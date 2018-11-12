Lagardere Groupe S.C.A. (LGDDF) Arnaud Lagardère on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lagardere Groupe S.C.A. (OTCPK:LGDDF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Florence Lonis - IR

Arnaud Lagardère - General and Managing Partner & CEO

Gerard Adsuar - Group's CFO

Arnaud Nourry - CEO LagardFre Publishing division

Dag Rasmussen - CEO LagardFre Travel Retail division

Denis Olivennes - CEO LagardFre Active division

Andrew Georgiou - CEO LagardFre Sports and Entertainment division

Analysts

Patrick Wellington - Morgan Stanley

Julien Roch - Barclays

Sami Kassab - Exxon

Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Sami Kassab - Exxon

Florence Lonis

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call this morning. Today we have with us Arnaud Lagardère, General and Managing Partner; Gerard Adsuar, the Group CFO; Arnaud Nourry, the CEO of the Lagardère Publishing division; Dag Rasmussen, the CEO of the Lagardère Travel Retail division; Denis Olivennes, the CEO of the Lagardère Active division; and Andrew Georgiou, the CEO of the Lagardère Sports and Entertainment division. This morning, you will be presented the Q3 2018 revenue, and as usual, the conference will end up with a Q&A session.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you, Florence. Before I give the floor to Gerard, I have a couple of comments, three main comments. The first one is about the disposal. So I will give you an update. As a principle as we said many, many times, we believe that the some of the part of Active will give a much better, a higher value for the company than just selling Active as a whole. I've heard a lot of debates about this. There was no question about this. It's time consuming, we know that. Because sometimes we have to deal with small entities. But the result, and we will prove it, at the end of the disposals will be much, much higher. This is the reason why we are telling you about small, very small entities, sometimes €4 million. €10 million value, but it's worth doing it.

You remember that last July, I told you about the disposal, to be more precise, the agreement that we had with CMI, run by Daniel Kretinsky, to buy our French magazine. Since that time, we spent quite a significant amount of time to carve out the business. And we end up with value net of subscription depth of EUR 52 million that we will get in cash and we will transfer roughly around 670, 670 plus people to our friend Daniel Kretinsky and we believe it's a great deal for us and we do believe also that it's a good deal for him, obviously. But that's another story.

Also we have been very active in small disposals such as the PC mode and we talked to you we're got the cash from TF1 in September. Signing deals also with Prague media for, press media I'm sorry dear with Chris media on the Prague media. We also have an exclusive negotiation for the sale of Boursier.com. A lot of small entities that we will sell in the the very, very near future. We do also have on the pipe BilletReduc and other small entities.

Now we have facing with and it was really the idea to start with, I would say the most difficult one to do. That was the French press. And then we have the bigger fish, I would say starting with sports. We have great year, this year and that's great news for an entity that we will sell, that is to sell. First of all, cash flow is positive, which is really a greater achievement for from Andrew and all his team. You knew that it was not the best year 2018 calendar wise, and it’s reflected by also the Q3 numbers and the sales, but you will see hopefully and we’re working on this that at the end of the year, the EBIT will be kind of encouraging and that’s good news for any potential buyer. The fact that the cash flow is positive will change the picture of the company within the next three to five years which is also very nice.

And but we have again no regret on this strategy, focusing on publishing and trouble retail, its just good very good news for us.

Last but not least on the TV channels, we have a lot of appetite, we have investment banks, as for sports that are working for us since we had a lot of very different interest with significant amount and we felt that having a more detail and precise process would be better to have a much higher number at the end among the bench that are advising us, I could mention CACIB, I could mention Goldman Sachs, I could mention also Natixis and that will be obviously very very helpful. That was my first comment on this disposal, I’ll be back obviously to this subject, if you have any question.

Item number two, is about the corporate. As you can imagine we will have to reinvent the corporate. I don’t want to get into specific details now, but we have two reasons to do so. One is to integrate with no other that the remaining businesses of active into the corporate, 1. And second, obviously as you can imagine, you cannot have the same corporate with two division as with four divisions. Size wise, and focus wise. But I will get into more details next time we have a phone call.

