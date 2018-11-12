SHU Portfolio - BioLife: The Story Is Even Better Than We Thought

The company is already profitable, generates cash, and has a healthy balance sheet with no debt.

Future acquisitions in the fragmented market look set to increase the TAM further, up to 5-10x and create synergies.

The rapid growth is still in the very early stages, and with SAVSU, the company could have a first major expansion of its already impressive TAM.

We were already very positive, but after the Q3CC, we have become more bullish.

BioLife is a recent addition to the SHU portfolio and one of its highest conviction buys.

We see numerous reasons to buy BioLife Solutions (BLFS):

The market opportunity is very large

Sales are exploding

Gross margins are increasing

There is substantial operational leverage

The company is, unlike other small growth companies, already profitable and generates cash.

The shares are off 50% of their 52-week high

This is basically a summary of our earlier article, where we argued that BioLife Solutions is a ground floor opportunity in the regenerative medicine space.

But as the company produced stellar Q3 figures, it turns out that the story is even better than we thought. It didn't raise its 2018 outlook (it reaffirmed the previous raise), but management explained several important items that make us even more bullish on the shares.

But first the Q3 results, from the earnings deck:

Guidance hasn't changed:

Margins

Gross margins are still increasing (it hit 70% in the quarter, up from 63% a year ago) as the company is only producing some 20% of capacity and there are some favorable product mix shifts and even the odd small price increase.

BLFS Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The figure doesn't yet contain Q3 figures, but it illustrates the improvement lately.

Management argues that with a further ramp to $30-40M a year gross margin could hit mid-70s, and operating margins are also rising (Q3CC):

If you asked me where it could go if we're doing $30 million, $40 million or $50 million, I think you'd be looking in the mid-70s and potentially a little bit higher. That would be an overall objective. From an operating margin perspective, I think the range of 30 to 35 is achievable depending on the revenue level that we have in a couple of years out.

Here is where the story improved

The explosion in demand isn't dependent on FDA approval.

SAVSU looks a much bigger opportunity

The option to acquire the 56% of the shares in SAVSU that the company doesn't own has been misunderstood

The company's M&A strategy could yield big returns

We previously thought that the acceleration in sales growth was the result of two recent FDA approvals, that now turns out to be simply wrong. It seemed logical at the time, revenues were growing at a roughly 30-40% pace, and then accelerated this year just as the FDA approved two of their clients.

The figure below doesn't yet contain Q3 results, and growth has dipped a little to 81% but that is still twice the rate of past years.

BLFS Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

And it is to be expected that the treatable patient population is at least an order of magnitude (and could be 2, 3 or even 4 orders of magnitude) larger than the number of patients treated in a phase III clinical trial.

But as so often, correlation doesn't necessarily imply causation, here is management (Q3CC):

It's really important to note that a very small portion of our current Regen Med segment revenue and an even smaller portion of total revenue comes from approved cell therapies. The point being, we're not dependent on approved customer cell therapies to drive our growth this year or in the near term. We call that we are guiding 2018 revenue growth in the range of 72% to 82% over 2017. We don't believe that revenue from approved customer cell therapies will have a material impact on our revenue growth for 3 to 5 years.

This is very encouraging for two reasons:

Existing growth comes almost entirely from the company raking in new customers (25 in the quarter of which 15 in the regenerative medicine space).

As FDA approvals for BioLife customers materialize, they increase the likelihood of very significant future growth when these approved treatments start ramping.

Quite frankly, they are growing revenues 80% simply on the clinical trial universe (which is itself still expanding really rapidly), but the real growth of real patients being treated with FDA approved treatments is still entirely ahead of us. We don't know about you, but this looks extremely bullish to us.

What caused the sales acceleration, if not FDA approvals? Well (Q3CC):

throughout the year, we've done a really good job compressing the sales cycle, and we have been acquiring new cell and gene therapy customers at a much faster clip, including a lot of the very innovative and well-funded high-profile, what I would call, second-generation CAR T or T cell companies so that's how it breaks down.

