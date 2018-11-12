Nvidia Q3 Earnings Preview

Nvidia’s (NVDA) forthcoming Q3 earnings call could be one of the most interesting and confusing events in this earnings season. For the better part of 2018, Nvidia stock hasn’t been “itself.” First, the stock sold off over 30% since the October high due to the macro and sector events. Second, just recently, it has lost another 20% in response to its arch rival Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) missing its Q3 revenue and disappointing revenue guidance. On the other hand, this can be also an interesting time for Nvidia shareholders. As Nvidia has an impeccable record of beating earnings, the Q3 ER may be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back to signal that the long run of the FANNG stocks may be over. It is this perplexing sentiment that motivates me, in this post, to estimate how the market should react to Nvidia’s Q3 ER especially in this trade war environment.

Q3 Review and Q4 Outlook

A. Data Center Still Drives the Secular Trend

Nvidia’s strength in data center and core gaming still remains the key factor in the “Nvidia Story.” The growth in Nvidia’s data center sales is historically at a multiple of Western Digital, Advanced Micro Devices, Seagate, and Intel (Figure 1). Aided by the Turing chips at higher prices, the new GPU gaming upgrade cycle is expected to generate higher revenue which may offset the slowdown in cloud capital spending as recently indicated by Western Digital and Seagate.

Figure 1: Nvidia and Competitors’ Data Center Revenue Growths (Bloomberg)

B. Core Gaming Grows Despite of Crypto

The strength in Nvidia’s core gaming continues to outpace the drastic weakening of crypto demand, although the recent revenue downward guidance from AMD’s Q3 ER and Taiwan Semiconductors’ Q2 ER spur the concern over Nvidia’s excess GPU inventory. As weaker GPU chip demand from the overheated aftermarket gaming GPU cards may pose a risk factor for AMD’s Q4 sales, the same concern applies immediately to Nvidia’s Q3 sales. As repeatedly mentioned by both AMD and Nvidia, the crypto impact has been quickly fading yet the drag on sales still lingers on in the short turn (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Negligible Crypto Revenue Impact (Bloomberg)

C. AMD’s Slowdown Might Not Be Product Specific

Nvidia’s shareholders may want to believe that the recent AMD’s revenue miss and Q4 revenue guidance down were product-specific. Yet, Nvidia stock reacted to AMD’s announcement with a near 20% loss. This might suggest that either both AMD and TSMC’s lower guidance were an industry event of a slower gaming market, or Nvidia’s Turing will face strong competition with its own Pascal and Maxwell (Table 1). Either way, there may be room for a bearish case in terms of Nvidia’s Q4 guidance. As a result, Nvidia’s consensus estimates and revenue guidance were downward revised right after AMD’s Q3 ER. In Table 2, the most recent Q3 estimates and Q4 guidance are presented.

Tariffs Impact Is Real

Based on the consensus in Table 2, I estimated how Nvidia's stock would react to the financial metrics announced in Q3 ER. To this end, a “relevant” valuation relationship should be established between the relevant financial metrics and Nvidia stock prices. The identification of such a relevant relationship requires additional explanation. As 2018 is the year that tariffs and potential trade war have affected the general market and tech stocks significantly, there is evidence that the market has charged a trade war risk premium on the forward financials predicted by the analysts. In other words, the market price has factored in the potential negative trade war impact. On the other hand, there is little evidence that both the forward financials and target prices from the analyst community have reflected the potential future reality. This is why I used the 2018 market prices to estimate the valuation relationship which is supposed to reflect and adjusts the fair value, “risk-adjusted target price,” with the tariffs risk impact. I then used this relationship to estimate Nvidia’s Q3 ER stock price reactions.

To select the relevant financial metrics that Nvidia shareholders have been looking at, Nvidia's shares have been historically related to some of the standard financial metrics, such as revenue, earnings, gross margin, and free cash flow. I also included the next-quarter guidance of each metric in the valuation as the market has had more reaction to guidance numbers in the more recent period. Simply because stock prices are forward-looking, the forward financials are always more useful than the actual financials. For this reason, I collected the consensus estimates of the various metrics since 2014.

To illustrate my trade war risk argument better, the risk-adjusted target price is compared with the Street's median target price (Bloomberg). It is clear that the analysts’ target price has been consistently higher than the risk-adjusted target prices (Figure 3). Presumably, analysts' target prices should have only factored in the forward looking financials at the time. In contrast, the model price was derived from the actual market price which is supposed to reflect investors' risk concern. This is why the analysts’ target prices have tracked the tariffs-adjusted target prices very closely in the first half of 2018, during which the trade war risk had not been significant. So, the 10%-15% price difference between Street’s target price (red) and the risk-adjusted price (black) after April 2018 represents a measure of risk premium.

To show how relevant these two prices are, the actual stock price is also displayed in Figure 4. While the longer history is not shown here, but the fundamental target price, which is free from risk concern, and risk-adjusted target price have served as the upper and lower bounds for the actual stock price moves. Any breakout on the upside or the downside may be a sign of mispricing and indicate a future reversal. Under this context, Nvidia's stock has broken out below the risk-adjusted target price by 15% since the Q2 ER without any apparent new information arrival. The violation of the lower bound suggests that either the market identified a new risk dimension or investors have overreacted to an existing risk, since all known forward financials and trade war risk have been factored into the risk-adjusted target price at $224. Remarkably, the current Nvidia price is trading around that level, which is lower than the analyst’ target price around $287. The fact that the market price converges more to the risk-adjusted target price than the financials target price strongly validates the notion that the current market has factored in the trade war risk premium around $30.

Theoretical Q3 ER Price Reactions

If you are reasonably confident in the merit and the accuracy of this approach, then I am ready to apply the relationship to estimate the price reaction to the various likely ER outcomes listed in Table 3. Given the current Street’s consensus (in yellow), the stock price will only react if there are surprises. As we are in a time that the next quarter guidance is more important than the current quarter beat or miss, scenario 1 only includes revenue and EPS beats or misses (in red), while scenario 2 includes only guidance changes (in red). In general, Nvidia stock price will change about + - 6% if Q3 ER only beats (misses) current quarter financials, but it will move around + - 13% (in green) if the next-period guidance is changed.

Downward Guidance Revision Baked In?

Due to the softening of GPU demand and the excess inventory of the cards, it is my best estimate that Nvidia may miss Q3 revenue or lower Q4 guidance, or maybe both. However, since shares of Nvidia’s stock already had a violent reaction (-19%) to AMD’s revenue miss and downward revision of guidance, it is my wishful thinking that the worst may be over and there may be a muted reaction to even the bad news. On the other hand, if I am wrong and there is a pleasant surprise, the positive share price reaction will be significant at the order of over 10%.

One important disclaimer is that the above estimates only include Nvidia’s mostly likely Q3 ER cases. I assumed one type of surprise at a time. The less important metrics, such as gross margin and free cash flow, were not changed for simplicity. Also remember, the price reaction mainly captures the surprises in financial metrics, i.e., revenue and EPS. There is ample evidence suggesting that, due to trade policy, the stock market has been trading closer to politics than to fundamentals. The stock can easily move 10% to 15% at the wimp of the changes in tariffs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.