Last but not least, item number 3 is Q3. If I see the start this morning it means that some people like it, as we did – as we do. And its not a big big surprise for us but its good news. We have a significant growth organic growth coming from travel retail and Doug will explain that. We have also a nice growth coming from active essentially TV production, which also a good news.

As I told you before the sports division calendar is not favorable this year, so sales are down but you will see hopefully that we’ve been able to compensate that EBIT wise.

And last but not least within impact by a no reforming curriculum, Arnaud will get back to this. And this is something that has been expected to some degree, but you knew also that this year was not a favorable year for publishing, but again Arnaud will get back to this in more detail. So overall a very solid Q3 disposal on track. Corporate reflection

corporate reflection on track also. Things are going smoothly and nicely so far. Now I will leave the floor to Gerard to get into more details and I will talk to you back for the Q&A session.

Gerard Adsuar

Thank you, Arnaud. Good morning everybody. So let's turn to Page 3. Revenue total €1.895 million this quarter, which represents an increase of 2.6% like-for-like 2% on a constant daily basis. So I must say that overall, we are very satisfied with this performance, which we kept our gross momentum with the good performance of Lagardère Travel Retail despite, as Arnaud mentioned, the absence of curriculum reform at Lagardère Publishing and unfavorable calendar effect for Lagardère Sports.

Next page. We detail the impact, scope and currency on our 9 months revenue. The positive scope effects, plus €19 million, related mainly to various acquisitions carried out by Publishing. For example, Jessica Kingsley or Summersdale, which partially offset by the disposal that Lagardère achieved, mainly LARI, and the divestments last year of the Press distribution in Hungary.

For more clarification you have all the details in the press release division by division. The currency effects, minus €100 million is related maintenance to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar. So the overall performance or like for like on the 9 months is 3.7%.

So next page, we have presented, like every quarter, the breakdown of, here in 9 months reviews by geographic area, so there is not much chance. So, I'll skip that and go now to Lagardère we seen competitive. So the Q3 revenue came in at Europe 100 million with business going down as expected. As Arnaud mentioned, by 6.3% on a like-for-like for the quarter due to the absence of curriculum reform in 3 countries; France, Spain and United Kingdom. However, the United States delivered a good, solid performance with growth of 5%, driven by the success of Perseus, a strong release schedule at Grand Central. And also if you remember, we discussed it, the success of the Bill Clinton and James Patterson novel, The President is Missing.

Partworks remained broadly flat with continued momentum in our connection, which offset a slight, a decrease in Europe with the exception of Italy. So all-in-all the like for like is gross is minus 2.2% on the first nine months.

Lagardère Travel Retail. So the Q3 revenues amounted to €1 billion, so they are up 9.8% on the like-for-like basis and so in line with the previous trends where on the first nine months we’re plus 9.9%. So as you know this is like-for-like grows which includes of course our existing concession but also the new concession that we have launched that we have won last year or at the beginning of this year. So if you take the growth of the existing concession, so its slightly less than 50% of other performance which is shown here, so you have that in line with what Dag mentioned at the end of July, so also are in line that the new concession not have the same profitability of course the existing concession which are mature.

So, on the quarter, France was up plus 6%, with the rollout of successful new concept and Travel Essential and the network expansion in Foodservice as well as nice growth in our regional duty free hubs such as Nice or Bordeaux. The Europe and Middle East region was also up 9% and continue to benefit from the impact of new stores opening in Geneva, Gdansk and Dakar, but also the good performance in Central Europe and Italy. So North America was have a sharp increase in the quarter plus 10% in particular due to the strong sales momentum the network expansion and also you remember favorable comparison basis with last year, where we had the hurricane season, which was unfavorable on the sales of course.

The Asia Pacific region delivered also another quarter up plus 22% with Asia benefiting from the opening of the Hong Kong concession and favorable network effect in China in particular. If we go now to Lagardère Active, the Q3 revenue were up 2.3%, little bit less than €200 million, mainly due to the stronger program delivery flows for the TV production business, the negative publishing review declined by 9% and the radio segment was up 4% for the quarter with good momentum at the registrations offsetting decline at Europe pond.

