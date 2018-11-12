Pretium Resources - Key Takeaways From Third Quarter 2018 Results

I still recommend trading PVG and advise avoiding a significant long-term investment until the mine matures a little more to allow reliable guidance.

The Brucejack mine is trying to find its footing, and the last production was not hugely positive, forcing the company to issue a mild production warning.

Pretium Resources released third-quarter results on November 8, 2018. It was the fifth full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $110.06 million, up from $70.88 million in 3Q'17.

Image: The Brucejack, source: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (PVG) is a new gold and silver mine in Canada that has been under the spotlight since it has been developed by Robert Quartermain on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million.

Pretium has entered into an agreement to purchase the Snowfield Project and the Brucejack Project in British Columbia, Canada from Silver Standard Resources Inc. (Silver Standard) for total consideration of $450 million, payable by a minimum of $215 million in cash and the balance by way of Pretium common shares valued at the IPO offering price.

Pretium Resources is now reporting its fifth quarter of commercial production with an average of 86.4K Oz per quarter.

Production has been good and was achieved despite a few mining problems due primarily to the nature of the deposit. On the other side, the mine execution has been pristine, and production was delivered without any significant technical hiccup up until now.

PVG data by YCharts

However, many investors have been disappointed because they were expecting stronger results and the stock fell off the cliff early this year when it became apparent that the results will not meet exuberant expectations.

Pretium Resources is still in a period of adaptation or fine-tuning, which may take most of next year as well. Unfortunately, this unsettling period is ongoing while the price of gold is being pressured, reducing the cash flow that the company desperately needs.

Thus, I still recommend trading PVG and advise avoiding a significant long-term investment until the mine matures a little more to allow reliable guidance or if the gold price turns bullish again.

Note: Again in this article, I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Pretium Resources - 3Q'18 results and financial snapshot

Pretium Resources 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q '18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 70.88 107.06 89.42 146.48 110.06 Net Income in $ Million −26.55 −15.00 −8.56 −4.26 −2.50 −6.98 −2.72 -8.06 31.10 10.734 EBITDA in $ Million −35.77 −19.82 −8.31 −9.26 −3.65 14.79 31.92 24.62 81.28 n/a Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21.23% 9.75% EPS diluted in $/share −0.15 −0.08 −0.05 −0.02 −0.01 −0.04 −0.01 -0.04 0.17 0.06 Operating cash flow in $ Million −2.58 −1.51 −4.44 −2.59 −4.73 47.24 33.41 24.72 77.28 52.36 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 89.08 107.42 121.42 168.19 114.59 56.12 36.51 9.74 5.77 10.8 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million −91.7 −108.9 −125.9 −170.8 −119.3 −8.9 −3.1 15.0 71.51 41.56 Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 287.24 178.49 141.79 171.95 55.31 53.77 56.29 70.54 142.50 190.32 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 388.0 407.9 501.2 673.7 689.9 715.2 744.6 758.9 771.4 789.2 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 177.8 178.9 179.9 180.7 180.9 181.3 182.0 182.4 183.5 183.1 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Gold ounce Production Oz - 82,203 70,281 75,689 111,340 92,641 Silver Production in oz - 83,233 96,004 94,730 118,205 92,458 Gold price realized $/ Oz - 1,281 1,211 1,271 1,276 1,169 AISC by-product $/Oz - 788 893 1,004 648 709

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

1 - Revenues Pretium Resources released its third-quarter results on November 8, 2018. It was the fifth full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $110.06 million, up from $70.88 million in 3Q'17, with a net profit of $10.734 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

Tom Yip, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Total revenues were $110 million, and the average realized price for the quarter was $1,169 per ounce. Included in our revenues were TC/RCs related to our concentrate sales, which totaled $4.3 million, impacting our revenues by $45 per ounce. Otherwise, we would have realized $1,214 per ounce, which was the average spot price for the quarter.

2 - Analysis of the All-in Sustaining costs AISC on a by-product basis.

AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the third quarter, Pretium Resources sold what it produced. Generally, gold sold and gold produced are quite similar, and it makes no difference in general.

Gold ounces sold/produced oz 92,458/92,641 Silver ounces sold/produced oz 87,110/95,741

The company indicated an AISC of $709 per ounce on a by-product basis ($788 per ounce in Q3'17), which means that the production of silver is deducted from the costs.

The realized AISC is good compared to the industry average. The company is guiding $700-900 per ounce in 2018.

Note: As a reminder, Pretium Resources reported an All-In Sustaining Cash Costs (Life of Mine) initially of $448/oz that I questioned as unrealistic in a preceding article.

The company defines AISC as "the sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision, treatment and refinery charges netted against revenue, site share-based compensation, and corporate administrative expenses, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount."

Guidance for H2 2018 from the press release.

