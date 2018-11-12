Apple: Risk Increases Dramatically

I'm still long and bullish on Apple overall with reward outweighing risk, but its risk profile has just gone up a bit. Lowering price target from $260 to $250, reiterating BUY.

Apple now will need Services and Wearables to continue growing to offset inevitable cyclicality from the iPhone segment. As long as Apple continues to install base growth, Services should continue to grow.

59% of Apple's overall revenue in fiscal Q4 came from the iPhone. Apple is still heavily iPhone dependent. If iPhone goes cyclical, then one could argue Apple's valuation is extreme.

Logically, it seems more likely that Apple is going to report a significant Y/Y decrease in iPhone unit sales, only partially offset by growing ASPs.

Apple is pulling iPhone unit sales data from future quarterly reports but is replacing it with more transparency on their Services segment. Why didn't Apple come out with this news upfront?

Q4 Update

Apple (AAPL) is by far the biggest company on Earth, with a market cap of roughly $1 trillion. The stock has had phenomenal performance over the last year and held extremely strong in recent months despite selling in the overall market. That all changed recently when Apple reported its fiscal Q4 results. Apple stock is currently 10% off its peak. The question now is, is Apple still a buy at ~$210? Let's quickly review Apple's Q4:

EPS of $2.91 vs. estimates of $2.78

Revenue of $62.9 billion vs. $61.57 billion

iPhone ASPs of $793 vs. $750.78

iPhone unit sales of 46.89 million vs 47.5 million

If you look at the Q4 numbers, the only miss came from the unit sales of the iPhone, which missed by ~1%. But even then, unless you have really solid and verifiable data about the iPhone supply chain, then any estimate for iPhone unit sales is somewhat arbitrary. A 1% miss on unit sales is far less important than say a 1% miss on overall revenue unless Apple specifically guided for unit sales, which they didn't.

The real problem with Apple's quarterly report can be boiled down to lower than expected Q1 (calendar Q4) revenue guidance and the removal of unit sales data.

Apple guided for $89-$93 billion in revenues versus estimates of $92.91 billion. The middle point of this guidance is 2% short of expectations. And with Apple pulling its unit sales data from future reports, some analysts attribute the softer than expected guidance to a substantial Y/Y decline in unit sales.

Toni Sacconaghi, an experienced analyst at Bernstein who covers Apple says that when he looks at Apple's guidance, he is expecting iPhone sales to fall 5-10% Y/Y in fiscal Q1. Even if iPhone ASPs do increase, he believes that negative unit sales will more than offset the increase in pricing.

iPhone Is Weakening

This quarter, Apple reported flat unit sales growth Y/Y for the iPhone. Meanwhile, iPhone revenues grew by 29% Y/Y. This came exclusively from higher pricing on the iPhone. Now, however, Apple is looking at a Y/Y decline in unit sales, but ASP growth may materially slow. Why? Because Apple is increasing its product mix, with the addition of the $749 iPhone XR and the continuation of sales of the iPhone 7 and 8, ASPs may only grow if the XS ($999) and the XS MAX ($1,099) sell in high volumes. If this doesn't happen, Apple's unit sales and overall revenue from iPhone could take a beating. Previously, iPhone just needed to stay flat, or only grow slightly. Now, however, iPhone is beginning its decline.

Why is this? In my opinion, at least, it is because the rate of technological innovation has slowed in the smartphone market, at least with Apple. If you compare the XS with the X, you will find negligible differences. The XS MAX is basically the X on a larger screen. And the XR replaces the OLED/premium screen for the lower cost and less efficient LCD screen. There was no phenomenal innovation in this cycle, which leads me to believe that this may be Apple's weakest iPhone cycle thus far.

According to Nikkei, Apple is asking its production outsourcing partners, mainly Foxconn and Pegatron to reduce production by 20-25% for the XR. In my previous article, I theorized that the XR would be the only reason that Apple's unit shipments increase Y/Y in fiscal Q1. With this report, my confidence that there is significant demand for the XR dampens materially. The XR is a lower price slightly less efficient build that's only real purpose is to assuage the pricing concerns that certain consumers have, while simultaneously delivering a slice of the Apple brand.

(source: Cnet)

Apple has always sold itself as a premium brand, which allowed it to command such steep pricing power. But now, Apple is focusing on keeping up unit sales. They are doing this by launching new less expensive phones (iPhone XR) and selling older and cheaper phones (iPhone 7 and 8). At the end of the day, this signals Apple's desperation to grow unit sales any way they can. But as Apple attempts to stop the bleeding in unit sales, ASPs will come under pressure.

