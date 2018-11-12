Vodafone: Thoughts On A Possible Dividend Cut

Nevertheless, until we see a concrete plan from the new CEO regarding VOD’s debt and dividend, I think it’s likely that the market will remain pessimistic about the stock.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) has recently been beaten down by the market. Vodafone’s departing CEO, Vittorio Colao, oversaw VOD’s transformation from a pure-play mobile company to a converged firm that offers cable, fiber, and TV to its customers. However, the new skipper, Nick Read, will face challenges like integrating acquired companies, paying off debt and securing the dividend.

Still, even Jim Cramer is avoiding the stock because of its seemingly inexplicable decline. Moreover, the bull thesis is either “the stock has a low PE, therefore it's a buy" or "the stock's yield is fantastic, therefore it is a buy." In my view, neither argument is good enough on its own to justify an investment. Nevertheless, the recent selloff might offer investors a fantastic dividend yield despite its risks. Hence, it’s worth looking into VOD.

Image: Vodafone’s logo

Why has the stock sold off?

At the risk of sounding too critical of the company, I would say that Vodafone has been drifting aimlessly for the last 5-10 years. In my view, VOD has forgotten about innovation and has remained in its “business as usual” mentality for way too long. In the meantime, the board of directors allowed the last CEO to purchase and acquire as many companies as he wished to compensate for their lack of innovation. In the process, VOD's balance sheet became strained due to its debt and interest payments. This has endangered the dividend. These factors, coupled with the recent market selloff, have pummeled the stock to the ground for the past few months, which is down 41% YTD.

However, not everything is negative with the company. After all, Vodafone is a telecoms behemoth in Europe, and it’s expanding into India and other countries. It also pays a seemingly phenomenal yield of 13.20% due to the recent decline on the stock.

Regardless, shareholders need the new CEO to articulate a clear and coherent vision for the future. VOD is in need of a concrete plan that will address the company's mounting debt and secure its dividend.

A potential dividend cut?

Source: Vodafone, investor relations. Author’s annotations.

VOD's debt appears to be getting out of control. As I mentioned earlier, the company's interest payments are putting the dividend at risk. Furthermore, revenues don't grow fast enough to help alleviate the situation. Nevertheless, VOD can still finance its dividend for the time being. Vodafone might need to start using some of its cash reserves to keep the dividends afloat. Fortunately, VOD still has $5.3 billion in cash.

The differential (net debt increase in the figure above) is roughly $339 million (EUR to USD rate of 1.13). If you take into account an elimination of buybacks and its cash cushion, then it’d look like the dividend is safe. Buybacks alone ate up $1.8 billion last year, which substantially covers the $339 million differential. Unfortunately, cutting buybacks would take away some of the stock’s price support. Plus, the company would miss out on its cheap shares. Regardless, I think it would be the prudent course of action. Additionally, it has some cash reserves in case of emergency. Thus, I believe that for the meantime VOD can still sustain its dividend.

However, the company needs to get its act together now before its debt gets out of control. As its debt increases, so do interest payments, and at some point, these would become unmanageable. This worst-case scenario would result in VOD cutting its dividend, and possibly filing for bankruptcy. This is not an imminent danger yet, but it’s clear that decisive action is needed to avoid this scenario. Therefore it is necessary that the incoming CEO articulate a concrete and feasible plan to deal with these issues.

How would the market react to a dividend cut?

I believe that many investors and institutions probably only hold the stock for the dividend yield. Thus, a dividend cut would likely trigger a massive selloff. Not only that, but it would also remove one of the most compelling benefits of holding the stock. Hence, it is fair to say that cutting the dividend would be a game changer for the stock. History tells us that stocks that cut its dividends typically underperform the market. Thus, it is fair to say that no investor wants to see dividend cuts.

Should the company cut the dividend?

The company has steadily increased its dividends for almost two decades now. This type of reputation is challenging to build, so I would imagine the cutting the dividend wouldn't be the first option for any reasonable CEO or board member. Fortunately for investors, there is still time. As I previously mentioned the company still has room to maneuver and avoid cutting its dividend. Moreover, the company has ample assets that could sell to raise cash. Also, there's still time to refinance its liabilities for the long term at still low-interest rates.

On the other hand, cutting dividends would free a lot of cash flow that the company could use to pay down its debt. There's an argument to be made that this would be the most financially prudent course of action. However, I think that protecting the company's long history of paying dividends is more valuable.

As a result, it is unlikely that the company will cut its dividend anytime soon. At any rate, as long as this situation persists, it will hang over the stock's price. Unfortunately, this means that the downward trend for the stock price is probably here to stay for a while due to investor’s pessimism.

What about selling assets?

As of late, investors have been wondering about possibly selling assets to reduce debt and keep the dividends afloat. However, I think it would be foolish to do so. It would signal to investors that the company is now mindlessly drifting without a clear vision for the future. Furthermore, it would indicate that the CEO lacks the creativity and skills necessary to guide the company through this rough patch without cutting the dividends or selling its assets.

The cash flow statement suggests that VOD can still slightly increase its dividends while it figures out a plan to deal with its issues. For example, an additional $50-100 million paid wouldn’t make much difference. Probably these additional dividends will have to be financed with cash or reduced buybacks. However, I don't think that the situation is hopeless. I believe the CEO should exhaust every other option before even considering cutting its dividends or ending its streak of increasing dividends. This is by no means an easy job, but that's why executives earn those big paychecks.

Upcoming earnings call

The company's next earnings call is on November 13. It will be interesting to see if the new CEO articulates a coherent plan for paying down the debt which would reduce the interest expense of the company. It would also be nice to see a concrete strategy for securing the dividend over the long-term. Ideally, it would be great if the new CEO committed himself to keep the dividends in place. This would reassure investors and would likely provide a boost for the stock price. Lastly, it would be nice to have some more detail about the integration process of some of its most recent acquisitions and management's commentary on the 5G technology’s potential impact on the business. In my view, this could be a game changer for telecoms.

The takeaway

Lately, investors have been extremely pessimistic about Vodafone's prospects. Still, the new CEO brings hopes of change. He used to be a finance guy (he was VOD's CFO), which will hopefully mean that he will care about being financially responsible. However, his job won't be easy. He'll have to take a complex company, integrate subsidiaries into a cohesive conglomerate, while at the same time putting VOD’s finances in order.

Investors will also look for Nick Read to articulate a bright and coherent vision for the company. This includes reassuring the dividend to investors. Until then, I believe that Vodafone's cheap valuation accurately reflects its troubled and uncertain situation. This is why the company's high dividend yield can be misleading. It is like a siren's song that will lure in yield chasers. But that yield is anything but risk-free.

Hopefully, the new CEO will find a way to preserve the dividend over the long term. If he does, investors will profit nicely, but if he doesn't, they better brace for further losses. At any rate, I think the company’s balance sheet suggests that there’s still hope for the dividend. It’ll be a close call, but doable. We’ll see.



