has already seen them complete a few such activities in the recent past.

BlackRock's acquisition of Citibanamex sets the company in a strong position to provide investment management solutions in Mexico, both on a local and an international basis. Citibanamex is the largest investment management firm in Mexico with a market share of more than 25%. This acquisition not only provides BlackRock with a significant opportunity to penetrate into the growing wealth management industry in North and Central America but also reaffirms BlackRock's strategy of investing in wide-moat companies, which is an attractive trend. Moreover, BlackRock has so far promoted their investment solutions to institutional level clients in Mexico whereas Citibanamex has a high concentration on retail clients. Therefore, the acquisition of Citibanamex will create a nice blend of customers for BlackRock, which would be important in the growth of the company as retail clients are becoming an important aspect of the investment management industry.

BlackRock, being a traditional asset management firm has not looked over the developing trend of robot advisors as well. BlackRock's acquisition of Future Advisor, a digital wealth management platform, allows the company to cater to dynamic changes in client needs. More importantly, BlackRock as an investment management firm is keeping their core values while embracing changing industry dynamics, which speaks of the management's ability to keep up pace with technological developments to secure their market competitiveness. This essentially acts as a barrier for new entrants to the investment management industry as there is no incentive for existing clients or for potential clients to deviate from large names in the industry to a much new player.

While BlackRock is in a position to benefit from the changing dynamics in the industry, shares have been hit hard by the recent market selloff.

Share price movement

BlackRock share price has fallen since the beginning of the year, which in turn will provide investors with an increased margin of safety. Company valuation ratios based on the market price are now below historical averages, despite BlackRock bringing in record profits.

Ratio analysis

BlackRock is trading well below its 5-year average P/E ratio, despite the company's stable future outlook. While the industry as a whole might experience margin compression, I believe BlackRock is still mispriced due to its wide economic moat. A convergence with its historical P/E will yield a double-digit return for investors, even if we assume the forward P/E to be higher than the current figure at the same market price, based on a slight earnings decline.

Historical P/E, P/CF, and P/BV

(Source - Morningstar)

The current earnings yield is ~8%, which is a significant improvement from its 5-year average of 5.47%.

Consensus price target of analysts

(Source - Tipranks via Interactive Brokers)

Risks and challenges

Dynamic changes in the underlying industry remain the major risk of investing in an asset management company, which is true for investing in BlackRock as well. While the company has a competitive advantage, it would still be hurt by the developing trend of investing in low cost funds. Failure to embrace latest technological advancements will prove to be costly on the other hand. In an era in which technology is driving almost all industries, BlackRock will have to implement more products and services to capture the growing millennial investors, who are driven by technology-based products.

Margin compression, on the other hand, might be factored in when deciding the dividend policy and in a worst case scenario, dividends might fail to grow, which would be detrimental to long-term and medium-term investors in a macroeconomic situation where interest rates rise.

If stock markets face another crash in the meantime, the asset management industry would be hurt as it has always been during historical market crashes. On the flip side though, BlackRock's diverse product offering will continue to offer a wide array of alternative investment products to clients.

Finally, regulatory pressures might transform into a barrier for the investment management industry's growth. Over-regulation might harm the investment management industry and the economy as a whole since it would disrupt optimal asset allocation. Regulators are expected to strike a balance between implementing necessary regulations and promoting growth in the industry.

Conclusion

As the dynamics of the investment management industry change, BlackRock, the largest asset management company in the world is set for growth driven by its wide economic moat. BlackRock would be able to outlive most of the threats that are expected to hurt other small scale investment management firms. BlackRock's diversified product range will serve as a catalyst for growth in turbulence times for equity markets. BlackRock's effort to capture millennial investors and the recent acquisitions that are completed speak of the growth plans adhered to at BlackRock, which in my opinion will help the company grow. Investors would be compensated for holding the stock via generous dividends, which BlackRock can afford to continue. BlackRock share price might continue to struggle in the short to medium term, but investors can expect to realize a significant total return in the long term.