Not all of their clients 300+ clinical trials are going to get FDA approval, that's not a problem as once approved, the demand tends to scale up in a substantial way (generating $500K to $2M in yearly revenue with outliers much higher than that). On top of that (Q3CC):

I think the unique opportunity where BioLife is that because we have so many customers targeting similar indications, we have many shots on goal and any single customers, clinical trial failure will be mitigated because we'd have another couple of customers right behind them or at the same time targeting the same clinical indication.

SAVSU

Another pleasant surprise was what management said about SAVSU, this should remove the confusion that was caused by the recent acquisition of another 13% of the company for $5M, and an option to buy the other 56% for $23M or 1M in BioLife shares, whichever is more.

BioLife's shares sold off heavily on that deal and we think totally undeservedly so. For starters, SAVSU looks to be set to indeed achieve the inflection point that management predicted:

SAVSU's technology

SAVSU's platform

SAVSU's courier network

Trials with 30 potential customers

Leverage relationship

New deal

Their containers (Q3CC):

The team at SAVSU basically looked at all of the deficiencies of traditional liquid nitrogen shipping containers and through knowledge of thermodynamics and design expertise, introduced into the cell and gene therapy market a revolutionary family of next generation shipping containers branded as evo... The team at SAVSU basically looked at all of the deficiencies of traditional liquid nitrogen shipping containers and through knowledge of thermodynamics and design expertise, introduced into the cell and gene therapy market a revolutionary family of next generation shipping containers branded as evo... A key differentiator of SAVSU relative to other supplies is their ability to customize or shipping container hardware configurations specific to each customers, payload requirements and temperature profiles.

We have no independent comparison with the containers of the competition, CryoPort (CYRX) so we can't independently verify any claims here, but there are currently 30 potential customers in the final stage of evaluation and one of these actually chose SAVSU.

The deal is with is AveXis (or rather Novartis as they acquired the company for $8.7B in April this year). It's also noteworthy that AveXis has up to three possible geographic regulatory approvals pending in the first half of next year, creating the possibility of a significant revenue ramp in the near future.

Worries about significant CapEx in stuff like depots are also overblown as the company is partnering with a network of world-class couriers such as World Courier, Marken, and Quick, leveraging their facilities. Or in the words of management (Q3CC):

The key point here is SAVSU is leveraging the worldwide infrastructure of its courier partners and their growth is not dependent on significant CapEx for numerous facility build-outs and ongoing OpEx to support regional service depots.

This isn't entirely a free lunch of course as the use of these facilities will be incorporated in the fees charged by these couriers, but the prospect of having to build $5M a piece depot and man these aren't one that should worry investors here.

Then there is the company's data platform evo.is where one can follow all kinds of data in real time.

From the SAVSU website:

The evo Cold Chain 2.0 system allows visibility of your live cells between patient and manufacturing facility. Exact environmental conditions within the payload carrier are available for viewing by user-defined stakeholders at any time during a shipment through our proprietary cloud-based visibility platform, allowing for complete visibility of your live cells en route from patient to cell manufacturing facility. Capturing critical internal and external temperature data, humidity, shock, vibration, light, location, and geo fencing are among evo® Cold Chain 2.0™ system capabilities.

And interest is increasing (Q3CC):

There is an emerging ecosystem comprised of cell and gene therapy companies, the specialty couriers, cell manufacturing orchestration platforms such as [indiscernible], clinicians, regulators and insurers all of whom have an interest in specific shipment data and aggregated data. SAVSU's evo.is was built and is supported by the latest software tools and platforms and we envision that the number of data-sharing partnerships will emerge over the next several months.

