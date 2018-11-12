Intel Corporation (INTC) Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 12, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Tom Lantzsch - SVP and GM, IoT Business Group

Analysts

Tim Arcuri - UBS

Tim Arcuri

We’re going to get started. Thank you. I am Tim Arcuri, I am a semiconductor analyst here at UBS. Very, very pleased to have Intel. And we have Tom Lantzsch, who is the SVP and the GM of the Internet of Things Business Group.

So, before I turn things over to Tom, let me just say that today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements, all statements made that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Intel’s most recent earnings release, Form 10-K -- sorry, Form 10-Q and 10-K for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ.

So, let’s turn it over Tom. Thank you, Tom.

Tom Lantzsch

Yes. Good morning, everyone. And first all, I apologize for my gravelly voice due to the smoke that’s in the air. But also, my thoughts are with our -- my fellow Californians who are unfortunately braving these incredible fires across state, and the brave men and women that protect us every day.

So, thank you. This morning what I thought I would do is spend about 20 minutes or so giving you a little bit of background about this business, we call IoTG, within Intel. I think it’s a business that’s not very well understood. And I hope to give you a little bit more color on what that business is and the opportunity ahead of us.

So, with that, I think Intel has been clearly talking about this transformation of adding the data centric business to our traditional computer business. And effectively, what we’re talking about here is we see a new world as devices become more and more connected that the needs for computational technology will expand as we have to compute moving store data across from the edge or devices all the way upto the cloud. And we've talked about this being a $300 billion TAM in 2022 and IoTG represents about 10% of that or about $30 billion. We as we connect all these devices in IoTG and in the IoT industry are just accelerating the amount of data that is obviously coming through this process.

So, a little bit about this business. Historically, this would have been considered Intel's embedded business, which was been a pretty good business, I would suggest. But, it's a business under transformation. And we’re transforming it to take advantage of not only our embedded space but now leverage this technology into IoT specific work cases in targeted verticals. So, as a little bit of background, again with regards to this business. Most people don’t realize that the average ASP of my product is greater than $100 while the people think about IoT in small little devices, that's now where we play. And I want to try to give you a little bit more insight on that.

With that being the case, the second largest revenue activity for my business is Xeon processors. Actually, it's the fastest growing -- was the fastest growing in 2017. So, again, it's not about Atom based devices, although that's part of my portfolio. The growth drivers are about more compute. This is the business that has been growing very nicely over the last couple of years.

And just as a data point, in 2019 -- or 2018, excuse me, as part of this transformation, underneath this business we used to have an asset called Wind River Systems, this was a software company. I divested that in June of this year. And so, if you look at our third quarter results, which are now publicly reported, you’ll look at the revenue growth year-on-year, and I believe the reported results were 18%. But, when you really compare that minus to Wind River sales, the core business was up 19% year-on-year. So, it's continuing to drive the growth that we’d expect, and continue to provide a great revenue source of increased growth for Intel as well as great op margin expansion.

So, what is the focus, where do we focus on in this IoT space? Really, when we look at these computational workloads from things at the edge all the way upto the cloud, one of the sweet spots we’re covering out is the area that we call the edge of the network, and what's driving that. Well, two years ago when we began this journey, our real focus was dealing with the fact that a lot of these workloads couldn’t get run in the cloud. You would run them in the cloud if you cloud because clearly that's the most economic place to run where you compute at scale. However, the rollout of applications that were now coming out in the businesses that we service driven by latency, bandwidth, security issues, connectivity issues. You couldn’t rely on it getting to the cloud either cost effectively or deterministically. So, that was the initial focus and where we started this journey of where we’re focusing our IoTG efforts.

But, what's happened in the last probably 6 to 12 months is, even beyond our expectation, this whole expansion of compute at the edge of the network is growing exponentially, largely driven by machine learning and AI applications, and I'll share a little bit more about some examples there.

