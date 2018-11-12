A Cheapskate's Guide To Real Estate Investing

A few months ago, two of our former neighbors bought this massive new apartment on the other side of Lisbon. High ceilings, lovely original tile work, enormous windows, and every single appliance and cabinet has that kind of unpronounceable, northern-European-sounding brand name which translates in English to "absurdly expensive."

Oh, it's not that my wife and I are wild with envy (which we are, but that's beside the point). What's really going on here is something else. Maybe it's just me, but I've noticed that Lisbon is turning into New York City, where it is a universal pass time for people to take subconscious square footage measurements of virtually every apartment they ever walk into. Oh, and to then spend the rest of the evening devising oblique questions to elicit the price that the owner paid for the space. Like a dachshund attempting to drive a weasel from its tunnel. It's plenty of fun for the doggie, but it can be really fun for the owner of the apartment, too! The object of the game for the owner is to drop tantalising hints about what she paid for the apartment, but without either seeming boastful, on the one hand, or on the other hand, shocking her guests to the point where they spit their red wine out onto the white couch and matching love seats.

Compared to New York City, however, the real estate "Price is Right" game show in Lisbon is nuanced by the peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of Portuguese marketplace dynamics. In Lisbon, prices for virtually any item can be.... shall we say..... nonintuitive. For example, take that time I bought a water filtration pitcher. There were two nearly identical boxes on the shelf with two different prices. Same brand, same model number. And when I asked the store manager, I learned that the larger box was more expensive because (obviously) it came with a free gift inside.

Nonintuitive! Just like I said.

Now pour a hefty dose of steroids into the water filtration pitcher market, and you get the Lisbon real estate market. Real estate prices in Lisbon vary wildly depending on which buyer is asking which broker, and are riddled with conflicting data. On top of all this is the ubiquitous fog that can only be described as "how things get done here."

I'm way too cheap to buy a massive, expensive apartment, or to carry a huge mortgage. Like you, I'm guessing, I prefer to have assets that work for me rather than have me work for my assets. The best answer for someone like me, who wants real estate without having to write a big check, is to buy some shares of a real estate investment trust (or "REIT" if you're not familiar with the term).

Triple net lease REITs are particularly interesting, because the way they work is basically like this: they buy real estate from a seller with cash, they lease the property back to the seller, and then over time they get back the cash that they paid the seller in the form of rent. The REIT is basically spending the time value of money to buy real estate, whereas the seller/tenant is spending its real estate to buy a popular accounting metric called "return on assets."

To see a company's return on assets, you just look at the business's income, divide it by the total assets of the business, and then assume that if the company's earning a 10% return on assets, that's better than earning a 5% return on assets because 10% is more than 5%. All well and good, but this sort of formulaic thinking leads to some surprising incentives because there are only two ways for a business to boost its return on assets: increase revenue (hurray!) or reduce assets (uhhhhh....hurray maybe...... I guess......).

So. How to go about reducing assets? First approach is you depreciate them down to zero, claiming lovely and wonderful and glorious tax deductions all along the way. Under this approach, you just shed the assets right off your balance sheet like you're boldly stripping off your bikini at the beach. In the real world, however, those assets are still very much in place and doing everything that they should be doing.

Somehow it reminds me of one of my favorite tile installations in Lisbon. You can see here how the ship is pulled along under the tidal influence of these ghostly, ethereal, fully-depreciated assets in the sky. Or at least, that's one way you can interpret the artwork.

The second approach to boosting your return on assets is to actually sell off the assets, but then since you need assets in the real world to make most businesses actually work, maybe you lease the assets back from whomever you sold them to. You get the cash up front from the asset sale, which you can use to pay down debt, reinvest into growing the core business, buy back company stock or pay dividends to your shareholders. But let's not lose sight of the fact that in this exchange, you'll be working for the landlord from now on. Might this be the corporate world's equivalent of instant gratification? Something akin to buying a massive, luxuriously appointed apartment with a massive, luxuriously appointed mortgage that you'll be required to pay off with 80 hour work weeks for the next 30 years? Far be it from me to say (as I give you a sly wink).

