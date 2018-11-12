EDP Energias de Portugal SA (ELCPF) CEO António Mexia on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EDP Energias de Portugal SA (OTC:ELCPF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Executives

António Mexia - Chairman & CEO

Miguel Stilwell - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for standing by. Welcome to today’s EDP Conference Call 9M18 Results.

I would now like to hand over the call to your speaker today António Mexia. Please go ahead.

Miguel Stilwell

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, thanks for being with us today in this conference call for the presentation of EDP’s nine months results for 2018. We will begin with a presentation providing an overview of the results and the main developments of the first nine months of the year and then we’ll move to Q&A session.

Our CEO, António Mexia; and our CFO, Miguel Stilwell will be available to answer your questions. We’d like to highlight that we’re taking questions submitted via the web, so please ask your questions only through our page www.edp.com. We expect this call will last no more than 60 minutes.

Now I’ll give the floor to our CEO, António Mexia, who will give us an update on the main highlights of the period.

António Mexia

Thank you, Miguel, and good morning everybody. Thank you very much for participating in this results conference call. So over this first nine months of 2019, EDP has basically continued to execute its strategy of growth in renewables in Brazil, also implementation of efficiency improvement measures and preserving the low risk profile of our business. Due to a lot of extraordinary results, I will start with the recurrents. Our recurrent EBITDA for the first nine months decreased by 6% year-on-year to €2.42 million, and this includes a 6% negative impact for ForEx due to year-on-year depreciation of Brazilian real and U.S. dollars versus the euro.

What does it mean that excluding ForEx recurrent EBITDA would be flat year-on-year, and why? In Portugal, our performance was channelized by regulatory changes announced in last year so known by everybody, which had a negative impact of 169 million in our EBITDA. On the positive side, we continue to perform well on OpEx which showed a 1% nominal increase excluding ForEx, in a series of significant expansion of activity including nominal OpEx decline of 2% in the year and 1% in Brazil as you’ll see.

In terms of renewable resources, as a production will be detailed in this shows a significant recovery, but on the other hand the relevant wind resources to our wind farms stood at six years record low in the third quarter and so, we continue to see decline in revenues per megawatt as expected in renewable. So, until now good water and bad wind in the sense that, the wind was not blowing.

Finally, our operations in Brazil showed a strong performance benefitted from significant operational improvements both in distribution and generation, and I stress this from the successful low risk integrated approach of our hedging strategy in energy market. All in all, our recurring net profits grew 2% to €570 million positively impacted by the 14% decline of interest costs following the decline of cost of debt by 40 basis points to 3.7.

Note, at this level that the reported net profit is significantly penalized in this period by the 285 one-off provision that we have decided to do now due to an large part over compensation in the contractual CMECs revenue at some of our generation assets in Portugal. On this subject, as we have already stated, EDP finds itself impaired by these administrative decisions and then therefore taking necessary measures to protect its rights and interests including all legal means. This material negative one-off in third quarter and the seasonal positive one-offs in the third quarter of last year from the gain of the Naturgas justify the sharp year-on-year decline on the reported net profit.

Finally, our net debt stood at 14.5 billion in September '18, 4% lower than September last year, reflecting the 7% growth of our recurring organic free cash flow to €1 billion. The payment of several million annual dividends to shareholder in last May and the acceleration of the net expansion CapEx to 1 billion from which more than 90% was allocated to renewable with long-term contracts.

So in more details on the Slide 3 in terms of the renewable, so what do we see? We saw a gradual improvement of hydro resource in Iberia since the beginning of the year. And after two very dry months of January and February, hydro production for the first nine months managed to improve to 20% above historical average. This compares to a very dry period last year which justified 87% increase year-on-year of the hydro production. On the other hand, as I mentioned, over the first nine months this year, wind resources evolved in the opposite direction, reaching bottom in the third quarter or six years record low, with wind resources being 11% below low long-term average.

