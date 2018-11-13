Price Consolidation Is Healthy For The Sugar Market

Sugar is one of the most volatile commodities that trade in the futures market. Since 1971, the price range in the sugar market on the Intercontinental Exchange has been from 2.29 to 66 cents per pound. The highs and the lows occurred decades ago.

Over the past decade, sugar traded from lows of 9.44 cents per pound in 2008 to highs of 36.08 cents in 2011. On Friday, November 9 the nearby March future contract settled at 12.73 cents per pound, a lot closer to the low end than the high end of the trading range. In September, nearby futures hit a low at 9.83 cents per pound, just 0.39 cents above the 2008 low. The price fell below the August 2015 bottom at 10.13 cents which was a critical technical support level for the sweet commodity as the price had not been lower than 10 cents since 2008.

Sugar fell to the bottom end of its pricing cycle in September and experienced a sharp rebound in October that took the price over 40% higher in one month. The price action in September and October was a reminder of the wide price variance in the sugar futures market. The Teucrium Sugar EFT (CANE) and iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN product (SGGB) are excellent instruments that replicate the price action in the sugar futures market for those who do not trade futures.

Sugar rejects the bottom of its pricing cycle in September

The price of sugar futures found at least a temporary bottom during the week of September 24 as October futures rolled to the new active month which is March.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the expiring October contract fell to a low of 9.83 cents per pound while the new active month March contract fell to 10.80 cents. The low on the continuous futures contract was the lowest level for the sweet commodity since 2008.

I had been writing that sooner or later sugar would find a bottom as it was at a level where production was likely to decline, and demand would increase at bargain basement prices causing inventories to drop. However, it was the bounce in the Brazilian real that likely caused the recovery in the sugar futures market as Brazil is the world’s leading producer of sugarcane. The election of Jair Bolsonaro as President of the leading economy of South America caused the real to recover, and the price of sugar followed. Sugar moved from 9.83 to 14.24 cents by the week of October 22, a rise of 44.9% in one month. The move was extraordinary and a sign that sugar had rejected the lows which were likely at the bottom end of the pricing cycle for the soft commodity. Sugar broke below its technical support at 10.13 which was the August 2015 low, but could only manage another 0.30 cents on the downside before the price reversal.

Over 40% gains from the lows lead to a correction

After reaching a peak at 14.24 cents on October 24, gravity hit the high-flying sugar market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price of sugar has been making lower highs and lower lows since the late October peak and was trading below the 13 cents per pound level at the close of business on Friday, November 9. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE sugar futures market has been flatlining around the 775,000-contract level over recent weeks. Price momentum on the daily chart has declined into oversold territory along with relative strength. After reaching a high of over 40% in early October, daily historical price volatility has fallen to under the 20% level in recent sessions as the price of sugar continues to correct to the downside.

44.9% gains led to a corrective period in the sugar market that could drive it back to the midpoint of its trading range since late September.

12 cents per pound is the new pivot point in the sugar market which is healthy

The 50% retracement level of the move from 9.83 to 14.24 cents per pound stands at just over 12 cents per pound which is the first level of technical support for the March sugar futures contract. After a commodity market makes a significant correction from the bottom or top end of a pricing cycle, it tends to settle into a trading range that is higher than the low and lower than the high.

In the case of sugar futures, the rejection of the lowest price in a decade at under 10 cents per pound led to an almost 45% recovery. However, the move to the upside ran out of steam, and the price began a slow and steady retreat as the sweet commodity has been edging lower since late October.

The daily chart shows that the first level of technical support will be at the mid-September high at 12.55 cents that occurred when March sugar futures were on their way to lows at 10.80 cents. However, the 50% retracement level at 12 cents per pound is likely to be the most significant target during the current corrective move from the high. Very often, when a commodity market rejects a price at the bottom end of its pricing cycle and rebounds sharply, a period of correction and sideways trading can be a healthy pattern for the future. Building a price base at a higher level than the lows often prepares a market for further price gains in the future.

Meanwhile, one of the factors that sent sugar lower, and then caused a recovery was the price action in the U.S. dollar versus Brazilian real foreign exchange relationship.

Watch the U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real

As the world’s leading producer of sugarcane, the level of the local currencies impacts the behavior of producers and millers that can change the output from the South American country. Sugar futures trade in dollars on the Intercontinental Exchange, but production costs in Brazil are based on the value of the real. The pressure on the value of the real put additional selling pressure on sugar in dollar terms in 2018 as the price in local currency did not drop as much as it did in dollars on a percentage basis leading to the steady production stream.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the Brazilian real fell from 0.32005 during the week of January 22 to a low of 0.23725 in late August against the U.S. dollar, a decline of 25.9%. The exchange rate remained near the lows through the week of September 17. Since the beginning of 2018, the price of nearby ICE sugar futures declined from 15.37 cents to lows of 9.83 cents, a drop of 36%. Therefore, the price of sugar in Brazilian real terms did not drop by even 10% over the period. The recent rebound in the real as the Presidential election approached took the currency from the lows to a high of 0.2788 which helped to ignite a recovery in the price of the sweet commodity. While sugar futures moved 44.9% higher, the real recovered by 17.5%, so the sugar rally in real terms was less than in dollar terms.