So it is that in the quest for that most questionable holy grail of finance known as "return on assets," the seller/tenant goes from being an owner to being a renter, free to devote capital towards its core business strategy. The core business strategy of the REIT, meanwhile, is to simply get paid for owning stuff. I sure do like the sounds of that. On paper, at least, it can appear both the REIT and the seller/tenant come ahead. But once you crumple up that paper balance sheet and stare at the naked economic reality underlying the sale/leaseback transaction, you can't help but notice that whereas one company ends up doing all the actual work to earn money to pay the rent, the other company is sitting back, puffing a cigar and cashing all the checks that come rolling in.

True, it costs the REIT the time value of money, which is another way of saying "patience." As we all know, patience is to Wall Street what Snuffleupagus is to Sesame Street, by which I mean it is so rare that the experts doubt that it even exists. This really gets to my core investment thesis: invest according to human nature. Human nature being what it is, patience is prone to being chronically undervalued, whereas an instant boost to a company's "return on assets" seems quick, easy, and therefore prone to being chronically overvalued. To my way of thinking, I feel a bit more bullish on patience than I feel about that other thing.

Did I ever tell you about one of my former clients who once told me when I asked him the secret to his financial success? He said "It's easy, kid. I use other people's money, I get other people to do all the work, and then I keep all the profits." My former client's sage wisdom explains why I own shares of Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). These two REITs use a combination of equity and debt (other people's money) to buy real estate and lease it back to the seller, who then does all the work and allows the REIT to keep all the profits on the underlying real estate. Both NNN and O spew out plenty of dividends to shareholders, but retain enough of their free cash flow to fund further real estate purchases, fanning the flames of the great compounding inferno. All while keeping their investment grade credit rating pristine. Scale is what gives each of these REITs a bit of an economic moat, too. If you are a company looking to unload your entire real estate portfolio in one go, O and NNN are each potentially large enough to buy the whole portfolio from you, lock stock and barrel.

Oddly enough, various investors shy away from REITs when interest rates are rising. The theory is that a stock like NNN with a dividend yield of 4.07% becomes less valuable to an investor when the interest rates on competing assets (such as lower risk bonds) rises. If you look at a chart and compare the price performance of a broad REIT index ETF such as the Ishares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) against the price performance of a bond ETF such as the Ishares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), it's not hard to see that the asset prices look fairly correlated. REITs vs. Bonds.

The truth is that bonds and REITs are not actually competing assets in the first place, because the risks and rights of being a debt holder have nothing to do with those of being an equity owner. The way I look at it, you analyse REITs not according to the absolute level of prevailing interest rates, but rather, according to the rate by which the REIT can grow it's funds from operations (which is basically just a way of stripping off accounting concepts like depreciation to reveal the REIT's underlying free cash flow).

Look at NNN, for example. In their most recent quarterly report, we can see that for the nine month period ending September 30, 2018, they've been able to grow their core funds from operations (their "FFO") and adjusted funds from operations (if you like, "AFFO") per share by 6.3%. A fine improvement given that interest rates on the ten-year US Treasury have risen by nearly 1% over the same time period. NNN Quarterly Report from September.

This type of financial improvement may go a ways towards explaining why the stock price for some REITs like NNN appears to have decoupled somewhat from the interest rates on long-term US Treasuries this year. NNN Stock Price Compared to TLT.

For the most recent past three quarters, NNN reports AFFO per share of $2.03 - which comes to $2.707 on an annualised basis. NNN AFFO per share. At last Friday's closing price of $49.15 per share, NNN trades at an AFFO multiple of 23.74. Divide that by the observed 6.3% core FFO growth rate, and you get a price to growth ratio of about 3.77 - which strikes me as an expensive.

On the other hand, O reports AFFO per share of $2.4 for the last 3 quarters, or about $3.2 on an annualised basis - which is 4.3% higher than its AFFO per share for the same period one year ago. As of last Friday, O was trading at an AFFO multiple of 19.61, producing a price to growth ratio of about 4.56. O's Most Recent Quarterly Report. It seems I would be paying more money per unit of O's cash flow growth.

Of course AFFO growth rates for companies such as NNN and O vary from year to year, but just going by what I can see right now, NNN appears to be a better deal than O. I think I'd be better off reinvesting my dividend savings into more shares of NNN at this point. I might not be getting the deal of the century, but the dividend checks will remind me why I don't particularly want a large, expensive apartment that will make other people try to guess what I paid for it. Indeed, now you all have a pretty good idea what I'll be paying for my new NNN shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long o, nnn.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. Nothing contained in the article can be relied upon for any reason, and the whole thing is written purely for entertainment value.