Terra Tech: Another Marijuana Merger, But No Revenue Growth

Investors should understand that the companies still need to work on a more definitive agreement. In addition, there are many conditions that are still pending before the merger closes.

Terra Tech Corp. announced that it had signed a letter of intent with Golden Leaf Hldgs Ltd, under which Golden Leaf would receive 0.1203 million common shares of Terra Tech.

It is interesting that none of the founders seem to have worked previously in any retail industry. Perhaps, investors would appreciate a CEO with experience in retail and distribution.

A merger between Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) and Golden Leaf Hldgs Ltd (OTCQB:GLDFF) could help TRTC develop its marijuana operations both in the United States and Canada. With that, investors should be very careful with the stock. With no revenue growth, no profit reported at the net income level and declining margins, TRTC does not seem a stock to own. TRTC needs to change many features to become an interesting marijuana company. Keep in mind that there are other peers performing much better.

Business And Business Expansion

Founded in 2010 and based in Irvine, California, Terra Tech Corp is a vertically integrated retail, production and cultivation marijuana operator offering adult-use cannabis products.

With two dispensaries in Black Oak in Oakland, California, and four dispensaries in Nevada, the company’s revenues are mostly generated in these dispensaries. Quick search on Google Maps shows the type of dispensaries run by TRTC.

According to the last 10-Q, cannabis dispensary, cultivation and production were responsible for 82.5% of the total amount of revenues. The other segment, which offers herbs and related products, is only responsible for 16.7% of the revenues. The image below provides further details:

Like other marijuana companies, TRTC seems to be expanding its commercial footprint at a fast pace. In January 2017, the company leased 13,000 square feet of industrial space, which is expected to be used as a cultivation facility. The 10-Q reads that it will be ready to commence operations by the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, TRTC owns a real property in Santa Ana, California, where the company is expected to have a new cannabis dispensary. Finally, a new cultivation and production facility is being built in Nevada by company’s subsidiary MediFarm II.

Assessment Of The Management

The assessment of the Board of Directors shows that many of the directors are finance professionals with experience in the securities industry. The Founder, Chairman & CEO, Derek Peterson, appears on the company’s website as an expert in finance. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Company’s Website - Management

The profile of the COO, Michael A. Nahass, is another clear example. He used to be portfolio manager and managing director in asset management firms. His profile can be found in the image below:

Source: Company’s Website - Management

Other members of the management and the Board of Directors can be studied by visiting this site. It is interesting that none of the founders seems to have worked previously in any retail industry. Perhaps, investors would appreciate a CEO with experience in retail and distribution industry, not an expert on the sale of securities. The market may have some concerns about this fact.

Financial Statements From The Last 10-Q

The balance sheet of TRTC is quite solid. On September 30, 2018, TRTC had an asset/liability ratio of 5.3x with cash of $3.4 million and total assets of $114.6 million. The most significant asset owned by TRTC is property and equipment of $36 million. In addition, goodwill comprises of 30% of the total amount of assets, which certain shareholders may not appreciate. Keep in mind that accountants could impair these assets, which could lead to share price depreciation in the future. The image below provides the list of assets:

The amount of liabilities does not seem quite worrying. The total amount of liabilities equals $21.5 million with long term debt of $13.8 million and derivative liabilities of $2.2 million. The image below provides the list of liabilities reported in the last 10-Q:

According to the last annual report, the company will need to pay $6.6 million in 2019-2020. TRTC may not have the cash to pay this debt as of today. But, there seems to be sufficient time to find financing. Wit this in mind, in 2019 and 2020, shareholders should expect sales of equity, which could make the share price decline. The image below provides the list of contractual obligations:

No Revenue Growth

Currently, there is an explosion in the cannabis industry. Other marijuana operators are experiencing impressive revenue growth in 2018. Many states have accepted the legalization of cannabis, thus there is currently a massive increase in the demand of cannabis. It can be seen in the image below:

With this in mind, shareholders should have concerns about the company for not reporting revenue growth. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were equal to $10.12 million, and in the same period in 2018, the total amount of revenues was equal to $7.08 million. In addition, revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were equal to $24.78 million, which is higher than the figure reported in 2018, equal to $24.41 million.

With this, it is also not beneficial that the gross margin is decreasing. The gross profit was equal to $2.33 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and $1.52 for the same period in 2018. Finally, the losses have increased from -$3.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017 to -$7.88 million in the same period in 2018. The image below provides more details on this matter:

The company noted in the last 10-Q that revenues are not increasing because TRTC had to relocate certain production facilities. Additionally, the company has seen how an increase in the amount of taxes in California is damaging its revenue growth.

If the company is relocating certain facilities, it makes sense that revenues decreased a bit. Regarding the tax, it should be affecting other peers as well. But, they have not reported large revenue decreases. With this in mind, it seems obvious that TRTC is underperforming as compared to other competitors. Shareholders should be really worried in this regard.

There is another fact that may be affecting the revenues. The company recently sold a dispensary, which was underperforming. The most recent earnings call talked about this sale with the following words:

The fact that the company is selling dispensaries right now is a bit worrying. Was the location not appropriate, or are the brands being sold not quite successful? The industry is exploding right now. Instead of rushing to sell dispensaries, the company should be rushing to build new ones. With this type of business decisions, the management does not seem to be quite skilled.

The Merger With Golden Leaf

On November 5, 2018, Terra Tech Corp. released that it had signed a letter of intent with Golden Leaf Hldgs Ltd, under which GLDFF would receive 0.1203 million common shares of Terra Tech. The market seemed to celebrate the corporate move as the stock price of Terra Tech increased. The image below shows the market reaction:

The management reported two relevant features about the merger that investors should get to know. Firstly, both companies seem to have the same business strategy, thus the merger integration should be easy. This is a very relevant point that many merger analysts will assess. Keep in mind that the merger integration is the most relevant part of any merger. The lines below provide further details:

In addition, Golden Leaf seems to be an interesting acquisition for Terra Tech. TRTC will be able to sell its brands in Canada, and may also be able to benefit from the size and scale of Golden Leaf. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

There are certain directors working for Golden Leaf, who could help TRTC develop its operations. They seem to be experienced in the retail industry and the marijuana industry. For instance, Peter Saladino helped found the Washington CannaBusiness Association, and Bob McKnight is one of the founders of Quicksilver, a global retail sporting brand. The images below provide further details.

With that, investors should understand well that the companies still need to work on a more definitive agreement. In addition, there are many conditions that still remain pending before the merger closes. The lines below provide a list of them:

Valuation

TRTC trades at 4.09x sales, which seems quite reasonable. Keep in mind that the company brings no revenue growth and it is not profitable. In another industry, TRTC could trade at a lower valuation. However, other competitors in the marijuana industry are trading at extremely high valuations, which may be helping TRTC. The image below shows some of the companies that produce and distribute marijuana like TRTC. Keep in mind that their EV/Revenues is between 49x and 365x.

With this information in mind, it seems clear that TRTC could be bought out by one larger competitor. Any of its competitors could be interested in the company’s production facilities and pay with its own shares. With that, investors should not buy TRTC expecting this transaction to happen. The industry is still very young, so consolidation is not quite likely.

Conclusion

With no revenue growth, no profit reported at the net income level and declining margins, TRTC does not seem an interesting marijuana stock. In addition, the management does not seem skilled and prepared to run a marijuana company. The Board of Directors and the management are run by financial experts, which seem more experienced in the sale of equity.