So moving to Brazil. In Brazil, EBITDA in local currency grew 19% propelled by our low risk hedging strategy on hydro volume and energy prices, good results from our program from reduction of commercial losses, always important in Brazil in distribution; and the maintenance of high availability levels in generation, which is particularly important in the current high power price environment. So, this is -- there's more value to be there when you are needed.

In renewable EBITDA excluding ForEx impact went down 9% year-on-year, reflecting not only wind resources 4% below long-term average in a cumulative period of the first nine months but also the decline in the average revenue of per megawatt hour, a trend as you know associated with the increase in competitiveness of renewables project more recently commissioned; and also, the expiration of PTCs for wind farms in U.S. that have reached the end of the 10 years period and as those already we expected and shared with you.

Finally, recurring EBITDA in Iberia fell slight by 1% as the positive impact from the 83% increase of oil production was fully offset by the 53 million increase of taxes in generation also known a 116 million decline of regulated revenues in distribution also are well known

Strong performance on operating costs on the Slide 5. I’d like to stress these. Moving here what we see. Our operating costs excluding product impact showed a 1% nominal growth in the period in which our generation capacity grew by 3% and the number of customers connected to our distribution grids rose by 1%.

Region-by-region in Iberia OpEx fell by 2% in nominal terms and almost 3% in real terms particularly remarkable considering 1% increase both in the average install capacity and the number of energy supply customers. In Brazil, OpEx in local currency decreased by 1% in nominal terms or almost 5% in real terms, considering the local inflation of 3.5 in the period of expansion in activity with a 2% increase in the number of customers connected to distribution.

In renewables, core OpEx per megawatt including ForEx and one-offs rose 3% in year-on-year, reflecting essentially the buildup of our O&M internalization strategy and ongoing investments that we see as strategic and that we’re sure that will allow us to achieve very significant efficiency improvement in the near future. So, we’ve explaining the self-performance strategy and the importance in the medium term of this choice.

On Slide 6, overall our recurring net profit rose 2% to as I mentioned to 570 million benefiting from lower financial costs and the natural dilution of -- at bottom levels operating back given our low risk approach of funding operations in local currency. The recurrent net profit increased by focus in Iberia as the hydro recovery and OpEx nominal reduction was not totally offset by the adverse regulatory change already mentioned in Portugal.

Note that the weight of Portuguese operation on reported net profit went down from 19% last year same period to 6% in the first nine months of 2018, showing the impact of these regulatory measures are having on the profitability of our operations in Portugal. The contribution of Brazil, our consolidated net profit rose almost 50% or €29 million following the 80% increase of EDP Brazil net profit in local currency. The growth of Brazil contribution compensated this time the EDP contribution reinforcing as we’re also always stressing our view of the value of diversified portfolio of EDP.

Moving to the guidance on Slide 7, we maintain our guidance for EBITDA in the region of €3.4 billion, which reflects what? First, the seasonal improvements of renewables resources in the fourth quarter of the year, the recent recovery of the Brazilian real and also the positive impact from some sell downs of stake -- our stake at some of our renewable assets, in line with capital optimization and the value crystallization strategy that in recent years has become a recurrent part of our renewable activities.

Regarding net profits, we maintained a previous guidance of reported net profit between 500 million and 600 million that reflects the one-off CMEC provision which 200 million net impacting net of tax. We also maintained our guidance for recurrent net profit in the region of €800 million full in line with what we said in the conference call of the first half results.

Now, I would like to talk about each of the business basically. On Slide 8 what we see? A strong improvement of fundamentals in Iberia, and I would like to highlight three key issues. The first one is energy prices over the last 12 months. We saw strong and steady recovery also because of CO2 while we have more than doubling this period. This together with the recovery of thermal costs such as gas and coal has contributed to an increase of electricity pricing in Iberia for 2019 by more than €14 megawatt hours, so we are talking about the 30% increase. This is obviously positive news for the long-term performance of our renewable portfolio also in Iberia where we have a combined annual production of hydro and wind about 20 megawatts hour.

