Technically Speaking For November 12

Housing is slowing, but, so far, there is no indication that it will cause a recession.

As I am sure everybody remembers, the housing market collapse of 2007 caused the worst recession since the great depression. We know this because analysts and commentators (myself included) capitalize the event when writing about it (for example, “Great Financial Crisis”). In today’s Financial Times, Gavyn Davies observes that housing is slowing down but is in no danger of leading us into recession. The Federal Reserve’s rate hiking policy is the primary culprit of decreased real estate activity. The 15-year mortgage rate has increased from 2.8% at the end of 2016 to 4.3% percent recently. The 30-year rate has risen from 3.45% at the end of 2016 to just below 5% now. Real estate sales dropped as a result: new home sales decreased from an annual pace of 720,000 at the end of last year to a 560,000 annual pace in the latest report. At the same time, existing home sales have decreased from 5.7 million annually to 5.15 million annually. But this slowdown has not meaningfully impacted residential investment as a percent of GDP, as the following chart highlights:

Until this number starts to decrease, we can assume that housing will be, at worst, a modestly slowing economic factor.

We'll hear more about the Italy-EU clash this week. Since the end of the GFC, Italian GDP growth has been poor, never rising above a 2% annual rate:

The standard methods of kick-starting the economy -- government spending and tax cuts -- are key features of the new budget, which has an estimated deficit of 2.4% GDP. In the big scheme of things, this really isn't that big a deficit. But the new coalition is running into two problems. First is Italy's 130% debt/GDP ratio. The new spending plan has sent Italian yields rising. Second, the size of the projected budget deficit runs afoul of EU rules, which could allow Brussels to levy additional penalties on Italy. The good news in all this is that Italy has not threatened to leave the EU, instead opting to work within the current framework. Brussels' response may cause that to change.

Semiconductor stocks have moved through key support levels:

The sector moved sideways for most of this year, trading between the mid-90s and mid-110s. They moved through the mid-90s during the latest sell-off and are now bouncing between the mid-80s and mid-90s Momentum has been declining for the entire year.

So, let's take a look at today's performance table:

We can place a small asterisk by today's price action as it was Veteran's Day, so trading desks were probably a bit thin making the markets a bit more volatile. There were several people on Twitter who noted that the dollar hit a 16-month high today, which certainly won't help the export market. But the indexes were off pretty sharply: QQQ was off nearly 3%, the DIA and OEF were down around 2%, as were the IWM and IWC.

On the 1-day charts, there are two basic patterns.

The SPY dropped, trended sideways, and then fell again as the close approached. The OEF and QQQ had similar patterns.

The IWM (and IJH) had stronger late-morning rebounds, while trading around their respective 100-minute EMAs for most of the trading session. Prices did close on a daily low, however.

The daily chart shows what's happening:

The SPY is trying to consolidate. We now have a trend line that connects the highs of early October and the rebound high from early November. The question will be what happens on the lower end of the prices. My guess is we'll see some type of triangle pattern emerge, with the 200-day EMA acting as a center of trading gravity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.