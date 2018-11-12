Mimecast: Another Strong Quarter Should Re-Rate Stock Higher

Mimecast has seen their shares and valuation significantly compress over the past few weeks as the broader market went though a slight correction.

After strong Q2 results and recent positive acquisitions, Mimecast (MIME) continues to bridge the gap between itself and Proofpoint (PFPT). These two are widely seen as the top two leaders in the email security market, and both trade at mid-single digit forward revenue multiples. However, after this strong quarter, MIME should be even closer to bridging the gap between its own and PFPT's valuation levels as both companies look to further penetrate the market. The recent pullback in the stock provides a great entry point for investors looking to build a position.

The recent correction in the market, especially seen within the technology sector, has provided a wealth of buying opportunities for opportunistic investors. One of these opportunities include MIME, who is down 15%+ from recent highs. Though valuation has compressed over the past few weeks, the recent correction and strong Q2 earnings provides a great opportunity for investors who remain bullish on the long-term viability of the email security market.

MIME data by YCharts MIME data by YCharts

Over the past six months, the S&P 500 has been up just over 2%, whereas MIME has seen their valuation compress and significantly underperform the market, down nearly 16%. PFPT has seen a greater contraction, though somewhat reasonable given their higher valuation metrics. CyberArk (CYBR), another competitor of the two, recently reported strong earnings which sent the shares up over 10%. Though much of its correction is related to its relatively high revenue multiple, MIME's valuation remains below the perceived market leader, PFPT, and the recent correction and slow recovery provides investors a great opportunity to buy shares on sale.

Recent Acquisitions

Earlier in July, MIME announced its acquisition of Ataata, a leader in cybersecurity training and awareness. This acquisition was well needed, as PFPT recently acquired Wombat Security for $225 million. Wombat is another leader in the cybersecurity training and awareness market as email security companies look to transition their focus on employee training.

As hackers continually transform their process of getting into an enterprise’s infrastructure, there continues to remain one weak point: employees. Email has become the largest vector of attack for hackers, utilizing methods such as phishing and spoofing in order to breach into data. Employees are also becoming more mobile though cell phones, laptops, tablets and more, which places a greater emphasis on being able to properly train employees on the basics of email security.

After PFPT acquired Wombat, it was inevitable that MIME would need to replicate an entry into the cybersecurity training and awareness platform in order to remain competitive in this market. The acquisition of Ataata did just that. MIME believes the TAM related to cybersecurity training and awareness could grow to more than $1.5 billion by 2021, a significant area of growth potential (Source: Company Press Release).

Source: Company Presentation

The more recent acquisition MIME made was with Solebit for ~$88 million. Solebit is a leader in threat detection technology, enhancing security for customers to be able to detect and prevent cyberattacks, zero-day threats and malware across email and the web in real time. This acquisition will further enhance MIME’s product offering platform; customers now on average utilize 3.0 offerings compared to 2.8 offerings last year. MIME also noted that “more than 80% of organizations have been both targeted and untargeted phishing attacks increase or stay the same over the last year” (Source: Company Press Release). This acquisition will provide another layer of protection against these attacks, as hackers constantly adapt their methods and look for alternative ways to breach an enterprise’s security defense system.

Q2 Results

Revenue in Q2 grew 30% to $82 million. This compares to F18 revenue growth of 40% to $262 million. Since 2015, MIME’s revenue has grown from $116 million to $262 million, representing a 35% CAGR. It continues to remain impressive - the company is able to consistently grow revenue by 35%, while maintaining >70% gross margins. It is able to do this because 98% of its revenue is recurring, thus making guidance highly visible and attainable. In addition, customers on average use 3.0 products from MIME, up from 2.8 products a year ago. The increase in the number of products used, combined with the highly recurring business model, enables MIME to generate consistently high revenue growth, while maintaining strong gross margins.

Source: Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $12 million, representing a 15.0% margin, up from 10.5% a year ago and 12.7% in Q1. As MIME continues to grow its top line and maintain its gross/operating margins, adjusted EBITDA will continue to grow. This gives the company additional flexibility when it comes to acquisitions. The email security market is constantly changing in order to match hackers’ adaptions. These two forces constantly battle against each other, and successful email security companies have the ability to invest in their company to improve their underlying technology and security platform.