The problem is, 59% of Apple's total revenues come from the iPhone. Any direct pressure on the iPhone is direct pressure on Apple as a whole. And with this iPhone refresh, it seems that for the first time ever, iPhone's overall revenue will come under pressure, and significant pressure at that.

That being said, I do not believe the iPhone will never regain its ground. Rather, I expect this unit sales downturn to be mostly confined to 2019-Q4'2020. The iPhones that are being sold from here to really calendar Q3 of 2019 are the above phones. I expect these phones to underperform dramatically. Really where I am looking is to the phones Apple introduces in the next refresh. I'm expecting Apple's next cycle to be weak, just not as weak as this cycle. The 2019 refresh will directly impact 2020 iPhone deliveries. So, for 2019, I'm expecting declining unit sales, with that trend continuing into fiscal Q4 of 2020. That will be the turning point for Apple, where Apple will turn around its declining unit sales and report a solid 2021. Why? Apple is expected to launch a 5G iPhone in 2020, with this launch being fiscal Q4 of 2020, and volume unit sales most likely coming in 2021. 5G will allow for more processor efficiency and just better general software. 5G could be the next driver of unit sales for the iPhone. I expect the progress of iPhone unit sales to continue in 2022, and then slip slightly in 2023.

(source: TheVerge)

Here are my specific five-year unit sales targets for the iPhone from 2019 to 2023:

Here are my targets for iPhone ASPs over the next five years:

Here is the overall revenue picture for the iPhone:

Services

If any part of Apple can be recognized as its growth area, then it should be Apple's Services and Wearables business segments. In fiscal Q4, Apple grew services revenue by 17% to $9.98 billion. Some analysts predict that Apple's services segment will have much higher margins than Apple's hardware segment, as margins on software businesses are historically higher than hardware businesses. And while Apple is pulling data about unit shipments and ASPs, it will be providing investors information about Apple's services margins in the earnings reports following. While some believe that Apple pulling shipment data is Apple deciding to run away from its iPhone problem by not reporting it, others believe that this is Apple trying to draw a new picture in investor's mind about what Apple is. Previously, Apple has been considered an iPhone company, but bulls believe Apple is trying to rebrand itself as a software services company.

Apple's Services and Wearables segments were the two fastest growing segments in fiscal Q4.

(source: Apple Q4 Results)

These segments far and away are the growth segments within Apple and are the only reason that growth investors might purchase Apple's stock. And while Apple's services segment underwhelmed Wall Street estimates on the revenue side, services made of 16% of Apple's total revenue in Q4, and still grew at 17% Y/Y.

Apple's services business includes Apple Pay, iCloud, AppleCare, Apple Music, and most importantly, the App Store. Apple for the last many years has focused on the house itself (the iPhone) but is now branching out into the furniture (the software services on that iPhone). Apple says that their install base has reached 1.3 billion devices.

A key way Apple can bolster the revenue they generate from Services is by bundling it immediately with the Apple hardware these software services operate on. For example, Apple Music can bundle its service automatically with the iPhone to create a competitive advantage against platforms like Spotify. If Apple bundles its software with its hardware products, namely the iPhone, Apple's competitive moat around its services business could expand even further. This number will continue to grow as time goes on, as long as Apple's install base keeps growing which is more than likely. Apple's seamless hardware-to-software integration will allow it to grow this revenue at strong mid to high teen percentage rates. Katy Huberty, a well-known technology analyst at Morgan Stanley says that Apple's services business is like Amazon's AWS business, and predicts this business will hit revenues of $101 billion in 2023.

Apple is continuing to add new services to its software portfolio, with Apple including a news subscription service, and eventually, an original content streaming service that will be free to Apple users. Apple will continue to grow its services revenue as they add more products to their suite.

Apple has other businesses on the back burner. These products include a potential internet advertising business, an augmented reality business, and even an autonomous driving/ride sharing platform. Apple has shown potential interest in all three of these segments and appears to be diversifying its interests from hardware (iPhone, iPad, and Mac) into a suite of software platforms. Either Apple as a business is in structural decline, or more likely, Apple is transforming what it means to be Apple from being the maker of hardware products to a software-oriented company.

Here are my revenue estimates for Apple's services business for the next five years:

Other

In Q4, Apple reported revenues of $4.23 billion from their "Other" business segment. This represented a small portion of Apple's overall revenue, making up ~7% of total revenue. The majority of this other revenue comes from Apple's AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats, and HomePod products. This segment grew by 31% Y/Y. This business segment was and should remain Apple's fastest growing business segment.

