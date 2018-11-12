AMD Shorts Still Leaving

It was nearly a month ago that I detailed the continued decrease in short interest for chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). As the stock continued to rise thanks to a multi-year turnaround, bears seemed to be fleeing quickly. Interestingly enough, the company's poor Q3 earnings report didn't bring the shorts back, quite the opposite, as fact they continued to cover.

As you can see in the chart below, short interest in AMD is now down more than 40% off the April 2018 high. We've seen more than 77.7 million shares short covered (in net terms), so the number of bets against the name here is at a 19-month low. At that point, however, shares were around $14 a share, so the dollar value of bets against the name is still up considerably since that early 2017 level, even though short interest is well off its high.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

In fact, we've now seen three straight considerable declines in short interest for a total of nearly 37 million shares, although a majority of that came before the Q3 earnings report. I don't want to spend too much time repeating what I previously said, but investors have become a bit worried after Q4 guidance was a bit below street expectations.

As I've continued to discuss, AMD made a big accounting change this year that has made the results a bit confusing. For example, guidance for Q4 was for revenue of $1.45 billion at the midpoint, which is about 8% growth over last year's period if you adjust Q4 2017 for the change. However, the street was/still is using the reported figure for $1.48 billion, so things look rather soft. Take a look at how estimates have changed since last month's report.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

The street will say that AMD revenues are declining, but it all depends on which number you use. Fortunately, once we get into 2019 we lap the accounting change anniversary, meaning apples to apples comparisons. Unfortunately, in late 2017 and early 2018 AMD was riding a small wave from the cryptocurrency fad, which is why revenues and earnings are currently forecast to dip a bit in Q1 2019. However, looking at the full-year 2019 estimates show that moving forward things should improve nicely.

Regardless of your opinion of the stock, AMD the company is in a much better place than it was a few years ago. Revenues have dramatically improved, and the company is looking to steal significant market share in the server space. With margins improving, GAAP profits may be sustainable for at least the near-term future, and positive cash flows have turned around the balance sheet. A year ago, AMD was in a net debt position of nearly $550 million, but that figure has improved almost $300 million as of Q3 2018. That will mean less interest expenses moving forward, further helping the situation.

At the end of October update, short interest in AMD hit its lowest point since spring 2017. It looks like the bear camp took the opportunity to cover as shares took a dive, despite the fact that weak Q4 guidance has brought forth growth concerns and sent analyst estimates lower. While AMD still has a decent amount of bets against it, the 40% drop in short interest from the peak means it's no longer one of the street's most shorted names.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.