FirstCash In A Lull, But This Should Be A Pause That Refreshes

FirstCash's third quarter results were on target, but unexciting, as the company sees some forex pressure as well as pressures from adjusting its loan-to-value ratios in Mexico.

Third quarter results from FirstCash (FCFS) were okay, but don’t suggest a particularly powerful surge or shift in operating performance anytime soon. That’s okay though, as I believe management is making several modest “course corrections” that will keep the company on a trajectory for healthy long-term growth. The U.S. operations remain a good source of cash flow with further improvement potential in the Cash America store base, while Mexico and Latin America continue to offer a long-term runway of exceptional growth potential with relatively few major competitive threats.

Valuation is still a mixed bag. I think my long-term estimate of mid-single-digit revenue growth (and low double-digit FCF growth) could have some upside, but I don’t want to make the mistake of overstating/overestimating the growth potential of Latin America as the Mexican business and matures, nor the impact of the slower-growing U.S. business. Still, with a total potential annualized return of around 10%, this isn’t a bad buy-and-hold idea.

Okay Results In Q3, But Nothing Special

FirstCash did okay with its third quarter performance, with not much that was particularly good nor particularly worrisome. I’d have liked to see a better pick-up in growth from the Cash America stores, but the margins continue to improve there, with more room for upside. Ongoing loan-to-value adjustments, a prioritization on margins, and the incorporation of more small-format stores is having an impact on growth in the Latin American business, but I continue to believe that this is just a little adjustment to improve long-term prospects.

Revenue was down 1% as reported, with U.S. revenue down 6% and Latin American revenue up 10% (or 17% in constant currency). The U.S. business saw flat same-store retail sales (total retail sales up 1%) and a 3% decline in same-store fees, while the revenue from scrap and consumer lending plunged. Neither of those latter two items were surprising. Same-store pawn loans declined 1%.

In the Latin American business, core pawn retail revenue rose 17% in constant currency and rose 8% on a same-store basis, while pawn fees were up 18% and up 2% on a same-store basis. Pawn loans were flat on a same-store basis, as the company is still seeing some pressure from adjusting its loan-to-value ratios for pawn loans.

Overall gross margin improved about two points, and the company saw similar growth in pretax operating income between the U.S. operations (up 7%) and Latin American operations (up 1%, or up 7% in constant currency). U.S. retail margins improved four points as management is seeing the expected benefits of improved operations at the Cash America stores; I’d note that legacy FirstCash stores are generating margins about one to two points above the overall U.S. retail result, suggesting further upside for those Cash America stores. In Latin America, margin declined about two points primarily because of the incorporation of more small-format stores, but management believes there are opportunities to improve margins on a longer-term basis.

Steady As She Goes In The U.S.

FirstCash management seems more or less satisfied with how the U.S. operations are going. For my part, I’m a little disappointed that store-level performance hasn’t improved a little more significantly at the Cash America stores (in retail/pawn fee terms), but this isn’t the best environment for pawn lenders. Employment is healthy right now and access to credit is pretty good, but this may be close to the peak of the cycle, so FirstCash could be looking at some macroeconomic tailwinds if the economy does slow from here.

Management did say that they’re likely to contract the payday lending business further from here, and I’m a little curious as to why they don’t just “rip the Band-Aid” and be done with it. I suppose the answer is that it is still a profitable business, so there’s no need to get out any sooner, and I’d note that a lot of the payday lending operations in Ohio do have pawn elements to them that will keep those locations active.

Ongoing Growth In Latin America

As I wrote in my last article on FirstCash, adjustments in the loan-to-value ratios for pawn loans are a periodic fact of life in this business; you have to keep a close eye on LTVs to run a profitable pawn business. There’s a short-term hit to growth when that happens, but it doesn’t look like the underlying trends have changed in a meaningful way.

About 10% or so of Mexico’s population relies on pawn lending as an ongoing source of funds (according to a government survey in 2017), and while the Mexican government is looking at some ways to improve access to credit for unbanked and under-banked citizens, it’s likely going to take a while for any changes to take effect. In the meantime, FirstCash continues to focus on a large segment of the population that Mexico’s banks don’t really want to service and that other financing providers like Credito Real and Gentera really don’t address (in the case of Credito Real, payroll-based lending is typical for larger amounts and longer periods than pawn lending).

FirstCash has also been more fully embracing the small-format store concept. Two acquisitions in August and September added another 154 stores in under-penetrated parts of Mexico (the southern Gulf region and east-central region), and these were smaller-format stores. At the same time, the company continues a slow but steady pace of expansion in Colombia, and there are still a lot of opportunities for FirstCash outside of Mexico (which itself really isn’t fully penetrated at this point either).

The Opportunity

I’ve made some tweaks and adjustments to my model, but nothing all that exciting or thesis-altering. I’m still looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth, and there could be some upside if management chooses a faster expansion path for markets outside Mexico. The U.S. is unlikely to ever be a real growth driver again, but management’s attention to the margins should leave it poised as a good source of cash flow.

Speaking of cash flow, management continues to demonstrate a willingness to share the fruits of the business with shareholders. With third quarter earnings came the announcement of a 14% hike in the dividend and another $100 million added to the buyback authorization. Since starting a dividend in 2016 (at an annualized rate of $0.56), FirstCash has already nearly doubled the dividend on a per-share basis while also buying back shares and keeping a relatively clean balance sheet (there’s debt, but it’s well-covered by EBITDA).

The Bottom Line

I believe FirstCash is a well-run, sustainable business that can do well in Latin America for a long time to come. The valuation isn’t a slam-dunk at today’s price, but I do see a double-digit annualized prospective return and I think that argues for holding the shares, if not buying them.

