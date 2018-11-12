The Smallest And Largest SUVs Will Be Here From Hyundai And Kia In 2019

70% of U.S. new vehicle sales are now non-sedans, which means mostly SUVs. It only makes sense that automakers have to offer a broader variety of SUVs.

It speaks well to Hyundai’s and Kia’s product management that they are moving to fill these customer trends with appropriate products.

Kia and Hyundai are responding to this new demand by each adding a very small, and one very large, SUV in 2019. That’s a total of four.

Many people want to buy an SUV with a price (well) below $20,000. Yet others want an SUV that can fit eight people and be very capable.

The U.S. market is screaming for both the largest and smallest SUVs in addition to the “usual” sizes in the middle.

Good automotive product management means, among other things, ordering product development in the direction of the kinds of cars that people want to buy. It seems obvious, but sometimes politics and bad judgment get in the way.

Right now, consumers around the world are flocking to SUVs and pickup trucks. In the U.S., the SUV repertoire starts on the smaller side as in many other areas of the world, but it doesn’t end in the same place on the larger side.

Only in a few places around the world, such as The Middle East, do people buy the kind of full-size SUVs that we have here in the U.S. You don’t see Ford (F) marketing the Expedition in Europe or Japan. You don’t see the Cadillac (GM) Escalade there either.

At the same time, on the smallest end of the scale, the U.S. market in particular is moving fast from econo hatchbacks and sedans to crossover-SUVs. Take Ford for example: It’s ending the Fiesta in favor of the Ecosport mini-SUV. Think of the Ecosport as the SUV version of the Fiesta.

That brings us to Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF). These two brands are for all practical purposes the same company, sort of like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) - where VW is the parent company, as is Hyundai. Kia and Hyundai share R&D and manufacturing, but have their own sales and marketing organizations that compete with each other in terms of facing the consumer.

The Kia and Hyundai product lineups in the U.S. have some similarities, and some differences. On the SUV side, there's really only one pair of vehicles that line up perfectly against each other: Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. Looking one step up, the Kia Sorento is available with a third row of seats, whereas the regular Hyundai Santa Fe is not (the larger Santa Fe XL has a third row).

However, Hyundai recently got a smaller SUV nameplate, and that’s the Kona subcompact SUV. Kia does not have an equivalent size SUV in the U.S. market, although it has the Stonic mini-SUV in some other countries: here. Think of the Stonic as an SUV version of the Rio.

Of course, Kia also has some things that Hyundai has not. For example, Kia has a minivan - the Sedona. Kia also has the Soul, which is a quirky (in a positive way) square-ish crossover, but it’s only available in front-wheel drive. Kia’s version of the Hyundai Ioniq is called the Niro, and it has been a very successful taller and more square-ish almost-crossover. The Niro is handily outselling the Ioniq in many geographies, likely because it's a taller vehicle.

However, for purposes of this discussion we will stick to vehicles that preferably both look and act more like traditional SUVs - which is a stretch when it comes to Kia’s Soul and Niro. They don’t have the ground clearance, looks or the all-wheel drive that people associate with the SUV market.

Let’s start with the larger end of the SUV scale. It turns out that both Kia and Hyundai are bringing a larger-than-ever entry into this mix in 2019. Kia’s version is called Telluride and enters production in early 2019: here.

It was initially shown in concept car form in January 2016, and just a couple of weeks ago, I got to take a very brief ride in a preproduction Kia Telluride on an off-road course. More about that later. The Telluride will be fully unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2019, right before it arrives in U.S. dealerships.

Hyundai’s version is called the Palisade and it was announced on November 8, 2018: here. It will be fully revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28, and go on sale in the U.S. around the middle of 2019.

So what’s the point with these two large three-row SUVs from Kia and Hyundai? The point is that they are larger and more upscale than any other SUVs from those two brands. As I wrote at the beginning of this article, Americans want larger SUVs than (almost?) every other country in the world.

What would be the main competitors for the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade? There are many:

Ford Explorer

Honda Pilot

Chevrolet Traverse

Volkswagen Atlas

Nissan Pathfinder

Subaru Ascent

Dodge Durango

Toyota Highlander

Mazda CX-9

Those are the top nine competitors right now. So the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade would expand the competitive field from nine to eleven.

At least the Kia Telluride will be a full eight-seat version, just like a few other competitors such as Chevrolet Traverse and Subaru Ascent. We don’t know all sorts of other things about the Telluride’s specs, such as how much it can tow. Most entries in this field can tow around 5,000 lbs, although the Nissan Pathfinder and Dodge Durango can tow more.

What about the smallest SUVs?

On the smaller side of the scale, Kia and Hyundai have clearly decided that they have to go even smaller than what they have on offer in the U.S. today. Let’s take a look at the U.S. sales numbers of the most recent pint-sized SUVs in the U.S. market:

US 2018 Nissan Kicks Hyundai Kona Ford EcoSport Toyota C-HR Honda HR-V Jeep Renegade Mazda CX-3 Chevy Trax January 0 0 500 3946 6259 6639 1350 6106 February 0 199 2300 4420 6791 8249 1259 6169 March 0 2360 3296 5253 7753 9771 1728 8207 April 0 3315 5277 3923 7322 7735 1135 8836 May 0 5079 5481 4366 8773 9512 1823 8836 June 563 4240 6756 4331 8657 8533 2332 8836 July 2375 4173 5354 3688 9085 8114 1388 6850 August 3876 4772 4769 3823 9361 8922 1481 6850 September 3498 4327 4577 4180 5978 8099 1219 6850 October 3264 4330 4673 3683 4961 7683 1052 n/a TOTAL 13576 32795 42983 41613 74940 83257 14767 67538

As you can see in the table above, the Hyundai Kona is doing OK following its February 2018 introduction into the U.S. market. However, a few other nameplates are doing even better, including the even shorter Ford EcoSport.

One of the problems here - and a source a of opportunity - for Hyundai is that the Kona starts at $20,880: here. That’s just too much for a market which is seeking an entry-level SUV to start at under $20,000 - and preferably even closer to $15,000.

I don’t know much about the smaller-than-Kona SUV that I expect to arrive from Hyundai before the end of 2019. I don’t even know if it will have all-wheel drive, even as an option. But I do know that a need has been identified for delivering an SUV that’s at least a couple thousand dollars less than the Kona. So this even-smaller Hyundai SUV is coming to the U.S. alright, probably within a year from now.

As for the smaller Kia SUV that’s also coming in 2019, I know just as little or even less. Will it be as large as the Kona or smaller? Will it simply be the Stonic that's already on sale in Europe? Whatever it will be, expect to see it unveiled in the spring of 2019 and in dealerships in the fall, a few short months thereafter.

Bottom line: Superior product management from Kia and Hyundai.

If the ducks are quacking, feed them. That’s what Hyundai and Kia will be doing in 2019, in terms of adding four new SUVs - the smallest as well as the largest. The American people is asking for more SUVs, especially at the edges: Bring us smaller ones, and larger ones.

Luckily for Kia and Hyundai, they have read the market right, and will deliver, in 2019, on those edge SUV demands. Aside from various alternative-fuels novelties, Kia and Hyundai will each get a new ultra-small and ultra-large gasoline-fueled SUV for the U.S. market in 2019. That’s a total of four SUVs within one year.

At the bottom edge of the SUV range, they will start under $20,000. In contrast, the largest ones will start over $30,000 and sell for around or over $50,000 fully equipped.

You want the smallest SUVs for under $20,000? Hyundai and Kia will have them. You want the largest SUVs that can fit eight people? Kia and Hyundai will have them too. All four, before the end of 2019, in the U.S. market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.