Oaktree And Highstar: Sometimes The Best Deal Is The Deal You Don't Do

Oaktree Capital Management (NYSE:OAK) has long been a pioneer in the fixed income space. Its distressed debt and high yield bond businesses have been heralded for their patient and disciplined approach to investing and for their ability to put capital to work quickly across market cycles. Of course, I would be remiss to leave out Howard Marks and his leadership of Oaktree since its inception. Howard continues to serve as the firm's moral compass and his investment philosophy is prevalent in almost everything the firm does. Glowing words aside, Oaktree is not immune from the pitfalls that many managers encounter when trying to grow their business.

Since the Global Financial Crisis, asset values have appreciated and dislocation has subsided. This has resulted in attractive investment opportunities becoming few and far between for value oriented alternative asset managers like Oaktree. Oaktree and its competitors have faced a lot of pressure from industry analysts and unitholders to increase assets under management ("AUM") and enhance unitholder value. It seems that on almost every earnings call industry analysts are probing management about potential acquisitions and ways to grow AUM. Although Oaktree has prided itself on "step-out" strategies and generally been disciplined in its approach to growth, in recent years it, too, has looked outside for opportunities to grow. While Oaktree competitors such as The Carlyle Group (NAS:CG) began acquiring stakes in other asset managers (Alpinvest, Claren Road, Emerging Sovereign Group) even before going public, Oaktree has been slower and more deliberate in its approach to inorganic growth.

Since going public in 2012, Oaktree has made several strategic acquisitions, most notably Highstar Capital ("Highstar") on the Infrastructure side in 2014 and the two business development companies, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NYSE:OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NYSE:OCSI), from Fifth Street (NYSE:OTCPK:FSAM) on the strategic credit side in 2017. As I have written about in prior articles, managers may feel compelled to seek acquisitions for the sake of growth even though the cash flow spent on these acquisitions is better off being distributed to shareholders (or in this case, unitholders). While the jury is still out on Oaktree's acquisition of (NYSE:OCSL) and (NYSE:OCSI), it has now been four years since Oaktree's acquisition of Highstar, and if one thing is clear it is that Oaktree's acquisition of Highstar Infrastructure has been a prime example of a deal that should have been avoided.

Background of the Acquisition

In June 2014, Oaktree announced that it was acquiring the management team of Highstar Capital as well as Highstar Capital IV, Highstar's current vintage Infrastructure fund with $2.3 billion in assets under management. The Highstar franchise was founded in 1998 with a focus on employing value added strategies in infrastructure assets and businesses in developed market economies. Prior to joining Oaktree, the Highstar team raised and managed four funds totaling $8.0 billion in committed capital (including co-investments) and made investments in real assets and businesses primarily in North America and Europe.

The main thesis behind Oaktree's acquisition of Highstar was the belief that Highstar would be complimentary to Oaktree's Power Opportunities business and that Highstar's investment approach and focus on value investing would be consistent with Oaktree's investment philosophy and business principles. From a financial standpoint, Oaktree saw this as a chance to increase its AUM, diversify its revenue streams and establish a platform for growth in the Infrastructure and real assets space going forward.

What Went Wrong?

The bane of many acquisitions in the alternative asset space is often cultural fit and timing. While Oaktree believed Highstar would be additive to its culture, this acquisition proved otherwise. Over the course of four years, Oaktree's Infrastructure team suffered through numerous combinations of portfolio managers and co-portfolio managers, multiple stop and start fundraisings and one high profile co-portfolio manager termination.

Below is a timeline of the tumultuous last four years.

August 2014

Oaktree closes on Highstar acquisition for undisclosed sum. Oaktree adds Highstar investment team and $2.3 billion of assets under management. The new platform is branded the "Oaktree Infrastructure platform".

July 2015

Fundraising for Oaktree's new Oaktree Infrastructure Fund ("OIF") is launched. Highstar's existing portfolio management team remains in place to guide the fundraise.

July 2016 - First sign of trouble

During the Q2 2016 earnings call CEO Jay Wintrob acknowledges the difficulties in fundraising for Oaktree Infrastructure Fund.

"Our main focus is the fundraising of Oaktree Infrastructure Fund I. The final Highstar Fund, IV, is basically fully committed. Our Infrastructure Fund I fundraise is taking a little bit longer than we initially expected. In retrospect, we probably came to market a little bit early. We found that prospective clients had wanted to see more performance emerge from the $2 billion Highstar Fund IV -- their last fund prior to joining Oaktree. And fortunately, that performance has steadily improved over the last year, as we moved through the J curve. And we believe we'll have our first Oaktree Infrastructure Fund I closed this quarter or next."

January 11, 2017

Co-Portfolio Manager and Managing Director Chris Beall is relieved of his duties as portfolio manager for "non-performance related issues". While not treated as a material event by Oaktree, his firing was recorded in the SEC filings of Highstar portfolio companies such as the following from NGL (here). "Non-performance related issues" is a rather broad description but in speaking with industry professionals it is widely believed personal conduct related issues contributed to this outcome.