So as I said, TV activities reported a strong growth in the quarter at plus 22% driven by strong program deliveries in France and abroad for Lagardère Studios. And they continued positive advertising trends for TV channels.

Now let's go, lets move on to Lagardère Sports H9, the revenues even came in at a little bit less than €100 million we then declined by 5% like-for-like due to the unfavorable sporting calendar, with nonoccurrence of the Asian qualifiers which up and lesser and which did not happened this year. As you know we have gone through these in the previous months as well. So at the end of September the revenues amounted to €300 million which are down 6% on a like-for-like.

Finally, the guidance. After yet another solid performance achieve our third quarter, I'm pleased to confirm our guidance for the full year 2018 of group recurring EBIT expected to be between plus 1% and plus 3% just with last year. We expected for IFRS 18, at constant exchange rate and excluding the impact of disposals at Lagardère Active.

So, this concludes my presentation, so.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you, let's go for the Q&A session. Go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a first question for Mr. Patrick Wellington from Morgan Stanley. Sir, please go ahead.

Patrick Wellington

Morning everybody. A couple of things. Especially I know you started talk about the disposals there, but could you potentially tell us a little bit more about Active? In particular, are you a seller? I think you mentioned the TV channels, but are you a seller of both the TV channels and of the TV Studios businesses? And what progress have you made there? And perhaps you could talk about timing both in terms of those sales and where you are in the sports business? So that's kind of the first group of questions.

And second one is relate to Travel Retail, good performance in this quarter, you have warned that sort of year-on-year effect of the new concessions were we're also thinking Q4. So could you just give us a little time, a little bit of detail around that? And maybe also talk about in the context in Q3, what are the differences is being negative and Q3, what are you seeing in terms of spend by Chinese passengers and so on?

And then thirdly, Can you remind us what the curriculum effects are in 2019, within well France and Spain in '18, do you have any visibility on '19? And how it is Q4 look as well in trades publishing because you don't have an Asterix book? So it's a bit more detail over disposals, it's a friends and new concessions in travel and it's a bit more than publishing out look back into this year and into next year? Thank you.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you Patrick. Let me start with the disposal. Talking about the timing, moving ahead this year the offer, not to be offers, technically speaking, but at least the interest we've had on sports and on TV channels for example where quite very interesting there was a lot of them. The only caveat is that most of them, if not all of them were asking obviously for the numbers of this year, so we had to wait to first of all know the numbers of this year, put them on the P&L and then probably add one year to the business plan, the DSC analysis and so on.

And this very short delay actually is a good thing for us, maybe we’re lucky, maybe we have some talent, I don’t know its probably both of it. But whether its on sports, on TV channels, or on TV production, numbers are improving this year and the business that we have for the three to five next year has improved quite significantly also. So that’s a very very good thing.

As I told you we have banks on most of them and I mentioned them on sports maybe to be more specific, we have both CACIB, which is critical as you know and Goldman Sachs since we have significant interest from either the U.S. and Asia also, Asia broadly speaking I would say not only China but much broader than Asia, maybe including Middle East. And so we had to deal with this. So the calendar has been pushed a little bit for couple of months for good reasons.

Now if you want to have a clearer timing I would say that by Q2 next year, we’ll have this done completed, closed and hopefully the cash in our banks, which is not an issue for us because as I said before the numbers are improving on one side and second we still don’t have any very specific deals or acquisition to make although we have obviously some negotiations here and there we have some talks here and there but nothing really really specific. So not having the cash by the end of the year for us is not an issue. But it doesn’t slow our determination as you can hear.

Dag on travel retail.

Dag Rasmussen

So on you first question, yes I mean its consistent with what we anticipated. The new contracts the calendarization of the new contracts is over so the last quarter will be slower than the growth we have seen so far. However, I mean beginning of the year sort of expected an increase between 7% and 9%, it will be towards the upper end of this. That answers your question.

