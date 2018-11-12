Why I Added Oasis Petroleum To My Watchlist

I am looking to buy this stock over the next few weeks as I still expect the oil recovery to continue.

The company is also improving its financial stability as cash flow finally went positive this year and debt-to-equity keeps declining.

Oasis Petroleum has shown very promising production growth in its third quarter and is likely going to continue this over the next few quarters (and beyond).

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is an independent oil & gas company located in Houston, TX. The company has a relatively small market cap of slightly more than $3 billion which is quite small compared to the bigger operators in the US. Oasis Petroleum is currently working on a recovery after being absolutely decimated in 2015 due to falling oil prices. The most recent quarterly numbers show that the recovery is going quite well. Rising production and falling costs provide a good base to build on. The only problem is the pressure on oil prices, which causes investors to sell companies that still have a lot of leverage.

Source: Oasis Petroleum

Earnings Missed, Sales Beat (Easily)

Third-quarter EPS continued the sideways trend that started at the end of 2017. This time, the company reported the fourth consecutive quarter with positive EPS results. EPS totaled $0.08 which is $0.04 below expectations and $0.08 higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

Sales, on the other hand, did much better. Sales came in at $546.45 million which is almost $100 million above expectations of $469.46 million. It is also 79% higher compared to Q3 of 2017.

These sales numbers are supported by rock solid production growth. Total oil production reached 65.9 barrels per day (BOPD) in the third quarter. This is a 27% increase compared to Q3 of 2017. Production increased 8.2 MBOPD on a sequential basis which translates to a 14.2% improvement. This number has been adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures and is 1% above the company's own guidance.

Total production came in strong at 85.4 MBOEPD. 77.1% of this production consists of oil which is down from 78.4% in Q3 2017. Also note that the company's Midstream Partner's first gas plant in Wild Basin had 12 days downtime which has been resolved. Adjusted for this outage, volumes would have been in the midpoint of the guidance range on a BOE basis.

The company also benefited from improved oil differentials to $1.42 off of NYMEX WTI. This is a 22% decrease on a year-on-year basis. And speaking of prices, the company got a tailwind from the oil rally since 2016. Third-quarter average oil prices were $57.25 versus $47.93 in Q3 of 2017. This includes derivatives. The derivatives effect was much larger in the most recent quarter due to the company's hedging positions. These hedging losses are expected to decline going into 2019 as this Seeking Alpha article explains very well.

Source: Oasis Petroleum Q3 2018 Earnings Release

And the benefits are not only coming from rising production and better prices, the company was also able to lower lease operating expenses. Third quarter LOE per BOE declined more than 17% to $6.18 per BOE. This was the result of remote monitoring and overall production optimization.

The overview below shows both the LOE trend as well as the price differential.

Source: Oasis Petroleum Investor Presentation (November 2018)

With that being said, the good news so far is worth nothing without looking forward.

What's Next?

Full-year guidance is mostly unchanged. The only thing that was adjusted for the better are LOE costs. This makes sense given the declining trend of operating costs.

Source: Oasis Petroleum Q3 2018 Earnings Release

The company also expects to generate positive cash flow in 2019 after starting to deliver positive cash flow at the end of this year. We also see that the company is deleveraging. Debt/equity is in a steady decline while the company's liquidity (current ratio) is still below 1.

And speaking of debt. Even though the company is improving its debt situation, we have to acknowledge that companies with higher debt levels tend to underperform when oil prices are under pressure. You want to buy the recovering companies during upswings, but sell them when things go down because the risk is simply higher.

The stock abruptly ended its attempt to break out of the downtrend when oil price started to decline. At this point, the stock is back at its support once again. This is not very uncommon as many oil players with high leverage have not recovered a lot of the post-2014 decline.

Personally, I am very interested in buying Oasis over the next few weeks/months as I am still bullish on oil prices. I am not seeing a bigger downtrend that could endanger the commodity bottom of 2016. My plan is to start buying a small position over the next few weeks. I like the production improvements, higher drilling efficiency and increasingly healthy balance sheet. Companies like Oasis will be big winners when oil continues its recovery. However, the risks are that they are among the biggest losers when oil declines. That's why I am currently waiting for a better timing before I start adding to my energy holdings.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

