Sangamo Q3 2018 First Look: Dancing With Data

Image source: Pixabay

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) stock plunged 18 percent on Friday, following a company decision to not present preliminary data on their SB-525 hemophilia A study in December. This announcement came only a few weeks after touting that the first patient in cohort 3 had achieved therapeutic factor levels, teased as a safety profile better than Spark (ONCE) and a preferential durability profile to BioMarin (BMRN). Management said the decision was made for competitive reasons.

In October, the independent SMC for the SB-525 Alta study met to review accumulated safety and efficacy data from the 6 subjects enrolled to date. As of that review, SB-525 continues to be generally well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events and no use of tapering courses of oral steroids. Importantly, we continue to see dose-dependent therapeutic efficacy on factor levels in the serum. The SMC recommended that the study continues with an additional dose escalation, which we also strongly agree is the right next step. For the pivotal trial, we want to find the dose that balances the highest factor levels with an appropriate safety profile and low immune risk. We're excited that the SB-525 safety profile allows for continued dose escalation as we want to develop the gene therapy that best suits the needs of patients with hemophilia A. This is a field of competition, and we do not believe that others have yet presented data that would support an optimal product profile for hemophilia A gene therapy. For SB-525, I'm very encouraged with the safety, the lack of immunogenicity and the dose-dependent effect observed so far. We believe with this continued dose escalation, SB-525 has the potential to be a novel therapeutic approach for hemophilia A that is very well positioned among other gene therapies in development. We and Pfizer now plan to present safety and efficacy data from the Alta study only after dose escalation is complete and the clinical trial is progressing to the cohort expansion phase. Accordingly, we made the decision last month not to submit a late-breaking abstract this year to ASH. -Edward Conner CMO 3Q18 transcript

Analyst questions focused on whether waning durability or reduced factor expression in the third cohort led to the decision.

Qian Wang And lastly, if I may. On the hemophilia A I think a lot of investors are really expecting to see an abstract on November 1, which we didn't see. It's clear now you say that is because you decided not to submit for LBA. Just curious what is driving that decision? Is it the durability of the patients or you don't see a similar level of expression with the sixth patient? Or given the FDA guidance, you were thinking about I mean, the normal range rather than 12%? Can you just clarify, please? Edward Conner Sure, yes, so we're very excited with where we are. And as I said, earlier on the call, safety allows us to dose escalate. And in terms of items that you were talking about, as we talked about earlier before, we're continuing to see factor levels that are in the therapeutic range. We know that with our safety being as it is, and again just as a reminder, we haven't seen any patients who have had to take tapering courses of steroids. We've seen no drug-related SAE's. So, given that, we do recognize with that with recent FDA guidance, they're is the possibility of accelerated approval with factor levels that are in the normal range. That and our discussions with our partner Pfizer, we want to release the data when we've -- when we are at the levels that would be going forward with in our pivotal trial.

This decision comes on the heels of a disappointing reaction to the first ever in vivo editing trial, tied to the absence of an assay sensitive enough to measure circulating IDS leading to disagreement about whether the edit was effective.

Lost in the confusion this quarter were several program updates that showed significant progress vetted by the independent safety monitoring committee or SMC.

SB-913 for MPS II moved to cohort expansion phase at the third dose level. Screening will commence soon for adolescent patient inclusion. Initiation of withdrawal of enzyme replacement therapy or ERT was recommended.

A second patient was treated in the SB-318 study for MPS I at the cohort three dose level. This dose escalated to the same 5e13 vg/kg dose as SB-913 indicating reliance on the platform used.

SB-Fix for hemophilia B has begun enrollment in the US and sites are being activated in the UK. The SMC has recommended patients be dosed at the third dose cohort level, again relying on Sangamo's in vivo protein replacement platform or IVPRP.

Sangamo continues to ramp their organization and plan for pipeline expansion. They added over 60 employees this year to reach 234 at the end of the third quarter with 28 current openings. Tracking information for all their collaborated programs have been updated in my blog post here. A graphical summary can be seen in the following table.

The next potential catalyst is the WORLDSymposium in February where Sangamo has promised to update the MPS II data, hopefully, accompanied with an assay sensitive enough to measure plasma IDS.

Cash and Spending

The cash position remains strong, but due to the TxCell acquisition, the move into the new headquarters and the planned pipeline expansion, Sangamo projects this will last two years.

Deferred Revenues

The deferred revenue details for collaborated programs can be seen in the following tables.

Summary

Sangamo has led the genome editing transition from research to the clinic. Now they are attempting to transition early-stage trials to the pivotal phase. The first priority of "do no harm" remains met. Is the preliminary data compelling? The answer remains open for debate. There are compelling suggestions of efficacy, yet hard evidence remains elusive, at least until early 2019. Investors should be forewarned: This is a very volatile space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.