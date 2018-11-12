Netflix: Costly Streaming Wars

The planed addition of several tech giants along with traditional media players into the direct-to-consumer streaming video segment should expose the biggest weakness of leader Netflix (NFLX). The problems with developing a leading market position without building up a pristine balance sheet is that competitors can easily attack the company's weakness and ultimately prevent a player like Netflix from achieving the massive cash flows and profits warranting a market valuation of $132 billion.

Image Source: Netflix website

Flood Of Entrants

The news of last week were the additional details on the streaming service from Disney (DIS). The company plans to call the service Disney Plus and launch sometime towards Fall 2019.

The addition of Disney into the fray along with the previous plans for a WarnerMedia, owned by AT&T (T), launch in late 2019 adds an incredibly large amount of additional content onto an already increasingly crowded space. Remember that YouTube, owned by Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL); Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) are all increasingly moving into original content.

Source: Variety

Up until now, Netflix only competed with traditional media placing those offerings on OTT and secondary streaming services. None of the DTC services were competitive threats. In the course of the next year, Netflix will have to compete with the 4 tech giants and beefed up services of traditional media from Disney and WarnerMedia.

Costly War

As with any war, nobody wins by competing on price or spending the most money on creating a service. Consumers are only going to spend the average $11 price for Netflix now regardless of how much the company spends on content. Using the philosophy of amortizing wasteful spending over a larger subscriber base isn't the best theory for rewarding shareholders.

Up until now, Netflix was seen as the general leader in the streaming space with limited competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) Prime or Hulu. The key is these services were seen as complementary or secondary offerings. Increasingly, viewers will have to chose amongst the plethora of streaming video options.

Going forward, consumers will have to choose whether to subscribe to Apple or Disney or keep Netflix. Remember that these services aren't necessarily offering differentiating content, but rather just different content and a viewer can only watch so many shows at a time.

According to Fortune, Netflix could spend up to $13 billion on content this year and all indications are that the likes of Apple, Facebook and even WarnerMedia are expected to join the race. None of the players have made an indications of reducing spending on content. In fact, Goldman Sachs forecasts Netflix spending as much as $22.5 billion on content by 2022.

The problem with Netflix is that the new entrants have larger market valuations and better balance sheets.

Source: Variety

While the above chart really only addresses the market valuation, the balance sheets are related to market valuations a lot in the tech and media sectors. Both Apple and Alphabet now have net cash balances in the $100 billion range and Facebook isn't far behind at over $40 billion. On the other hand, Netflix has net debt above $5 billion now with projections of adding another $4 billion to the total by the end of 2019.

NFLX Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The biggest weakness of Netflix is that the company hasn't built a moat via either top content or an enviable balance sheet. In fact, the odd part is the desire of all these tech giants to attack this space without the sector leader generating anything in the way of positive cash flows. Both HBO and Disney Plus expect to effectively compete with Netflix by offering substantially less new original content.

Membership Growth To Drive Stock, For Now

Investors can probably make the general assumption that continued growth in paid memberships will drive the stock. As long as the above chart continues heading up and to the right, Netflix probably heads higher.

Source: Netflix Q3'18 shareholders letter

The streaming video service has 130 million paid members and a lot of the market forecasts a general target of reaching 300 million global members. One can do the math on the potential revenues in such a scenario, but the issue remains the costs. Top talent will increasingly cost more to create content and Netflix isn't generating leverage by spending more and more.

The key is to fade the next stock rally as these additional streaming services ramp up in 2019. Memberships are likely to lag under the above competitive landscape while costs won't slow down anytime soon.

The stock has key support at $280. The likely outcome is that Netflix rallies from these levels into the first half of next year as the competition isn't ready to slow down the membership machine just yet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Netflix hasn't shown any ability to continue growing members while controlling content spending to keep costs under control. The biggest weakness of Netflix is the weak balance sheet that will approach $10 billion in net debt in about a year. The company hasn't built a financial moat to support holding the stock into the costly streaming video wars of 2019.

A retest of the previous high above $420 would offer an ideal place to step away from this story when FCF issues finally becomes an issue.

