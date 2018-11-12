Amarin: Addressing The Mineral Oil Issue

Amarin (AMRN) presented and published detailed and resoundingly positive results from its landmark REDUCE-IT trial on Saturday, November 10. The positive effect was observed in the primary MACE+ composite as well as in multiple secondary endpoints, showing a robust benefit for both “hard” and “soft” cardiovascular endpoints. However, no drug and no study is perfect, and there were some issues observed that put into question the magnitude of benefit, but not the benefit itself. The mineral oil issue that has plagued the company more than a few years ago was resurrected and some are questioning the results. But even if mineral oil is proven to be an anti-statin to a small degree, it would not detract materially from Vascepa’s benefit and Amarin has reported data showing that there were no major differences between patients who had increases in LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and those who had no change or whose LDL-C levels declined. I believe the REDUCE-IT results are impressive but slightly tainted by the mineral oil issue and that they are supportive of Vascepa's blockbuster market opportunity.

Tackling the mineral oil issue

The mineral oil issue took the spotlight after REDUCE-IT results were presented at AHA and I want to tackle the potential weakness of the thesis for Vascepa and Amarin.

First, why did Amarin use mineral oil? Because of the need for the trial to be placebo-controlled – to make the placebo capsules the same in appearance to Vascepa capsules. There are really no adequate alternatives other than using oils, and other choices may have affected the results as well (corn oil, olive oil, for example). So, Amarin was left with very few choices and the FDA was aware of the issue since placebo also led to LDL-C increases in previous Vascepa studies and has agreed to the use of mineral oil as placebo in the REDUCE-IT study. The terms were specified in a written Specified Protocol Assessment, or SPA between Amarin and FDA. Amarin also noted that:

The FDA approval of Vascepa in 2012 was based on the MARINE trial. “As part of this approval, Amarin submitted to FDA data from both the MARINE and ANCHOR trials for consistency of results and review of safety data. Consideration of external data regarding characteristics of mineral oil was also assessed by FDA before FDA’s approval.”

During the AdCom committee held by FDA as part of ANCHOR sNDA review, “It was ultimately concluded that the between-group differences likely provided the most appropriate descriptions of the treatment effect of Vascepa and that whatever factors led to the within-group changes over time in the placebo group were likely randomly distributed to all treatment groups.”

“From May 2015 through March 2016, in connection with the First Amendment litigation with FDA and the related settlement agreement that allowed us to promote the results of the ANCHOR study, FDA did not dispute the veracity of the ANCHOR trial data or seek to require that we include any qualification in our promotion of ANCHOR data related to the mineral oil placebo.”

The FDA directed the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to periodically review unblended lipid data in the REDUCE-IT study to monitor for signals that the placebo might not be inert. The DMC recommended every time to continue the REDUCE-IT study as planned.

And finally, in August 2016, Amarin announced an amendment to the REDUCE-IT SPA agreement with FDA that reaffirmed FDA concurrence on key elements of the study and that the FDA agreed that “based on the information submitted to the agency, the critical elements of the revised REDUCE-IT protocol and analysis plans adequately address the objectives necessary to support a regulatory submission.”

So, with the proper background and the “why” question answered, let’s see what are the issues with the use of mineral oil.

Some biomarkers in the placebo group went up in the REDUCE-IT study, mainly LDL-C and hsCRP, a measure of inflammation. See the NEJM supplementary appendix for detailed data.

LDL-C (bad cholesterol) increased by 7 points or 10.2% in the placebo group and it went up 2 points or 3.1% in the Vascepa group. That’s a 5-point, or 7.1% placebo-adjusted increase. The leading investigator of the study, Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, noted that even if this increase were to negatively impact outcomes that it would be in the 3%-4% range. Dr. Kathiresan and other cardiologists also stated in the Forbes article that a 6% difference in LDL would be expected to increase heart attacks and strokes by “perhaps 4%.”

However, Amarin was prepared and presented data which show that LDL-C changes did not lead to higher event rates in placebo patients with increased LDL-C. The data show that patients with increased LDL-C actually had somewhat fewer events than those whose LDL-C was unchanged or lower.

Source: Amarin presentation

An LDL-C increase in the placebo group also is not unique to REDUCE-IT. For example, in alirocumab's (Praluent) ODYSSEY outcomes trial, LDL-C in the placebo group increased from 93 mg/dl at baseline to 103 mg/dl by month 48.

Source: The New England Journal of Medicine

Moving forward to the APO-B or hsCRP issue, this is only speculation on my part, but I would imagine that a similar number of patients that had LDL-C elevation also had elevations in APO-B and/or hsCRP. Furthermore, there is not a lot of clinical evidence that increasing or lowering inflammation (measured by hsCRP) has a negative effect on cardiovascular outcomes. The recent CANTOS study, conducted by Novartis, has shown a 15% relative risk reduction in patients with elevated inflammation. But we cannot really extrapolate CANTOS results to REDUCE-IT because patients in the REDUCE-IT trial did not have elevated inflammation at baseline, and placebo-treated patients’ levels rose only to 2.8 mg/L by the end of the treatment period from 2.1 mg/L at baseline. In the CANTOS study, the median baseline hsCRP value was above normal at 4.2 mg/L, so, a quite different and more at-risk population (inflammation-wise) in that study.

But coming back to the original issues – these are the problems with placebo, not Vascepa and only put into question the magnitude of the benefit observed in the REDUCE-IT study. I do not believe that the observed benefit was significantly affected by mineral oil used as placebo. And physicians should really not be concerned with elevations of hsCRP or LDL-C in the placebo group. We saw the data showing LDL-C changes had no meaningful effect on outcomes. If physicians are concerned that higher inflammation causes more events, they should certainly use Vascepa because it actually lowers inflammation – hsCRP was down 13%-14% and log hsCRP was down 22% to 23% between year 2 and the last visit.

