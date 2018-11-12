Ionis: Built To Last

In Q3 2018, Ionis produced more of the same great results it has been generating.

Ionis (IONS) has a diversity of growth drivers which make it highly attractive. It has a rare combination of solid current performance coupled with exciting near and mid-term catalysts.

This posting will highlight its attractions and assess its risks.

Ionis Q3, 2018 produced more of the same great results it has been generating.

Ionis' Q3, 2018 was of a piece with its recent quarters in terms of growing revenue. Ionis is becoming pleasantly predictable for a company which is still in an early stage of developing its pipeline. This quarter it reported revenues as follows:

Ionis' Q3, 2018 revenues of $145 million reflect an increase of >22% over the $118 million revenues for the same quarter in 2017. The important category of Spinraza revenues increased more than 135%.

Ionis Q3, 2018 GAAP operating expenses were $164 million. Accordingly on a GAAP basis it came within ~12% of covering its entire load of expenses, including those of developing its huge pipeline and of preparing commercial launches of its recently approved TEGSEDI and its WAYLIVRA awaiting approval in EU and US.

In slide 5 of its earnings call slide deck Ionis included the following slide with its major accomplishments for the quarter:

Among this robust listing of accomplishments I take special note of the Spinraza NURTURE study data readout. By showing positive results from proactive treatment, it should help assure that Ionis' Spinraza revenues continue to grow (see discussion below).

Ionis has a solid cash runway shielding

against unexpected setbacks.

The foregoing assures that Ionis is well insulated from looming cash deficiencies, a situation that has felled so many speculative biotechs during the last few months. Not only is Ionis operating at a pro forma surplus, it has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments equal to approximately $2.0 billion.

CEO Crooke highlighted Ionis' favorable financial posture in Ionis' Q3, 2018 earnings CC:

We're on track for our third consecutive year of pro forma operating income, and we're doing this while launching TEGSEDI and preparing to launch WAYLIVRA. Our solid financial performance results from more sources of revenue including growing SPINRAZA revenue on top of our substantial base of R&D revenue from numerous successful partnerships. With the TEGSEDI launch under way, we look forward to adding commercial revenue from this drug and potentially WAYLIVRA. We expect SPINRAZA sales to continue to grow globally, given the positive new data Biogen reported from the nature study in pre-symptomatic infants.

The same features that help protect Ionis from risk also work to promise it a bright future. The overriding theme in this respect is redundancy of revenue and of opportunity for future revenue.

Ionis' business strategy produces a powerful phalanx of ongoing revenue opportunities.

Ionis has been incredibly productive since its founding in 1989. It currently has 13 collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies, a number that has more than doubled over the last six years. Under these deals it has 22 partnered programs.

The net result to Ionis from this production is quite powerful. As described by CFO Hougen during it Q3, 2018 earnings CC:

... as our partnered programs advance, the dollar amount we earn for milestone payments and license fees increases, reflecting the increase in value of the advancing program. For example, when we initiated the Phase 1/2 study in Huntington's patients, we received a $22 million milestone payment from Roche to help fund our cost to conduct the study. When Roche doses the first patient in the pivotal study, we will earn a $35 million milestone payment. Importantly, the $35 million will be all profit to us since Roche will be conducting the study.

When you multiply this across 22 programs under 13 different collaborations, you start to achieve a scale that is quite powerful. Many of these programs address true scourges, afflictions that are deadly and up to now substantially untreatable, including the referenced Huntington's disease, ALS, and Alzheimer's.

Ionis' successes have given it credibility and access. It knows how to structure deals that will have a maximum chance for success. The key to Ionis' long term value is its strategic approach to developing its multiple assets. As mapped out by COO Monia during its Q3, 2018 earnings CC:

... for each product in our pipeline, we see the commercialization strategy that maximizes the drug's commercial success while optimizing our participation in that success. When partnered with IONIS-FB-LRx requesting for development of drugs for renal disease and particularly geographic atrophy is complex and requires specialized experience. Roche has a substantial development infrastructure and experience in developing and commercializing medicines for renal diseases. Furthermore, Roche is prepared to pursue additional complement mediated disease indications well-suited for IONIS-FB-LRx. Importantly, with royalties of up to 20% we participate substantially in the commercial success of this drug.