MIME also added another 900 customers, increasing its total customer count to 32,200 across the world. It continues to expand its business internationally, which represents a large portion of the company's addressable market. The international market is much less penetrated than the US market, thus providing an area of growth opportunity for the company.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided updated guidance for both Q3 and F19. For the third quarter, management sees revenue growing 28-30% in constant currency to $84.3-85.2 million (this takes into account a $2.1 million currency headwind). Without this headwind, guidance would be for ~30-32% revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be $13.0-14.0 million, representing a 16.0% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint, expanding from 15.0% in Q2.

For the full year, management slightly raised their revenue expectation and sees revenue growing 29-30% to $330.8-334.2 million, including a $6.6 million impact for currency headwind. This compares to their previous guidance of 26-29% revenue growth to $329.0-335.9 million. Though this is slightly below the company’s 35% revenue growth CAGR since 2015, F19 faces tougher comps due to F18’s growth of 40%. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $49.1-50.6 million, representing a ~15.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, slightly raised from previous guidance of $47.7-49.7 million (representing a ~14.5% adjusted EBITDA margin).

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, management provided a sneak peek into MIME's long-term model. This includes revenue of $350-450 million during the next 3-5 year span, gross margins of 72-75%, and adjusted EBITDA of 20-22%. With F19 revenue guidance of $330.8-334.2 million, the long-term revenue model does not seem terribly difficult to achieve. In addition, gross margins have historically remained in that 72-75% range. Adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to expand as the company’s revenue growth matures and S&M expenses begin to go down.

Valuation

MIME’s 98% recurring revenue, along with its 70%+ gross margins, gives investors great insight into future revenue growth and cash flow. Its two other main competitors, PFPT and CYBR, have similar qualities, which gives all of them a valuation based on forward revenue. Though MIME did report adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.0% in Q2, the fast top line growth warrants a valuation based off a revenue multiple rather than a P/E or cash flow multiple.

F18 revenue was $262 million. Using the low end of management’s F19 guidance range of $330 million would result in a growth rate of 26%. Given Friday's closing price of $35.77, Q2 shares outstanding of 59.8 million, and net cash of $46.4 million, MIME currently has an enterprise value of ~$2.1 billion. If we use management’s low-end guidance of $330 million, MIME trades at a F19 revenue multiple of 6.3x. To further extrapolate this, let’s say its revenue growth decelerates to 20% y/y. This would mean F20’s revenue would be ~$400 million, which is also within management’s long-term model’s revenue range of $350-450 million over the next 3-5 years. This would mean MIME is trading at a 5.3x F20 revenue multiple, well below their deserved multiple.

MIME EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Given MIME’s two largest competitors have similar growth and margin trends, they should all trade at premiums to the market. Historically, PFPT has traded at the highest multiple and rightly so, given their 35%+ revenue growth and near 80% gross margins. However, the recent correction has pulled all three multiples very close together, with CYBR now leading the pack (though this is due to a nice pop post-earnings).

Using a conservative forward revenue multiple of 7.0x, and my conservative ~$400 million of revenue in F20, the share price would be the share price would be ~$45, assuming neutral net cash and ~60 million shares (which is slightly conservative given some dilution). An even more conservative F20 multiple of 6.0x would give MIME a target price of $40, representing ~12% upside from Friday's closing price.

Both of these estimates are pretty conservative given the lower than historical revenue multiple and extreme revenue deceleration in my forward outlook. Even using the extreme conservatism, we see MIME has 12% upside during 2019, at the low end, and 25%+ upside using my more realistic estimates.

Risks to MIME include increased competition among not only PFPT and CYBR, but any new entrants into the market. The company noted that 30%+ of its customers use O365, which could present another risk if Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) built its own email security platform to be embedded within Office 365. Another risk for MIME is its valuation. Since it trades at a premium revenue multiple compared to the market, a correction in the technology sector for premium names could cause increased adversity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.