SLV: Who Will Buy?

In our previous commentary on the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), we covered many of the risks associated with long exposure to the instrument. In the interests of balance and fairness, it seems appropriate to highlight some of the positives which may support the value of the ETF as we head into 2019. Some of these positives might not seem readily apparent, given the fact that SLV has generated losses of 16.70% so far this year. These declines have occurred despite the existence of rising volatility during several different time intervals in 2018. Multiple bearish periods in the annual trading cycle have forced the ETF through all of its major daily moving averages, and SLV bulls are looking for a saving grace to brighten this dark outlook.

(Source: Author)

If you are currently long the SLV ETF, this chart shown above will not look particularly encouraging. Over the last two years, every market move which has even resembled a rally has been met with profit-taking and increased selling pressure which has sent the ETF back toward its long-term lows. The sum result has been a series of lower highs that has made the positioning outlook increasingly difficult to navigate from the bullish perspective.

(Source: Metals Focus, Ltd. / Bloomberg)

In the chart above, we can see that non-U.S. investors have been much better dip-buyers since the precious metals market hit its peak in 2011. Overseas demand for assets tied to the value of silver have been heavily influenced by the emergence of price discounts relative to the historical averages. Demand levels rose sharply from 2012 to 2015, which was a period characterized by massive declines in the SLV ETF. These trends reversed and moderate gains in SLV were seen in 2016. This activity weighed on imports for the period but overseas buyer demand picked up nicely in 2017. Furthermore, all of the recent data suggest that the recent trends in rising import levels have carried over into 2018.

(Source: Author)

It will be important to watch these trends going forward, as key economies are showing currency changes which are supportive of continued demand going forward. When priced in Indian rupees, the value of silver has declined since the second half of 2016. Rising valuations in the rupee have made precious metals cheaper on a relative basis, and this is the type of market influence which has helped drive rising demand levels over the last few years.

(Source: Author)

Similar trends can be seen with respect to the China’s currency. When priced in Chinese yuan, the value of silver has fallen even more sharply since the second half of 2016. Global trade tensions have disproportionately weighed on the Chinese yuan as a leading indicator of uncertainty in emerging markets. Chinese investors are acutely aware of the decline value of their currency holdings, and so it would not be surprising to see additional moves out of Chinese cash positions and into assets tied to the value of precious metals. This is highly supportive for the SLV ETF, given the size of China’s growing economy.

(Source: Author)

Longer term, it is plain to see that SLV is trading near critical lows just above the $13 handle. A downside break here could initiate fresh momentum to the downside, as it stands to reason that there is a large number of bullish stop loss orders resting below this clearly-defined price level. As we have indicated in previous articles on the topic, substantial risks exist for the ETF. But as long as its relative valuation is low to the Chinese yuan and the Indian rupee, we can expect import demand in both of those critical economies to remain supportive.

Additional positives may be seen if bearish volatility in global stock markets remains persistent. This has clearly been the case over the last six weeks and, if centralized benchmarks like the NASDAQ and S&P 500 continue to meet selling pressure after signs of recovery, it could help drive the market’s attention in the direction of exchange-traded funds which are tied to the value of commodities. SLV could play a critical role in this type of environment, given its history as a vehicle for safe haven exposure to metals with industrial application. In many respects, this places SLV in an advantageous position relative to the ETFs tied to the value of other options within the metals complex. There are several important factors at work here, but it would be a mistake to suggest that SLV is without its potential for upside. A great deal will depend on the activity of assets which trade in peripheral markets, however, and this is where SLV bulls should be focusing their attention before initiating new buy positions at current price levels.

