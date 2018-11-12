Navios Maritime Acquisition Has An Unbearable Debt Level

We believe that, despite any reasonable recovery in the tanker market, the combined entity will find it extremely challenging to repay its debt, thus limiting the upside in the equity.

The tanker market has been in distress for a couple of years and market participants are expecting a recovery in the next couple of years.

The majority of the debt of the combined entity is in a non-amortizing form (secured bond and term loan B) which has gradually increased the leverage of both companies.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

NNA and its majority-owned Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP) have recently announced a definitive merger agreement through which each unit of NAP not owned by NNA shall be exchanged with 6.292 newly issued NNA shares or 1 convertible preferred stock which may be converted into common shares upon certain conditions (which are not mentioned in detail as we think that investors will not elect for the latter option).

The analysis below refers to the combined entity after the above mentioned merger agreement. This entity will own a fleet of 41 vessels (13 VLCCs, 8 LR1s, 18 MR2s and 2 Chemical Carriers) of an average age of 8.1 years.

Based on the financial statements as of September 30, 2018 (NNA Financial Statements and NAP Financial Statements), the net debt of the combined entity on a pro-forma basis is $1,141 million (net debt after deferred financing fees of $1,212 million and cash of $70.9 million). Working capital has not been included in this calculation.

In this article, we try to analyze a number of scenarios in terms of charter rates so that we estimate how many years will it take for the combined entity to repay this debt. Before we move on to charter rates, please note the expenses that have been taken into account in the calculations.

Operating Expenses: Figures are based on the current management agreements of NNA and NAP with Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) for each vessel type which are as follows: VLCC: $9.5k per day, LR1: $7.15K and MR2/Chemical: $6.5k.

Drydock Expenses: We added a daily accrual of $0.3k per vessel per day which is in line with the historical figures for NNA.

General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: We include the average cash G&A of NNA for the years 2015-2017 which was $14.425 million. We do not include any stock compensation. We also assume that the G&A expenses of NAP are eliminated due to the various synergies which is a conservative assumption.

Interest Payments: We assume annual interest payments of $60 million which are based on the average interest rate of 6.5% and 5.7% for NNA and NAP respectively in 2017. So, we do not include any interest rate increase which we also think is a conservative assumption.

In the following calculations, we also include the fact that the VLCC vessels Shinyo Saowalak and Shinyo Kieran are in long-term charters at rates well above the current market rates (at $48.125k per day) until June 2025 and June 2026, respectively. So, we include in the presented figures a value for the difference of the contracted rate and the assumed market rate for the period until the expiry of the charters (on an undiscounted basis).

Then, for the future revenues, we use as a reference period the 1-year time charter rates of the various vessel types that the combined entity owns for the last 100 months (July 2010-October 2018) as per Clarksons Shipping Intelligence Network. We believe that the selected period represents a good approximation of a cycle in tanker shipping as it includes both good and bad years. Also, we use the 1-year time charter instead of the spot rates because both NNA and NAP usually operate the vessels in the time charter market. In the case of the two chemical carriers owned by NNA, we have used as a benchmark the Handysize product tanker rates which we believe are in line with these vessels. We have assumed 360 revenue days.

We run the three scenarios based on 1) the average of the reference period (Base Case), 2) the average of the top 50 months in the 100 months of the reference period (High Case), and 3) the average of the bottom 50 months in the 100 months of the reference period (Low Case).

Here is the outcome of the three scenarios.

So, using the base case as the likely outcome, the above table says that when the cash flow from the vessels is going to be able to have repaid all the outstanding debt of the combined entity, the fleet is going to be at an age that is quite close to its scrap value. Taking into consideration the upcoming regulations in 2020 that are very likely to exert some pressure for an accelerated obsolescence of the old vessels, we would avoid the stock of NNA as there is too little left for the equity holders. On another note, we do not think that any real cash flow or equity value will come from the Navios Europe entities in which NNA participates as these are extremely leveraged investments that we believe have failed to materialize.

The above analysis does not take into account another major risk that the company is facing that refers to its liquidity having to repay $100 million of debt in 2019 followed by larger maturities in 2020-2021. Talking about maturities, the secured bond of NNA that matures in November 2021 and has a coupon of 8.125% is seriously under water in terms of the value of the collateral fleet that was estimated by Fearnleys to have a value of $430 million in April 2018 (below graph dated April 6, 2018) compared to an outstanding amount of $670 million. Although, Fearnleys estimate that NNA will be able to recover this bond, we argue that re-financing such an amount when the time comes will be a major hurdle, especially when we take into account that the collateral fleet will be 12 years old on the maturity date of the bond.

In addition to that, NNA is going to effect a reverse stock split on the 14th of November 2018 (1-for-15) and such a transaction usually puts pressure on the price of the stocks. So, another major headwind to the stock with a more imminent timing.

One of the risks in our thesis is the fact that the market capitalization of the combined entity of about $130 million is a minor fraction of the enterprise value of the entity. This means that if the market is extremely hot and the charter rates and asset values move rapidly up and stay there for some time, there is tremendous upside to the equity holders. But again, this increase has to be very material and remain for a number of years.

Given the above, we would advise the investors to avoid the stock and look for other vehicles to play the anticipated recovery in tanker shipping.