On spend per tax by Chinese and all that, let’s put that in perspective. For a while we’ve had very uncommon evolution which is we had not only increasing passengers but also increased in spend of passengers globally which in the economy is called increasing marginal returns which is rare and which doesn’t lasts. Now we are globally at decreasing marginal returns but still increasing sales. So this decreasing returns is because obviously, the Chinese who come now are from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, the marginal Chinese, which are still good spenders. So I mean, it's the more Chinese traveling the better and the proportion of Chinese having passports is being really low they are still huge potential on that.

But there's also politics there. You know that the Chinese government wants to bring Chinese spend within China, having more and more opportunities for Chinese to buy Duty Free on arrival and the Air Force that also don't turn after the travel. So there's a very consistent strategy there, which is not good globally for the business, but which I think will hurt more downtown Duty Free, where daigou is much stronger than in Duty Free stores. So it's not favorable, but it's not a disaster either.

So that's for the Chinese part. If you look at passenger profiles in Europe, for instance, the increase in passenger numbers is only low cost messengers, basically. And they spend less. They spend less in Duty Free. So how do we mitigate that, we need to get that for China by developing very good and dynamic network in domestic Travel Retail. We have several platform. We now have more than 250 stores in China, we're growing. I think that's a good way to mitigate. The other way to mitigate is to have variety, bulk of product offerings within our Duty Free stores but also a variety of stores. And that's, I think, where our strategy of 3 business lines is good, probably essential, Duty Free and fashion and food service. Because in food service and Travel Essentials, low-cost passengers do spend. And actually, we have a stronger dynamic in like-for in food service and in probably essentials, thanks to that.

So basically, that's how we mitigate that and how we reach our figures.

Arnaud Lagardère

Mitigate that, I don't know on the curriculum.

Arnaud Nourry

Yes, on the curriculum, and the indication will do this I'd like to remember that there are 3 parameters that you take in mind. The first one is the age of the textbooks into schools, even when there is no change or curriculum after 4, 5, 6 year. There is mechanical rebound of the markets because you just have to change the books. The second factor of causes a change of curriculum, but there's a third one that has to be taken into account. That is the amount of financing that is put in place by the authorities be then local or national in the countries to finance the teams of Facebook. So in 18, we had a real difficult year because there was no change our curriculum in the 3 countries, I mean France, no change in primary in middle school and in high school, which normally should never happen. And I guess it will never happen again that there is no change in any level in any country.

The second thing is the recent changes at a purity in France in the last two years, so there was absolutely no need to buy books at the school level. And the third parameter the financing as you can get in France and many European countries is not in great shape. So that is ‘18 is very low points in the cycles for our businesses indication. 2019, we’ll show the first rebound. The good thing with indication is that when it, it comes away, than it comes back, it’s the mechanic it’s the cycle, so its going to stop next year, because there’ll be a significant change curriculum in France at the high school level with two years it has good change, so it’ll be very busy and the books will be changed.

There is still a question about how much money the government will spend on that, because it has to be financed by the regions in France and some have announced that they don’t have lot of money to finance. But there is a question mark about the size of the market, but there’ll be a rebound in stage in the France next year an indication.

And in Spain, we believe that again was hurt by the change of government in June, now that this is more stable, we’ve recently heard that there should be some financing although there is no change of curriculum some financing in Andalusia, which is the biggest region in Spain, for acquisitions of textbook.

So, we’re going to start on a much more favorable cycle in 2019. There was another question on trade, yes we had an Asterix and a Dan Brown last year and we have no Asterix and no Dan Brown this year, but we have J.K. Rowling book in the UK in November and so less copies and higher price point than Asterix. We have the autobiography Michelle Obama to be published in November in France. So I don’t think there’ll be a huge difference in weight of the service between 2017 and 2018 and the trend will be fixed by that some strengths of the lists and I am reasonably optimistic on that field.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, Arnaud, thank you. Actually sorry, I forgot to mention also Sport obviously, the AFC bid, that occur in June and obviously people were aware of this so among the interest, the offer non-binding offer that we had most of them were with the business as it is and kind of an earned out on the AFC. And thanks God, we deciding to accept those kind of process and when I see the business for now, Andrew has been it could compensate the loss of AFC in the years to come with not only new businesses but also improving the current businesses. So its, we are in a much better shape today that we were at the beginning of the year. So no regret at all about this.

