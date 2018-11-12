Painted Pony: Too Much Land?

Because of the debt and the low netbacks, the market values the company at a discount compared with Peyto.

The company owns a vast amount of land. But the debt and the lack of profitability limit the development potential.

Painted Pony (OTCPK:OTCPK:PDPYF) reported Q3 earnings with strong production growth YoY. Also, thanks to the marketing diversification, realized prices improved as well. But adjusted funds flow stayed stable because of higher costs and lower gains from hedges.

As the company spent more than the cash flow to grow the production, the net debt increased. Because of the high debt and without profits, the company can't develop its vast assets. The probable and proved reserves represent approximately 55 years of expected FY 2018 production.

The market takes these difficulties into account by valuing the company at a discount compared with Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF).

Image source: anita_starzycka via Pixabay

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 earnings

Painted Pony grew the production by 37.7% YoY. The liquids part stayed constant at 9% of the total production.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The company has been diversifying its gas markets to U.S. hubs. to avoid the depressed AECO (Canadian gas hub) gas prices. As shown in the table below, the company realized C$2.10/mcfe from the gas sales. The high Dawn prices compensated for the AECO prices at C$1.19/mcfe.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

As a result of the increased production and higher realized prices, revenue increased by 80% YoY to reach C$90.2 million.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

But Painted Pony is still struggling to operate at a profit with these realized prices. The table below presents the costs per barrel and the netbacks the company generated over the last two quarters. I also compare the costs with Peyto, another Canadian producer with a similar production mix.

Source: author, based on company reports

Painted Pony's transports costs are higher due to the diversification to U.S. hubs. Peyto's operating costs are lower because it owns 99% of its infrastructure while Painted Pony depends on third-party providers.

During Q3, Painted Pony operated at a small profit thanks to hedges. Without hedges, the company would have generated a loss of C$0.21/boe. And with Q3 costs, the company needs to realize prices above 3.01/mcfe to generate a profit.

The history of realized prices over the last years shows the difficulty for the company to generate profits in this environment.

Source: author, based on company reports

Despite a revenue increase of C$40 million YoY, adjusted funds flow from operations increased by only C$0.6 million to reach C$30.3 million. The higher costs and the lower gains on hedges penalized the adjusted funds flow.

And with a capital program above the adjusted funds flow, at C$39.4 million, the net debt increased by C$9.8 million QoQ.

The table below shows the net debt amounts to C$385 million.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Thus, the net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio is high at 2.5. If we take into account the annualized Q3 adjusted funds flow instead of the TTM, the ratio becomes even higher at 3.2.

And the company financed some assets with a financial lease that I consider as a debt.

With this lease, the net debt amounts to C$871.3 million. And the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio rise to 5.7 (with TTM adjusted funds flow) and 7.2 (with annualized adjusted funds flow).

Too much land?

At the mid-point of the FY 2018 production guidance, RLI (Reserve Life Index) P+P amounts to 55 years. It means the P+P reserves will last 55 years at the FY 2018 production rate.

Source: author, based on reserves report YE 2017

And the company owns 195,840 net acres in the Montney area, which is equivalent to 306 net sections. Based on recent private transactions, management provides some valuation of the land, as shown below.

Source: Presentation October 2018

The company utilizes a price per acre of C$4697 to calculate a value of C$920 million for its lands.

But some other transactions took place at a much lower price in the Montney area. Some land sales started at C$85/acre. Also, Peyto acquired some land in Montney at a modest price during Q2 2018.

The $2.5 million in land acquisition included the purchase of 50.25 net sections of Crown lands containing mostly Montney rights, for an average purchase price of C$64/acre. - Source: Peyto Q3 interim report

Of course, the price depends on the production potential, which is difficult to assess. But valuing the whole 195,840 acres of Painted Pony based on the highest transactions prices is an optimistic valuation method.

With a high debt and with low netbacks, having reserves representing 55 years of the 2018 production is not optimal. Some land lease may expire, encouraging the company to drill to avoid losing the lease instead of drilling the most relevant areas. And having undeveloped land leverages the balance sheet with non-producing assets.

I would prefer the company to sell some assets to reduce the risks. Even with 30 years of P+P reserves, the company will still have an important upside potential if the gas prices improve.

Valuation

Due to third-party infrastructure incidents in October, management updated the guidance. The mid-point of the FY 2018 production guidance dropped to 57,250 boe/d instead of 59,000 boe/d previously.

Management expects the FY 2018 capital spending to match the adjusted funds flow from operations.

The table below compares the flowing barrel valuation of Painted Pony and Peyto.

Source: author, based on company reports

The lower netbacks and the higher leverage justify the lower flowing barrel valuation for Painted Pony.

The table below shows that, based on a 12x multiple of the profits generated while keeping the production flat, Painted Pony needs to generate a total netback of C$0.24/mcfe to justify the current C$2.25 stock price.

Source: author, based on company reports

With the Q3 total costs of C$3.01/boe, it means the market valuation corresponds to realized oil and gas prices above C$3.25/boe.

Conclusion

Despite a strong production growth and higher prices compared with last year, the adjusted funds flow stayed stable. The higher costs and the lower gains on hedges penalized the adjusted funds flow.

And the company increased its debt - which was already high - to finance the growth.

The company owns a significant amount of undeveloped land. But considering the high debt and the lack of profitability over the last years, I would prefer the company to sell some assets to reduce the risks.

Due to this challenging situation, the market values the company at a discount compared to Peyto. Also, the company needs to generate total netbacks of C$0.24/mcfe to justify the stock price at C$2.25, which was not the case in Q3.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF, BNEFF, BTE, CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.