It is likely that future moves in the Brazilian currency will cause price volatility in the sugar futures market. At the same time, the dollar index was moving towards a new high for 2018 as of Friday, November 9 which is likely to put pressure on all commodities prices, and sugar is no exception. A new high in the dollar index over the coming sessions could push the price of March sugar futures back down to the 12 cents per pound level.

Meanwhile, aside from the currency market, the most influential factor for the sugar market as we head into 2019 will be the weather conditions in primary growing regions around the world. With global demand for all commodities rising because of population and wealth expansion, each year the world must produce more agricultural commodities to keep pace with growing demand. While sugar was in a condition of oversupply in 2018, that does not guaranty it will not move into a deficit in 2019 and beyond. The lower price over the past months could lead to production declines as producers switch to other more profitable crops which could cause inventories to decline and the price to rise.

CANE and SGGB do an excellent job tracking the sweet commodity

I was very bullish on the price of sugar as it was heading towards its September lows, but the rally of almost 45% in one month has curbed my bullish enthusiasm for the sweet commodity since it rose above the 14 cents per pound level. While I may not be a buyer of sugar looking for higher prices at this point, I continue to be a trader of sugar looking to take advantage of short-term price volatility. Wide price variance could become the hallmark of the market as it attempts to create a base or perhaps a pivot point around the 12 cents per pound level in the coming days and weeks.

Sugar futures and futures options are highly liquid leveraged tools that are the most direct route to trading or investing in the future price of the soft commodity. For those who do not trade in the futures arena, CANE and SGGB provide two alternatives. The fund summary for CANE states:

“The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares’ NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”), or on foreign exchanges.”

While the most liquid futures contracts trade on ICE, the NYMEX offers cash-settled futures on sugar. The CANE product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the sugar futures market because it holds those contracts. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE appreciated with the price of sugar on its ascent from the lows and has been falling during the current corrective period.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, CANE rose from $6.46 in late September to a high of $8.15 when sugar futures made the high, a rise of 26.2%. While the return was lower than the 44.9% rise in the price of sugar on the weekly chart, the blend of three deferred sugar futures contracts experienced a lower percentage gain than the nearby futures contract on ICE. March sugar declined from the high at 14.24 on October 24 to close at the 12.73 level on November 9, a drop of 14.1%. Over the same period, CANE moved from $8.15 to $7.50 per share, or 8% lower, so CANE outperformed sugar futures on the downside because of the blend of futures contracts. CANE has $14.42 million in net assets and trades an average of over 86,000 shares each day making it a liquid product.

When it comes to the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN product (SGGB), the fund summary states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

Given its recent performance, it is likely that SGGB holds sugar futures contracts and swaps that are closer to the nearby contracts than the deferred contracts held by CANE.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, during the recent rally, SGGB moved from $37.19 to $48.97 per share or 31.7%, beating the performance of CANE on the upside while still underperforming the absolute return in the consecutive sugar futures contract. During the correct SGGB fell from the high on October 24 to close on November 9 at $43.99 per share, a decline of 10.2% which was a smaller loss than the sugar futures experiences, but a more significant decline than the CANE ETF product. SGGB has net assets of $29.13 million and trades an average of 14,769 shares each day making it also a liquid product for investors and traders in the sugar futures market.

A caution when it comes to both the CANE ETF and SGGB ETN products is that they suffer from time decay when the sugar market is in contango, or deferred prices are higher than nearby prices. When the funds roll their contracts from one contract to the next, contango means they must pay a higher price to maintain the long position. However, if sugar were to go into a backwardation where deferred prices were lower than nearby prices, both products would pick up a credit during roll periods.

I tend to prefer the CANE ETF to the SGGB ETN for two reasons. As an ETN, SGGB entails an additional level of risk as the buyer assumes the credit exposure when it comes to performance by the administrator. In the world of ETFs, the administrator is not an issuer of a note, but a caretaker of positions that the fund holds to provide performance. The second reason is that CANE’s approach that blends three active futures contracts can soften the blow on the downside when the price of sugar falls. While there is a bit of opportunity risk on the upside when it comes to CANE’s performance, the risk of economic loss tends to be a bit lower in the ETF product.

A period of price consolidation in the sugar market could be healthy for the future performance of the soft commodity. A trading range will offer market participants the opportunity to buy dips and sell rallies to grind out some sweet returns in the volatile sugar market over the coming weeks and months. Keep your eyes on those currencies; they could cause additional price variance and surprises of any significant moves occur. Active month March futures were trading at the 12.82 cents per pound level on Monday, November 12.