H2 2018 production guidance Gold production at the Brucejack Mine for the second half of 2018 is expected in the range of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces, for total 2018 gold production of 387,000 to 407,000 ounces. With our production of 92,641 ounces of gold in the third quarter, we are on track to meet the lower end of our H2 2018 production guidance. H2 2018 financial guidance All-in sustaining costs for the second half of 2018 are expected to range from $710 to $770 per ounce gold sold. With our AISC of $709 per ounce gold sold in the third quarter, we are on track to meet our H2 2018 AISC guidance. As production has reached steady state at the Brucejack Mine, an increased focus has been placed on operational efficiency to reduce costs.

After listening to the conference call, it is more evident that Pretium will not meet the lower end of the guidance and will be about 180k-205K Oz instead.

3 - Free cash flow

Morningstar has not indicated CapEx yet, but Tom Yip said in the conference call:

During the quarter, we generated $52.4 million of operating cash flow, spent a total of $10.8 million on CapEx and exploration,

Free cash flow situation is improving with gold production. As expected in my preceding article on PVG, the free cash flow is now positive $71.5 million ($75.5 million TTM,) and I anticipate the company to generate positive free cash flow in the fourth quarters 2018 assuming a gold price around $1,200/ Oz.

4 - Net debt Net Debt is now $598.9 million down sequentially, which is not including the $237 million to be paid for the stream.

On October 4, 2018, PVG announced the following:

[T]he signing of a commitment letter for a fully underwritten US$480 million debt facility with The Bank of Nova Scotia, Societe Generale and ING Capital LLC. Upon execution of the loan documentation and satisfaction of conditions precedent, the Loan Facility will be available by way of a US$250 million senior secured amortizing non-revolving credit facility and a US$230 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

The company intends to pay off the existing 8% stream owned by Osisko (NYSE: OR), due to start in January 2020. Pretium will pay $237 million at the end of 2018. Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said in the conference call:

In respect of our balance sheet, on September 24, we announced that we [have] given notice to the holders of our 8% precious metal stream that we intend to repurchase the stream on or before December 31, 2018. We will use this facility to refinance the construction credit facility which will be approximately $423 million due at the end of the year. With a current cash balance of $190 million and the anticipated cash build in the fourth quarter plus excess availability for the new credit facility, we will repurchase the 8% precious metal stream for $237 million. With the completion of these items, we will simplify our balance sheet by year’s end.

5 - Gold and Silver Production

Note: Gold price realized this quarter was $1,169 per Oz. Pretium Resources is getting an average gold price discounted between $35 to $40.

Production details: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day.

Note: The company is still planning to increase our production rate at Brucejack to 3,800 tons per day from the currently permitted rate of 2,700 tons per day. For an investment estimated at less than $25 million, Pretium Resources can increase the run rate at the mill by 40%, increasing production and reducing all-in sustaining costs.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

On October 10, 2018, Pretium Resources announced its gold production for the third quarter and the market sold off PVG on the news, from $8.50 to $7.25. In my preceding article, I tried to make sense of these wild fluctuations in price that seem erratic and illogical.

I said then, we are only ordinary investors and traders, and we do not have adequate knowledge in mining to separate the wheat from the chaff.

However, one element for sure is that the Brucejack mine is a confusing puzzle especially if we are not getting the entire set of data necessary to judge what are the facts, and what is the virtual expectation. Furthermore, the Brucejack mine is the only mine producing for Pretium Resources, which adds another layer of risk for investors.

More importantly, so far, the company performed well and did not encounter any technical hiccup, but this situation is not sustainable, and execution problems will come inevitably down the road. Production should be above expectation now and it is not. The numbers indicated are still impressive but will they be enough.

Thus, while the recent earnings results were expected, they produced nonetheless an opposite effect this time. The market bought the stock a day where most of the other gold stocks were selling off.

The question remains. The Brucejack mine is trying to find its footing, and the last production was not a huge positive, forcing the company to issue a mild production warning that the market brushed off.

Pretium Resources is mining the bonanza zones as we speak which are supposed to be the best ore. However, the third quarter was a slight disappointment and was 16.8% lower than the second quarter with now an expected 2018 production potentially below 200K Oz, which is the low end of the guidance. In the conference call:

Mark Magarian Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Good job on a good quarter. So, just to put a fine point on guidance, it's unchanged, but towards the lower end. So we should be thinking about somewhere around 180,000 ounces at a minimum approximately for Q4, is that about right? Joseph Ovsenek Well, that gets us into that low end right. So we're targeting 200 or better, but we're guiding down to the low end. So yes, that's not a bad number.

Technical Analysis

PVG is still forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance lowered to $8.15 (I recommend selling at least 35% of your position unless the future price of gold turns bullish which is not likely) and long-term line support at $7.25-$7.00 at which point It makes sense to start cautious buying depending on the future price of gold.

The Technical Analysis improved a little from the last quarter by discounting the low established in September at $6.50, and re-affirming the long-term support just above $7. I do not agree with Finwiz and believe the blue line resistance is too low and should be a support horizontal at $7.

Hence, I recommend buying and accumulating at or below $7.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

