Sierra Wireless: Q3 Overreaction Creates An Opportunity

(Connected Businessman)

I haven’t been very focused on technology companies lately, but I like to think I’m always open to opportunity when I come across it. I believe that one such opportunity is Canadian based Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR), a pure play IoT company. Sierra Wireless is a leading producer of embedded cellular modules, mobile broadband wireless modems, gateways, and routers. They provide fully integrated hardware that allows device-to-cloud connectivity.

We aren’t just talking cell phones and tablets. Everything seems to be connected these days. Private cars, commercial fleets, smart meters, industrial machinery, security system components, home appliances, you name it. The internet of things thesis is well known. Sierra Wireless has a huge share of the market selling these devices to other manufactures through its OEM Solutions segment. OEM is the largest part of the business, coming it at nearly 73% of revenue in the most recent quarter.

Their higher margin Enterprise Solutions and IoT Services segments are the real growth story. Earlier in the year, enterprise sales got a boost due to new Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations. Trucking fleets installed new telematics devices to comply. That specific demand is winding down, but going forward such regulation should only increase. In Q3, enterprise revenue was $32.1 million, up 22% year-over-year.

The most interesting segment is IoT Services. Sierra Wireless is in the process of leveraging their leading position as a connectivity hardware company into a subscription-based cloud services company. Sierra Wireless is now able to offer a ready-to-connect solution embedded with a smart SIM that can be connected to a mobile network anywhere in the world. This provides the convenience of a single vendor, end-to-end cloud and connectivity solution available anywhere. The total addressable market for such a product is immense. High margin recurring revenue is the real story here. It’s why I’m in the stock.

On December 7, 2017 we closed the acquisition of Numerex, accelerating our IoT device-to-cloud strategy by adding established customers, proven solutions and recurring subscription-based revenue. The combination of Sierra Wireless and Numerex creates a clear global leader in IoT services and solutions. We are now deeply engaged in integration activities with a goal of capturing significant growth, cost and operational synergies.

(Source: Sierra Wireless Annual Report, 2017)

The $107 million acquisition of Numerex brought with it a base of customers already subscribed to an end-to-end IoT service, and sets the roadmap for future revenue. Current and future OEM customers will be offered one-stop shopping for all of their IoT needs. Early results are positive. Service and related revenue was $24 million in Q3, up 118% year-over-year. This revenue, driven by the Numerex acquisition and organic growth, represents 12% of total revenue.

Sierra Wireless recently made some adjustments to its board that reflect the direction the business is taking. On October 24th Joy Chick joined the board. Joy Chick is corporate VP for the Identity Division at Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud and artificial intelligence group. In September, Russell Jones joined Sierra’s board. Russell Jones was CFO at Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from March 2011 to April 2018. The company is positioning experienced people to accelerate their cloud based recurring revenue ambitions.

Investor Frustration

(Source Tradingview.com)

The IoT thesis and recurring revenue potential of Sierra Wireless isn’t a new story. Investors have been both hopeful and skeptical, leading to volatility and recent underperformance. Last Thursday the company released Q3 results and guidance. The market was not happy, dropping the stock nearly 19% by Friday’s close. Why such a reaction?

While revenues and earnings were strong, beating expectations, adjusted EPS guidance for Q4 came in at $0.22 to $0.30. Analysts were looking for $0.32 for next quarter. In the call management pointed to a couple of factors that influenced their guidance. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) CPU shortages are affecting demand for embedded modules. They are also seeing a slowdown in the automotive sector, related to interest rates and consumer auto demand. Connected cars are an important, high profile part of Sierra Wireless’ business. Last year Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) selected Sierra Wireless to provide hardware and software for its next generation of connected car. A dramatic slowdown in new car sales would certainly be negative.

Tariffs were briefly discussed on the call. The company is moving some production from China to Vietnam in order to sidestep trade dispute issues. The worldwide and economic sensitive nature of their business has investors watching this issue closely.

A lot of emphases is usually placed on the company’s margins. Gross margins were down from the previous quarter, from 33.8% to 33.1%. This was due to weakness in OEM margins, from 30.4% to 27.3% due to product mix. Enterprise Solution gross margins were up to 54% from 49.9%, while IoT Services remained flat at 41.4%.

Margins are certainly important, but a hyper focus on quarterly fluctuations can be distracting. Sierra Wireless has a lot of moving parts. Temporary spikes in demand for individual products can move margins in the short term. There are a lot of puts and takes, but over time they should feed into the higher margin segments that the company is focused on, long-term.

(Source: Company Reports, Author Chart)

Revenue is certainly headed in the right direction, and accounting for the low end of Q4 guidance, should be up nearly 15% for full-year 2018. Net income is a choppier story, and will be weak compared to 2017.

How This Relates to My Portfolio

I initiated a position in Sierra Wireless in July, at $16.35. I held the position up to $22.60, and back down to where it is trading now, at just about $16. I am becoming familiar with the wild ride that this stock can provide. Extreme volatility on earnings seems commonplace these days. There were certainly things not to like about Q3 results and Q4 guidance.

I’m focusing on what there is to like. Sierra Wireless has a clean balance sheet with no long-term debt, and $67.5 million in cash. They have the financial ability to fund the future that management envisions, as well as the people in place to make it happen. My money is on their ability to make it happen. I plan to buy more on any significant weakness from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWIR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.