Ionis collaborations pretty much cover the waterfront when it comes to large pharma. It is peculiarly able to select the very best strategic partner to maximize value of its various molecules in development.

Ionis has a busy month of presentations on tap which should serve to spread the word on the opportunities presented by this great company. It is making four new presentations; one of these takes place this weekend at the American Heart Association scientific sessions. It will be discussing results from the dose-ranging study for Ionis' cardiovascular directed therapy that is scheduled to enter a pivotal study per the excerpt from slide 17 of its earnings CC slide deck below:

Two more are at broker healthcare conferences, Stifle's on 11/14/18 and Piper Jaffrey's on 11/28/18. Its upcoming presentations culminate with its investor's day presentation on 12/7/18.

Spinraza is a complex asset that offers huge potential and challenges.

In Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Ionis has an asset with growing revenues that are nearly all profit to it. Under its deal with Biogen it receives tiered royalties from 11-15% (p. 22) and in its turn pays royalties under an in-licensing deal as follows:

We earn tiered royalties on annual SPINRAZA sales and pay nominal fixed third-party royalties that are not tiered. (p. 40)

Spinraza revenues have their own internal risks. Spinraza's label sets out a graduated dosing schedule; it starts with heavy loading doses and then moves to a reduced maintenance dosing schedule as follows:

Dosing Information (2.1) The recommended dosage is 12 mg (5 mL) per administration Initiate SPINRAZA treatment with 4 loading doses: the first three loading doses should be administered at 14-day intervals; the 4th loading dose should be administered 30 days after the 3rd dose. A maintenance dose should be administered once every 4 months thereafter.

This presents a prospect that Spinraza revenues taper off at some point once new patients able to meet its heavy price (list price of $125,000 per injection) begin to level. To this point no such leveling off has occurred. Certainly the results of the NURTURE study referenced in the first graphic above should work to enhance ongoing demand for this therapy.

Spinraza will not likely stay alone as the only approved therapy for SMA. There is an entire cascading pipeline of therapies teeing up in laboratories and clinical trials to address this dread affliction per the graphic below:

Spinraza was first; it most surely will not be the last.

Conclusion

If anyone has any doubts about the risks inherent in speculative biotech investing, the last month should have laid them to rest for good. Consider my favorite three names in the space, Geron (GERN), Omeros (OMER) and Ionis; on September 27, 2018, Geron's stock price fell off a cliff; Omeros is down nearly half from its elevated trade on September 25, 2018.

That's not to mention others that are barely showing a pulse, consider Synergy (SGYP) and to a lesser extent Achaogen (AKAO). As we head into fall, many smaller biotechs are struggling.

Ionis stands in sharp contrast to other ambitious development stage biotechs. Ionis is a long way from risk free as the fulsome description of its potential risks from its latest 10-Q (pp 48-56) makes clear. However, Ionis does offer a record of success which substantially insulates it from financial risks that have been so destructive to others in its space as they struggle to generate sustainable revenues from their developing therapies.

Ionis has so many irons in the fire that its share price can be bouncy. With its surfeit of ongoing clinical trials periodic disappointments are inevitable. I won't try to speak for an exact entry point for Ionis. The thesis of this article is that Ionis offers solid long term potential. It is an excellent name to accumulate when the news flow is downbeat.

An excellent example of Ionis' resilience is how quickly its stock bounced from from its late August 2018 Waylivra CRL.

IONS data by YCharts

This illustrates Ionis stock faces periodic challenges that would be devastating for many companies. Over the longer term, Ionis definitely has the track record and the ongoing collaborations to make it an excellent candidate to recover from periodic shocks which are so inevitable in this sphere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS, GERN, OMER, SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in IONS, GERN, OMER and SGYP

over the next 72 hours