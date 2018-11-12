Tesla Supercharging Advantage Shrinking

When it comes to Tesla (TSLA), those who support the name talk about the company's supercharging network as this crown jewel that gives Tesla the ultimate advantage. Ignoring for a moment that the company itself admits most charging is done at home, I wanted to examine how the network looks in more detail. Unfortunately for the bull camp, the supercharging advantage has gotten a bit weaker recently.

As of this past weekend, Tesla had almost 1,400 supercharging locations worldwide, with about 60% of them in the US and China. In total, there were a little over 11,300 charging stalls, as not every location has the same amount. With Tesla cutting its capital expenditure forecast a bit this year, as well as a few times in past years, supercharger network growth has hit a speed bump. As you can see in the chart below, the 13-week average stall add number is at its lowest point since June 2017.

(Source: Supercharge.info charts, seen here)

In the last three months, for example, there were five separate weeks where stall growth was less than 20 per week. That's a very slow pace and it's not like we are in the dead of winter when construction slows in many areas. At this point, you would think superchargers would be popping up very quickly as Model 3 deliveries ramp, but that's not the case currently.

As part of Volkswagen's (VLKAY) settlement over Dieselgate, the company is adding high-speed charging in the US. As of late October, there were more than 30 Electrify America stations online, with hundreds more coming in the next couple of quarters. As opposed to Tesla's network which is mostly 120 kW charging (more on this later), Electrify America is bringing charging on highways up to 350 kW and metropolitan charging up to 150 kW. Here's the main detail from the article linked above:

As part of the first phase of the company’s required investment, they ultimately planned to be able to deploy “over 2,000 DC ultra-fast chargers at nearly 500 sites in metro and highway locations across 40 states and 17 major cities by June 2019.”

In Europe, the competition also is starting to emerge. IONITY already has opened the first 10 of its 400 or so stations planned by 2020, with another 16 currently under construction. This network also will be capable of up to 350 kW charging, which the Porsche Taycan will reportedly be available to take advantage of. Either way, the next generation of EVs should be able to charge at higher rates, making Tesla's current 120 kW network less impressive.

Unfortunately, there's one other item that will hurt Tesla moving forward. In late 2017, the company announced a new plan for urban supercharging, where it will install 72 kW chargers. While these chargers aren't susceptible to "charge splitting" that can slow down vehicle charging that sometimes happens at Tesla's larger stations, the 72 kW speed won't be that impressive in the future. In fact, the number of stalls being added that are 72 kW have soared as this year has progressed, as seen below.

(*Q4 percentage as of 11/10. Source: Supercharge.info changes, seen here)

At the end of 2017, Tesla had an estimated 8,350 stalls, but only 90 of them were the 72 kW variant that had recently been put in place. This year, there have been about 3,000 stalls added so far around the globe, and more than 700 of them are the 72 kW. If Tesla continues to reduce the number of 120 kW stalls it adds in favor of the slower ones, competitors may be laughing down the line.

Yes, Tesla will launch a new upgraded supercharger eventually. However, that either means Tesla has to overhaul its entire network or the current slower network will remain in place. We know how Elon Musk is with timelines, and he had previously said the new version would be out by this summer. We'll see at that point if the charging speed is competitive with the rapidly growing high-speed charging networks, but of course Tesla also will need its vehicles moving forward to be able to charge at higher rates as well.

So while Tesla bulls like to talk about the supercharging network as if it's the greatest thing since sliced bread, the reality isn't quite there. While the company does have a lead in terms of charging points, higher speed networks are cropping up in the US and Europe. Additionally, Tesla's network growth is slowing, and an increasing percentage of those stalls being added are slower ones. Of course, electric vehicles are still years away from being as time efficient as gas fueling, and if oil drops to $40 as some experts think, the gasoline savings Tesla loves to cite will fall significantly. Things also took a turn south for consumers on Monday as it now appears that Tesla is ending the program that gave Model S and X buyers some free supercharging credits.