Second, we have also seen positive development regarding the demand recovery. With accumulated electricity consumption growing by almost 5% in Iberia over the last four years, note that is, that in the first nine months of 2018, growth demand in Portugal was above 3% year-on-year. On top of that, the recent announcement of Spanish government regarding reduction of module taxes in generation is a positive signal to reduce this fiscal burden in the systems with positive impact for companies and consumers.

And finally, I would like to highlight the recent improvement of this ability regarding the next regulatory period in Spain for the allowed returns to electricity networks and renewable energy as recently published by CNMC.

Brazil, regarding the execution of our long-term strategy of low risk and profitable growth, let me update on the evolution of our operations in Brazil. First, we have implemented and integrated hedging and energy market through the utilization of several instruments such as the GSF insurance option, they kept and contracted some residual generation volumes by closing financial position in Portugal energy markets; and last but not least, by optimization of the positions in energy markets by our generation assets and by our supply division. This strategy allows us to keep our low exposure to volatility in hydro volumes, GSF, and the energy prices PLD, and even to beat significantly these adverse factors through the optimization of our integrated market position as it was the case in the first nine months.

Second, regarding new investments. Our expansion CapEx in Brazil is now focused on delivery of five new transmission lines a total expected investment of BRL3.1 billion of which 95% to occur between 2019 and 2021 and we'd expect the commissioning dates at the end of that year. At the moment of awarding of 2016 and '17 transmission auctions, we were assuming that this project will provide us with a negative rate in the 12% to 14% range, but since then we have managed to improve the profitability in a significant way of this project which we now see at the top end of this range, why?

Because profitability improvements came from both anticipation of construction schedule and from the funding conditions more competitive than in our assumptions, improving significantly the expected NPV shareholders as was our initial assumptions; so cutting on execution time and improving funding thus clearly give good signs. As proof, the Espirito Santo line the most advanced one has now achieved close to 80% of the completion and is 17 months ahead in terms of construction schedule. Our second most advanced line located in Santa Catarina has recently secured the competitive funding of BRL 1.2 billion for 10 years which covers 99% of expect CapEx, I think it's a striking figure.

Moving to renewables, we continue to focus our -- continuously focus on the execution of our organic growth, securing long term contracts, and EDP renewable has currently secured 3.4 gigahertz of PPAs and FiT in tariffs for new wind and solar capacity to be commissioned over the next year. This year, we expect to install a total of 0.9 gigahertz of which 0.2 were commissioned in the first nine months of the year, and we are currently 900 megawatts under construction of which 700 to be commissioned in the last quarter, and 200 to start operations at the beginning of 2019.

For 2019 and ’20, we have secured long-term contracts for 1.7 gigahertz of new capacity of which almost 60% in U.S. taking advantage of the last couple of years in which the new wind farms in U.S. will be entitled to 100% of the PTCs incentive for the next 10 years. Moreover, we have already secured long term contracts for 1 gigahertz of renewable capacity to be commissioned post 2020 being relevant, and I would like to stress this that solar projects represents already 40% of these contracts of new capacity, reflecting our strategic positioning and the increase in capacity renewable technology.

Regarding offshore wind, the Moray East project in UK in which EDPR has about 57% stake will be equipped with 109.5 megawatts Vestas turbines and is now reaching the final investment decisions stage in line with a schedule to reach full commissioning in 2022. In France, the development of our two projects, Noirmoutier and Le Tréport with a total capacity of 992 megawatts in which EDPR has 43% stake is advancing well with a granting of several acquired permits and we continue to track -- and try to reach a final investment decision by 2020 with full commissioning expected to occur between ’23 and ’24.

A final word before I pass to Miguel about the current context. As you know, we’re still in the period of strong regulatory restrictions regarding what we can comment with the market on everything that is somehow realizes through the preliminary offer announced by China Three Gorges, the past 11th of May. Still an update of the process we can comment on the following.

