Grubhub: Cornering The Take-Away Food Delivery Market

Today online food delivery in the United States has reached around 6% of total restaurant sales. In comparison to other categories, which have experienced significant online penetration growth, there is clear scope for the online food delivery market to expand.

U.S. Online Penetration by Category (2017)

Category Penetration rate Clothing 21% Retail 13% Food service 6%

Source: Forrester

The market opportunity for the aggregators lies not just in restaurants and food away-from-home, rather the entire food market. The business is highly logistics intensive where scale begets scale, similar in part to how Amazon (AMZN) has come to dominate e-commerce. As the aggregator scales, drivers make more money and average cost per delivery declines as a result of rising drop density. This dynamic creates tremendous barriers to entry, which is evident in the more advanced Chinese market. Consider a market as large and dynamic as China and one might expect a proliferation of aggregators. In reality, the market has condensed to two core players – Meituan (3690-HK) and Alibaba (BABA), which control around a 50% market share respectively. Meituan hails from Beijing where their market share is 66%. In China there are some salient differences with the developed western economies. Firstly, pizza delivery, which commands a relatively high share of take-away food does not exist in China. Secondly, the market for ordering and collecting food – ‘click-and-collect’ or ‘call-and-collect’ simply does not exist as it is so cheap to have food delivered in China.

In the United States, there are four main players with Grubhub (GRUB) serving as market leader. In tier one cities Grubhub has reached around a 50% market share. The figure is even higher for New York, a mature city, where Grubhub’s share equates to approximately 70%.

History: From Idea Inception to IPO

Matt Maloney and Mike Evans were developers working at apartments.com focused on adding geo-location services. The duo believed there was scope to adapt the technology to service the restaurant delivery market. Sampling restaurant’s own websites and telephone delivery services, which were often poorly constructed and unreliable, led to the idea of establishing a selection of restaurants online where users could view menus and arrange food delivery. The pair left their jobs in 2004, formed Grubhub and collected hundreds of restaurant menus which were aggregated on their website. They then met with restaurant owners and offered premium placement on the website for $140 for six months. However, there was resistance as to the value proposition and many restaurants had already created their own websites. To overcome such concerns, the duo persuaded the restaurateur to pay 10% commission on orders placed through the website.

In the early years the business was bootstrapped and gaining traction in their local Chicago base, the pair targeted the San Francisco market and started a guerrilla marketing campaign. This had the dual effect of putting the business onto the radar screen of venture capital investors and in 2007 a Series A round of $1.1 million was raised. Post-funding the team hired a San Francisco manager who signed up local restaurants. Growth continued and in 2009 a follow-on $2m Series B round was funded. In 2010 Benchmark Capital injected $11 million in a Series C round and a mobile app was launched. Hitherto, all orders were sent to restaurants by fax but this was becoming increasingly problematic as the machines would run out of ink or get clogged up. To resolve the issue, the company built a tablet app for restaurants to confirm and complete orders, message, change menu items based on outstanding stock, discount and adjust serving hours. Today, free tablets are given to restaurants experiencing high volume.

Capital raises of $20m and $50m were completed in 2011 to allow the business to scale quickly and by the end of the year revenue reached $60 million on around $500m of orders. In 2012 revenue increased to $82 million as the business began to follow the traditional S-curve path of user adoption. Thereafter, the company made a series of acquisitions to consolidate territories, including platforms such as Seamless, LA Bite and Delivered Dish. In April 2014 the company completed an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. The capital raised was used to further expand the company’s footprint and fund bolt-on acquisitions, which included DiningIn.com in February 2015, Mealport USA in December 2015 and LABite in May 2016.

In February 2018 Grubhub signed a distribution agreement with Yum Brands (YUM), citing their scale, technology expertise and geographical reach as unique selling points. Prior to the deal, Grubhub operated in 80 markets across 1,000 cities throughout the United States and will expand by a further 100 markets – more than doubling its geographical coverage as part of the agreement. Moreover, this still leaves around a quarter of the Taco Bell and KFC restaurants outside its reach for now. The Yum partnership does not preclude signing deals with other national restaurant chains.

A Customer Focused Food Delivery Business

Serving over 415,000 orders per day across 95,000 restaurant partners in over 1,600 cities Grubhub is the largest online take-away food delivery service in the United States with additional presence in London. Grubhub operates a two-sided network – connecting customers with restaurant partners, which comprise independents and leading chains, such as The Cheesecake Factory, KFC, Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings and Maggiano’s. There are approximately 670,000 food service outlets in the United States which implies 12.7% share of restaurant inventory. A team of more than 300 customer care agents in Chicago proactively manages the status of each order to ensure orders are confirmed within five minutes and the food is sent for delivery within twenty minutes of order receipt.