So, when we look at this edge of the network, what are we talking about actually. And we took one example. This is an industrial automation example where traditionally many of these applications were independently ran from top programmable logic controllers to the human interface division systems to motion control systems. These were all unique hardwired systems in factory automation. Probably the biggest analogy I’d say is probably the transformation that went on in the network space where you had a lot of fix function work that was now becoming software controlled system. So, what we’re effectively doing is taking these various disparate, discrete applications, and by leveraging compute technology and the right software frameworks, we’re bringing these systems together for our customers at the edge of the network. And that provides them lower costs, increased security and actually greater manageability of these complex systems. For you and I in a consumer world, this is effectively what happened to us with the iPhone, with the advent of smartphone technology where again all these individual applications came together in a consumer way in the palm of our hand. We’re doing very much the same thing but we’re doing it for businesses in these verticals.

To drive this aggregation at the edge of applications and data, there’s really two pillars that we’re focusing on. One is obviously leveraging our compute technology and driving high-performance compute applications that are form, fit, functions to do these tests. And secondly, just like every catalyst for change, and this is disruptive in nature, we’re always looking for those workloads that are really going to be the catalyst, the reason people will change. Many of these systems have been in place for many, many years. And so, we always have to look for, if you would, the killer app to drive that. We believe that video technology and specifically computer vision and inference technology at the edge of the network is the catalyst that is driving many, many of these changes and enabling customers to make these investments in these sophisticated compute systems at the edge.

So, when we talk about high-performance computed Intel, again, it obviously spans from our Atom processors always to Xeon. What’s different and what's the same maybe, I’d like to talk about. What’s different is that we’re now adding features into these products that are specific for workloads that are more driven by these types of applications. Things like real-time control capabilities, things like functional safety requirements in factories, adding different connectivity and I/O structures into these products that are more unique than the raw compute technology we would put certainly into a client device or a data center device. So, again, we leverage the core compute as much as we can from our -- my brothering customers that drive these massive investments but differentiate by these features.

What is also sort of different and unique, and I think a key competitive advantages we have is we’re now effectively taking a data center-like technology, things that were driven by the cloud, things like virtualization, hypervisor technology, and leveraging those down into what many people would have considered traditional embedded space. This is a key strength that we have. And by doing this and enabling like containerized applications across these platforms, we can now begin to bring in applications on multiple operating systems and allow our customers to go on this journey of this workload consolidation at the edge and more sophisticated systems in their either factories, stores or locations.

The other area again to drive this is inference at the edge. We really believe that computer vision technology is the catalyst for this change. Our strategy here is actually two-fold. We currently leverage CPU technology. But, the most important thing is to really create a developer community around the critical software tools. We’ve created a tool called OpenVINO technology for these partners, which is a way for them to take machine learning framework like Caffe or TensorFlow and deploy those across heterogeneous work environments. So, the software developer can write once, and depending on the assets where the software lands, it will take advantage of CPU, embedded GPU, if there is FPGA technology or more recently we’re integrating neural network technology through our Movidius acquisition, and it will just run more efficiently. This is really important to my customers that deal with constrained environments of power and form factor and don't have unlimited capability to say cloud computing.

So, we just announced this sort of just in Taiwan two weeks ago, we just announced, in addition to that some accelerator cards to enable our customers to do this, based on our Movidius technology. This is Movidius Myriad X product integrated into a PCIe form factor. This is a small form factor that may go into -- which is two of them, which may go into a retail type application or a limited camera application. But, again, these are just plug-in assets that are available to our customers to expand the capabilities, even of their existing systems. And we have a similar one in FPGA technology.

So, we continue to expand out these capabilities with our partners. When we launched this in Taiwan two weeks ago, we had five different partners with nine different form factors and multiple sizes of FPGAs as well as Movidius technology that we deployed out.

Now, just to show you, effectively leveraging the software technology what I'm talking about. So, on your far left, effectively what we’re showing you is this is all based on the Xeon or Xeon with acceleration technology. So, the first one is just if you were to go of a machine learning or AI architect was to write facial recognition technology, and it was output with Caffe which is a pretty common development framework. You would see that running on Xeon, it would be running about 35 prints per second. We take that same code and run it through our OpenVINO optimization software technology on the same Xeon and all of a sudden we get 240 frames per second. They don’t have to do anything. So, it significantly increases the ability for customers to actually scan more in this particular case.