Patrick Wellington

Arnaud, I was very intrigued by your remarks about the sum of the parts of Active and carrying that to school. If I look at what people seem to be talking about for the TV channels, its €200 million to €300 million, for the Studios its €200 million to €300 million and actually aren’t some of some of the parts valued for Sports is between €200 million and €300 million? Are we getting that wrong? Is it worth a lot more?

Arnaud Nourry

Well, it's, I'm not going say anything today, push you to quickly on the one direction that I was looking more specifically on the Active. If I see the some, if I see the value that you give to Active with an average, it's about 800 something like this, overall. For the whole Active, including what we would keep, Match, Europe 1 and the air licenses. And what I think what I'm sure is that we will get more and then this value and your calculation pretty much goes into the same direction.

As far as sports is concerned, maybe I'm wrong, maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think so. I think there's a value from 200 to 300 is quite low. So that's another that goes again in the same direction. So this is what I was referring to. Am I clear about this?

Patrick Wellington

Very clear.

Arnaud Nourry

Okay. Thank you so much Patrick. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Julien Roch from Barclays. Sir, please go ahead.

Julien Roch

Good morning everybody. My first question is on the EBIT guidance, you give us 1 to 3 gross, but this is not what you will report. So can we have the impact of one, IFRS 16, two, disposals, three HBF; and four, FX, so we can calculate what you're going to report?

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, Julien, good morning. Go ahead Gerard.

Gerard Adsuar

Yes, good morning Julien. So, the figures that not changed since July. So what I reported in July, it's all the same indication of figures. So we saw from the basis of last year so it was EUR 403 million. So you have to add the impact of IFRS 16, which has been published in our senators accounts, which is minus EUR 4 million.

The impact of the disposal of LARI and of the health business is around minus EUR 3 million, as I mentioned also end of July. The negative impacts of, if we want to take the same exchange rate. So the negative impact or as a simulation of the negative impact of EBIT is today, roughly minus EUR 5 million, I said minus EUR 6 million at the end of July. So we are still in the bulk of that.

So that's the basis on which you have to apply the plus one and a 3%.

For one concern to the HBF, we do not, I will over to Arnaud.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay. So for HBF, it's difficult to say for two reasons. One the transaction is not closed yet, we plan to close it within November. It's not closed yet. We don't have any idea of the phasing within the year so difficult to get any idea of the impact. What I can tell you that the sales we expect for the full year 2018 should be between €240 million and €250 million for HBF, but that’s full year 2018 we would have maximum one month of that, and we know that the rigs operate give or take is 10%.

Julien Roch

Okay, and my second question is can we have the impact of HBF in 2019 on revenues and operating profit?

Dag Rasmussen

So, the rate to operate should be around 10% and from what we’ve seen, but once again not had any access to figure since the negotiation, because we’re in a dark zone where we cannot have any exchange. From the figures I mentioned we would plan an increasing sales in the high teen.

Julien Roch

Okay, very good. Next question is one of the reason Arnauld, you say that people were valuing active too low is that historically we only add one EBIT number and we were applying a multiple on that, but through the sales process, we discover, you actually had 12 different assets and some of them were loss making, some of them were breakeven and therefore valuing those at negative, which silly. Will it be the same thing with Sport, if I look at the business in Sport for instance you managing five entertainment venue in France that got to be profitable. I think you own some of the Wolf. You’re doing Sports hedging into U.S. has to be profitable.

So my question is the €20 million of EBIT is it the sum of five to six different businesses and some them are breakeven and some of them are loss making. And that’s why we’re too low on Sports.

Arnaud Lagardère

Well, first of all Julien, I agree with you, you’re right. It was probably difficult for you to give a fair value on active, I agree on this. But and you know this is the reason why we prefer doing this disposal pieces by pieces, I would say. Which is a painful process, but I think at the end we’ll gain I think nice sum. So I agree with you.