First, there’re clear signals that CTG is doing the work in the context of the offer. The competition authority in Brazil, the CADE, has recently considered approval, also as stated by the European Competition Commission this week, a pre-notification with European Union merger control was filed as well. So, the process is progressing. There are several necessary inventory approvals in different traditions where EDP operates, which the offeree's condition in the process is ongoing.

Second point, the opinion of EDP Executive Board of Directs continues to be the one state in our report up to the offer which was released in the markets on the 9th of June. Third and this is very important to stress. Management and everybody in the Company, we continued total focus on shareholders’ value creation while keeping some financials.

As we’ve seen before, we have secured low-risk projects in excess of our targets to 2020 and securing growth post 2020. We and before you ask me we keep of course we maintain dialog with CTG and expect to update the market in the first quarter 2019 following further clarity on behalf. And now let’s be clear we’re doing what is expected from us.

Thank you and now I will pass the word to Miguel Stilwell.

Miguel Stilwell

Good morning everyone. Now moving back to the nine months 2018 results and walk you through some of the additional slides.

If we move to Slide 13, what we can see that our focus on renewable energy is continued in this period with the renewables and store capacity increased by 3% mean that renewable energy in total now way 74% of GDP install capacity and two third of the generation mix, so very skewed to renewable energy. In line with this, the renewable production increased 25% in the nine month of 2018, also benefiting from strong recovery of hydro resources in Iberia in the last year. We’re getting reinforcing this idea of very much CO2 free portfolio.

If we move to the next slide and talking about EDP renewable. So, the average capacity has increased 6% and the EBITDA renewable decrease 12% to €869 million including negative ForEx impact of 3%, excluding the ForEx EDP EBITDA would have decrease by 9% year-over-year as a result of several different variables, so I will just talk about it. On one hand as I mentioned store capacity rose 6%; however, this increase of the portfolio was offset by much weaker wind resource in the peer as António mentioned just a little earlier.

Those 4% below the 350 scenario and it hit the six year low as mentioned. EBITDA was also impacted by the 8% decrease in the average selling price excluding ForEx this was mostly due to lower prices in Spain, Poland, Romania and the U.S and also the termination as mentioned of the 10 year old PTC in the U.S but decrease in 11% of these revenues.

Moving on to Slide 15. So, here talking about Generation Supply in Iberia. So excluding 2017 share of lower CMECs final adjustments, the EBITDA increased by 24% to €640 million boosted by the strong recovery in hydro resources in 2017. Further results of hydro production has increased by 87% to 11.1 terawatts hours in the first nine months and accounted for 42% of EDPs own production, the 20% decrease in the average sourcing cost to €26 per megawatt hours which can also be seeing here.

So, overall the performance of generation supply ended up being limited by the increase of regulatory cost which was up by 29%. This is -- so the result of changes in Portugal announced already last year but which has impact obviously over the course of this year. And also by the end of the CMEC deviation revenues, which were still in place in the first half of 217 and we talked about this in the previous call.

Slide 16, Brazil EBITDA in local currency which 1.952 million that’s a 19% increase, mostly fueled by the efficiency improvements, but also the successful hedging strategy in energy markets. In terms of efficiency, the trajectory of decreasing nontechnical losses in these most recent quarters was in our DisCos.

Our Percem coal plants also had a very strong performance in the nine months. We were able to manage the availability levels well above the contractual benchmarks and that translated into an availability premium of BRL98 million in the period, which compared to penalty of BRL13 million in the nine months of 2017. Finally, worth noting that these good results came mostly from the integrated energy management strategy, which the net amount of BRL186 million in the nine months and represented an increase of BRL135 million.