Amarin also noted on the investor call that log hsCRP in the placebo group was essentially unchanged two years into the study and down 4% at last visit. The company notes that log hsCRP represents more standard handling and that the log transformation minimizes outliers. You can also see these results in the NEJM supplement I linked earlier in the article.

In the end, if you want evidence of EPA effect (Vascepa's active ingredient) without mineral oil issues, look at the JELIS study, which showed a 19% relative risk reduction without the use of mineral oil or placebo for that matter.

While the mineral oil issue somewhat taints the REDUCE-IT results, it's unlikely to significantly detract from Vascepa’s observed and very robust benefit. And physicians and the investing community should find Vascepa’s actual biomarker results compelling as there were no concerning signals in Vascepa’s arm, and all were actually supportive of the drug providing a health benefit.

Adverse event profile is not perfect, but more than good enough for strong uptake

I will not spend a lot of time on the adverse event profile and will note the events that favored placebo:

More bleeding events in the Vascepa group - 2.7% vs. 2.1%. The difference was not statistically significant but did trend in that direction. The difference also is not very concerning and there were no bleeding-related deaths.

More peripheral edema (swelling of lower legs and arms) in the Vascepa group - 6.5% vs. 5.0%.

5.0%. More atrial fibrillation in the Vascepa group 5.3% vs. 3.9%. The company noted that the downstream effects of atrial fibrillation were not observed, as evidenced in decreased rates of stroke in the Vascepa group.

3.9%. The company noted that the downstream effects of atrial fibrillation were not observed, as evidenced in decreased rates of stroke in the Vascepa group. More constipation in the Vascepa group. This is really not concerning and is pointing to mineral oil potentially causing laxative effects in placebo patients (evidenced by higher diarrhea rates in the placebo group).

Overall, the safety profile looks good and should not affect Vascepa’s peak sales potential. The potential benefits far outweigh the risks.

Results are not perfect but the net benefit is quite significant even if we discount the mineral oil issue and a relatively benign adverse event profile

There's really not much to complain about when it comes to the primary endpoint, the key secondary endpoint or most of the other data. Even if we discount the results for the issues covered earlier in the article, REDUCE-IT is a resounding success.

There were fears that the trial would show less benefit on the three “hard” MACE endpoints, and their composite, which was the key secondary endpoint was hit with high statistical significance and was slightly better than the primary endpoint, showing a 26% relative risk reduction. The results also were well balanced between males and females and between races, although white males were the most dominant population.

Source: The New England Journal of Medicine

These extremely positive results may not matter in the near term given all the focus on the mineral oil issue, but they will certainly matter in the long run.

The mineral oil placebo issue may be one of the near-term gating factors for Vascepa’s uptake given the media attention it has received and Amarin will need to do its best to address the issue head on, and the company seems to have done that based on its presentation of the data.

Another potential gating factor is Vascepa’s unclear mechanism of action since patients with higher triglycerides in the REDUCE-IT study benefited as much as patients with lower triglycerides. This is something the company intends to work on in the future and now has a wealth of data to do the analyses. The company talked about the potential modes of action and I covered them before. Scientific literature explored potentially beneficial effects of EPA on multiple atherosclerosis processes, including endothelial function, oxidative stress, foam cell formation, inflammation/cytokines (inflammation has been confirmed in REDUCE-IT where statistically significant reductions were observed), plaque formation/progression (the EVAPORATE study should shed more light on this issue), platelet aggregation, thrombus formation, and plaque rupture.

Source: Amarin presentation

On the other hand, this also may be positive in the long run, since it would distinguish Vascepa from being a TG-lowering drug.

I noted previously that REDUCE-IT results make Amarin one of the most attractive buyout targets in the biotech industry and I still believe this is the case today. As always, I'm not counting on the company getting acquired, but this could be a good way to capture shareholder value and avoid the commercial execution risks in the following months and quarters. A big pharma company would probably be far more successful in selling Vascepa than Amarin would be with its expanded, but still rather small sales force. The company did get a lot of free press over the last month or so and especially over the last few days, but a direct-to-consumer campaign is a must by late 2019/early 2020.

Risks

The mineral oil issue has sparked controversy again and is something that could cause near-term volatility for the stock and slower uptake for Vascepa. The net benefit is quite substantial even if we discount all the issues, but it's clear that many physicians have concerns about it.

The mineral oil issue is not new and the FDA did agree to its use in the REDUCE-IT trial, which was designed and agreed upon under the Special Protocol Assessment agreement, but there's no guarantee that the FDA will approve Vascepa’s label expansion. Amarin won the lawsuit against the FDA a few years back under which it can promote Vascepa’s results not in the label, as long as the information is truthful, but on-label REDUCE-IT data should be of more help than if it's not available.

Other risks:

Amarin did settle with Teva and Vascepa will go generic in August 2029 based on the agreement, but that may not prevent other generic filers from pursuing a generic version. There are ongoing lawsuits with other generic filers.

Amarin may need to raise cash in the following weeks or months, though that may not be necessary if Vascepa prescriptions accelerate significantly in the following weeks or if the company is in serious discussions with potential acquirers.

Vascepa prescriptions may not accelerate meaningfully in the following months and quarters, which may depress the share price.

Supply of raw materials and API may be a problem, but seems less of an issue now given management’s recent comments.

Conclusion

The mineral oil issue does not significantly detract from the study's success, or not at all if we look at LDL-C placebo data in patients who had an increase. The REDUCE-IT study is a resounding success and the results are supportive of Vascepa's blockbuster potential.