June 2017

After a year of poor fundraising for Oaktree Infrastructure Fund, Oaktree splits the fund into two sleeves, Oaktree Transportation Infrastructure Fund and Oaktree Energy Infrastructure Fund.

January 2018

Co-Portfolio Managers Andrew Nevin, Bret Budenbender and Scott Litman are relieved of their duties and are no longer involved with Oaktree's Infrastructure platform. Messrs Nevin, Budenbender and Litman continue to serve as investment professionals on Highstar legacy assets, which Oaktree does not manage. Cultural issues and a lack of fundraising success lead to this drastic change.

February 2018

On Oaktree's Q4 2017 call, CFO Dan Levin provides color on the growth of General and Administrative expenses associated with Highstar.

"In terms of expenses, while we do not attempt to manage expenses in a direct relationship with management fees on a quarterly or annual basis, we remain focused on making our cost structure increasingly competitive through more efficient processes, technology, and staffing. However in 2018, there will be approximately $20 million of aggregate growth in compensation and benefits and general and administrative expense related to our infrastructure team that joined Oaktree as part of the Highstar acquisition. This amount reflects existing expenses of the infrastructure business that were previously paid for by a legacy Highstar fund that stopped paying management fees in the fourth quarter of last year."

July 2018

Oaktree CEO Jay Wintrob says Oaktree is no longer pursuing a separate energy infrastructure fund and instead will focus on raising the Oaktree Transportation Infrastructure Fund.

August 2018

As a result of portfolio management and fund structure changes, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) drops its $100 million commitment to Oaktree Transportation Infrastructure Fund and Oaktree Energy Infrastructure Fund.

August 2018 - Oaktree acknowledges poor performance of Highstar

During its 2Q 2018 earnings call, Oaktree acknowledged the strong, negative, impact that Highstar was having on its closed-end fund performance. So much so that it actually made sure to report it's closed-end performance without it. Oaktree made sure to soften its language by saying "we inherited", as in, "we don't own this performance, this is the performance of all the portfolio managers that have left the firm" (Author emphasis).

"Oaktree's incentive-creating closed-end funds delivered an overall blended gross return of 4.3% for the quarter and 13.1% over the last twelve months. These returns exclude Highstar Capital IV, the infrastructure fund we inherited when adding the Highstar team back in 2014. Highstar Capital IV began its investment period in 2010 and has performed below expectations, especially recently, based on the returns of its energy holdings." Jay Wintrob, CEO

October 2018 - Oaktree reports higher G&A expenses as a result of Highstar

Continuing a pattern in recent quarters, CEO Jay Wintrob acknowledges that Highstar continues to be a drag on performance.

"On the expense side, third quarter compensation and benefits increased $5 million compared to the same period last year, largely a result of expenses I've mentioned before related to the Highstar infrastructure team. G&A expenses increased by $9 million due to expenses related to Highstar as well as placement fees from this quarter's fundraising and professional fees."

Fall/Winter 2018 - Oaktree integrates Highstar office / renovates New York office

Over the course of the second half of this year Oaktree has begun a complicated build out of its New York office to accommodate the former Highstar infrastructure team as it moves from its home on Park Avenue to Oaktree's New York office on Sixth Avenue. This office renovation is expected to cost millions (approximately 50 people are relocating) and those who are not moving have been given severances. A full floor, six month long renovation will undoubtedly impact expenses in the fourth quarter.

What is the true cost of this acquisition?

There is no exact figure that we can point to, however, I have outlined below the main ways in which the Highstar acquisition has negatively impacted Oaktree's performance over the last four years.