So moving onto Slide 17, talking about regulated networks. So excluding the gas distribution network which we sold last year, the EBITDA from the regulated network in Iberia fell 19% year on year to €477 million. So, this decrease reflects mainly the performance in Portugal, that represents 77% of the EBITDA in this segment.

So, the OpEx in Portugal had a very good performance its basically dropped by 4% year on year despite the 4% growth in volumes distributed so I think here a very strong focus on cost-reduction OpEx efficiency and that’s definitely something we will maintain going forward. However, this still is not enough to compensate for the impact of the regulatory review in Portugal, which mostly justified a 12% decrease in regulated revenue.

In relation to Spain, the electricity distribution in Spain. So here, the EBITDA was €180 million reflecting essentially relatively stable but this also reflecting the prudent accounting approach to a possible regulatory change in the asset base what we've called, the EV/RAB.

Moving on to Page 18 and talking about net debt. I think there are some questions on that. So net debt €14.5 billion as of September, reflecting approximately €1 billion of recurring organic cash flow. For the dividend coming out of this €700 million paid in the first half and obviously well then we have our net expansion activity in this period, which has resulted in the increase versus end of the year in net debt.

So, regarding this expansion activity just note that it's mostly dedicated to construction of new wind capacity and also transmission in Brazil, it also includes investment in Celesc, the sale of 20% stake of the Moray offshore wind farm in Scotland, and also the sale of Costa Rica, which is a small hydro plant in Brazil.

So, the net debt was also positively impacted by the reduction in regulatory receivables during this period of approximately €200 million and prompted by the sales of cash deficits and also general good performance of the electricity systems that had a approximately €500 million surplus materials. As a result, the stock of debt in electricity system reached €4.2 billion in September 2018 benefiting from this increase in demand in Portugal and also past cost cuts.

So moving onto liquidity on Slide 19, liquidity and debt maturity profile here essentially the issues are total available liquidity around €6.3 billion as of September, including €1 billion of cash and equivalents and 5.3 billion of available credit line, so this covers our refinancing needs beyond 2020, so relatively prudent.

I would like to highlight on top of the €750 million bond issue that we did in -- back in June had a yield of 1.57% relative to securitization of 900 million of electricity tariff deficits in Portugal. But then I guess the news from this quarter is really the issue EDP issued its first ever green bond €600 million seven year maturity and the yield of 1.96%, and which I think was very well received by the market.

Moving on to financial costs here the net financial costs decreased 25% year on year, essentially as a result of first 14% decline in the net interest cost of around €71 million resulting from a 40 basis points lower cost of debt and also 11% year-over-year decrease on average debt.

Secondly, positive impact of €52 million from results of ForEx and the relatives that were essentially tied to the evolution of the dollar against the euro. Finally also included in these financial results is a €50 million gain on the sale of the 20% stake in the UK wind offshore project which is part of our recurring sell down strategy and we also had negative signs €50 million from bad will related with acquisition of Celesc.

Moving onto to the final slide, so Slide 21 reported net profits, amounted to €297 million in the nine months of 2018; obviously the significant year on year declines was very influenced by the one off impacts, and António mentioned that earlier in the call. So essentially we had €558 million from the sale of the cap distribution in Spain last year which was booked in the third quarter which obviously was a one off, and this quarter we decided to take 285 million provision against the legit past overcompensation on the contractual CMEC revenues of some of our generation plants in Portugal.

Excluding the gas distribution in Iberia in the nine months of 2017 and these one-off impacts net profits in the nine months of 2018 increased to 2% to €570 million. So, as we’ve seen over the course of this presentation it actually benefitted from a strong improvement in financial results and associates, which increased by total of €156 million in the nine months. So, overall position evolution of financial results together with the underlying growth in Brazil in hydro recovery more than compensated the decline in EBITDA prompted by the regulatory changes in Portugal, weaker wind resources in ForEx.

So I this is a summary essential to our presentation, and we will now turn it over to Q&A. Thank you.

