Apple: Services-Led Margin Inflection

The market is again on the verge of overreacting with Apple (AAPL) to a negative news feed loop on the iPhone. One can probably easily understand why the tech giant wants to remove reporting iPhone units from the quarterly reports. The emergence of the Watch and the shift to Services are prime reasons the market should move away from obsessing on daily iPhone shipments. An inflection of margins might be in the cards here while my investment thesis maintains that investors shouldn't overreact.

Negative iPhone News Cycle

One only needs to look at the current news cycle on the iPhone to see why Apple wants to get investors off the iPhone focus here. iPhone suppliers like Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE) spooked the market with weak guidance causing analysts to again release negative reports about iPhone shipments.

The key here is that Apple always goes through these cycles. Just looking back last year and the market went through a similar negative news cycle in early December. Several reports were highly negative on Apple due to supplier noise after the release of the iPhone X. The stock was around $170 and eventually hit an new all-time high of $233.

Lumentum is the prime issue with following Apple suppliers. The company makes special lasers, called vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), which are a key component of 3D sensors that support features such as FaceID and augmented reality in Apple's new iPhones. The problem is that the tech giant has other suppliers for the product such as Finisar (FNSR) and II-VI (IIVI) that plan to merge. The market has no way of knowing whether another firm has gotten this order or if Apple is actually cutting shipment expectations.

Their merger announcement specifically calls out 3D sensing as a prime reason for the strategic merger.

Together, we believe that we will be better strategically positioned to play a strong leadership role in the emerging markets of 5G, 3D sensing, cloud computing, electric and autonomous vehicles, and advanced microelectronics manufacturing.

Amazon Margin Theory

Back in 2015, Amazon (AMZN) broke out the AWS segment that ushered in a new cycle of higher margins. The market wanted the revenue figures and growth rates for the unit, but the actual implications of the move was that the online retail giant wanted to highlight the division's higher margins. Since the breakout at the start of 2015, Amazon saw the low point in operating margins and gross margins have risen about 50% to nearly 25%.

One of the bigger disappointments with FQ1 guidance from Apple were the weak gross margins at 38.0% to 38.5%. The market wants to see the surging services revenue drive corporate margins higher, yet the tech giant appears stuck in the low 38% range after hitting 38.2% in FQ4, below analyst estimates at 38.3%.

Based on the last five years, Apple could use an Amazon-like shift to higher margins. Though probably odd to say since Amazon has very low margins, but Apple saw gross margins peak all the way back in early 2012 and Amazon has recently boosted numbers.

One reason to shift beyond pure iPhone unit sales is that Apple might be looking toward higher sales of older models to drive profits while always grabbing more services revenue over pure iPhone revenues. The suggestion by Longbow Research is that suppliers are seeing increasing orders for older models like the 8 and 8 Plus.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty remains the Services bull on Apple. She boosted her price target to $253 based on sustained revenue growth in the 20% range leading to a $100 billion business by 2023.

Investors should keep in mind that a 200 basis point lift in gross margins to above 40% would drive a $5.6 billion lift in gross profits on $280 billion in annual sales. The margin lift alone would drive a $1 boost to annual EPS.

This EPS boost doesn't even factor in the benefits of overall sales growth and lower share counts from stock buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors have easy proof now why Apple wants to get out of the volatile news flow surrounding the iPhone. The tech giant is positioned to finally focus on a long-awaited margins boost from Services by not focusing on pure iPhone units and revenue growth.

At $195, Apple trades at an incredibly cheap 12.5x current year EPS estimates. Investors need to prepare for a bumpy ride as iPhone sales could actually disappoint. The key though is that the story now is how many services customers sign up for and not pure units sold per quarter or year.

