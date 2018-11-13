OPEC's Pending Demise

The crude oil market is a political game of chess that has dominated the world economy at times since the 1970s. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is an international cartel with 15 member nations. The original five members founded OPEC in 1960 in Baghdad included Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. The headquarters moved to Vienna, Austria in 1965, and the political complexion of the member nations has changed dramatically over the years. The Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s replaced the Shah of Iran with a theocracy, Iraq has undergone dramatic political changes, and Venezuela, home to some of the most significant oil reserves in the world has become a political and economic basket case.

Over the years, the most influential member of the cartel has been Saudi Arabia which led the world in low-cost oil production.

In the 1970s and 1980s, OPEC was the guiding force for the price of oil. The mission statement of the cartel states:

In accordance with its Statute, the mission of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is to coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry.

Twice annually, the oil ministers of the member nations meet in Vienna, Austria to determine production policy that will maximize their revenues. The next official meeting will take place on December 6 and based on the most recent news it could be one of the final sessions for the cartel that seeks to control the price of oil but has lost its grip on the energy commodity.

These, the three real powerhouse nations in the crude market are the Saudis along with Russia and the United States. With over 33 million barrels per day of production between the three producing-countries, they have put any influence OPEC may have had in the past to sleep. Saudi Arabia is now waking up to realize that they are playing on a minor league team and it's time to step up to the plate in the majors.

A dramatic change in the oil market has been underfoot over past years, a breakup of the cartel could cause an increase in volatility as half the world's reserves are in the world's most turbulent political region. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are tools that provide an alternative for investors and traders who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile futures arena.

A think tank is the first step; a message from Riyadh to Teheran

On Thursday, November 8, the Saudis announced they are setting up a think tank to consider a breakup of OPEC. While the triad of production coming from KSA, Russia, and the U.S. make OPEC's impact in the oil market underwhelming compared to in past years, the Saudis think tank is likely another chess move in their long-standing confrontation with the theocracy in Iran. The 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Teheran lifted the profile of Iran as has their alliance with Russia in Syria. Meanwhile, the proxy war in Yemen, Saudi blockade of Qatar, and other events have increased tension between the Saudis and Iranians who continue to vie for influence in the region that is home for more than half the world's petroleum reserves.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have become odd bedfellows within OPEC as the political complexion has changed dramatically since the days when the Shah of Iran and Saudi King saw eye-to-eye on many issues. These days, the only place where civility prevails between the two nations is at the biannual OPEC meetings, but the two nations have found themselves on opposite sides of policy issues that impact the cartel's policies. The think tank appears to be a message from Riyadh to Teheran that the KSA is ready to cut its only existing link to the theocracy.

OPEC only survived because of Russia since 2016

When the price of crude oil was heading for its lowest level since 2003 in early 2016, many OPEC member nations were panicking. At that time, the cartel turned to Russia for help as the nation was a leading producer of the energy commodity.

The Russians, in coordination with the cartel, came up with a program of production quotas which caused the price of oil to rebound from the February 2016 bottom at $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. Economic growth helped increase the price of the energy commodity since it traded to the lowest level in thirteen years.

Russia has been a significant producer of petroleum for many years and a force in the oil market, but their work and success with the cartel put them in a leadership position. Moreover, Russia stood between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a mediator. In many ways, OPEC's survival since February 2016 was because of Russian participation and cooperation with the cartel. The rebound in the price of crude oil created a third powerhouse in the international petroleum market and complicated the balance of power.

The U.S. trumped the Russians in the international chess game of the oil market

The move in the price of crude oil from $26.05 in February 2016 to its recent high at $76.90 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract and a political shift in the United States changed the complexion of the oil market.

Over the past decades, the United States was dependent on the Middle East for oil imports. In the 1970s an oil embargo after the Arab-Israeli War caused shortages and gasoline lines across the United States which began a program to lessen dependence on foreign energy.

Technological advances in extracting oil and gas and discoveries via exploration had unleashed the potential of massive reserves in the crust of the earth in the United States. The election of Donald J. Trump as the forty-fifth President of the U.S. in November 2016 vaulted the U.S. to the top of the head when it comes to oil and gas production. A dramatic shift in the regulatory environment combined with technology has put the U.S. in a position where it is now production 11.6 million barrels of oil each day according to the latest report from the Energy Information Administration. The number of oil rigs operating in the U.S. was 145 more than the previous year as of November 2. The U.S. now leads the pack as it is producing more crude oil than either Saudi Arabia or Russia on a daily basis. The U.S. took the global leadership baton in the oil market from the Russians in October.

President Trump proves he can push the price of oil lower

While the Russians have a close alliance with Iran, the U.S. has had a long-standing relationship with the Saudis. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have solidified their relations with President Trump since his election.

With the sanctions on Iran approaching, President Trump had been leaning on the Saudis and other allies in the cartel to pump up their output to curb gains in the price of oil. Discussions with King Salman and periodic messages via Twitter included repeated requests and even warnings that oil output should increase to control prices.

Until recently, the Saudis continued to march to the beat of a different drummer as they attempted to hold onto control of the oil market via OPEC and their relationship with Russia. At an informal OPEC meeting in Algeria in September, the Saudi oil minister said that the cartel would not increase production until their "customers" requested in a rebuke to President Trump's requests. However, the Saudis suffered a severe public relations blow in October with the murder of a Washington Post journalist in Turkey which likely led to capitulation to President Trump's wishes. The Saudis could not afford to alienate the President who likely took the opportunity to lean on the King and his son during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's October fact-finding mission in the aftermath of the murder.