Now, if we run that same code with an accelerator, and this is with FPGA and OpenVINO, so it’s like one of these cards, we drive to 760 frames per second. Now, if you’re in industrial --you’re doing pattern recognition in a factory on a high speed line, that’s a big issue. That could be a very critical issue for you. And again, it’s merely in that case putting a new PCIe card into your system and running this software optimization. At the par scale, it’s a different version of the same thing and that you want to expand to more cameras. Again, so, this is 24-camera stream running 35 frames per second, effectively like the first one with the same FPGA card. So, again, we give our customers scale, as far as number of cameras in one case or in frames per second in another case, all leveraging the same software. The customer didn’t have to do anything, run it through an optimization. We could do the same thing, and we do same thing on GPU technology as well as the Movidius technology that I just showed you.

So, we create these horizontal technology capabilities around this edge supported by used cases like video technology. But, in this IoT world, it's a fairly fragmented space. And so, how do we go about taking that to the market. We organize and take these horizontal capabilities to market by vertical solutions. And really each of these vertical applications have very much unique use cases, even though the technology is the same. And by driving it from the end customer standpoint and we spend a lot of time with actually end customers who are deploying these systems, we try to understand the market challenges they are facing and line our ourselves with vertical market leaders in the specific verticals that have software and solutions that can help them. And these locations and these capabilities are not only vertically specific but they are also geographically specific. And again, one of the benefits we have at Intel is our tremendous reach into this community. And obviously, then I create the technology underneath that.

So as another example of this, this is sort of a interesting one -- sorry dropped the card. This is another form factor of how we would do something with our partners. Now, we don’t make this board. We design this form factor. This form factor is a licensable design. We license this to -- actually it started by licensing it to smart visual retail customers that are making intelligent signage. Now, this device, which is a standard form factor, we deployed out aggressively in Southeast Asia to do new educational system. So, in this module that would fit into essentially an LCD panel, it would not only include a display system, it would include an intelligent live board and now it's got a slot on it that you can also include camera systems that would integrate into the classroom. These enable countries like China to deploy out education systems at scale across their country. The camera is an interesting use case. And because we use computer vision technology all in it, we do things like determine are the students paying attention to the class, are they sleeping, are they writing notes, are they not writing notes, are they standing up, are they sitting down. So, we can put these -- all these kind of models right into the module that our partners will then ship and deploy out.

In India, we’re doing similar work. And frankly, the government was very interested in understanding the status of young girls and what's happening with them, and tragedy that’s happening there with regards to that. So, they want to be able to track our young women coming to school, are they leaving classes, and we can integrate facial recognition system right into these cameras, so to enable that to occur. So, they are sophisticated systems with again, the intent of integrating more and more workloads in different form factors, and that just continues to drive up that product strategy from a simple display to now that’s an i7 Core.

So, the last thing I want to talk about is how we use our ecosystem. This is a huge, huge advantage for us at Intel in my opinion where we have had a traditional strong relationship with a number of different partners at various levels. So, we manage these relationships all the way from the box manufacturer or the module manufacturer to the developers of key software in the case of OpenVINO. But now, we’re adding another leg to that by bringing in ISVs to produce specific what we call market-ready solutions. These are solutions that are fit for purpose that are solving real customer issues and can be scaled -- sold at scale. Our sales channel helps our partners deploy these out and creates a pull around this entire use case model of our ecosystem. So, now, we have over 100 of these market-ready solutions. We started this program last year and several of them are in the tens of times of deployments in various industries and applications.

So, in summary. We think we have a great opportunity ahead of us. The market in front of us is quite large. We believe that the combination of the product strategy that we’re pursuing, the ecosystem we’re developing, and the business model that’s taking this to market by verticals is a winning strategy for Intel to continue to grow this business, both top-line and bottom-line into the future.

So, with that, I will open it up for…

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tim Arcuri

Wonderful, awesome Tom. Thank you.

So, I guess the first thing that I want to talk about was you were talking about inferencing, you were talking about edge compute. And I think a lot of these markets are going to, as you said, require more compute at the edge and physically near the data, video being one of those. So, there are really two things. Number one, which markets do you think are going to require edge data center? And number two, why is Intel well-positioned there with just FPGA? I think some people would argue without a discrete GPU that you might not be as well-positioned. So, can you actually go into why not having discrete or why not having a discrete GPU is not an issue as push to these edge data center markets?

