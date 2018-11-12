Plug Power - Q3/2018 Takeaways

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Plug Power's Q3/2018 results came in largely above the company's projections. While revenues and adjusted gross margin outperformed expectations, EBITDAS came in within the range guided in its Q2/2018 investor letter.

In addition, management reaffirmed its recently raised full-year revenue guidance range of $175-190 million.

Photo: GenDrive units at Plug Power's main facility in Latham, New York - Source: The New York Times - Online Edition

Unfortunately, the company, once again, has changed its reporting standards and now only shows revenues on a net basis which is already adjusted for required stock warrant provisions in conjunction with volume discounts granted to its main customers Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

As a result, reported segment gross margins are actually understated compared to previous quarters while adjusted overall gross margin is actually overstated but, luckily, the company's 10-Q allows for a reconciliation to the previous calculation method.

Moreover, Plug Power has recently changed its calculation of adjusted gross profit by removing the "interest component of operating lease expense". The move also has an outsized positive impact on reported overall adjusted gross margins, increasing the reported number for Q3 by almost 30% from 11.8% to 15.3%. That said, the company's Q3 adjusted gross margin guidance range of 9-12% was already based on the removal of the operating lease expense interest component, so it is safe to say that the company beat its own margin projections in Q3 even when we re-adjust the overall gross margin number for the new change to net revenue reporting (14.7% instead of 15.3%).

To provide an apples-to-apples comparison for investors, I have adjusted the "Total gross margin reported" in the table below to the previous calculation method:

Source: Author's own calculations

There were no major surprises in the company's segment margin results except perhaps for the setback in the hydrogen delivery business after achieving positive gross margins for the first time during Q2. Margins in the Wal-Mart leasing business, which the company accounts for under "Power Purchase Agreements" improved substantially from all-time low levels in Q2 but have been highly inconsistent in the past. Over time, improved refinancing conditions and lower maintenance expense should provide a lift to this segment which will be somewhat offset by increasing depreciation requirements.

The quarter's highlight, clearly, was the cash-flow statement as the company generated roughly $3.5 million in positive cash flow from operating activities, a substantial improvement both sequentially and year-over-year. Management reiterated its targets of achieving EBITDAS breakeven in the second half of 2018 and achieving overall positive cash flow and EBITDAS next year.

That said, I was quite surprised after discovering that the company has restarted to sell equity under its existing "At Market Issuance Sales Agreement" with FBR Capital Markets & Co. (NYSE:FBR) and not adequately disclosing the issue in its 10-Q. During the quarter, the company raised roughly $4.9 million in proceeds from equity sales while incorrectly stating that "during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company did not offer any shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement".

In addition, subsequent to the end of Q3, Plug Power completed a potentially toxic $35 million private placement of convertible preferred stock. The net proceeds to the company were approximately $31.0 million after deducting placement agent fees and expenses payable by the Company. The preferred stock is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $2.31 per share. Plug Power is required to redeem the preferred stock for cash (or, subject to certain conditions, at the Company’s option, in common stock or a combination of cash and common stock) in thirteen monthly installments of $2.693 million each from May 2019 through May 2020. Common stock used for redemptions will generally be valued based on a discounted volume weighted average price formula.

In effect, IF the company chooses to redeem the preferred equity with common stock, the buyers would actually be incentivized to short Plug Power's shares given an agreed 15% discount to the lowest value weighted average price (VWAP) over a certain measuring period. So, the lower the stock price, the more shares the company would have to allocate to the preferred equityholders.

Frankly speaking, I don't like this transaction given its toxic potential and the high implied interest rate of 10.5% p.a.

The company's conference call turned out to be very interesting as management briefly discussed several important developments:

Q4 Expectations: Management expects to come in at the upper end of guidance. 2019 Expectations: Company is comfortable with current analyst projections of roughly $225 million in revenues with 70-75% of that number expected to be in backlog at the end of Q4. New Metal Stack Technology: No initial cost benefits but 25% cost reduction target compared to the current stack generation projected to be achieved after having deployed 2,000 units. PPA Financing: Company has been approached by several financial instutions, potentially providing an avenue to even better financing terms going forward. Expects PPA margins to improve more meaningfully by 2020. Service Business: Reiterating long-term target for gross margins around 30%, expects to gain meaningful traction over the next 12-18 months. New Anchor Customer: Anticipated Home Depot (NYSE: Anticipated Home Depot (NYSE: HD ) deployments continue to be delayed as the company is currently in the midst of a major supply-chain overhaul Sales Pipeline: Management remains bullish for both North America and Europe. Europe: Expects revenues in the region to increase by the factor 4-5 to roughly $35 million over the next 18 months as management hinted to more deployments with retailers like Carrefour and potential new (material handling) deals with some auto manufacturers. Management also stated that they "wouldn’t discount on-road vehicles either in Europe". China: No change to previous statements. Management remains concerned about IP protection, regulatory delays and ongoing hydrogen infrastructure issues in the country. Expects more traction in China around mid-2020. Investors looking for a more detailed discussion of China's severe hydrogen infrastructure issues should consider taking a look at my most No change to previous statements. Management remains concerned about IP protection, regulatory delays and ongoing hydrogen infrastructure issues in the country. Expects more traction in China around mid-2020. Investors looking for a more detailed discussion of China's severe hydrogen infrastructure issues should consider taking a look at my most recent article on competitor Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP ). FedEx Delivery Truck Pilot: Expects to do more with FedEx next year but the poor financial condition of system integrator Workhorse (NASDAQ: Expects to do more with FedEx next year but the poor financial condition of system integrator Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS ) has caused ongoing delays to the project. Management calling for a general change in the structure of this business "to make sure there is somebody with money and service capability at the table". GenDrive Units Under Service Or PPA Contracts: Number of units under service or PPA contracts actually decreased for the first time ever (from approximately 18,000 at the end of Q2 to 17,300 sequentially). After being asked on the call, management attributed the decrease partially to changes in accounting requirements but also to "ebbs and flows when we look at new sites plus older ones coming off". Setback In Hydrogen Delivery Margins: No real answer to this analyst question. Pass-through business model not designed to generate more than 5% in gross margin. Expect break-even or slightly positive margins for the next 12-24 months. Longer term, there might be some leverage from on-site hydrogen generation. Unit Reliability: Maj or improvements having been made over the past six months with unit uptime above 99.5% at some of the company's larger customers.