GrubHub derives revenue from the following sources:

1) Marketplace services - restaurant location and the number of restaurants in the area both impact the amount of commission GrubHub collects per order. Commission ranges from 5% to 15% but according to an article on qz.com, GrubHub charges an average commission of 13.5%.

2) Delivery – GrubHub fulfils orders to the home for an additional 10% cut per order, bringing the total revenue share on average to 23.5%.

3) Marketing - GrubHub offers marketing and advertising for restaurants at an extra cost. Restaurants can be listed at the top of the app’s search results for a limited time. In a New York City neighbourhood densely populated with restaurants, the lowest commission for a sponsored listing could be as high as 20% excluding delivery services.

In assuming control of the transaction, Grubhub takes ownership of the customer’s data – email, address, demographics, food preferences, order frequency etc. This data is used to improve customer outcomes in areas such as benchmarking, promotions and price optimisation.

Grubhub currently runs an ungeared balance sheet with cash and short-term investments broadly equating to gross debt. Management has indicated a willingness to use debt to fund future acquisitions though the firm is unlikely to become highly leveraged.

Industry and Competitive Environment

Based on forecasts included in the 2013 Euromonitor report, Grubhub believes that Americans spent more than $200 billion on takeout at restaurant chains and independent restaurants in 2015. According to Euromonitor, the delivery market is dominated by four key players – Grubhub (34.4% share), UberEats (27.9%), DoorDash (17.9%) and Post Mates (11.8%). These operators deliver food that is prepared and ready to consume. This should be distinguished from services which deliver food its buyers must cook themselves. According to a survey of 2020 Americans in June 2018 by Finder, the services are used by 45% of Americans with an average spend per user of $63 per month. This equates to a market worth $7 billion a month or $84 billion per annum.

Grubhub enjoys strong and sustainable competitive advantages. Firstly, it is unlikely that consumers will add or use more than two food delivery apps on their smartphones. The de facto option in many states across the United States is Grubhub. In the territories in which the company operates, Grubhub has the broadest selection of restaurants, which drives usage. Once the broader logistics infrastructure is in place, restaurants can be added seamlessly. Secondly, as the business scales, delivery drop densities increase such that the average fulfillment cost per delivery declines, underscoring Grubhub as the low cost operator. Thirdly, as selection and density expands in each city, more data on users can be collected which improves the effectiveness of marketing spend and facilitates more targeted promotions. However, these marketing costs are front-end loaded whereas revenue flows over time. Counterintuitively, the lower the reported earnings, the higher the value creation so long as the life-time value of the customer exceeds the cost of customer acquisition. Fourthly, the unsung part of Grubhub’s business is its commitment to customer service and user experience, which has built reputational equity with its customer, acting as a key switching cost.

Ignore Near-term Multiples and Focus on Long-Term Penetration

Grubhub’s current PE ratio looks demanding at 50.7x. However, margins are depressed since the company is a) investing to expand restaurant network, which is costly in terms of adding point-of-sale technology; b) integrating acquired company’s systems and infrastructure; c) spending heavily on marketing to attract new users; and d) expanding into new markets, which are inefficient at the outset. Once these markets scale and order volume expands, support costs and delivery costs per order declines over time, improving unit economics.

In 2017 revenue expanded by 50%, profits doubled and Grubhub processed $4bn in restaurant food sales. Grubhub’s market capitalisation is $8.3bn versus an addressable market size of $200 billion in 2015, which is thought to be worth $250bn today due to market growth and the expansion of take-out delivery options. If the industry penetration rate were to increase from 6% to 30%, potential gross food sales would equate to $75 billion. If Grubhub were to one day command a 50% market share of online food sales, gross revenue would reach $37.5bn. Assuming a take-rate of 20%, the business could generate net revenue of $7.5bn versus the $687m recorded in FY2017. Given the relatively fixed cost base and operating leverage inherent in the business, operating margins could be in the order of 50%, which implies a net margin of 40%. Therefore, the business could have future earnings power in the order of $3bn. Applying a 15-20x multiple implies an intrinsic value of $45-60bn or 5.7.7.5x upside from the current enterprise value of $7.97bn.

Summary

As a virtual food court with captive audience of millions of consumers, the company has successfully shifted take-out ordering from offline to online and is well placed to benefit from the continued shift to online delivery. There is substantial room to increase adoption by driving awareness, as penetration in established cities like New York currently resides at around 15%. Acquired companies will deliver scale to the business, boosting the platform’s network which serves to deepen the overall competitive moat. The future could bring the advent of dark kitchens, drone delivery and robot chefs, which would bring huge cost advantages to restaurants and open up an even larger addressable market. Given strong industry-wide growth prospects, a consolidating marketplace and a penetration rate which seems certain to rise, shares of Grubhub are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.