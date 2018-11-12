Without iPhone Sales Data, Here's The Next Best Apple Yardstick

Three months ago I pointed out that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was changing. It was neither good nor bad. Just a reality. Rival smartphone maker Huawei had just displaced Apple as the name behind the second best-selling brand of smartphones, while Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF) held its commanding lead. It is a shift that had been a long time in the coming, and though Apple had been gearing up its Services arm to offset its smartphone headwind, it was still going to require a monumental change in how investors view and grade the world’s most recognizable (and biggest) company.

Almost as if scripted, Apple effectively said the same thing just a couple of weeks ago, albeit in a more flattering way than I did. Announced along with its fiscal fourth-quarter numbers, the company will no longer be disclosing unit sales of any of its products. CFO Luca Maestri explained the “number of units sold in a quarter is not representative of underlying state of business”… not that he could have said much else.

It’s what happened in the meantime that’s made Apple’s decision looks so prescient. Technology-research outfit IDC confirmed in early November that Huawei's second-place market share (by unit) gained during the second quarter persisted through the third quarter. Apple’s smartphone shipments accounted for 13.2% of last quarter’s total smartphone sales last quarter, versus Huawei’s 14.6%. Apple’s portion was up from the year-earlier total of 12.4%, but so was Huawei’s. It only commanded 10.4% of the Q3 2017 smartphone market. Perhaps more important, it was the second quarter in a row Huawei outpaced Apple.

Smartphone Market Shares, by Unit, by Vendor

Source: IDC

The market will start judging Apple in a different manner. Indeed, with a lack of specifics, investors will have to change the way they grade the company; Apple all but said so. The question is, how?

I’ll reiterate and underscore the suggestion I made a quarter ago, as it became monumentally important in the meantime. The criteria that will really start to mean more to Apple and its shareholders going forward is the size of its product user base, and how much they spend via their device every month.

Get Used to the New Yardstick

Analysts have spoken, and most of them agree Apple’s decision to no longer report unit sales of iPhones is a tacit indication that unit sales of iPhones have at least reached a plateau, if not peaked.

Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter is one of those doubters. He responded to the news, "Long time AAPL watchers will clearly be disappointed by this and the assumption is that units are very likely to turn negative for the near-mid-term and that is why AAPL is making the disclosure change." Guggenheim analysts Robert Cihra and Amil Patel agreed, writing "We think investors will dislike it as it could foreshadow trying to hide unit declines."

So if not unit sales, and if revenue isn’t enough, how will the market flesh out the Apple story?

The company already told investors, though many of them looked right past it. The key to making sense of Apple going forward is the number of actively-used devices in people’s hands at any given time. As of the end of the most recent quarter, Cybart’s best guess is 758 million active users of new iPhones plus another 150 pre-owned devices in use, totaling 908 million.

Still, while that total may inch higher, if iPhone sales are stagnant, then the number of them in use at any given time isn’t likely to grow leaps and bounds. Where will the company turn to produce the kind of growth it’s produced in the past? Its ‘Services’ arm that’s gotten so much attention of late, though it may be more meaningful to measure – to the extent it can be measured anyway – average revenue per user of those devices. It’s not bad right now, but the company has only scratched the surface of how much money it can extract from those users.

The Math

The numbers thus far are just guesses, though relatively educated ones. Back in 2015, Goldman Sachs calculated an ARPU of $42 per month… a number that in retrospect appeared a bit overzealous, though not outright ridiculous. Since then, Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster has come up with an annualized figure of $34.76 per user of Apple devices… a number that includes iPads, which presumably inspire fewer purchases than iPhones do.

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty thinks the annual services figure is closer to $30 per user of Apple devices, although her added detail explains why the average figure is so low – she thinks less than 20% of total device users account for most of the current spending. More device owners will become regular-paying customers. Indeed, they already have. Last year, Apple added 100 million subscribers to third-party apps, bringing the total to 270 million people that are buying something on a regular basis from the company.

All told, Sensor Tower figures users will spend $88 per year on apps and in-app purchases per year by 2020, and that’s not everything they can buy via the iPhone. As for the potential maximum, Goldman’s now-ancient number-crunching implied if an iPhone user signed up for every single recurring-billing option he or she could, Apple would extract $153 per month from that customer.

It’s not a figure even the most loyal and active iPhone fans are active to yield for the company, but it does paint a picture of what’s plausible. It’s not inconceivable that an iTunes fan and user of Apple Care and user of games that spur in-app purchases could push their monthly spend up to $15 or $20, on average, if not more, as Apple finds more things to sell.

Multiply that by what will be roughly a billion active iPhone users within a few quarters, it works out to be roughly $200 billion in revenue. Outrageous? Morgan Stanley doesn’t think so. Huberty said just earlier this month she expects to see $100 billion in services revenue per year by 2023.

For perspective, the company has generated roughly $250 billion worth of revenue over the course of its past four quarters. The company did almost $10 billion worth of services business last quarter.

Better Off

It remains to be seen just how forthcoming the company will be with any of the aforementioned data; don’t look for much. Undoubtedly though, someone will crunch the numbers… now that they have to. To that end, IDC and Gartner will continue to publish their quarterly delivery estimates for the iPhone. They won’t be the official numbers from the company, however, and as such, may not be perfectly accurate.

Regardless, and as was clarified already, this is new territory for Apple and its shareholders. Investors may be more likely to see the glass as half empty rather than half full as they become accustomed to the lack of detail they’ll be getting in future quarterly reports. That kind of uncertainty doesn’t help any stock.

Above all else, however, know that while the transition from a mostly-hardware company to a mostly-services company could be a bumpy ride, Apple could end up better and stronger for it.

Profit margins on the iPhone are uncharacteristically strong. It’s estimated that the low-end iPhone X sports a production cost of $357 versus a retail price of $999. That translates into a profit margin of 64%. The iPhone XZ Max is believed to cost $450 to make, versus a $1,250 price tag. The $800 difference means a profit margin, once again, 64%.... significant by anybody’s standard, and illustrative of why Apple is the most profitable company in the world while Samsung and Huawei are struggling to break even largely doing the exact same thing. Even if the cost guesses aren’t precise (and they’re notably lower for lesser iPhones), if they’re anywhere close to those figures, it’s impressive even after adding in the other costs incurred with selling physical goods.

On the other end of the spectrum, profit margins on digital services are generally better than average, even if they vary widely from one kind of service to the next.

The company collects 30% of the price paid for the purchase of a third-party app, and 15% of the price of a subscription that’s utilized using an App Store app. Of the payments collected though, Macquarie Securities analyst Ben Schachter estimates Apple’s App Store sales boast gross margins of 90%, and that its broader services arm averages gross margins on the order of 65%. And, as Apple moves deeper into home-grown video content and pushes its video offerings even harder, though 'free,' they'll bring more people into the ecosystem that will be able to provide other forms of revenue... revenue Apple decreasingly has to share with third parties.

Modestly assuming an average monthly spend of $15 per month translating into $180 worth of high-margin annual revenue from iPhone owners, the company may not have to sell more and more iPhones and shorten the upgrade cycle like it has in the past to maintain its profit growth. It just has to induce more spending via the iPhone.

The transition itself, however, could prove a bit bumpy, as the market gets a feel for how to interpret changes in its installed user base and its ARPU. Just keep it all in perspective.

Looking for more insights like this one? The Well-Rounded Investor newsletter offers this kind of critical analysis all the time. Take a free two-week test drive. In the meantime, if you haven't already, sign up to follow by public articles today! I'm going to post a one-time glimpse at the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio sometime around the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.