My key takeaway from the conference call was that 2019 will, most likely, be another year without growth in unit shipments which means that the company will again be losing market share in an otherwise growing North American material handling market. In 2017, the company deployed more than 5,000 units with customers. After three quarters in 2018, year-to-date unit shipments are almost 25% lower than at the same time in 2017. Even with an expected strong finish to 2018, the company is unlikely to materially exceed the 2017 unit shipments number. Clearly, Plug Power needs to land more large customers to diversify its revenue stream and return to unit growth but with a much anticipated framework agreement with Home Depot obviously further delayed, 2019 will again be heavily dominated by existing anchor customers Amazon and Wal-Mart.

But even with lower unit shipments, Plug Power's FY18 revenues might increase by more than 40% compared to 2017 mostly thanks to a higher percentage of Amazon deployments in the mix which allow for upfront revenue recognition while lease revenues with Wal-Mart have to be recognized ratably. Add better product mix and pricing as well as growing revenues from service contracts and hydrogen delivery and we arrive at an impressive top-line growth rate which effectively masks an underlying market share loss.

Based on management's statements on the call, revenue growth in 2019 could slow down to around 20% with most or even all of this increase, most likely, to be derived from growth in the company's adjacent, low-margin business segments, providing a headwind to further overall gross margin improvement.

Given this issue and management's past statements about the company's main facility still having spare capacities for a multiple of the current production volume, investors might actually wonder why the company just opened a new, 38,400 square foot facility close to its headquarters which is expected to create almost 100 jobs over time.

According to the company "increasing capacity for our cutting edge ProGen line of on-road hydrogen engines was a key part of this strategic decision" but any meaningful sales are, most likely, still years in the future. In fact, Plug Power was able to utilize a major state tax credit through the so-called "Excelsior Jobs Program" which might also help the company to avoid material penalties under its existing credit agreement with New York Green Bank as Plug Power, among other things, has committed to create an aggregate of close to 100 jobs in the state of NY until the end of 2019.

I was also surprised by management's statements about "Germany may be as interesting as China because there's government commitment". While it is true that there's a roadmap for up to 400 hydrogen fueling stations in 2023, only 100 will be built in advance of an anticipated increase in FCEV registrations in Germany while the remainder will be dependent on actual registrations surpassing certain thresholds. Currently, there's nothing pointing to an increased pace of FCEV adoption in Germany as there are no special incentives for buyers relative to BEV competition. With only the Toyota Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo currently being available on the German market, the number of FCEV registrations has remained immaterial so far. Moreover, Linde's much touted "BeeZero" FCEV car sharing project in Munich recently failed.

In addition, I remain skeptical about management's enthusiasm for the potential advancement of fuel cell delivery trucks in Europe as development, similar to the US, remains largely in its infancy. Only France has been executing a major pilot program ("HyWay") since 2014 which in its recently started second phase has become part of the larger "Zero Emission Valley (ZEV) Project".

That said, I have no doubt that Plug Power might be able to secure a couple of European auto manufacturing customers over time as their large plants are providing some of the very rare use cases for the company's material handling technology in Europe. Currently, there's a large-scale pilot project going on at the BMW plant in Leipzig, Germany with 70 units having been deployed by Linde Material Handling and Plug Power's European competitor Fronius.

Europe, in fact, has been a constant disappointment for Plug Power over the past couple of years with revenues remaining a very small percentage of the company's overall sales as limited use cases and competition by advanced lead-acid and lithium-ion based technology continue to provide meaningful headwinds. Given these long-standing issues, some new, multi-site customer wins would be a considerable achievement.

Bottom line:

Plug Power reported a respectable quarter with revenue and gross margin outperformance relative to expectations mostly due to a greater percentage of Amazon deployments with favorable pricing and product mix.

The company also reaffirmed its recently raised full-year sales targets and was optimistic about reaching the upper end of guidance.

Moreover, management was comfortable with current FY19 consensus analyst revenue expectations of $225 million, or roughly 20% growth. That said, this anticipated top-line increase will be mostly or even entirely derived from the company's adjacent, low-margin segments as unit shipments, once again, are unlikely to expand meaningfully without the company securing a new anchor customer. The increased weighting towards low-margin revenues will also provide some headwind to further improvements in the company's overall gross margin.

In addition, the company expects to finally make some meaningful progress in Europe with revenues expected to at least quadruple from current levels over the next 12-18 months. At the projected $35 million number, the company would have to deploy seven large-scale sites over this time span.

On the other hand, the company reported a reduction in total units under service and PPA contracts for the first time ever which at least in parts was due to customers not renewing contracts for legacy sites.

Despite positive cash flow from operations during the quarter, Plug Power restarted selling equity into the open market and entered into an expensive and potentially toxic convertible preferred equity transaction with two hedge funds subsequent to quarter end.

Overall, investors should not expect any major surprises from Plug Power going forward. Management has finally figured out how to manage investor expectations in an adequate manner but the stock continues to lack a substantial catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.