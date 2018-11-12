SAP To Acquire Qualtrics For $8 Billion In All Cash Deal

The deal is very pricey and SAP is taking on significant debt to finance the acquisition.

Qualtrics provides software that enables enterprises to collect and manage experience data from customers, employees, and partners.

SAP intends to acquire Qualtrics for $8 billion just prior to the target's IPO.

Quick Take

SAP (SAP) has announced an agreement to acquire Qualtrics (XM) in an $8 billion all-cash deal just prior to Qualtrics’ IPO.

Qualtrics has developed a software-as-a-service for enterprises to enable them to collect data from employees, partners, and customers.

SAP is taking on significant debt to finance the expensive deal, which won’t provide a catalyst until late 2019 or 2020 at the earliest. Investors should exercise caution in the interim.

Target Company

Provo, Utah and Seattle, Washington-based Qualtrics was founded in 2002 to provide software as a service that empowers organizations with the data they need to keep their customers satisfied through various stages of the customer journey.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Smith, who previously served in Brand Management at Ford Motor Company.

Qualtrics has developed its Experience Management, or XM, platform which it says enables organizations to:

Gather and analyze a new class of data it calls Experience-Data, or X-Data, that is richer, more immediate, and potentially noteworthy to understanding the quality of experience than traditional operational data.

Ensure a quality experience holistically, unifying information and insights from customers, employees, and partners and recognizing the operational linkages between these stakeholders.

Become more predictive and proactive, closing feedback loops, and turning insight into real-time action to prevent and close experience insufficiencies where necessary.

Decentralize the analysis and decision-making process across the organization by delivering capabilities in a simple, easy-to-use solution.

The firm’s focus industries, throughout which the company’s solutions are utilized include but are not limited to, B2B, automotive, government, travel & hospitality, financial services, media, airlines, and retail industries.

Investors in Qualtrics include Grandview Holdings, Accel, Sequoia Capital, and Insight Venture Partners.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global customer experience management market is projected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2024, representing a very strong CAGR of 22% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing need for personalized customer experience.

Major competitors that provide or are developing customer experience management services include:

Adobe (ADBE)

Avaya (OTC:AVYA)

CA Technologies (CA)

IBM (IBM)

Major competitors that provide or are developing services that compete with some of XM’s features include:

Medallia

Aon Hewitt

Towers Watson

SurveyMonkey (SVMK)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

SAP disclosed the acquisition price as $8 billion in cash. Management said it had obtained financing commitments for EUR7 billion to cover the purchase price. It expects the deal to close in 1H 2019.

SAP is acquiring Qualtrics as part of a strategy to combine experience data with operational data to improve enterprise results for its client base of over 413,000.

As Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP stated in the deal announcement,

SAP already touches 77 percent of the world’s transactions. When you combine our operational data with Qualtrics’ experience data, we will accelerate the XM category with an end-to-end solution with immediate global scale. For Qualtrics, this introduces a dynamic new partner with the belief, passion and scale to bring experience management to millions of customers around the world.

In the past 12 months, SAP’s stock price has dropped 10.6% vs. the S&P 500 Index rise of 3.4%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

SAP wants Qualtrics for a number of reasons, including the overarching combination of Qualtrics’ experiential data collection system with SAP’s operating data capabilities.

SAP has a 15,000-strong sales force that generates 68% of the firm’s revenue outside the U.S., whereas Qualtrics only generates 22% of its revenue outside the U.S., so there are opportunities for geographic complementarity.

Qualtrics is growing revenue at a much faster rate than larger and slower-growing SAP and has been free cash flow positive and generating earnings, albeit on a much smaller revenue base than SAP.

SAP views the deal in the context of its ‘Intelligent Enterprise’ initiative where it has focused its efforts on cloud-based solutions for the multi-decade enterprise transition from on-premises systems to the cloud.

Management provided an investor presentation about the acquisition and highlighted its cloud growth trajectory since 2010:

Source: SAP

SAP’s stock performance in the past 12 months has been disappointing, yet analysts seem to continue to like the stock and together view it as undervalued at the current price of $101 vs consensus target price of $130.55:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the immediate wake of the deal announcement, the stock sold off and is down 6% on a generally down day for technology stocks, so it is difficult to estimate how much of the downdraft is due to investors not liking the acquisition or other, unrelated issues.

SAP is paying 21.5x TTM revenue for Qualtrics, which is at the very high end of recent blockbuster tech software M&A deals, as the graphic below shows:

Source: Tomasz Tunguz

Since SAP is paying such a high price for Qualtrics and taking on nearly $8 billion in debt to do the deal, management will have some serious execution requirements to show the deal can pay off.

The transaction isn’t scheduled to close until 1H 2019, so investors won’t begin to see the results until late 2019 or, more probably, 2020.

That’s quite a long wait in my view. Investors may want to take a wait-and-see approach to SAP stock in the interim as the deal won’t generate a meaningful catalyst until at least 12 - 24 months from today.

The enterprise software market is on fire right now and SAP's deal for Qualtrics is another data point, and an extreme one, indicating legacy software firms are increasingly motivated to acquire growth, even if it means paying nosebleed prices for it.

