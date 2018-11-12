Newell Brands Is Setting Up For A Comeback

Investment Thesis

Newell Brands' (NWL) management has done a great job of divesting business lines at reasonable prices and focusing on cutting waste and redundancy throughout the organization. With their stated strategic intent to divert much of the cash proceeds to reducing debt, we believe that business can find its footing and improve the capital structure in a way that will benefit investors. We started our position in Newell Brands a bit early as the stock continued to fall precipitously after our first purchase. We believe that investors will be given more opportunities to buy this good company at a great price over the coming months and that those who were able to purchase the stock on recent weakness will be rewarded. We think $2 in annual EPS is a very reasonable base case estimate and puts Newell at less than 10x forward earnings based on our very conservative estimates. We think the stock should be purchased below $20 per share and investors should expect the stock to easily trade above $30 within the next 3-5 years.

Excessive Debt in the Face of a challenged Business

We initially invested in Newell Brands after watching the stock roll over and drop like a falling knife. It was after Carl Icahn announced his investment that we started to look at Newell Brands thoroughly prior to making our initial investment. We do not recommend that investors blindly follow others into investments; however, having the likes of a Carl Icahn or Warren Buffett enter an investment first should at least be looked at as a cherry on top. It was our fundamental research that led us to Newell, not our admiration for Icahn. We avoided Newell Brands at the time of the merger as simple math showed that there was little upside for investors, a tremendous debt load and, at the time, a one percent dividend yield left us confident that a better opportunity could come down the road. The debt that accompanies the newly formed company after the merger was clearly too much for investors as the stock began an epic decline less than two years later. Operating leverage is a powerful thing that will crush investors at even the smallest of slowdowns in earnings and profits. Newell went from trading above $50 per share to recently trading in the $15 range. We believe investors made their demands clear with the selloff, Consolidate the business lines and brands and sell off non-core assets to get the capital structure resized by reducing debt. Newell's management, with the help of Icahn, announced their plan and have sold off several brands since.

Source: YCHARTS

Now things are Finally Turning Around

Analysts were positively surprised when Newell Brands reported EPS for the third quarter. At first glance, there wasn't much to be happy about, with Newell Brands taking an $8.1 billion non-cash impairment charge for the quarter. This charge was primarily driven by their annual impairment test which is always done in the third quarter. The impairment test is a "sum of the parts" valuation analysis, and with the dramatic decline in the stock price during the third quarter, Newell was forced to take the charge. This equated to a reported diluted loss of $15.10 per share for the quarter. The good news came in the form of substantial debt repayments and share buybacks. The company repurchased $511 million in shares and paid down $890 million in debt during the quarter. As we recommended to management in our prior reports, debt repayments need to be prioritized and we are glad that they chose to allocate the majority of the proceeds to reduce their debt burden while being thoughtful with their repurchase of shares. We were pleased to see Newell Brands increase their EPS target range by $0.10 for 2018 from $2.45-$2.65 to $2.50-$2.75 per share. We do not predict bottoms in any stock; however, with the price action in the stock and the mix of positive updates could signal an end to the pain for investors.

Source: Newell Brands Quarterly Results

What to Watch Out For

The stock has rallied tremendously off of the recent 52-week low of $15.12 to above $20 per share after the strong quarterly report. We were surprised at the positive price action in the stock given that Newell Brands could not find a bottom for months and had consistently sold off on any strength. Now over the past few sessions, the buying has been consistent. We would not be surprised to see Newell Brands trade lower on any broad stock market weakness as the company still has headwinds to work through. The debt reduction plan needs to be continued until the company gets to a more reasonable level of financial leverage. Various parts of the business such as the baby focused brands and Yankee Candle, for example, have shown weakness which will need to be addressed in order to get Newell Brands back into growth mode. Going forward, Newell needs to deploy at the very least 50% of the cash flow from divestitures to reduce debt or the company will effectively be increasing its leverage profile.

Conclusion

We were a bit early in our initial purchase of Newell Brands as we saw the stock plummet from our initial purchase. We were able to significantly better our cost basis as the stock continued to decline. We are not yet fully allocated and will continue to buy shares tactically when an opportunity presents itself. We do not think investors have missed the move with the recent rally, the stock still trades at a very fair valuation and this stock market will likely give investors many more opportunities. We think Newell Brands could retest the recent $15.12 low if the market sells off again or if Chinese trade tensions rise again which is why we are recommending that investors watch the price action closely. We are buyers below $20; however, we would look to buy again at $17 or less in order to meaningfully improve our cost basis. Over the longer term, we think that Newell Brands will trade above $30 in the next 3-5 years once they complete their reorganization, divestiture, and debt consolidation efforts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.