[Presentation]

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

António Mexia

I will start. So let's try to pull the question. So this post is from the line question by Carolina Dores from Morgan Stanley, asking about the strategy, regarding if you are going keep this on. Manual Palomo, asking us to explain the rationale and why they are not consider core? And Rui Diaz, talking about multiples of the transactions and asking if there is anything that makes these assets so attractive.

So, first of all, I'd like to comment that [REN] sale is not yet closed with cash -- not yet closed on cash. We are talking about 300 million. We’re talking about mini-hydros in Portugal. As we see EV 164 for 3 megawatts, Brazil talking about the price of BRL591 million, 132 megawatts and the 50% of the Bioelectrica 55 million. So what does it show, we’re trying to redo this everything that is either subscale or as is indicated in the Brazil very far away from the rest of our business.

And in the case of Portugal, the rationale is, of course, in these subscale elements, crystallizing value, reduce also our exposure to market where we’re finishing via basically to big and also having more money to invest where we make the difference. I think it's more or less obvious, it goes also in the same direction as we’ve seen for cash, in Portugal.

So it makes I believe if you had all these it shows clearly a strategy of focus. In terms of the multiples basically it was a very dry year so the multiple let's be fair on an average year with typical hydro will be more towards a 8 and not 13 times. Okay as you remember last year was very, very dry and so if you pick a normal year it will be a multiple of -- it would be more than 8.

So second question from regulation in Spain market reform from Stefan Bezzato and the question of wind farm profits. So what -- based on our discussion with the Spanish government, what should we expect from the upcoming reform, and as the market in particularly all the expected the regulation of hydro and nuclear can be changed?

So basically Spain for us is not very material, but as you can imagine -- but I would like to start by reinforcing some of those things that were said by other companies. Looking at these and then talking about easily about wind farm profits is basically wrong not the similar than wrong. Typically, assets are not fully amortized, they can be all but they are not amortized, they cannot -- they're not yet from the last week, but they are not.

And so, they need to be amortized according to deals otherwise. And by the way, a lot of those operators including ourselves, they did a lot of investment to replace it weapons. So, none of the first thing that I would like to stress is, if this stock doesn’t make any sense. But going back to Portugal as and Spain is not a critical issue for us, we have a net debt asset book of hydro plants of 4.8 billion.

So it shows that clearly they are not amortized. The number of years that we still have of hydro concessions on average rated by megawatt is up to 2056. For the element our either plans already paid extra revised to be more exact 328 million. The clawback, the social tariff, the sales are already paid all this together represents €328 million.

The detail that is very relevant is the CapEx in the new hydro in the last 10 years was close to 3 billion so clearly not amortized. And finally in Portugal the concessions were both paid by the operators including of course EDP and Spain it was not the case of -- if any changes -- by the way it does make sense to talk about wind farm profits and even less important. So just be clear about this question.

So moving to the third one, Javier Garrido, JP Morgan regulation, what do you expect and when do you expect us to update the calculation of clawback in Portugal? How this thing this calculation can change following the change in generation tax in recent approved in Spain?

Of course, the clawback was there because of the tax in Spain so once the tax in Spain goes its obvious that the clawback must go. So, and by the way we cannot expect that the clawback would be -- again because there’s a distortion that was already existing in this, when social tariffs in France were not considered part of the mechanism; so clearly what our expectation is Portugal follows Spain because clawback existed to eliminate distortion between the two markets.

So typically as peer review our clawback adjusts as part of the rule so we look forward to now in detail the 2019 tariffs and clearly what we expect is a clear alignment to the Spanish introduction; so which now is very quickly and the signal that we have is of normality is what, I want to share with you I guess.

First question from also from you, from Javier, we’ve seen recently a significant increase in clean, dark and spark spreads in Iberia, do you think these higher spreads will persist in ’19? When would you benefit from the increasing life of your hedging policy?