Tom Lantzsch

Well, first question, where will this exist? I haven’t seen a market where -- and the verticals we focus where it won’t exist. Let me say it that way. When you take a look at -- I’ll give you another example of the system that I just saw that we worked with for -- that replaces vending machines, even take vending machines, but it walkup, it could be like Amazon Go store [ph] type thing, which gets a lot of headlines, a vending machine. So, we had a customer in China in vending machines using i7 Core and six cameras that replaces the entire vending machine. Facial recognition determines that opens -- that allows you to open the door because 95% or more of the transactions are digital using AliPay or WeChat Pay. The inventory control, everything is done through six cameras and essentially an i7 Core. A third the cost of a traditional vending machine and a lot more information. So, it goes from there to small retail systems, to manufacturing spaces to education. So, it cuts across the board.

The GPU question is obviously a good one. We actually use GPUs that are like in i7 and would have an internal GPU. Obviously, I don't have access to a high performance discrete GPUs. So, you could argue that that's a disadvantage. A lot of these applications can't use a GPU if they want to because of the power constraints. We can't have fans in a lot of these environments. So, there are some inherent limitations to the amount that you can do in some of these constraint spaces. I'd love to have a discreet GPU, I don't need one to do what we need to do with most of our customers. And most of the discreet GPUs today in the data center, at least are used on the training side versus the inference side.

Tim Arcuri

Great. Thank you. So, if I look at December quarter guidance, your business was guided down about 15% quarter-on-quarter due to the well-known shortages in terms of wafer capacity. And there was clearly some effect also in the third calendar quarter as well, year-over-year growth was only 8%. If you assume that your business normally grows mid teens, this is sort of costing you roughly $300 million this year, you could argue, in your business alone, that's about 10% of your total segment revenue. Obviously, I get from an operating margin point of view that the Company might want to allocate capacity elsewhere. However, if this business that is permanently lost or is this business that you will get back sometime next year. What's the customer sort of relationship damage potentially with your customers, do you actually get that back next year?

Tom Lantzsch

Well, first of all, just to clarify your point. Actually, if you take Wind River out of my third quarter number, because again we've sold that business at the end of the second quarter and we've publicly announced that that would have about $150 million revenue hit. Actually my third quarter, my base business was up 19%. So, I mean numbers are numbers.

Now, get to your real question. Yes, I just returned from both China and Taiwan over the last month meeting with all our customers. And again I apologize for the pain we're putting them through right now. But, this is not a demand-driven issue, this is a supply-driven issue. And we're working with them diligently. We believe we're going to recover that and we can recover that despite the short-term pain for them. So, nothing underlying in our business that we think is going to be impacted by this shortage, despite the pain that it’s putting our customers through short term.

Tim Arcuri

Great. Thank you. Can you talk about some of these verticals that you showed? Are there any relative or significant relative differences in growth rates for those verticals?

Tom Lantzsch

Yes, there are. Let’s sort of go one by one. I mean, all of them are doing pretty well. So, let me just start to say the bar is pretty high. Some are doing a little better than others. I would say, anything associated with my video business is exploding. It's both, traditional video system security surveillance that may be used in cities to applications across all my verticals. So, that one is outperforming every other one. Surprisingly enough, my -- the business we would call -- historically call my digital signage business, which is a little bit of a misleading statement. But, anything driving panels, which again I put it to this education space, it could be kiosks in cities where you have multiple services being provided in a public place, that business in education is performing incredibly well. The industrial space business is not performing as well as those, but it is performing very, very good. I think, given maybe the tax laws or whatever, it seems that businesses are making capital investments to improve IT infrastructure and change the way that they're doing some of these systems, either in their factories or in industrial locations that seems to be helping us well. So, those three are probably the three predominant drivers. But, like I said, my business is doing -- with 19% growth rate in the third quarter, it's hard to differentiate in many of these.

Tim Arcuri

Just from a point about video, we did a very big piece on video surveillance, and obviously there are some very pretty amazing things happening in China. And I think that most Americans don't even realize the extent to which video surveillance is growing in China. Are you seeing a lot of competition from the local Chinese start-ups?

