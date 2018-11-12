Volt Information Sciences: What Now?

New management certainly has a chance - but even back near the lows, the bet here hardly seems attractive.

FY18 performance has been weak, and a closer look at debt covenants reveals this could blow up sooner rather than later.

The multi-year story at staffing provider Volt Information Sciences (VISI) has come to an end. VISI became a value favorite toward the beginning of the decade, a classic "dog with fleas". The stock was delisted as the company went over three years without SEC filings, and mismanagement had led to both exceedingly narrow profit margins and a seemingly mismatched group of assets.

With VISI collapsing from $30+ ahead of the crisis to under $10 after it, the bull case was simple, at least on paper. Volt needed to get current with the SEC; sell the myriad non-core assets (including operations in Uruguay, an IT infrastructure unit, and excess real estate); and get margins up to even the 2-4% level, let alone levels similar to peers. As the stock stayed in the single-digits for most of the decade, that case generally pointed to substantial, and quite often 100%+, upside.

The case actually did play out in many ways. The non-core assets were all sold. Real estate was sold, and a tax refund received. Volt even garnered a great price for its QA testing business a little over a year ago, which led to stock to double in two sessions (albeit from a 20-plus-year low around $2). But the operating business itself, despite a few rays of hope along the way, has continued to decline. Essentially, what value was created from the non-core assets has been more than offset by the declining value of the core business.

With Volt wrapping up a strategic review last week, the problem for VISI now is that the stock is wholly reliant on that business. The story here has changed from an intriguing, multi-legged stool to a pure-play operational turnaround. And that story, even with Volt at $3, simply doesn't look that attractive.

Volt's Business Continues to Struggle

Toward the end of FY16 and the beginning of FY17 (Volt fiscal years end in October), it looked like Volt was making progress. Revenue declines in the North American staffing business had narrowed to 2.9% in Q3 2016, 1.6% in Q4 2016, and 2.8% in Q1 2017. Combined with cost cuts, it looked like that segment (which now generates over 80% of sales) was on a path toward finally delivering on margin expansion.

But that trend gave way as FY17 rolled on - and FY18 has been troubling. A disappointing Q1 result in March, with same-store revenue down over 10%, erased much of the gains that followed the sale of the QA testing business. Organic revenue fell 7.8% company-wide in Q2, with the North American business off 6.7%. That was followed by a -6.6% same-store print in Q3, with North American Staffing segment revenue declining 6%.

The headline numbers would seem to suggest some promise. Volt itself called out "an improvement in year-over-year performance for three quarters in a row" in its Q3 earnings presentation. But, as noted, FY17 performance weakened as the year went on. And a two-year stack basis that adjusts for prior-year comparisons, it's pretty clear that the business has made alarmingly little progress:

Volt Two-Year Revenue Stacks, FY18

Quarter Same-Store Consolidated Revenue North American Staffing Q1 -14.4% -13.6% Q2 -13% -13% Q3 -13.4% -13.7%

Margins have taken a hit as well, with cost-cutting benefits now becoming limited. Same-store gross margins were off 150 bps in Q3, per the slides, suggesting that organic gross profit dollars fell 15%+ year over year in the quarter. EBITDA losses widened in each of the first two quarters: a Q3 FY17 profit of $1.4 million turned to a $5 million loss, despite a 5.4% like-for-like reduction in operating expenses.

With the potential inorganic value drivers now gone, VISI is reliant on the operating business - and that simply seems dangerous. Revenue is going in the wrong direction, and quickly so. Adjusted EBITDA over the past four quarters is negative $17 million. Volt needs a turnaround - but there is little sign of that turnaround in the numbers so far.

The Strategic Review and the Turnaround

On Thursday, Volt announced that it had ended a strategic review of its business that began under somewhat odd circumstances back in early June. The company announced the review on the morning of June 5th, a day before its Q2 earnings release was to be released. The following morning, it pushed back the release by a day. That very night, former CEO Michael Dean departed, effective immediately. As I wrote at the time, that seemed to at least hint at the possibility that a sale was on the table: Dean had argued against such a move on previous conference calls, and the timing of the schedule changes and Dean's immediate exit seemed to suggest both some urgency and some larger disagreement with the board. (Volt obviously hadn't performed well under his leadership - but why, then, wait until the day of a quarterly earnings release to make such a change?)

Interestingly, in the release, chairman Nick Cyprus said that the company received "several bids to acquire the Company". The release cited an extensive process that in which Volt "engaged with a broad range of strategic industry players and private equity investors". But the board instead decided to go it alone, installing interim CEO Linda Perneau (hired only in May as head of the largest unit, Volt Workforce Solutions) in the same role on a permanent basis.