On Sports, I think its pretty much the same thing, correct. I don’t see – we’ll sell the division probably globally, why because its probably one of the latest platform that will be very helpful for someone already in the business to be able to expand quickly in most of the countries where we are which is the West, Europe and Asia, and there are not so many platform like this, you have IMG and that’s pretty much it. So that’s probably this.

I think that there is a which kind of a boost for the value for this because we are unique. So it doesn’t come from a different multiple only on the EBIT, it comes from the fact that the platform available is unique. This is what we are selling right now. Plus, you’re talking €20 million, we’re not talking about €20 million in the years to come from, what I seen the business run. So it has to be challenge obviously Julien, you know this kind of stuff it takes time, it takes commitment and plus what is see from the business plan, the first business plan that we have, we’re trucking into a growth that is significantly higher.

The reason why we don’t get the business , again is that we cannot focused in too many businesses. That’s the only reason. If it were not the case we would have keep the – this business because I think its promising. That’s why I think that selling it from €200 million to €300 million will be a significant disappointment for me. But you know again, you never know. But the challenge is to go much higher than that.

Julien Roch



Okay, next one is, you gave us the bank and the timing on Sports. Can we have the banks and the timing on TV Production?

Arnaud Lagardère

Difficult to say, the timings for all those, the disposals is pretty much the same, pretty much the same beginning of next year. Other than CACIB and Goldman Sachs, I also mentioned McAfee. And I think that's pretty much, you pretty much have the whole list of the banks that are working for us on that matter, as much as you want in Q2.

Julien Roch

And my last question is, it seems you haven't started a process on the TV channel. You haven't mandated banks. So is that coming after Sports and TV production?

Arnaud Lagardère

No actually, I don't want you to think that we're just starting the process and just hiring the bank. The banks that I can see next that have been with us for quite a long time well, not alone, not year, so obviously, but at least beginning of this year. So it's not a process we start with, we started this process months ago, beginning of the year. It's just that we moved it a little back to the reason I mentioned before, so the process design we have the interest and we've had interest for quite a couple of months if not more than 10 and many most. So it's not new for us.

So for example, if you mentioned that TV channel that could happen before sports, would happen before.

Julien Roch

Okay, very clear. Wonderful.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you so much William. Talk to you soon. Next question.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Sami Kassab from Exxon. Sir, please go ahead.

Sami Kassab

Good morning everyone, I have a few question, everybody please I know. The first one what is happening in Partworks? Partworks used to be a growth story, Partworks is declining. Is there the new trends to expect going forward in publishing or is that something you do with the schedule of new product and if you'd like it to reversal? In other words you expect Partworks to grow next year and this year please? The second question …..

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay. One-by-one. Okay.

Sami Kassab

Let me go for the five of them please. So the second question is I'm trying to know, can you comment on next year's new concession openings? I have picked up a few of them like in Wuhan and in Vienna. Is there anything else of size that you are going to open next year and you think that these new opening are to be sufficient to maintain that kind of a mid single-digit growth on 5-ish percent in fiscal '19? Or do you see growth below 5% next year?

Thirdly, TV production, the deliveries of your production is a big driver in revenue growth as we've seen in Q3. Can you compare the schedule for TV production deliveries in Q4 '18 versus Q4 '17? Om ptjer words that we have more deliveries planned in Q4 this year than last year or are we going to go into reverse with the key production deliveries?

And if I may add one or two others, you mentioned EUR 52 million for magazine, is that EUR 52 million after the negative effect of the securitization program? So I'll be talking about $17 million entrepreneurs value minus EUR 20 million for the securitization? Or the EUR 52 million to be used diminished by the impact of the securitization program? And lastly, you mentioned the corporate level action. So shall I understand that the €15 million corporate costs that you had last year will significantly come down next year? Thank you Arnaud.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, Sami. Partworks, Arnaud.