Tom Lantzsch

The competition will come into camera side I think pretty aggressively. So, if where I would expect some competition to be more intense is at the camera side. Where we tend to focus more is at the aggregation and sort of where the intelligence is, where this camera is feeding in. We actually do, do some camera technology. Movidius was an acquisition that is intelligent camera like. It's the only area of investment that I make in sort of the things side of IoT. And the reason that I'm investing there is I'm not interested in smart things but I'm very interested in things that learn because I think the feedback loop between things that learn and this edge computing is going to be really, really important. And so, I believe that that synergy is critically important. So, there's a lot of activity, to your point, in Chinese manufacturers going after just the pure intelligent camera space. So, that will be a hotly contested market I think.

Tim Arcuri

To that point, we had I think pretty interesting question from the audience. To help compare the Movidius VPU and the FPGA solution under a video inference scenarios, what the pros and cons are for the suitable solutions under those scenarios, and maybe to compare that with a GPU/CPU or other ASIC solutions?

Tom Lantzsch

A great question. It's very workload specific, to be an honest; it's very network -- it depends on neural network you're trying to use. Where FPGA’s certainly shine more, less -- they support less neural networks, I would argue, I mean they do. But, they -- if you just want to get pure flat out frames per second, in most networks they outperform. I would say that the Movidius technology that we’re showing going is going to be beneficial at the power form factor, lower power range, which again enables us specifically when you are focused on the edge and you have constraints in either form factor, power requirements, cooling is a really, really big thing. Again, GPUs, we use GPUs, we did a -- we just did a major announcement with Alibaba to do factory automation systems of all their Taobao factories. We actually use integrated GPU technology on that; it’s an i7 based Core technology. So, again, it’s not really a one-size-fits-all approach. And I think that's sort of the strength. What we're trying to do at Intel is given the fact that we have all these heterogeneous compute assets is not try to force it something, but by creating the software framework like OpenVINO, give customers choice based upon the assets that they have in the compute structure to solve their problems. So, we’re not -- we’re sort of Switzerland in many ways, at least as a business I am very Switzerland on the type of acceleration technology that's needed to solve these problems.

Tim Arcuri

Thank you. It’s interesting. I always get a lot of questions to the extent that I do the questions on your segment…

Tom Lantzsch

Which isn’t very often

Tim Arcuri

Most people want to talk about DCG. But, the questions really do revolve around the fact that is Intel really developing new technology for this segment, or are they taking existing technology and just applying it to new verticals?

Tom Lantzsch

Historically, it was the latter. We were just taking existing technology and applying it to verticals. I think, that would be a fair categorization. We are doing -- I think underway right now I have four custom chips underway in various forms that leverage -- we always try to leverage the main compute technology of rest of the corporation. It is the most capital efficient way to do it. There’s tremendous assets that come to it. Where we tend to take the differentiation is many of these products are two-chip solutions. The second chip is a chip called the PCH, which predominantly is the unique features of I/O structures that would be unique to a various compute system. So, we can take the main core CPU dye that we may use for a computer and -- but we can create differentiated silicon to my partners or my customers by doing these customized PCH chips. We’re also doing customized work with regards to acceleration technology through the Movidius where we’re now being very focused on not only the camera but equally as important on the edge and how we accelerate that. So, I think we’re a business in transition to do more differentiated products where it economically makes sense and leverage the core assets of the corporation.

Tim Arcuri

Can we touch just for a moment about embedded versus IoT? Can you talk a little bit about how Intel thinks about the differences there and the approach you bring to the market with respect to the other logic guys, like the microcontroller companies and sort of where your ability to bring solutions to the market differs from theirs?

Tom Lantzsch

I’ll try to do this -- where it’s different in my business because again I said I have a historical business that continues and is quite great. That is embedded -- typically those embedded applications, in many cases we don't -- I mean they’re older operating systems. So, they would be old RTOS type operating systems, highly fragmented spaces, where we would sell -- we would do work with our partners and they would offer multiple OS solutions to the marketplace. Where the IoTG slants on that is we are now transitioning those to be much more, like I said, distributed compute, where we’re taking what has historically been data center-based operating systems and bringing it to maybe the same silicon, but it's more of a software play and how we differentiate that to enable our customers to actually run multiple applications, multiple operating systems, all in the same technology.