And hedging policy, we have 17 terawatt hours for a contractor declines for 2019 at €58 per megawatt hour, average price €3 versus 2018, and this does not include index volumes of 2 terawatt hours. Already secured average thermal spread at high single digits per megawatt for around 40% of expected coal production. Thermal spreads for ’19 are higher than ’18, but clearly when we talk, once growth this 58 as you know the difference between us and the others when we talked about 58 this 58 and not when you compare these to excludes realized price profiling, supply margin and ancillary services and grid losses, which all together can add between 10 and 15 to our final average selling price for the next year; so let’s compare apples-with-apples just to remind you also Javier about this.

Fifth question, CTG offer, Carolina Dores from Morgan Stanley. Besides Brazil has CTG transaction received any other regulatory approval? The question is yes, I don’t want to talk because it’s not firm to talk about this but clearly in a lot of countries as you know I believe there were 14, so a lot of them and as I mentioned they had already did the pre-filing in Europe.

The most important is of course Europe, everything that is competition and then dialing in U.S. and this is what I have conveyed is, we see that they’re doing what is expected for them in those signs, the rest of course the smaller ones are already behind us so typically they’re focusing in what they need to focus; and let me see if I’ve handled all the questions. No.

Miguel you can…

Miguel Stilwell

Okay some question here on balance sheet and from Rui Dias and Manuel Palomo and also Carolina Dores. So essentially, around the targets and evolution of debt I mean clearly there has been a drag on the results from regulatory changes I think that’s clear. We’ve also managed the balance growth and the dividend policy and deleverage and one of the questions here is relating to how we would address the issue of leverage. And I think what we’ve manage to show that we have attractive growth opportunities.

We continue to pay down debt. We continue invest, as have been doing asset rotations, where we selling assets and we think we can crystallize value and reinvesting that capital back into the business and to new opportunities that we can create growth and value. A question here from Palomo, specifically, talks about the free cash flow, the nine months, when building the CapEx net is 1 billion hence the dividends continues to be paid through debt, so how do you expect to achieve your guidance.

I would think a little bit about this slightly differently. I think about it is the free cash flow pays the dividends and the power of the expansion of CapEx and the rest of the CapEx is financed through debt, but its because you’re financing project, you’re financing growth, you’re financing future cash flows and essentially if we’re doing this is a profitable value creating ways then it makes sense. Overall we expect our net debt EBITDA ratio to keep coming down over time and trending towards our guidance. So that is something which is been done. Obviously, over time, and as we manage the balance between deleverage, growth and dividends. And I think that's we will do what creates most value for the Company for the shareholders.

And Carolina, specifically, given EDPR's accelerating investments investment above the level of the strategy plan, what level of net debt you expect for '18, '19? So we finished the third quarter with 40.5 billion we expect this to come down in the fourth quarter to 14, or even possibly below and going forward the freight will be relatively stable to decreasing over time. So that the trends and that's how we’re managing the business going forward. Just a comments maybe on the mini-hydros, which was also mentioned just like to answer also one of the questions which came up or specific one which is. In mini-hydros we have short residual average confession of around 14 years and quite high tariffs though that also explains the multiple which is good for, it depends very much on hydrology and then Tony talked about that, but also bear in mind the short or residual average confession life and the higher tariff.

Okay, all right. Back to Antonio.

Antonio Luis

Thank you, Miguel. Going back to a question on -- by Carolina Dores. There are EDPR EBITDA in first quarter includes capital gains from disposal if so can you quantify. Carolina note that our sell down strategy in renewable is considered as a recurring part of our business, I would say second line of our renewables since several years ago.

And some gains from sell down where we look in first quarter. This is reflected in our guidance and so its day-to-day business now. It makes a lot of sense. As the crystallize value, you can do risk, you find the new road. So you have always a gain in between the moment where you invest at each percent and then replace at a lower generation. So, clearly, they were lower yield. So, it makes a lot of sense and it's included in the guidance.