Arnaud Nourry

On Partworks, Q3 was not as good as the performances of the first half and certainly of the years before. But it is still up year-to-date, so it is still growth saw in 2018. We’ve been hurt by the exchange rate, the currency situation in Argentina, Argentina became in the Spanish language Partworks business quite a significant part of our growth as we mentioned in releases last year. So the currency situation in Argentina took its toll on the Q3 performance.

I think in the future you cannot expect the division to grow in the kind of low 10% as you did in the past, so we became number one in the world the last year and I don’t think the gross potential is as high as when we were number two or number three.

Arnaud Lagardère

Just to remind you Sami and all of you that, Partworks is probably the best business we had developed in the group, no acquisition, starting from scratch contributing heavily to the good numbers of the group, its probably one of the best business we have been able to develop. Thanks to Arnaud and his team. So its great for us, has been great for us and hopefully it will continue to be great for us.

Sami Kassab

So shall we expect Partworks to grow next year, its still a growing business although less than before but still positive growth?

Arnaud Nourry

I don’t think we’re accustom to delivering growth by that tiny segment level, so I leave it to Gerard to speaking about the 2019 growth?

Sami Kassab

Okay, thank you Arnaud.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, travel retail, the growth of travel retail next year.

Arnaud Nourry

Yes, there is not that many new concessions for the time being as Wuhan is one obviously. But I mean although there is many stores, its not that huge. Vienna is another one. Yes, I mean we haven’t finalize the figures and obviously or everything we should guidance for 2019, maybe Arnaud again, this is Gerard to comment, but I would imagine its not far from what you would expect.

Arnaud Lagardère

Denis, TV production and the schedule of next year.

Arnaud Lagardère

This quarter is exceptional in terms of delivery, to answer quickly to make a short answer to your question. The -- we think the growth in revenue at the end of 2018 should be between let’s say 1% -- plus 1% and plus 3%.

Sami Kassab

Active for Lagardère TV Production?

Denis Olivennes

For Lagardère Studio.

Sami Kassab

Okay.

Arnaud Lagardère

Your question was on Lagardère Studios?

Sami Kassab

Yes, go ahead. Thank you.

Denis Olivennes

On the Magazine, the €52 million, what are the €52 million made of?

Gerard Adsuar

Yes, hello Sami, so the €52 million is cash we received by CNI, so the securitization. The impact on the securitization that we did in 2015 is not included in that amount. So we are effectively, but it was in the working capital and impact lead to the fact that we sell the Press business due to the securitization of around minus EUR 25 million. We will probably have to, a new a securitization program for the Press already this year. And we'll probably have that in the working capital this year and we will get the cash for CMI probably at the beginning of next year, as Arnaud mentioned. So it's two different things.

Sami Kassab

Thank you.

Arnaud Lagardère

Yes. Sami, to go back to the Magazine business, I'm sure all of you [indiscernible] go back to this I'm sure all of you have big eyes on what's happening with Mondadori, and I know you guys so well that you will compare both businesses both the value and so on and to be very, very happy to answer any questions regarding the conference and between the two deal. When the deal with Mondadori and I hope for them, it will be will be done. That's why I mentioned that subscription debt was including in those 52, so its net of subscription debt. And this kind of amount can be significant. Dag wanted to, or maybe you wanted to go back to one of your question about Travel Retail. And maybe what Arnaud said about the Partworks next year, Gerard?

Gerard Adsuar

Yes, I've just to complement of what Dag said for Travel Retail due to the organic growth as we budget for next year, excluding the HBF, of course, which is a calendar effect. So the objective, I would say, is to be above 5% growth but as again, it's not a guidance. It's just for the time being. What we see from the numbers, we still have to go through the budget and plans and of course this numbers will be then I would say confirmed in the course of the next year and in the next it has at least in March when we able to do the guidance for 2019.

To come back on your question the cost of corporate for Active. Roughly, I would say the EUR 15 million cost of corporate or Active, the impact, I would say this cost will be extinguished by 2020, okay? So you will have the impact in 2020. For 2019, it's a little bit I would say still we don't have the exact number but reduce the corporate cost in at least partly in 2019 because as you said, we'll continue to sell the business in or '18 and '19. So the impact of extinguishing these costs, its mainly on 2020, be prudent when you do your estimation for 2019, because we’ll keep this as I say portion of discuss still in 2019 as the people will live progressively towards the end of 2019.

