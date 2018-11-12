Should You Buy The Drop In Lumentum?

Introduction

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) is down 30% on Nov. 12 as the company announced a 17% reduction in revenue guidance for its quarter ending December 2018 due to a drop in orders from one of its largest customers. Although the company did not name the customer, it's believed to be Apple (AAPL), which accounts for 30% of the company’s revenues. Its other large customers are Huawei and Ciena at 11% of revenues.

Apple is facing pushback for raising its prices on its latest generation of iPhones, leading to a curtailment in production plans. What's surprising about Lumentum’s announcement is that the company is revising the guidance that it provided just 11 days ago along with its September quarter results!

Company background

Lumentum is a manufacturer of optical and photonic products that go into telecom, enterprise and data center networks. In addition, its laser diodes enable the 3D sense feature on iPhones. The company currently has a market capitalization of $2.6 billion. Before the guidance cut, the company was expected to generate $1.5 billion in annual revenues. It's headquartered in California, with operations around the world.

The company’s September quarter results were good, with revenue up 46% YoY and an operating profit margin of 16%. Diluted EPS came in at 0.72. The problem is that the company transformed this to a pro-forma (non-GAAP) figure of $1.31 by excluding routine operational expenses like the cost of setting up product lines in Thailand and stock-based compensation. So while the company was expected to earn $5 per share on a non-GAAP basis for the fiscal year ending June 2019, it was really only about $3 on a GAAP basis. The stock then was certainly not as cheap as it looked at a price of $56 at the end of last week.

The company is exposed to some favorable secular trends like the increasing consumption of data, storage in the cloud, and the deployment of 5G telecom networks. Although it's facing a hiccup due to a customer’s mis-estimation of demand, it should be able to work through this issue over time.

Valuation and recommendation

With the recent guidance cut, we are now looking at annual non-GAAP EPS in the $4 range, translating to $2.50 on a GAAP basis. Put a 16x multiple on this, and you get a fair value for the stock of $40, which is only a little above where the stock is trading currently. Therefore, I see no value in buying the stock at the current level.

However, the drop in the stock has caused implied volatility on it to shoot higher. I therefore recommend selling the $35 strike puts with the stock at $38. The December expiration on these will fetch you $2, which is more than a 160% annualized return on the notional value of the options if they remain unexercised on expiration less than six weeks from now. If you’d prefer to go further out, the January expiration will fetch you $2.50. As the strike price is not too far from the current price, there's a real risk that the options could end up in-the-money at expiration. The seller should therefore be prepared to take delivery of the stock in that situation.

The $6 of net cash that the company holds provides some cushion. There has been some M&A in the space of late, with the company’s pending acquisition of Oclaro (OCLR), and II-VI (IIVI) agreeing to buy Finisar (FNSR).