Now, how does this compare to maybe the microcontroller space? I'll give you example how this virtualization technology sort of works and how we go about this. We -- well, it isn't public yet, but we have worked with a company that actually -- there is programmable logic controllers are fairly you know widely distributed across most manufacturing systems. This application, it just is a representative example, actually, was using these programmable logic controllers to control mirrors on a solar farm. And each of these mirrors had an independent programmable logic controller, all within our microcontroller on it, probably [ph] our microcontroller on it. I'm assuming, it doesn't matter. So, there is hundreds of these things in the solar field. We were able with this customer to virtualize all of those, all of those, and make those software assets running at Xeon . So, we effectively eliminated, in this case, a 100 discrete modules, brought those into a single CPU, in this case Xeon, virtualized that across that Xeon processor to enable the customer to better manage and secure those assets without losing anything. So, we took -- again, you can imagine managing a 100 of those things versus putting those on one space. We can do some really interesting thing like sail [ph] over now much more aggressively. If one goes down, you could roll over to others. So, there's a whole bunch of other advantages.

So, we're not going head to head with microcontroller like products. I just don't think that's a very good use of Intel’s assets. What we are doing is trying to redefine how those applications work. So, it takes time. But again, the catalysts of that to us is, as soon as they start putting anything with a camera on it, they're going to need to have advanced compute. As soon as I have that system in their facility, we can easily start adding these applications. So, it's sort of a chicken and an egg thing that we're trying to break down.

Tim Arcuri

Great. And other technologies that you don't have, that would be useful to your business, you did talk about GPU, but are other technologies that you feel like you would need?

Tom Lantzsch

I would say nothing at the current time. I think we're a very -- I think we partner -- if we don't have it, we spend a lot of time partnering with third parties to enable that. I’m pretty clear about where I think our strengths are and where we can partner with the ecosystem. In fact, I know signing [ph] is on next week. We partner with ARM on security stuff, just because I don't -- I'm not in the microcontroller space, and they're a huge partner. I mean, they’re a huge provider of technology to the microcontroller space. So, we just made an announcement between ARM and us publicly where we're collaborating on some security technology that enables the on-boarding of certain of these products quicker and more efficiently. So, again, we -- much more -- we don't have to do everything, we just have to do what we do better than anybody can and for a long-time, I think have planning and technology to do that.

Tim Arcuri

Great. And we had a question from the audience, as to what is the future of secure IoT with SGX as to the future and Microsoft partnering on Microsoft Sphere. [Ph] Can you talk about that?

Tom Lantzsch

Yes. I don’t know specifically the question on Microsoft Sphere. Let me just say it’s the cloud service providers. And having a relationship with them on the edge is a key aspect of our strategy going forward. Security, again, one of the reasons that I think the market is coming to us on aggregating these applications at the edge and doing things like the PLC application I just explained to you is the security issue. It's very difficult to secure, in that case a 100 different discreet modules. If you can -- have that much more in a consistent cassis that was built for purpose with things like vPro technology, it enables us to provide a much more secure, manageable platform for our customers and to update things. I mean, look, security threats are omni-present and consistent. And so, the more we do this, the more we realize, part of the solution is, we just need to be able to react to these threats constantly. And part of that is to have the right manageability software and the right capability to do that. And again, I think that's part of the reason why we're seeing this movement to greater amounts of applications are getting aggregated at the edge of the network which plays to our strength.

Tim Arcuri

A lot of people -- just on that ARM point, a lot of people believe that because of the power issues at the edge that ARM devices are fundamentally better suited. So, can you talk about the power consumption issues that you have to deal with the edge?

Tom Lantzsch

Yes. Actually, if you really -- I mean if you really look at what makes power consumption go down actually is more acceleration technology than the CPU technology. More data -- more power is burned moving data actually than computing data at the edge. So, how you move it is equally is important to the CPU architecture. So, I don’t -- it's not really an ARM AI thing; it's much more of the system level thing to really solve that problem. And if I really thought that the right thing to do to grow my business was to consider ARM in some cases, I wouldn’t deny it but I don’t need to. And it's not necessarily right now. And so, I think it’s a simplistically view that it's ARM or AI there because really it’s a system level issue of how acceleration is done. And you can just look at that in the palm of your hand and look at how much computational technology happens in your hand that is outside the CPU that enables our smartphones to run how they run today. So, it’s great representative example.

Tim Arcuri

Wonderful, Tom. Thank you so much.

Tom Lantzsch

Thank you.