At his press conference on the day after the midterm elections, the President took credit for the falling oil price. A combination of policies that have unleashed U.S. production and influence over the Saudis as they faced growing world pressures resulted in success.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of NYMEX crude oil has plunged for five straight weeks since the October 3 high at $76.90 on the continuous contract. On November 9, the price reached a low of $59.26 per barrel, the lowest price since February and only $1.19 above the 2018 bottom at $58.07 per barrel. As of last Friday, crude oil had posted a decline for ten straight trading sessions. Crude oil has dropped by $17.64 or 22.9% from the highs in what has been a Trump dip in the price of the energy commodity. Speculators who had been long crude oil in anticipation of the sanctions on Iran helped the price along on the downside. The decline in open interest on the NYMEX crude oil futures market which dropped from 2.245 million contracts on October 1 to 2.084 million as of November 9, is a sign that longs have exited speculative positions during the decline in the price of the energy commodity.

Consumers of the world will cheer, and the U.S. and China are big winners

The United States and China, two countries currently involved in an escalating trade dispute, are big winners when it comes to the lower price of crude oil and the potential for a breakup of the international oil cartel.

China is the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion citizens. Even though economic growth has slowed in the Asian nation, it remains at 6.5% which means the demand for energy continues to increase. China has been the demand side of the equation in the commodities market for decades, and crude oil and other forms of energy are no exception. The lower price of crude oil is a welcome event for the Chinese economy as would be a world without an international petroleum cartel that seeks to fix prices at prices at levels higher than supply and demand economics dictates at times.

When it comes to the United States, the world new largest crude oil producer is also a swing producer. When the price of the energy commodity falls, the U.S. can shut down higher cost output and purchase the energy commodity at lower prices from producers around the world. When the price rises, the U.S. becomes a self-sufficient and powerful competitor in the oil market.

The breakup of OPEC is a long-overdue event as the complexion of the petroleum market has changed over the past 58 years. Global politics and economics have made the cartel a toothless tiger that Russia propped up for their interest over the past few years. As the U.S. has emerged as the leading producer at 2018 and a swing producer, the real powerhouse in the crude oil market is now the triad of the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

OPEC will not disappear overnight, and it is likely that the Russians and Iranians will attempt to keep the cartel alive. However, the membership is now facing another 2016 type scenario with the price of oil falling like a knife and the power of the pump no longer is in the hands of the membership. The announcement of a Saudi think tank about a breakup is a clue that OPEC will fade into the history books with other failed cartels and groups that attempted to fix global prices.

Meanwhile, crude oil's volatility is likely to increase as the market finally finds a bottom over the coming weeks, and trading ranges reflect a market that must get accustomed to a new trading range for the energy commodity. UCO and its bearish counterpart SCO are instruments for investors and traders that wish to take advantage of the volatility in the crude oil market but do not trade in the futures markets on the NYMEX division of the CME.

The fund summary for UCO states:

The investment seeks to provide daily investment results (before fees and expenses) that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The 'Ultra' funds seek results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times (2x) the daily performance of a benchmark. It does not seek to achieve their stated objective over a period greater than a single day. The Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex is designed to track crude oil futures prices.

UCO is a twice leveraged instrument that seeks to replicate double the short-term price action in the NYMEX futures market. The most recent top holding of the product includes:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO moved lower with the price action in crude oil, but the tool did not lose twice as much as the nearby futures market on a percentage basis.

Source: Barchart

NYMEX futures fell from $76.90 on October 3 to lows of $59.26 on November 9, a drop of 22.9%. Over the same period, UCO declined from $39.36 to $23.56 per share or 40.1% lower, slightly less than double the loss in the futures market. UCO has net assets of $331.63 million and trades an average of 2.2 million shares each day. UCO could be the perfect tool to employ when crude oil finally finds a bottom or begins trading in a two-way range over the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, SCO has returned more than twice the price action in the crude oil market during its current swoon.

Source: Barchart

SCO moved from $12.29 on October 3 to a high of $19.97 on November 9, a rise of 62.5% or almost a triple on a percentage basis compared to the price of crude oil which is an outstanding performance for an instrument that purports to offer a double replication of the price action on the downside in the oil market. SCO's most recent top holdings were:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has $140.77 million in net assets and trades around 2.2 million shares each day making it a highly liquid instrument. Both UCO and SCIO are leveraged products, so they suffer from time decay over time. Therefore, they are only appropriate for short-term long and short positions in the crude oil market.

The Saudis offered the market a clue that they are studying the impact of a breakup of OPEC. The other members will object, but the writing has been on the wall for years for the oil cartel that has lost its bite and could only function with the Russians standing by its side. The emergence of the United States as the world's leading producer of crude oil has changed the market dynamics. Crude oil will continue to be a volatile commodity as more than half the world's reserves are in the Middle East. Venezuela, a country that is both a political and economic basket case, is the nation with the largest individual reserves complicating matters and adding to the potential for price variance for the energy commodity that powers the globe.

Price volatility in the oil market is not going away anytime soon, but OPEC had become a dinosaur and its days are numbers as the Saudis told us last week. In a sign that the Saudis could be trying to dance at two weddings these days as they keep their options for the future open, OPEC told markets they are considering a production cut of one million barrels per day in coordination with Russia on Monday, November 12. The statement was enough to stabilize the price of NYMEX futures above the $60 per barrel level and boost the price of Brent futures. Crude oil was higher for the first time in eleven days on Monday until President Trump sent a tweet warning the Saudis and OPEC that cutting production would be a mistake. The writing may be on the wall for the cartel as their influence declines as the position of the U.S. rises in the international petroleum market.