Management Fees: Oaktree purchased $2.3 billion in fee generating assets and a Highstar IV portfolio marked above book value. Shortly after the acquisition, Highstar Fund IV exited its investment period and thus experienced a "step-down" in fees. At the end of 2017 Highstar Fund IV stopped receiving management fees all together. This resulted in Oaktree being responsible for all expenses related to the operation of this fund. See bullet point "February 2018" above for more color on this point. Incentive Income: Highstar Fund IV has a net IRR well below the threshold needed for investors to receive their preferred return. When Oaktree purchased Highstar, it projected incentive income being earned within several years. Given the highly concentrated energy exposure in the Fund's portfolio, it is unlikely that Oaktree will realize incentive income anytime in the near future, if at all. The fund is essentially a zombie fund at this point. It is generating expenses for Oaktree but Oaktree will never realize any incentive income from it. Limited partners also lose out as they are not meeting their required return thresholds and will likely not come into an Oaktree infrastructure fund in the future. This is a lose-lose situation. General and Administrative Expenses ("G&A"): As expected, acquiring a whole new investment team with its own office immediately increased Oaktree's G&A expenses. What was not expected was the turnover of Infrastructure portfolio managers that plagued the Infrastructure team. Unexpected turnover at the portfolio manager level, irrespective of the reasons behind it, can become expensive quickly. Complex employment agreements, buy-out clauses and other separation agreements certainly increased personnel related general & administrative expenses. The costs of updating all of the different fund documents and SEC filings alone must be in the millions. As described above, going forward Oaktree will continue to swallow upwards of $20 million in G&A expenses from Highstar as Highstar IV continues to generate substantial operating expenses without generating management fees to offset those expenses. This "zombie" fund will likely haunt Oaktree for the next several years until it disposes of the funds investments and ceases operations. Professional Fees, Placement Costs and Fund Organizational Expenses: Over the last three years Oaktree has launched and re-launched its infrastructure strategy at least three times via commingled funds and separate accounts. A fund launch is a vast undertaking that requires all groups within the firm to work together on strategy and documentation. Also needed are various third party professionals, such as attorneys, accountants and consultants. Organizational costs for most funds are generally between $2 million and $3 million, although it is unlikely Oaktree hit the $3 million figure given the abbreviated fundraising periods for each of the funds. The fact that Oaktree launched at least three different funds and separate accounts to try and target infrastructure investors means that a large amount of professional fees and placement costs have been absorbed by Oaktree over the last four years. Limited Partner Relationships: When Oaktree acquired Highstar, it also inherited a new base of limited partners that it could then market its own products to. It also established an Infrastructure team and Infrastructure Fund that it could now market to its own limited partners. Given the weak performance of Highstar IV, stop-start nature of Oaktree's own infrastructure fundraising, and portfolio management turnover, Oaktree likely alienated many existing Highstar limited partners as well as prospective limited partners that had been targeted for Oaktree's Infrastructure Fund. Dilution of Oaktree brand: The true value of Oaktree's brand in the marketplace is priceless. Howard Marks, Bruce Karsh and the rest of the Oaktree principals have spent over 20 years putting together a world class investment management organization that is defined by its investment philosophy and reputation in the marketplace. Oaktree's experience with the Highstar has certainly hurt the brand in several ways. For one, having to explain to current and prospective limited partners that an Oaktree portfolio manager was fired is difficult. Having to do it more than once over the course of a year (and while fundraising) is even harder. Secondly, going out into the market every year with a different infrastructure product and portfolio management team is antithetical to Oaktree's mantra - that they don't raise capital for the sake of raising capital - only if there is limited partner demand. In this case, there was literally no demand for the infrastructure product given the performance history and portfolio manager turnover, yet Oaktree continued to market the product to its existing limited partner base and new prospects. See above for an example of a public pension fund (IMRF) that retracted its $100 million fund commitment to Oaktree's Infrastructure Fund.

Why should Oaktree unitholders care?

Oaktree used corporate, balance sheet cash to purchase an investment platform that has consistently detracted from results over the last four years. This is real money. Money that could be distributed to unitholders or used to fund new step out strategies. Just because Oaktree never disclosed the sum that it paid for the $2.3 billion in Highstar assets / management team does not mean it was insignificant. Interestingly enough, $2.3 billion of assets on a total asset base of less than $100 billion (pre-doubleline being added to AUM) is a material portion of Oaktree's AUM.

As a long-term unitholder, I am disappointed in this acquisition. I hold management accountable for both their hits and their misses and this was one big miss that will continue to haunt the firm for at least the next few years. I realize that Jay Wintrob and Oaktree's senior managers are under immense pressure to grow AUM but Oaktree's unique brand and reputation should not be sacrificed in this pursuit. That being said, CEO Jay Wintrob only joined the firm in November 2014 so blame for the Highstar acquisition does not rest on his shoulders. Thankfully Oaktree has been prudent and disciplined with its balance sheet since then and I applaud Jay Wintrob for taking action to protect the firm, its brand and its culture by removing portfolio managers who detract from Oaktree. Since Jay Wintrob became CEO, Oaktree has only closed on one acquisition (the two business development companies from Fifth Street). This disciplined approach gives me some hope that Oaktree will be prudent when evaluating potential acquisition opportunities in the future.

"Sometimes the Best Deal is the Deal You Don't Do"

I have always believed strongly in Oaktree's investment philosophy, mission and culture as these are what truly set it apart from its peers. There is always room to grow but growth cannot be forced. While I am bullish on the long term prospects for Oaktree, I also believe in holding management accountable. As Howard Marks has articulated in Oaktree's business philosophy: "In reporting our performance, we accurately state our achievements, neither hiding behind excuses for losses nor taking credit for serendipitous gains." While I applaud Oaktree for realizing and acknowledging that this acquisition has greatly underperformed, I do remain concerned about the immense pressure that Jay Wintrob and Oaktree's senior management are under to grow the company and increase the share/unit price. I don't worry about Oaktree hoarding cash or sitting on the sidelines and waiting for dislocation as that is why I am a long term Oaktree unitholder. I worry about the $1 billion of cash on Oaktree's balance sheet and what Oaktree will decide to do next with it.

With all due respect Mr. Marks and Mr. Wintrob, sometimes the best deal is the deal you don't do.