The traction in this segment should really come from the Apple Watch and the Apple TV.

Apple Watch

First of all, the Apple Watch has evolved from a smartwatch that tracks data on your health and wellbeing locally, into a piece of hardware on your wrist that tracks and collects your bodily condition at the source. The integration of healthcare services and technology has been a must for a long time. But Apple and Fitbit have created sleek and intuitive products that start at $400. The Apple Watch has the potential to be an electronic health monitor that allows users to send crucial health data to hospitals and affiliated parties. Smartwatches could be an integral part of the technology industries role in the healthcare business.

Original Content

Second, you have the Apple TV. I expect less of a financial impact on Apple's overall revenue, though integration of Apple's original content service could provide a material boost to Apple TV sales and help Apple's entertainment product out materially. Apple has budgeted $1 billion to date on original content, though this could grow if Apple sees traction with an original content platform. Netflix, on the other hand, is spending $12-$13 billion on content spend next year. And while Netflix is the industry leader, Apple has the ability to utilize its massive cash flows to invest into its own streaming platform at the rate that Netflix is currently, without making a major dent in Apple's overall business. Simply put, $1 is much more relevant to Netflix than it is to Apple when it comes to content spend. Apple has a serious chance of dominating the extremely competitive streaming market and is a legitimate threat to Netflix in the long-term.

Autonomous Driving

Finally, I believe investors need to watch what Apple does in the realm of autonomous driving. According to documents from a previous lawsuit, Apple employs roughly 5,000 people in an autonomous driving unit. Apple has also partnered up with Volkswagen to design autonomous driving software for certain future Volkswagen vehicles.

Apple has been late to the game, but as the saying goes, its better late than never. Apple is finally making a move into the autonomous driving arena and is quietly pushing to be a player in the software space. Tim Cook has called Apple's autonomous driving project "the mother of all AI projects", just to show you the magnitude of Apple's devotion to autonomous driving software. They have poached talent from other software companies. For example, Apple now employs Jaime Waydo, a senior self-driving car engineer from Waymo.

The bottom line is, Apple has shown that they are devoted to the autonomous driving market and should be understood as a company that could lead the overall industry.

Here are my revenue estimates for Apple's other business segment:

Capital Returns & Current Financials

One of the key reasons that I am personally invested in Apple is because of Apple's pristine financial situation. In my opinion, Apple has one of the best balance sheets and cash flow statements in tech. Apple has proven to investors that it has brand leverage and pricing power. This allows Apple to charge high prices on goods that ordinarily cost little to assemble. This leaves Apple with extraordinary gross margins on what some consider to be on luxury technology products. In fiscal 2018, Apple returned $90 billion to shareholders in the form of both share repurchases and dividends. Apple currently yields $0.73/share in quarterly dividends and has a $100 billion long-term repurchase program.

Apple has hundreds of billions of dollars of cash in overseas accounts, ready to be repatriated to the United States. While I do not use this foreign cash pile when considering Apple's valuation, having hundreds of billions in overseas cash that will eventually be repatriated is a massive plus for any company. Apple has the flexibility to buy many major corporations with this cash pile. Once Apple repatriates this cash to the United States, they will have the flexibility to make major acquisitions, or intensify their shareholder returns program. However, Apple has $66.3 billion in cash currently available in the United States. Until this cash is fully repatriated to the United States, we cannot factor in this overseas cash pile in Apple's valuation.

Valuation

I'm using a WACC of 7.48%. Here is how I calculate the cost of equity:

Here is my WACC calculation:

Here is my calculation for Apple's valuation. It utilizes a terminal growth rate of 3%.

With 22% upside excluding dividends, Apple stock remains a buy. That being said, Apple stock may be in the penalty box for a while. At least until a catalyst emerges that brings momentum back to Apple. That is the sole reason that I am not adding to my Apple position right here and now.

Conclusion

Apple is the single largest company on Earth, and in my opinion, the stock remains undervalued. And while iPhone may be at its peak, propelling Services and Wearables revenue will more than likely offset any decreases in iPhone. Apple also has future products and is still piling money into R&D. These other products have the ability to generate large revenue streams over time. Apple additionally offers quarterly income streams for its investors (dividends). And while a $1 trillion market cap may seem ludicrous for frankly a luxury technology company, I personally find Apple as a value buy with quite a bit of upside still ahead.

(Source: Forbes)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Everything said here is my personal opinion. Please do your own due diligence with regards to investments in these securities.