Since BioLife is the leading media provider, it can leverage this to get SAVSU more customers (Q3CC):

While the call points and decision-makers aren't necessarily identical amongst cold chain management containers and media, there is a lot of synergy there in the conversations, because they're all tools related to preserving this very precious biologic source material and the final manufacturing cell and gene therapy products. So strong degree of overlap and synergy and an opportunity for us to leverage existing leaderships in one part of a company to identify the decision-makers than another part related to the other part of the offering.

The option to buy the rest of SAVSU was met with a wave of selling, which is quite unfortunate. The 18 months option is to buy the rest (56%) of SAVSU not already in the hands of BioLife for either $23M or 1M in shares, whichever is bigger.

We spare you the speculation on message boards about the motives, as it is really simple. Management will execute when (Q3CC):

So the fundamental driver with respect to the timing of making that final acquisition is 100% related to, at what point will consolidating their financial statements, the immediately accretive or very accretive in the near-term so that's really the driver from the timing perspective.

The price is already fixed so they have nothing to lose and everything to win from waiting for the right moment (for instance waiting for AveXis regulatory approvals and subsequent ramp). It looks to us like it's going to happen and what's more, it looks like it's a real winner.

It's early days for a definite judgement, but from what we know about the capabilities in hardware and software and the strategic partnerships with couriers, it looks very promising.

The deal with AveXis could be a real marker, this is a big company and it's likely people take notice of this, starting with Novartis, the company that acquired AveXis. There are 30 other potential clients evaluating SAVSU's offerings, some of these might feel a little more confident now.

Acquisition strategy

This is something we talked about in our previous article, management is evaluating acquisition targets in the highly fragmented regenerative medicine market (Q3CC):

Our share of the per-dose spend and manufacturing tools ranges from about $100 to $500. Executing our requisition project provides several benefits, including revenue and profit increases, sales and marketing leverage, cost synergies and scale. We believe consolidation opportunities to acquire complementary companies or technologies could increase our share of the per-dose tool spend by 5x to 10x.

Acquiring companies might create some hesitation to potential investors, but we think there are reasons this is a sound idea:

The market is highly fragmented, the takeover targets are likely to be mostly small and private and have some unique complementary capabilities.

The synergies are pretty clear, serving essentially the same market.

The company's balance sheet is very healthy ($32.4M in cash) with no debt and positive free cash flow generation already.

It could be that four-five years down the line we're looking at a whole different company, with a TAM that's even much bigger than that of its preservation media (which grows with the number of trials and moves from phase I to II to III and FDA approval).

Valuation

We try to see risks which we think lie mainly in execution, or in something from outfield (a new competitor with a much better product, stuff like that).

The shares are not cheap, but you get a lot and they're half as cheap as a couple of months ago:

BLFS EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Once again, the figure doesn't yet contain Q3 figures, so the valuation is a little lower (14.7) but even so 15x sales are, of course, a hefty valuation. But considering this is a company growing revenues at 50%+ that is already profitable and cash flow generating, it isn't unusually high.

While valuing the shares on an earnings basis isn't terribly relevant this early in the game, nevertheless, the four analysts following the stock expect an EPS of $0.15 this year rising to $0.28 next year.

We weren't the only ones liking the Q3 figures and CC:

Conclusion

We told you not so long ago that we see BioLife as a ground floor opportunity in the regenerative medicine space. We come away from the Q3 results and discussion with an even bigger optimism and bullishness, and we're not so easily excitable these days.

There are plenty of reasons for this optimism:

The market opportunity already is very large and growing fast, but it could be up to 5-10x larger on the back of their acquisition strategy.

Sales are already exploding even without FDA approvals generating revenues.

Our view of SAVSU's opportunity is greatly enhanced. SAVSU alone could be a very large market opportunity based on its capability and courier strategy and management is simply waiting with the execution of the buy option until the acquisition will become accreditive soon after. We think any misperception of that deal by investors has been cleared up on the Q3CC.

Gross margins are increasing and are likely to increase further.

There is substantial operational leverage which is set to continue.

The company is, unlike other small growth companies, already profitable and generates cash.

The shares are 50% below their 52-week high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.