It would seem likely, then, that Volt simply didn't get an offer it thought was high enough. What exactly "high enough" means is impossible to ascertain, obviously. But the 52-week high is just below $5. A 2016 comment on a Value Investors Club article cited "exhausted investors who have been loaded in this thing for 3-5 years". My personal sense here is that most everyone involved in the story probably wouldn't have minded it ending - even at a loss relative to original cost bases. And the performance in the business of late hardly suggests a willingness by the board to turn down any reasonable premium to an average price in the mid-$3 range over the past several months. The fact that VISI fell 17% on the announcement of the strategic review's end - even accounting for modest coverage of and liquidity in the stock - suggests that the market was pricing in at least some possibility of a long-awaited takeout.

The end of the review further cements the idea that Volt's only path out is an operational turnaround. And, despite the results of the last few quarters, and the last decade, such a turnaround isn't impossible. Perneau has hit the ground running - and, to her credit, has offered specifics that go beyond the "we're just going to do what we do better" plan that too often accompanies these situations.

Volt is re-organizing itself:

source: Volt Q3 earnings presentation

The Specialty Solutions Group is going to focus on smaller customers with a goal of getting 'quick wins' - and higher margins. Volt is moving away from a "remote recruiting strategy" to a locally-focused effort on that front, which should allow it to better serve those smaller customers. And Perneau has brought in two new SVPs to boost the management bench.

Volt still sees room for cost savings and efficiency improvements. Most notably, a company-wide applicant tracking system should be fully integrated by the end of CY18. And in some markets, Volt is adding recruiters and extending hours, looking to play offense after years of defensive cost-cutting.

And there are some green shoots here. Direct hire placement billings are up 10% on a per-day basis, per the Q3 conference call. New business gross margin is 200 bps better than the current company-wide gross margin rate. Sales team activity is up.

Meanwhile, TTM Adjusted EBITDA is negative. Yet margins over that period are just -1.6%. A little bit of mix help, better efficiency, and perhaps at some point operating leverage from revenue growth can close the gap and get profits positive. There's still a massive NOL balance here ($155M in federal carryforwards alone). With the market cap at $63 million - and the EV/revenue multiple just 0.08x - some steps in the right direction can hopefully, once again, jumpstart some optimism surrounding the turnaround here.

The Bet and the Debt

It's possible Volt can get itself on track, and Perneau so far has seemed credible at worst. She's been honest about the challenges here and honest about the efforts needed to resolve them. But it's worth pointing out that even after multiple asset sales, and with a much cleaner balance sheet, Volt remains on shaky ground from a debt standpoint.

Gross debt is $50 million; cash at the end of Q3 was just shy of $30 million. There's another $13 million in restricted cash and short-term investments, but per the 10-Q (note 4) those amounts are held for vendors and deferred compensation.

That balance of debt and cash doesn't seem all that onerous, particularly against interest expense of ~$2.5 million on an annual basis, and with YTD cash flow burn of just under $5 million. But Volt needs a decent amount of liquidity to manage the business. Per the Q, it targets "minimum global liquidity" of 1.5-2.0x its average weekly requirements of $20 million.

That requires liquidity at the absolute bare minimum of $30 million, with $40 million probably more comfortable. The figure at the end of August (one month after the end of Q3) is just $54.1 million (again, according to the Q - see p.23). And the new accounts receivable securitization facility - entered into in January - includes a covenant requiring positive net income in fiscal 2019. That would require a rather dramatic move to nearly $10 million in EBITDA (interest expense is $2M+, D&A ~$7M+ on a run rate basis) - or about 270 bps of EBITDA margin expansion in five quarters for a business still, at the moment, headed in the wrong direction.

To be sure, violating that covenant doesn't necessarily mean Volt defaults, and VISI goes to zero, by the end of CY19. But liquidity has dropped just since the new facility was put in place (it was just shy of $60 million at the end of April). Covenant waivers aren't a painless process. And companies in practice don't have the ability to use every dollar of their liquidity on paper. There seems a significant risk here that another leg down in revenue and/or margins - or even a multi-quarter continuation of the current trend - could put Volt into a restructuring within the next 12-24 months.

And to be blunt, I'm not sure what the reward is for taking that risk. This remains a story that still needs at least a year (and that's being generous) to really play out, even granting that easier y/y comparisons are on the way. I've long been skeptical of the margin expansion argument: 100 or 150 bps of improvement, in the highly competitive and price-sensitive staffing business, is not as easy or as quick as it sounds, as Volt itself has proven so far. Even the best-case scenario here seems to require multiple quarters of grinding out some improvement, skirting liquidity and/or covenant issues, and hoping that Perneau's efforts bear fruit. It simply seems like a very difficult case for a company that long has competed on price and who has by all available numbers bled market share for probably over a decade now.

As I've written before, the early-decade bull case for VISI made quite a bit of sense. A number of smart investors pushed that case, and bought that case - for good reasons, even in hindsight. But it didn't work. And at this point, with no sale possible and no external value drivers left, I honestly don't see how it can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.