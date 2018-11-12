Farfetch: Not A Buy Yet, But Getting Closer

Chinese e-commerce stocks such as Alibaba are a better buy at this point, especially with the results of another record-breaking Singles' Day.

However, given that the company is still trading at ~8x forward revenues, there is further room on the downside for Farfetch as the stock continues to undergo price discovery.

The market-wide pullback in growth stocks has hit Farfetch hard. Though it's recovered somewhat from lows of $18, the stock is still ~20% below its opening IPO price.

Farfetch (FTCH), the London-based e-commerce site for high fashion, has just reported its first earnings quarter since going public in September. Its strong results on the top line, underscored by incredible >50% y/y top-line growth, comes as a huge relief in a gloomy earnings season for internet stocks across sub-sectors. Understandably, shares of Farfetch rose modestly after announcing the results, helping to reverse some of the sharp losses that Farfetch endured in October.

The question on investors' minds now: can Farfetch make a full recovery?

While I believe Farfetch is a strong company for the long term, it's not a stock I would invest in at the moment. The ~20% drop since the IPO and a strong third quarter put Farfetch closer to a buy, but with its valuation still heavy, I'd wait until the stock drops a bit further.

Valuation hinders Farfetch's upside

Farfetch falls into a category of tech stocks on which I am fundamentally bullish, but whose valuation I cannot support. The company's incredible customer metrics and surge in orders are telling signs of Farfetch's traction with its market - and its niche of catering toward high-end brands is a rarity in an e-commerce space filled with plenty of noisy competitors. Farfetch has done a great job at distinguishing its brand and creating rich margins in the process.

However, Farfetch is among the highest-valued e-commerce stocks in the market. A quick check on where its valuation currently stands: at its current share price in the low $23 range, Farfetch has a market cap of $6.81 billion. After netting off $1.04 billion of balance sheet cash, the company is left with an enterprise value of $5.77 billion.

Analysts are now out of the quiet period for Farfetch, and they have a consensus revenue estimate of $746.5 million for FY19, as reported by Yahoo Finance. This gives Farfetch a rather rich valuation of 7.7x EV/FY19 revenues. Within the universe of internet e-commerce stocks, very few competitors trade that richly:

Of course, Farfetch's >50% gross margins and >50% growth profile are highly valuable to investors, which helps to explain some of this premium against, for example, Wayfair (W) - which is growing at a similar pace, but has terrible low-teens margins as it carries inventory on its books and resells items, unlike Farfetch which primarily takes after Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) service-only model. Still, as Farfetch shares continue the process of price discovery after a sharply corrected IPO, the company's valuation doesn't give much comfort that it has room to rise.

I'm a buyer of Farfetch shares anywhere under 6x EV/FY19 revenues, implying a price target of $19 and ~17% downside from current levels. Given that Farfetch traded this low as recently as mid-October, it may not be long until we have a buying opportunity in this stock should volatility in tech stocks continue.

Strong Q3 results underscore a company that is rapidly catching on with consumers

Doubts on excessive valuation aside, Farfetch posted an extremely strong third quarter - and given that this is the company's first earnings release since going public, a strong showing here will help the company's trading momentum going forward.

Here's a look at the key numbers coming out of the quarter:

Figure 1. Farfetch 3Q18 earnings summary

Source: Farfetch investor relations

Total revenues grew 52% y/y to $132.2 million, absolutely crushing Wall Street's estimates of $114.5 million (+32% y/y) by a huge twenty-point spread, possibly the largest revenue beat in the internet sector this quarter (indeed, many internet stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) actually missed analysts' revenue estimates).

The revenue growth was heavily driven by a massive uptick in the number of orders on the platform, up 55% y/y to 662.5k. We note that despite the fact that average order values fell slightly to ~$585, Farfetch's high shopping cart values relative to e-commerce peers demonstrate that its high-end approach is resonating well. Active customers, meanwhile - or the count of users who've placed an order within the trailing twelve months - rose 42% y/y to 1.22 million.

GMV growth of 53% y/y to $310 million mirrored revenue growth and also underscores the expansion of Farfetch's reach. GMV expansion, in part, was due to the signing of several popular brands, including Victoria Beckham and Tory Burch. Farfetch's strength in GMV this quarter also prompted management to raise GMV expectations for Q4 above prior forecasts:

Figure 2. Q4 GMV guidance

Source: Farfetch investor relations

On the profit side, however, Farfetch delivered more mixed results. The company's gross margin fell to 51.0%, down 160 bps from the prior-year quarter. Farfetch's elevated gross margins are among the biggest differentiators for Farfetch versus other high-growth e-commerce stocks like Wayfair, so maintaining this margin premium will be of paramount importance. The company also noted a decline in its third-party take rate - or the fee that Farfetch accrues when third-party sellers make a sale on its platform. A stable take rate is also critical to ensuring that Farfetch's margin profile is protected. In addition to a drop in take rates, Farfetch also noted a higher mix of first-party sales (as in, inventory sold out of its own brick-and-mortar stores in London) as well as a popular free shipping offer that temporarily drove fulfillment expenses higher.

On the whole, however, Farfetch was able to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins at -29%, though adjusted EBITDA in dollars widened to -$32.3 million. A five-point increase in efficiency on general and administrative spending was offset by a seven-point increase in technology costs, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. Farfetch operating cost breakdowns

Source: Farfetch investor relations

Over time as Farfetch scales, however, it should be able to continually drive down its operating expenses as a percentage of revenues and get adjusted EBITDA margins to breakeven. For now, the top-line growth and gross margin performance are far more important than the bottom line.

Chinese e-commerce is the better buy at this point in time

There's no doubt that Farfetch delivered more good news than bad in the third quarter - with a far better-than-expected revenue/GMV growth rate and a jump in order counts outweighing a small contraction in gross margins and take rates. But even though Farfetch remains ~20% below all-time lows, it's difficult to be bullish on the stock at 7.7x forward revenues.

At the moment, I'm far more inclined on the Chinese e-commerce giants, Alibaba and JD.com (JD). Alibaba just reported a record-shattering Singles' Day (the 11/11 shopping holiday in China that has just hit its ten-year anniversary and completely shatters retail volumes on Black Friday), hitting $1 billion in GMV in just over a minute and grossing more than $30.8 billion overall - growing about 22% y/y over last year's $25.3 billion despite the weaker yuan.

With continued volatility in the NASDAQ hurting richly valued stocks like Farfetch, it's not the right time to invest in the company despite its strong results. The Chinese e-commerce stocks carry the benefit of being far cheaper than Farfetch, thanks to a crushing bear market since February - and in Alibaba's case, it's also far more profitable.