Arnaud Lagardère

And I think that Sami’s question was broader than that, it was referring to my introduction on corporate which was beyond active on the year including also sports and so on. And more specifically the fact that having again two divisions is not like having four divisions. So there’ll be additional cost cutting in addition to what we will do for exit, so that’s why I was referring to we’re thinking the corporate, there’ll be a corporate obviously I mean, the Lagadere is a listed company and we have some control to knew for the shareholders on the last two divisions obviously, but there’ll be a rethinking of the corporate that will has amongst consequences to lower the cost of corporate overall. Am I clear Sami.

Sami Kassab

I know, you can read my mind now, I have to be careful, but you’re very clear and that’s exactly what I wanted to hear. Thank you very much Arnaud.

Arnaud Nourry

Okay Sami, thank you so much. Next question please.

Operator

Next question from Charles-Louis Scotti from Kepler Cheuvreux. Sir, please go ahead.

Charles-Louis Scotti

Yes, Arnaud, good morning. Two question please. The first one on the profitability of Lagadere after reaching considering the slip in organic sales portion in Q3 and for the balance of the year and also considering that this weakness is driven by the curriculum with some curriculum reform that has a higher profitability, can we expect a margin decline of Lagardère Publishing in 2018.

And my second question on the disposal process. If I not mistaken you expect something like €800 million to €900 million of proceeds that would be reinstated to Lagardère exhibition in Travel retail business but can we expect also other way of shareholder returns, including potential special dividend and also do you see in Travel Retail some HBF like troubled on target and same question for the Publishing activity? Thank you.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay Charles, thank you. On Publishing?

Arnaud Nourry

On the profitability, you’re right when you think that the weight of education within the portfolio of publishing for this year will be lower, and that will have some effect on the average profitability of the business, this being sale when there is no change in curriculum we sell more back list and front list education and that has a positive impact on the rate of profit in Education.

So the balance of that is that you can expect slightly lower percentage of profitability publishing this year but its subtly, it will not be massive.

Arnaud Lagardère

And an addition to that, you know referring to what I was said, its more a calendar issue than anything else, where we don’t have this year maybe we’ll have the next year, or maybe the year after, but whatever its not a concern for us as far as publishing is concern for the years to come.

Charlie, on your question about disposals. Bear in mind that I was mentioning those EUR 800 million for the value that you guys refer as Active as a whole, including what we keep Europe 1 Match the licenses of Elle which are highly profitable. So that, I don't want to give you any precise numbers, you will have them step-by-step and hopefully you will be happy with it. But what I'm sure of is that the sum of the part is higher than the €800 billion that you did and again referring to what you said before I 100% agree with him It's very difficult for you to give a value. And generally speaking when you don't know something is difficult to give a value because there's an offer in France, there might be some specific issues on an offer something that cannot be translated in the numbers. You have sometimes a specific appetites competition and auction and prices can go. So I, it was not, don't take it as a something bad for you guys that you don't know doing your job well, on the country is very difficult to assist are very good value on this.

You mentioned also the investments that we could do maybe HBF something like this. If there are opportunities in both units publishing and Travel Retail, we'll look for them. Don't worry, we have a strong appetite to grow both divisions cautiously, but strong appetite and we'll do them. And when we see that there are targets like HBF that has a lot of synergies, which was the case with Paradies, we'll go for them. But, those guys, the profile of Arnaud and Dag, they are not crazy. They look for the long-term and usually when they make acquisitions, they do it right. And they have a very, very nice track records. So I'm an optimistic about the reallocation of those disposals.

Is that it, shall we?

Charles-Louis Scotti

Thank you very much.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay. Next question please.

Operator

We don't have any more questions. Back to you for conclusion, sir.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay. Thank you conclusion is very clear. We'll be very happy to have more discussions with you and we'll talk to you very soon. Thank you so much. Bye, bye.