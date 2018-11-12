TripAdvisor: Untapped Potential

With an enterprise value to revenues ratio of 5, single digit revenue growth, and low margins, the stock price is expensive.

Growth in its non-hotel segment finally means the company can transition towards more direct booking revenue and decrease its dependence on advertising from Booking.com and Expedia.

It has been a bounce-back year for TripAdvisor. Shares tanked last year and started rebounding last November. In 2018, the stock price has moved consistently higher.

I purchased stock in the company somewhat impulsively about a year ago and luckily bought near the bottom. The stock recently gaped up significantly after strong earnings growth in the most recent quarter. I sold part of my position in October, and I'm planning on selling off part of my remaining position with the recent jump in the stock price.

I admit I didn't do a lot of due diligence before buying it last year, so I've been watching the company closely in recent quarters. My view is some of the optimism is warranted, and the company is making progress in transforming its business model away from advertising from Expedia and Booking.com.

That said, the valuation has gotten pricey, especially compared to Yelp, and the risk-reward has shifted as TripAdvisor is not trading at depressed levels anymore. With its global reach and continuing growth in visitors, the company is primed to better compete and grow its revenue and margins, but it will take time and isn't a sure thing.

I've decided to sell most of my position with the hope of getting another opportunity to re-accumulate shares at lower prices. With still underwhelming profitability, the stock price is too expensive, but it's a stock I'm eager to hold long-term at the right price.

Competitive Decline

With almost 500 million in total unique visitors in the recent quarter and 702 million reviews and opinions, TripAdvisor has a massive worldwide community and a base of reviews almost impossible for competitors to replicate. But financial results have been deteriorating over the years, as the company has done a poor job monetizing its user base. It has been and still is dependent on two advertising partners (Expedia and Booking Holdings) for a substantial portion of its revenue.

We derive a substantial portion of our revenue from a relatively small number of advertising partners and rely significantly on our relationships. For example, for the year ended December 31, 2017, our two most significant advertising partners, Expedia and Booking Holdings (and their subsidiaries), accounted for a combined 43% of total revenue.

Margins have been dropping precipitously for years, as management has failed to come up with a viable strategy to grow profits. Google increasingly started competing with the company in reviews, and direct booking companies have captured huge profits in the travel industry. Advertising for mobile users is much less profitable than for desktop users which has hurt TripAdvisor's business as well.

TripAdvisor's business model is not competitive and hasn't been for a long-time. The company is basically just an advertising platform for Expedia/Booking.com. Management ramped up its sales and marketing spending in an effort to stay competitive, which tanked profits and caused the stock price to go into a multi-year decline.

The company thought it could buy growth through paid searches with Google. Especially since paid traffic tends to click on ads with a greater frequency than free traffic. But with Google moving into reviews and the pressure on margins, this was a terrible strategy.

Disappointingly, the company tried to switch to more direct hotel bookings last year but failed and partially gave up on the effort. But, as has become increasingly apparent this year, growth in TripAdvisor's non-hotel segment provides a new opportunity to transition away from advertising to direct booking commissions.

Business Model Transformation

The non-hotel segment was over 33% of revenue in the most recent quarter and has grown at a rate of 24% so far this year. With hotel ad revenue struggling, this segment will continue to grow as a share of revenue. Crucially, TripAdvisor mostly generates revenue from commissions and there are more diversified potential advertisers from the non-hotel segment.

We generate commissions for each booking transaction we facilitate through our online reservation system. We provide post-booking service to the user until the time of the activity, which is the completion of the performance obligation...We do not control the activity before the supplier provides the activity to our users and therefore act as agent for nearly all of these transactions under ASC 606.

Listings are consistently growing across all segments (hotels, experiences, restaurants, and rentals). TripAdvisor is increasingly monetizing new segments by leveraging its database of reviews, and its got the reach and audience to do it globally.

The more comprehensive TripAdvisor's service is, the more useful it is to consumers. It's just easier if you can book all your activities, restaurants, hotels ect using one app, and the more the company's listings grow, the more attractive the service becomes.

TripAdvisor's large unique visitor total can be increasingly leveraged to drive more growth in transactions. With its growth in areas like restaurants and experiences, it's a differentiated offering than sites like Booking.com, and its over 700 million reviews and opinions make it more informative to users than other sites.

With gross margins close to 95%, TripAdvisor will have huge operating leverage with its marketing spending continuing to decline. The company decreased marketing expenses in the most recent quarter and for the year, but crucially unique visitors continued to grow strongly even with TripAdvisor's massive scale already.

Direct selling and marketing costs decreased $45 million and $75 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, when compared to the same periods in 2017, primarily due to decreased SEM and online traffic acquisition costs in our Hotel segment, partially offset by the increase in our Hotel segment television advertising campaign spend of $34 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and to a lesser extent, an increase in online and offline advertising costs in our Non-Hotel segment in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, when compared to the same periods in 2017.

Management plans to increase television advertising as its paid search spending comes down. TripAdvisor clearly can't be reliant on Google long-term, and management sort of seems to realize this. This will keep margins down somewhat but may pay off in the long run. But with visitor growth so strong, it doesn't seem necessary to spend heavily on TV advertising.

Takeaways

While competition is fierce, unlike Yelp, TripAdvisor has been able to build a user base internationally. This large user base crucially gives it a chance to compete with the bigger players, and it gives TripAdvisor a platform to drive its non-advertising revenue growth. Its success is far from certain though with intense competition in the travel market.

Management is still focused on advertising, and with lower advertising monetization rates from mobile, growth doesn't have huge upside. The non-hotel segment, while having potential, is not big enough to drive strong revenue growth yet.

As a travel-focused company, the transition to mobile greatly benefited its visitor growth; the tricky part is figuring out how to sustainably monetize this. Mobile is now 60% of the company's average unique visitors. If you're on a trip or just away from home, TripAdvisor becomes a very useful app in a way it couldn't be when users accessed its website solely through a desktop computer or laptop.

The shift to mobile has hurt the company in the short-term but opened up new opportunities. As the non-hotel segment grows, TripAdvisor can increasingly leverage growth in the non-hotel segment to eventually convince customers to use its service for the direct booking of hotels. All of this will take time though, so I've decided to reduce my position given how stretched the valuation is. Margins should continue to improve, but that's more than priced into the stock currently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.