I have a question from [Juan Welk] from [Argus Media]. What is the [indiscernible] on the Portuguese energy regulator as proposed changes to increase efficiency in the local electricity markets especially opening up the percentage of PR for special regime output to third parties countries and there is any EDP universal assurance of last resort, exclusivity and [describing] the task of putting together the day schedule generation from these special regime from EDP to end?

If it's the case both, it would be a good news. So of course the first it's associated with the creation of days deviations and the second is of course the responsibility growth calculating rights -- tomorrows resources. So if its the case it's basically good news and it should be like this by the way.

Also from the follow-up [Mafalda Cambeta] from [GP Capital], regarding the strategic update plan I'm thinking about presenting it in the future. As already told you Mafalda and by the way we maintain a continuous dialogue with of course CTG. You know our report you know what is expected from us. We have stated what we are working on and expect to update the markets including because of these regulatory issues that mentioned prior and implications of this at the beginning of next year following further clarity. So, clearly, we will be talking about the future in the first quarter.

Miguel Stilwell

And other questions here on more around the balance sheet and rating. So one question from is Eric Hui from Zurich. Given the significant increase in debt, are you still committed to investment grade rating?

The answer is yes, definitely. So, that is a strong commitment by management to the investment grade.

And another question from Carolina specifically on the level of regulatory receivables that we expect to have in '18 and '19, so this is stable to decreasing throughout. There is a quite a lot of appetite in the market for this we can sell regulatory receivable when you want it depends on market conditions on price.

And we will go and doing that when we see the opportunity to do it. But it's clearly something which we would be managing and seeing the conditions in which we have been able to do it over the last couple of months. So we expect to continue doing that going forward.

António Mexia

Thank you, Miguel. Just final remarks, I would like to say that of course EDP is where we under an offer, but we are doing what we need to and what we committed with everyone in the market.

Visibility on the growth, I think it's important. We have been able to everywhere we have committed in renewable in Brazil we have been committed fairly to give visibility almost with earmarked projects and of course goals and trying to anticipate everything. We did anticipate our targets and we will anticipate the targets for renewable. We are anticipating the targets for Brazil so visibility on growth is something that I think we’ve been performing rather well.

Efficiency, it’s true there’ve been once again always doing more than we’ve at least slightly more than we’ve committed and we’re very focused on this and I think the figures already shows this. Focus and assets reshuffling, we’ve very sometimes smaller sometimes bigger but you see everywhere that we’re moving in the direction that we -- you should expect from us.

Selling subscale business, sometimes these deals take a lot of time but they’re meaningful because they prove what we really want, that we don’t have any constraints in what concerns looking at the assets and there’s no motion, there’s what we do what we need to do. And biomass, the mini hydros in Portugal, in Brazil and also what we’re doing in terms of countdowns asset reshuffling in repeat renewable shows that we’re very focused on these and this clearly is part of the business.

The asset reshuffling in a changing world is clearly part of the business and will be each time more part of the business because the sector is changing so fast that you need to work on this. Yes, we keep also very focus on the market and importance of clients on the hedging, but the question of the supply and how you treat not only retail but also your industrial clients providing solutions. All the digital revolution that we don’t show it a lot, but I think it’s clearly one other things that we’ve been presenting results and this shows our peers are now not only now our market shares in the markets where we’re obviously -- what we’ve been doing in decentralized solar and solutions for clients in our view.

In Portugal, we’ve a market share that is really-really approve of this, but also in Brazil -- but also in other European countries where we’ve already started with our strategy of integrating supply with the renewable part. So it shows that we’re anticipating what we need to anticipate, and we are doing I am sure that you would like me to give more details on the offer, but it’s what it is, it’s -- we’re restrained but we’re not absolutely zero restraint in most concerns, managing the Company, giving the visibility about its future. And we’ll be meeting soon.

Now, thank you again and have a nice weekend. Bye bye.

Operator

So, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for participating you may all disconnect.