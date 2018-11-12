Melco: High Risk Buy With Morpheus Ramp Up

Management is bullish over the long-term and didn’t agree with the over-cautiousness expressed by WYNN.

MLCO Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was hit by one-offs of about $80m which doesn’t detract from the strong underlying fundamentals.

Source: Melco Resorts

Q3 was Hit by Bad Luck, Typhoon and One-Time Staff Bonus

On the earnings call, we learn that Melco Resorts (MLCO) was hit by an unfavorable VIP win rate which caused a negative impact of US$39m. The blanket casino ban during the typhoon also reduced EBITDA by about $9m and a one-time, special bonus to its staff was booked above the line for $32m. If we adjust these items back, Q3 Adjusted EBITDA might have been US$347m vs. US$267m reported. To smooth things out, we can look at the average adjusted EBITDA for the past 4 quarters which was about US$319m. This sets up a nice quarter-on-quarter increase in Q4.

Ready to Take on More Market Share with Morpheus

Source: Melco Resorts

Morpheus, which I believe boasts some of the best luxury rooms in Macau, opened this year in June with about 200 rooms initially (out of 772). The contemporary design by the late Dame Zaha Hadid makes the tower a standout compared to others in Cotai. I expect all 772 rooms to be available and fully booked throughout the holiday season this year. In a tight VIP market, attractive rooms to encourage overnight visits is key and will translate to higher spend per visit.

Here’s a quote from MLCO management on earnings call:

The positive reception of Morpheus has helped spur VIP and mass gaming volumes at City of Dreams, with quarter-over-quarter increases of 17% and 13%, respectively, during the third quarter. The addition of Morpheus marks the beginning of the relaunch of City of Dreams. We are currently renovating the VIP area on the second level, which includes a new VIP room that opened just ahead of the October Golden Week.

This is why I’m bullish on MLCO. Their management is confident and is launching a superior VIP product. It’s no wonder that we hear WYNN is getting negatively affected by this.

In the third quarter, Melco’s market share stood at about 14%, down approximately 100bps from the first quarter. This was partly due to the construction of the Morpheus and renovation in other parts of City of Dreams. Also, MLCO took the initiative to ban smoking in its premium mass rooms earlier which might have negatively impacted mass hold rates in the summer. But I expect this to normalize as the full smoking ban comes into effect for all operators in January 2019.

Encouraging Comments from Large Junkets

In a recent sell side note, the largest junkets said they were seeing November month-to-date growths in the teens compared to that of 2017. Liquidity issues may a problem with the smaller junkets but its not the case with the larger ones which are more than half of the total junket market.

Regarding Morpheus, the comments from the junkets were positive and that it appealed well to their VIP clients. That said, I think Morpheus is starting to really gain traction and may be potentially displacing WYNN as one of top VIP operators.

37% Upside as Morpheus Ramps Up

As I model for Q4, I want to add back the hit to the Property Adjusted EBITDA caused by the typhoon and the one-time bonus to staff (but not normalize luck because I want to use its average Adj. EBITDA margin for past 3 quarters instead). Rounding up the positive comments from the management and the junkets, I assume a 12% quarter-on-quarter growth and slightly higher corporate expenses. We now arrive at US$340m (2017Q4: US$305m).

2018Q3 Property Adj. EBITDA (as reported) $295m Add back: Typhoon hit $9m One-time staff bonus $32m +12% QoQ growth $39m Est. 2018Q4 Property Adj. EBITDA $375m Minus: corporate expenses ($35m) Est. 2018Q4 Adj. EBITDA $340m

So, let’s use 24% Adj. EBITDA margin (average of the past 3 quarters) to back out MLCO’s Q4 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) which is HK$11bn (or MOP11.3bn). If we predict MLCO’s market share to increase about 100bps to 15%, we can back out the total Macau GGR for the fourth quarter which would be close to MOP76bn or 5% year-over-year growth (2017Q4: MOP72.4bn). As a sanity check, I think a 5% YoY growth for Q4 is quite reasonable. If MLCO continues to grow at 10% EBITDA in 2019, which is possible due to the low comps in 2018, we get HK$11.2bn (or US$1.44bn). I want to apply a conservative 10x EV/EBITDA to 2019E EBITDA because with all the macro headwinds, markets are unlikely to pay for a 12-13x or higher multiple. This gets us a 12-month price target of $21.4, which is +37% upside from November 9's closing of $15.6. (I assume similar capital structure)

Melco (MLCO) HKD Millions GGR Adj. EBITDA Adj. EBITDA Margin Market Share % 2018Q1 10,837 2,966 27% 15% 2018Q2 9,975 2,517 25% 14% 2018Q3 9,968 2,080 21% 14% 2018Q4 Est. 11,057 2,654 24% 15% 2019FY Est. 46,830 11,239 24% 15%

Note: Adj. EBITDA margin used here is Adj. EBITDA / GGR. (not net revenues)

Source: Company filings, Himalayas Research estimates

Macau Gaming Valuations HKD Bn EV/EBITDA ( x ) Est. EBITDA Ticker Name Mkt Cap 2018 2019 2020 2019 2020 27 HK Equity GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP L 185 11.7 10.4 9.4 17.7 19.6 1928 HK Equity SANDS CHINA LTD 254 12.3 11.4 10.4 25.0 27.3 1128 HK Equity WYNN MACAU LTD 81 10.2 9.7 8.9 11.0 12.0 MLCO US Equity MELCO RESORTS & ENTERT-ADR 60 7.9 7.0 6.6 11.7 12.5 2282 HK Equity MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD 44 12.1 9.3 8.3 6.1 6.9 880 HK Equity SJM HOLDINGS LTD 36 7.9 7.1 5.0 4.2 6.0 Median 71 11.0 9.5 8.6 11.4 12.2

Source: Reuters estimates, Himalayas Research

Source: Company filings

Source: Company filings

Risks

Macro uncertainty relating to worsening US-China relationships. Trade war could dampen economic growth and sentiment which could affect consumption in Melco’s properties.

Competition from peer operators around the region could threaten growth. Morpheus may ramp up slower than expected.

The gaming business could have unfavorable luck factor.

Conclusion

I like MLCO as a high risk high reward play. I think Morpheus will turn the tide for the company and the ramp up potential is overlooked. Without being overly aggressive, I can model a 37% upside for this stock assuming 10x forward EV/EBITDA and about 10% EBITDA growth from 2018 levels.

The stock and the whole gaming industry are certainly full of risks, particularly on the macro side, hence we get these low valuations for great companies like MLCO.

Disclaimer: All research, figures and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.