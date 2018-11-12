Is Facebook Undervalued?

If we take into account investors’ expectations when making a comparative analysis of Facebook, we see that over the last six months this company has turned from undervalued to overvalued.

In the ranking of the forecasted growth of EPS Facebook is among the outsiders.

There's no undervaluation as far as Facebook's current growth rate is concerned.

To tell you the truth, I like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Monetizing WhatsApp and Messenger can potentially give a second wind to the company’s development, no longer at the expense of the audience of the social network itself. By the way, when I analyzed this scenario by using a DCF model, Facebook stock target price was about $240. Nevertheless, having set the goal of assessing Facebook's rational value at the current stage of its development, I have come to the disappointing conclusion that there's no significant undervaluation. However, judge for yourself.

Let’s look at the latest history of Facebook. Let us take, for instance, the recent two years. Facebook revenue growth rate and profitability indicators have not changed radically over this period of time, i.e. the company remains approximately in one phase of its business cycle.

And within this time interval, a strong (R2=0.62), almost linear relationship between Facebook's revenue growth rates and the EV/revenue multiple is evident first of all:

Even a stronger relationship (R2=0.74) can be revealed by analyzing the EBITDA growth rate and the EV/ EBITDA multiple values:

As we see, in both cases the growth rates of the indicators in the last quarter approximately correspond to the company’s capitalization at the present moment. Alas, there's no undervaluation as far as Facebook current growth rate is concerned.

OK, let us suppose that the historically formed relationships do not tell us the whole story. Then we’ll look ahead to the future.

In March I wrote an article about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in which, among other things, I made a comparative analysis of the forecasted profit and revenue growth rates based on Yahoo Finance data. Here are the charts that I prepared for that article:

As you can see, in March the average analyst expectations for the period from 2018 to 2019 suggested a 27% revenue growth and a 22% EPS growth of Facebook. It was not bad.

And here's how things look now:

Now Facebook is the outsider as far as the expected EPS growth rates are concerned, and far from being among the leaders in terms of the forecasted revenue growth rates.

Now let’s see how it has affected the comparative assessment of Facebook's capitalization.

Therefore, let's compare Facebook with FAAAMG companies through the P/S and P/E multiples based on the expected revenue and earnings in 2019 and adjusted for the expected earnings and revenue growth (based on Yahoo Finance):

Source of data: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, Facebook currently is more or less balanced judging by the P/S multiple and is very overvalued judging by the P/E multiple!

Now let’s look at the history of these multiples.

Since May the P/E multiple has indicated that Facebook is undervalued as compared with FAAAMG. But since August the situation has changed and now Facebook implied stock price based on this multiple is $12. Note that from August to November this multiple predicted fairly well Facebook's balanced stock price:

Over the last six months the P/S multiple also coped well with the role of the “beacon” of Facebook fair price. And now it indicates that Facebook's current stock price is even slightly higher than its adequate level:

If we take into account investor expectations when making a comparative analysis of Facebook, we see that over the last six months this company has turned from undervalued to overvalued. And for the time being things remain like this.

As a conclusion...

In my opinion, now there's a massive change of Facebook shareholders. Short-term investors leave, and those who believe in the company’s long-term success come. As I have already mentioned, I also believe that Facebook stock price will rise above $200. But it will not happen in the near future. Now there's no undervaluation of Facebook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.